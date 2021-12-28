You are here

  • Home
  • Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28

Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28

Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28
GettyImages
Short Url

https://arab.news/jkfp4

Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28

Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: As concerns over the spread of Omicron mounted and investor uncertainty aroused, most of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s stock exchanges ended lower on Monday, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi bourse’s main TASI index edged down slightly to 11,161 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, declined around 1 percent to 26,237 points.

The Qatari index, QSI, and Oman’s index, MSX30, went down in the range of 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

Bourses of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait all saw fractional gains, while that of Bahrain ended flat.

The wave of initial public offerings and dividend announcements that started last week is still ongoing.

As many as 50 applications for IPOs have been received at the beginning of December, Asharq reported citing Tadawul’s chief Khalid Alhussan.

Financial analyst Majid Al-Suwaigh expects the Saudi stock exchange to witness 20 to 25 IPOs next year, with proceeds amounting to SR25 billion to SR30 billion, Asharq added.

As of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time, Brent crude oil was up $0.14, or 0.18 percent, to $78.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude rose by 0.28 percent to $75.78 per barrel.

Stock news:

  • Alinma Investment Co. is to distribute a sum of SR10 million ($2.66 million) as dividends to shareholders for the period from March to December 2021. Distribution will take place in 10 days
  • Bawan Co. will distribute cash dividends at SR45 million – SR0.75 per share – for the second half of 2021. The distribution date is set for Feb. 6, 2022
  • Saudi Automotive Co. is to pay out dividends of SR12 million for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution date hasn’t been disclosed
  • Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s board has resolved on Dec. 27 to use the fair value or to re-evaluate the real-estate and the investment properties, which will result in a surplus of SR390 million effective April 1, 2022
  • Shareholders of Saudi Arabia’s National Gas and Industrialization Co. have approved starting negotiations to acquire shares of Best Gas Carrier Co. – a sole proprietorship
  • Saudi Chemical Co., or SCCH, signed an acquisition deal of all Eli Lilly’s Cialis prescription rights on Dec. 27. Through the acquisition, AJA Pharmaceutical - a subsidiary of SCCH - will be the manufacturer and supplier for Cialis in the Saudi market
  • AME Co. for Medical Supplies has announced the registration document for its Nomu listing, setting the indicative offer price at SR50 per share, the IPO financial advisor Aldukheil Financial Group said in a bourse statement
  • SEDCO Capital REIT is to distribute cash dividends amounting to SR9.75 million –SR0.16 per share – for the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be paid within 60 days
  • SICO Saudi REIT fund has received a notice from Eskan Development and Investment Co. – the tenant of one of the fund’s properties – not to renew the lease contract
  • Arabian Cement Co. announced that the cement mills project in Rabigh plant is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2022 instead of 2021. It added that the project is 99.53 percent complete

Calendar:

Dec. 28, 2021:

  • Subscription to Batic’s unsubscribed shares starts with over 4 million rump shares available

Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic’s rump shares

Dec. 30, 2021:

  • End of Al Wasail Industrial IPO bidding and book-building for qualified investors
  • Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, will start paying out dividends of SR1.09 billion – SR1.5 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu Cement Co. will start paying out dividends of SR156 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Dallah Healthcare Co. will start paying out dividends of SR90 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports

Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports

Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The board of directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City has delayed the launch of the 2030 strategy for the Kingdom's capital until next year due to its huge size and some "incomplete key elements", Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a statement.

The strategy for the Kingdom's capital is to be "finalized" in 2022 and it will be announced accordingly, SPA reported. 

 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases

Oil prices rise about 3% as omicron concern eases
  • Oil, which plunged by more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 when reports of a new variant first appeared
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose around 3 percent on Monday due to hopes that the omicron COVID-19 variant will have a limited impact on global demand in 2022, even as surging cases caused flight cancelations.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.53, or 3.3 percent, to $78.67 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.01, or 2.7 percent, to $75.80 a barrel. The US market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Oil, which plunged by more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 when reports of a new variant first appeared, gained last week after early data suggested that omicron could cause a milder level of illness.

“Though omicron is spreading faster than any COVID-19 variant yet, a relatively relieving news is that most people infected with omicron are showing mild symptoms, at least so far,” said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled by US airlines on Sunday as COVID-19 reduced the number of available crews while several cruise ships had to cancel stops.

“The disruption to goods and services from isolating workers, notably air travel, seems to be the main fallout so far,” Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA, said of rising omicron cases. “That is only likely to cause short-term nerves, with the global recovery story for 2022 still on track.”

Brent has risen by more than 45 percent this year, supported by recovering demand and supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

Also on investors’ radar is the next OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase in February.

Topics: oil prices omicron

Related

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Business & Economy
Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on inventory drawdown; omicron fears linger

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent
Updated 27 December 2021
Waffa Wael

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent

PIF-backed Cruise Saudi, Diriyah Gate sign deals with Saudi varsities to train local talent
Updated 27 December 2021
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: With the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia witnessing a rapid transformation, young Saudis are increasingly becoming eager to join the sector.

The Kingdom’s education sector is also making efforts to help boost the country’s tourism by ensuring a steady supply of qualified manpower to the sector.

The University of Prince Mugrin in Madinah on Monday signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in different tourism sectors to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism, and hospitality.

Cruise Saudi aims to support and develop the tourism sector creating 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Alfaisal University in Riyadh signed a memorandum of understanding with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority to enhance cooperation in research, training, employment, and culture. The two organizations will make efforts to develop and implement projects, initiatives, exhibitions, and events.

DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo said the authority’s efforts aim to attract distinguished cadres from the university’s graduates to work with the authority and across its various projects by providing them with training and skill development opportunities.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism DGDA Cruise Saudi

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector’s challenges in this week’s conference

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector’s challenges in this week’s conference
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector’s challenges in this week’s conference

Saudi state-owned real estate players to discuss sector’s challenges in this week’s conference
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Starting on Dec. 29, Riyadh will host the 2nd edition of Prospects & Future of The Real Estate Sector Conference.

The conference will be under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Real Estate General Authority, Majid A. Al-Hogail.

It will be held at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University with the participation of different government officials and experts.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says

Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says

Saudi mineral potential is ‘enormous,’ Ivanhoe chairman says
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The chairman of the Canadian Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. described the Kingdom’s mineral potential as “enormous,” indicating that “Ivanhoe would love to be part of it.”

“We think the [Arabian Shield’s] potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals we haven't even thought about,” Robert Friedland said. 

“It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets,” he added.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining development and exploration company, and a major producer of ‘green copper’. It focuses on regions where it can make "super-large discoveries”.  

It's big. It's unexplored, and it's blessed by cheap energy, at the bottom of the world cost curve, with new infrastructure, and proximity to markets

Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Robert Friedland

Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Future Minerals Summit in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13 next year to boost the region’s mining industry. 

Friedland confirmed his participation at the summit, known as FMS, citing it as "very important" for the mining sector.

The three-day conference expects to attract over 2,000 attendees, 150 investors, 100 global speakers, 100 mining corporates and 15 ministers and heads of state from more than 95 countries.

FMS will also include CEOs of Barrick Gold and Alcoa, Mark Bristow and Roy Harvey, and the chairman of Fortescue Metals, Andrew Forrest, Saudi’s ministry of industry and mineral resources confirmed. 

The summit, serving as a global platform, will provide opportunities for the establishment of partnerships and exchange of technical knowledge in the field of mining. 

This comes amid the Gulf state’s efforts to develop and lift the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa region’s mining sector and attract foreign investments to the local market.

 

Topics: mining industry Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi mining facilities hit 360 as Kingdom launches database for investors
Business & Economy
Saudi mining facilities hit 360 as Kingdom launches database for investors
Exclusive Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister video
Business & Economy
Saudi mining skyrockets in 2021 amid serious governmental steps, says vice minister
Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm
Business & Economy
Saudi mining ambitions boosted by $3bn investment from Australian firm

Latest updates

Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28
Will TASI fall for a third consecutive day? Here’s what to know for Dec. 28
UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine
UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine
Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports
Riyadh 2030 strategy to be finalized in 2022, SPA reports
Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window
Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.