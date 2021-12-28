You are here

Saudi bourse resumes gains amid a series of dividends: Opening bell

Saudi bourse resumes gains amid a series of dividends: Opening bell
Updated 28 December 2021
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse resumes gains amid a series of dividends: Opening bell

Saudi bourse resumes gains amid a series of dividends: Opening bell
Updated 28 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market rebounded slightly from two consecutive days of losses as it saw a series of dividend announcements earlier today.

As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI went up by 0.5 percent to 11,217 points, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.27 percent to 26,308 points.

The top gainer as of morning trading was Wafrah for Industry Co. which continued its gains momentum from the previous session, rising nearly 5 percent to SR153 ($40.7).

Shares of Saudi Arabian Amiantit surged by 4 percent after its board of directors resolved to use the fair value to re-evaluate real-estate and investment properties, which will result in a surplus of SR390 million effective April 1, 2022.

AlRajhi Bank, Sipchem, and Alinma Bank all saw gains in early trading, up almost 0.85 percent each to SR140, SR42.2, and SR23.9, respectively.

Following its decision to distribute dividends of SR45 million for the second half of 2021, Bawan Co.’s stock was among the top five gainers, up 2.5 percent to SR35.4.

Similarly, Saudi Automotive Services Co. rose to SR31.6 on the board’s dividend announcement earlier – planning to payout SR12 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Losses were trivial when compared to the session’s gains so far, with the top decliner, Mouwasat Medical Services Co., down 0.8 percent to SR173.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022

Sharjah approves $9.4bn budget for 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s ruler Sultan Al-Qasimi on Tuesday approved the emirate’s general budget of 34.4 billion dirhams ($9.4 billion) for the fiscal year 2022, with a 2 percent increase compared to the last year.

The budget allocated 44 percent to develop and improve the infrastructure in the city, up 4 percent on the 2021 budget, WAM reported. 

Salaries accounted for 25 percent of the general budget, up 4 percent since last year.

About 27 percent of expenditure will be allocated to the economic development sector, and 21 percent for the social development sector, an increase of 4 percent over last year, according to WAM.

The budget of capital projects constituted about 30 percent of the total general budget. 

The 2022 budget will provide about 1,000 jobs for new local graduates.

The emirate is also allocating 11 percent of its total general budget to provide social support and assistance to “those who deserve it” in pursuit of prosperity and social justice, up 3 percent since last year.

Topics: UAE Sharjah budget

Oil prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding

Oil prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Oil prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding

Oil prices continue to rise as OPEC + celebrate its founding
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the OPEC+ group commemorates the 5th anniversary of its founding, oil prices continued to rise despite the ongoing increase in the rate of infections with the Omicron variant, as Brent crude rose 3.3 percent. 

The cancellation of many flights did not affect the price rise, which amounted during this year to more than 45 percent, supported by the recovery in demand and reducing of production by (OPEC) and (OPEC+), Reuters reported. 

Brent and WTI edged higher with the former seeing a +0.73 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.86 percent. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Investors are awaiting the next OPEC+ meeting on January 4th to ensure that it continues with its plan to increase 400,000 barrels per day of its production in February. 
  • Heating demand across the US for the week ending Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, is forecast to be less than the long-term normal for this time of year, Bloomberg recorded, as Bloomberg said.

Through a micro lens: 

  • In December 2016, when the OPEC+ group was established, the markets were turbulent due to the threat posed by the shale oil boom in the US. The group led to control production and stabilize prices, Bloomberg reported. 
  • After years of fluctuation in prices, this year witnessed a significant improvement in prices, which was reflected in the increase in the income of oil and gas producing countries, CNBC reported. 
  • Although Venezuela took advantage of the high oil prices during the current period, pumping more than one million barrels per day, the damage that occurred to the oil industry as a result of the US sanctions may disrupt the production of larger quantities. 
Topics: Oil OPEC

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade

Saudi stocks stay in green, as TASI likely to record biggest annual leap in decade
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock exchange saw gains on Tuesday with most of the stocks ending in green territory after recouping two-day losses, thus reviving investor optimism despite omicron worries.

Both Saudi indexes – TASI and Nomu – ended the session higher, up 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent to 11,315 and 26,705 points, respectively.

The latest gain put TASI on the road to recording its biggest annual leap in over 10 years, having secured a 30-percent increase year-to-date.

This came in line with rising oil prices where Brent crude oil sustained 1.21 percent of gains to reach $79.6 per barrel, while US WTI crude surged 1.42 percent to $76.6 per barrel as of 3:33 p.m. Saudi time

Al Rajhi Bank hit its highest closing price in over a month, reaching SR143 ($38). The bank had over SR404 million worth of shares changing hands intraday.

Among the top gainers, Astra Industrial added 5 percent to close at SR41.5, followed by Al-Moammar Information Systems, Zoujaj, and Amiantit which rose nearly 4 percent each.

The hike in Al-Moammar was driven by its initial agreement with Al Rajhi Capital to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion, whereas Amiantit soared after its board resolved to use fair value revaluation for its real estate and property assets, which is to result in a surplus of SR390 million effective April 1, 2022.

Bawan Co. went up by more than 3 percent to close at SR3.5. This came as the company announced the distribution of dividends amounting to SR45 million for the second half of 2021.

Despite its dividend announcement earlier today, Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, was down 0.63 percent to SR31.3, offsetting early morning gains.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange TASI NOMU

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021

Climate disasters cost the world $170bn in 2021
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The world suffered losses estimated at about $170 billion due to 10 climate-related disasters during 2021, Bloomberg reported citing a recent study.

This was the sixth time that natural disasters cost the world more than $100 billion in one year, while climate change is already costing billions, the study conducted by Christian Aid Charitable Foundation in the UK said.
Hurricane Ida was the largest global disaster, with losses amounting to $65 billion.

Floods in Europe caused an economic loss of $43 billion, while floods in China’s Henan province in July cost more than $17 billion. 

This year also witnessed disasters in South Sudan, Bangladesh and other countries.
“Severe droughts in East Africa, which are expected to continue until mid-2022, are pushing societies over the edge,” Bloomberg reported citing Mohamed Addo, director of the Kenya-based think tank Power Shift Africa, said.

The damages are based on insured losses, which means that the true costs of these disasters are likely to be higher, according to the study.

Topics: climate disaster cost damages

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot
Updated 28 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot

Global remittances to bounce back by $34bn: Macro snapshot
Updated 28 December 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: As the global economy is rebounding from the effects of the pandemic, remittances are set to bounce back by $34 billion this year and $31 billion in 2022, according to the Asian Development Bank.

This will be reflected in a 4.8 percent growth in the global remittances this year, partly due to last year’s low base effects. Migrants are also set to send more money home to reverse the low remittances made in the previous year, Bloomberg reported.

UAE surplus

The UAE recorded a surplus of about 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in the first three quarters of this year, going up by 80 percent when compared to the same period last year, Al-Bayan reported citing a report it obtained from the UAE’s Ministry of Finance.

The country recorded revenues of 42.3 billion dirhams whereas expenses remained at 36.2 billion dirhams. Some 16.4 billion dirhams were spent on workers’ compensations and 10.1 billion dirhams on goods and services.


Japan’s economy

The jobless rate in Japan rose to 2.8 percent in November, slightly up from 2.7 percent in the previous month, data from the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed.

Among males, the unemployment indicator increased by 0.2 percent to hit 3 percent while for females the jump was just 0.1 percent to stand at a lower 2.6 percent.

Observing joblessness among different age groups, those aged between 15 and 24 experienced the highest rise, reaching a rate of 5.2 percent in November compared to 4.1 percent in October.

Relieving bottlenecks in the global supply chain helped car production jump 7.2 percent in Japanese factory output in November, the biggest jump since 2013, raising the prospects for a strong economic recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

But the persistent shortage of global semiconductors and new risks from the coronavirus omicron variant are expected to obscure the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, as improved manufacturing conditions provide some comfort to policymakers.

China’s fiscal policy
China’s central bank has said that the bank is determined to use appropriate monetary policy to stabilize the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China stated that it will make sure that financing costs remain low for firms and that it will introduce several monetary policies to secure a stable growth of credit, the bank said in a statement on its website.

Among its targets is also the satisfaction of buyers’ need for housing and a healthy development for the property sector. In addition, it will try to focus financial support in key areas such as small and micro loans, as well as green finance.

Topics: Global remittances UAE China Japan

