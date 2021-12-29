You are here

Mother Teresa charity to continue services after India bans foreign funding

Mother Teresa charity to continue services after India bans foreign funding
A man eats breakfast distributed by the nuns of Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, outside its headquarter beside a portrait of her in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP)
Updated 45 sec ago

Mother Teresa charity to continue services after India bans foreign funding

Mother Teresa charity to continue services after India bans foreign funding
  • The Home Ministry decided on Christmas Day to “refuse” the Missionaries of Charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad
Updated 45 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A Catholic charity founded by Mother Teresa said that it will carry on with its “service to humanity” after the Indian government blocked it from receiving foreign funds.

The Home Ministry decided on Christmas Day to “refuse” the Missionaries of Charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad. In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said that the organization did not meet eligibility conditions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, following the discovery of “adverse inputs.”

Sunita Kumar, MoC spokesperson and longtime associate of Mother Teresa, told Arab News: “I have not known something like this ever since I have taken over as spokesperson. I have not heard of this.”

Based in the Indian city of Kolkata, MoC is considered one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor. The charity was founded in 1950 by Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997 and was posthumously declared a saint by the Vatican in 2016. MoC has more than 3,000 nuns worldwide who run hospices, clinics and schools, while also taking care of abandoned children and leprosy patients.

In a statement on Monday, MoC confirmed that its renewal application had been denied, adding that it would suspend its foreign funding accounts “until the matter is resolved.”

However, Kumar said that the organization is “not worried about money.”

She added: “Our service to humanity will continue.” 

The rejection of the application came amid reports of rising intolerance towards Christians in India, including right-wing Hindu groups disrupting Christmas mass in parts of the country. The wave of anti-Christian violence reportedly took place mostly in states run by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

The latest development drew sharp criticism on social media, with senior opposition leader P. Chidambaram referring to the rejection as “shocking.”

“This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to care for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India,” the former finance minister tweeted on Tuesday.

The BJP has yet to provide a comment on the matter. The party’s spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, did not immediately respond to queries sent by Arab News.

Topics: India Mother Teresa

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines ends open pit mining ban to reinvigorate industry

Philippines ends open pit mining ban to reinvigorate industry
  • Ban imposed since 2017 as mines blamed for environmental damage
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines has lifted a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores, an official said on Tuesday, marking the second landmark policy move this year as the government tries to revitalise the industry.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has signed an administrative order lifting the ban, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Wilfredo Moncano said.

The government imposed the ban in 2017, when the ministry, which oversees the mining industry, was led by an anti-mining advocate who had blamed the sector for extensive environmental damage.

After several years of restrictive policies that have been blamed for stagnating the industry, the government now wants stalled and new mining projects to attract investments and help stimulate the pandemic-hit economy.

In April, President Rodrigo Duterte lifted a moratorium on new mineral agreements imposed in 2012.

Open-pit mining remained a globally accepted method of extracting minerals, Moncano said.

Cimatu’s predecessor at the environment department, Regina Lopez, had enforced the ban, infuriating miners who argued that the country’s large copper and gold deposits could be exploited only through open-pit mining.

But environmental activists expressed dismay over the policy reversal, with the Alyansa Tigil Mina (Alliance to End Mining) group describing it as “a short-sighted and misplaced development priority of the government.”

The Philippines’ annual export revenue from its mineral extraction industry could increase by up to $2 billion over the next five to six years as new mining projects take off, according to the government.

The Southeast Asian country is China’s biggest supplier of nickel ore and also has substantial copper and gold reserves.

More than a third of the Philippines’ total land area of 30 million hectares (74.1 million acres) has been identified as having “high mineral potential,” but only less than 5% of its mineral reserves has been extracted so far, according to the mines bureau.

Topics: Philippines Mining

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

YANGON: Save the Children confirmed Tuesday the deaths of two of its staff reported missing after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in eastern Myanmar on Saturday.
“It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children’s staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State,” the charity said in a statement.

Topics: Myanmar Save the Children Kayah State

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports
Updated 28 December 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports in Afghanistan, although they are still waiting to reach a final deal with the Taliban, officials said Tuesday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a "memorandum of understanding" had been inked in Doha earlier this month, covering Kabul and four other airports in the war-ravaged country.
Cavusoglu said the United Arab Emirates, which operated the civilian part of Kabul airport before the Taliban stormed back to power after two decades of civil war, also expressed an interest in joining the Turkish and Qatari companies.
He said the issue was discussed during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara in late November.
"They said 'maybe we can run work trilaterally' but there was never any concrete proposal," said Cavusoglu.
"We haven't presented any proposal to them either. But operating the airport briefly appeared on the agenda."
Turkish and Qatari officials have said little about the details of the memorandum of understanding, refusing to say which companies were to be involved.
Responding to mounting speculation that a deal may be imminent, Afghan civil aviation ministry spokesman Imamuddin Ahmadi told AFP on Tuesday that "no deal has been signed yet".
The Taliban have already rejected Turkey's offer to provide security for Kabul airport, which offers an escape route for civilians seeking to flee the impoverished country, as well as a way for humanitarian aid to reach Afghanistan.
Cavusoglu has stressed that no deal can be reached until the hardline Islamist group allows a trusted foreign operator to secure the airport terminal while the Taliban protects its perimeter.

Topics: Afghanistan Qatar Turkey Airport

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid omicron threat

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid omicron threat
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid omicron threat

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid omicron threat
  • The new measures require that returning air cargo crew spend three days in hotel quarantine before a period of home isolation
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.
The global financial hub has identified several dozen omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither omicron, nor other variants, have spread into the community in recent months.
But some of the new infections with omicron were detected among air crew, who had only been required to quarantine at home, unlike most other people returning to the city, who have to quarantine in hotels.
The new measures require that returning air cargo crew spend three days in hotel quarantine before a period of home isolation. Most recent infections of air crew staff have been discovered in the first three days.
“We expect most cases in the future to be of the new omicron variant,” said Edwin Tsui, controller of the Center for Health Protection. “We have a very high community outbreak risk. A single spark can start a fifth wave.”
Vaccination rates in Hong Kong are lagging those in many similar cities with less than 70 percent of the eligible population having received two doses of either China’s Sinovac or Germany’s BioNTech vaccines.
This month, authorities demanded that all government workplaces ensure that all eligible staff are vaccinated by mid-February.
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources, that the measure may soon be extended to schools.
Hong Kong has followed Beijing’s lead and implemented some of the world’s strictest travel restrictions, hoping China, its main source of economic growth, would allow some cross-border movement.
Most non-residents are banned from traveling to the city and authorities demand mandatory hotel quarantine of up to 21 days for arrivals from most countries at the expense of the travelers.

Topics: Hong Kong air crew COVID-19

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police
  • The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

DENVER: A lone gunman shot four people to death and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday in a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at several locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.
Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, which began around 5 p.m. when the gunman shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said a news briefing.
The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Pazen said. According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.
From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.
The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gunbattle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.
He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters. Authorities did not publicly identify the suspect, and said circumstances leading to the shooting remained under investigation.
The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.
Anne Wilson, a shopper who was inside a cellular phone store in Lakewood when gunfire erupted nearby, told a Denver-based NBC-affiliate TV station she heard “seven or eight gunshots, and then like another set of maybe five more.”
Wilson said she and other customers were quickly ushered by store employees into a back room behind security gates until the danger had passed. “It is scary, scary times we live in,” she said. 

Topics: Denver Colorado Shooting

