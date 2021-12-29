You are here

Saudi development fund inaugurates $88 million transport, education projects in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Murshed and laid the foundation stone for the Wayamba University development project on Tuesday. (SPA)
  Road and university schemes to boost economic, social capacity for sustainable growth
RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development on Tuesday inaugurated a road improvement project valued at $60 million in Sri Lanka, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The road project, which runs from Peradeniya, Badulla to Chenkaladi, aims to develop the infrastructure of the transport sector, reduce the death rates and injuries caused by traffic accidents, improve road safety and reduce traffic jams, and benefit more than 3 million people.

The road is a major link between the eastern and southern provinces and other regions in Sri Lanka, and is essential to the movement of a wide range of agricultural products.

During the opening ceremony, Johnston Fernando, Sri Lankan minister of highways, praised the Kingdom’s contributions through the SFD in supporting and developing infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, adding these projects contribute to improving social and economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the fund’s CEO, Sultan Al-Murshed, laid the foundation stone for the Wayamba University development project, which the SFD funded with $28 million.

The second project aims to support teaching and learning opportunities for more than 5,000 students annually, and raise the quality of education to enhance the economic and social capacity for sustainable growth.

Al-Murshed said the fund works to achieve quality education and community well-being, and supports social activities.

The fund is looking forward to developing education through this project and enabling the university to provide support to the community in the Kuliyapitiya and Makandura regions, he added.

Rajapaksa held talks with Al-Murshed and his delegation on the sidelines of their visit to the South Asian island nation, to discuss the development projects financed by the fund and follow up on the progress of their implementation.

The prime minister also praised the Kingdom’s contributions to achieve sustainable development goals.

The delegation toured an epilepsy hospital project, which opened in 2017, and is one of the fund’s projects in Sri Lanka’s health sector valued at $32 million.

The SFD has provided 15 development loans to help finance and implement 13 projects in the water, energy, health, roads and education sectors, with a total of $425 million.

Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq

Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq
Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq

Saudi artist makes portrait of crown prince using gemstones from Jabal Tuwaiq
RIYADH: Inspired by the words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi artist Sarah Al-Zaidi spent five months creating a portrait of him using gemstones and other minerals she collected from Jabal Tuwaiq, a mountain in the north of the Kingdom.

‘Himmat Al-Jabal,’ which translates as ‘Mettle of the Mountain,’ was inspired by a comment by the crown prince, who said that ‘the Saudi people’s mettle is like Jabal Tuwaiq.’

Jabal Tuwaiq is a long, steep slope cutting through the Najd plateau of central Arabia, stretching for about 800 kilometers from Qassim region northwest of Riyadh to the northern edge of Rub' al Khali ( Empty Quarter desert) in the south.

People picnicking at the base of the Tuwaiq Escarpment, near the Korean Slope south-west of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Wikimedia Commons)

Valles along the sides of Jabal Tuwaiq had been home to communities during centuries past, and the escarpment is now promoted as a destination for hikers and outdoor lovers.

Al-Zaidi created her innovative, expressive technique after developing a passion for art at an early age.

She collects stones such as obsidian, amber and quartz and uses them, along with other items she collects, such as wood and seashells, to create impressive, mosaic-like works.

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony

Winners of King Faisal Prize honored in Riyadh ceremony
RIYADH: The winners of the King Faisal Prize for 2021 received their awards on Tuesday at a glittering ceremony in Riyadh.

The awards, the most prestigious in the Muslim world, recognize outstanding achievement in service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine, and science.

The award for services to Islam was received by the Kuwaiti entrepreneur Mohamed Al-Sharikh, founder of the Sakhr software company, which created the first Arabic language operating system for computers.

Sharikh was honored for his work in developing the first software for English translations of the Qur’an and Hadith. “Winning this award represents an ambition for many of us. Thank you to those who nominated me, and thank you to the award’s management and staff,” he said.
The other winners were Moroccan professor Mohamed Mechbal (Arabic language and literature); Stephen Mark Strittmatter, an American neurologist at Yale School of Medicine, and British professor Robin Franklin of the Wellcome Trust-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (co-winners in medicine); and Prof. Stuart Parkin from the UK, an experimental physicist at Stanford University in California (science). The Islamic studies prize was not awarded this year.
Mechbel was recognized for work that lays the foundations for the creation of modern Arab rhetoric. Strittmatter and Franklin were rewarded for their pioneering work in the field of regenerative medicine in neurological conditions. Parkin was honored for innovative research that has resulted in a 1,000-fold increase in the storage capacity of magnetic disk drives.

“It’s a great honor, and an honor for all scientists around the world,” he said. “The King Faisal Prize means a lot more funding for crazy ideas, and they are the way forward for a better future.”
Each winner received a $200,000 prize, a 24-carat gold medal, and a certificate in Arabic calligraphy signed by prize board chairman Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. 

 

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh

Who’s Who: Abdullah Hammad, president of Mahd Academy in Riyadh
Abdullah Hammad is the president of Mahd Academy, the Saudi national sports academy in Riyadh. 

Hammad’s role at the academy is to discover and identify talents throughout the Kingdom via schools, public tryouts, competitions, and through teacher and recommendations.

He has experience in several sports, especially in football, at leading and developing organizations, with his ability to diversify and create goals making him a leading figure in the Saudi sports sector. 

Hammad is also a general director of the Leaders Development Institute, which prepares future leaders in the sports field for over 90 federations through educational courses.

He is also a board member for the Saudi Special Olympics, a global movement for inclusion using sport, health, education and leadership programs to empower and inspire.  

In September 2019, he represented the Kingdom as a member of the Asian Football Confederation Marketing Committee.

In 2018, he became a board member of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, a position assigned by the Ministry of Sports, where he shared his experience in Europe to improve the club’s youth teams and academy development, which led to producing many future national team players.

Prior to his positions at the Leaders Development Institute and Mahd Academy, he worked at Aspire Academy in Qatar from 2013-17 as a chief scout at the Football Skills & Development Centre.

Hammad received his master’s degree in sports management in 2012 from the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, Holland. While receiving his degree, he was a part-time scouting specialist for AFC Ajax from 2012-13.

In 2010, he received his high diploma in Denmark in sports coaching from Gymnastics and Sports Academy Viborg.

From 2010-11, he was an assistant football coach and youth coach at Aarhus Gymnastikforening in Denmark, and at VSK Aarhus in 2009.

He received his bachelor’s degree in management, majoring in coaching, from SKEMA Business School in Nice, France.

He earned his C, B, and A coaching license, which took ten years to obtain, from the European football association UEFA, considered the best level of license a coach can achieve worldwide. 

Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
Saudi authorities intensify efforts to drain Grand Mosque in Makkah after heavy rain

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recruited more than 200 supervisors to monitor over 4,000 workers. (SPA)
  More than 4,000 workers, supervised by over 200 observers, worked to clear the rain
RIYADH: Saudi authorities said they have intensified efforts to clear the effects of Tuesday’s rain on the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The Kingdom’s civil defense urged the public to be vigilant on Monday after the meteorology center forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several regions of the Kingdom, starting on Tuesday and lasting until Thursday.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it recruited more than 200 supervisors and observers who participated in monitoring over 4,000 workers, a statement on state-run SPA news agency said.
Mohammed Al-Jabri, the under-secretary-general for services and field affairs and environmental protection investigation, said as soon as the rain stops, the courtyard, chapels, entrances and exits have been prepared to drain the water in order to preserve the safety of pilgrims in the Grand Mosque and to perform their rituals with ease.
“The presidency distributed water suction and washing equipment inside and outside the mosque to effectively contribute to the drying process,” he said, adding 470 machines and other equipment have been deployed in the courtyard, the outer yards and the roof.
Al-Jabri said that the presidency has developed a precautionary plan in preparation for the rain, in addition to cleaning drainage and manholes to ensure there is no blockage.

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia praises Malaysia’s support for Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal praised Malaysia’s support for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for joint cooperation and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to several regional and international issues. 

