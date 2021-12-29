You are here

UK shares rise; FTSE 100 on track for best year since 2009

UK shares rise; FTSE 100 on track for best year since 2009
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

UK shares rise; FTSE 100 on track for best year since 2009

UK shares rise; FTSE 100 on track for best year since 2009
Reuters

UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive and financial stocks leading gains, against the backdrop of Britain rising COVID-19 cases and slim prospects of pandemic-related lockdowns this year.


The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1 percent following a two-day Christmas break and is on track for its best yearly performance since 2009.


Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.


Banks added 1.1 percent, eyeing gains for the fifth straight week, as shares of HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyds Group rose after the Bank of England increased its interest rate to 0.25 percent from a record low of 0.1 percent for the first time since the pandemic.


“There is some inclination toward the defensive and financials stocks, as market participants have been bruised by the volatility of the new (coronavirus) variant,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at Kalkine Group.


Despite a turbulent year and record-low interest rates, London’s banking stocks are eyeing their best year since 2012. The banking index in UK has gained 22.9 percent this year, outperforming the 15.4 percent rise in FTSE 100.


Defensive sectors such as consumer staples that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the FTSE 100 index.

Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever gained between 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent.


The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.5 percent in morning trade helped by retail stocks, with Marks and Spencer gaining 3.1 percent.


Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 1.0 percent after closing an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize a drug.

Topics: economy

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country.


Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a subsidiary of the central government-run China Energy Investment Corporation, said on Tuesday that the plant’s technology was the world’s most efficient, with the lowest rates of coal and water consumption.


Located in Ordos in the coal-rich northwestern region of Inner Mongolia, the plant will eventually have four generating units, and is designed to deliver power to the eastern coastal Shandong province via a long-distance ultra-high voltage grid.


China is responsible for more than half of global coal-fired power generation and is expected to see a 9 percent year-on-year increase in 2021, an International Energy Agency report published this month said.


Beijing has pledged to start reducing coal consumption, but will do so only after 2025, giving developers considerable leeway to raise capacity further in the coming four years.


A report published this month by researchers at China’s State Grid Corporation said energy security concerns mean the country is likely to build as much as 150 gigawatts of new coal-fired power capacity over the 2021-2025 period, bringing the total to 1,230 GW. 

Topics: economy China coal climate change gas

Related

China coal-fired power capacity on the rise
Business & Economy
China coal-fired power capacity on the rise

Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell
Updated 29 December 2021
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell

Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell
Updated 29 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange went down slightly in early morning trading, erasing some of the prior session’s gains as worries over omicron linger.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time, the main stock index TASI fell by 0.2 percent to 11,293 points, while the parallel market Nomu saw a marginal loss of 0.1 percent to reach 26,677 points.

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 602 new infections on Tuesday, the majority of which were in the capital Riyadh.

Shares of Saudi largest lender by market value, Al Rajhi Bank saw the highest value in trading as of early morning with over SR26 million. Its stock price remained flat at SR143 ($38).

Despite its recent decision to distribute dividends totaling SR9.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, SEDCO Capital REIT witnessed the highest decline in morning trading as it dropped 1.15 percent to SR12.

Halwani Bros Co. led the gainers, with its share price rising 6 percent to SR93 after its board recommended cash dividends of SR70.7 million for the ongoing fiscal year.

Among the top gainers, Gulf Union Al Ahlia, Wafrah for Industry, and the National Company for Glass Industries – Zoujaj – all rose around 2.5 percent to SR17.3, SR153, and SR43.2, respectively.

The hike in Gulf Union Al Ahlia’s shares followed its filing to the CMA for an increase in capital from SR229 million to SR459 million via a rights issue.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Investors under SABIC's local initiative, NUSANED, to add $3bn to Saudi GDP

Investors under SABIC's local initiative, NUSANED, to add $3bn to Saudi GDP
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Investors under SABIC's local initiative, NUSANED, to add $3bn to Saudi GDP

Investors under SABIC's local initiative, NUSANED, to add $3bn to Saudi GDP
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Investors under a local initiative to support Saudi businesses led by SABIC are expected to contribute more than SR11.4 billion ($3 billion) to the Kingdom's economy and create around 10,316 jobs. 

In a statement Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said it included a new batch of 33 eligible investors to the initiative known as NUSANED, bringing the total number of candidates qualified to initiate new projects since its launch
in 2018 to 139.

Last year, SABIC's NUSANED total contribution to the Gross Domestic Product was at SR8.8 billion from 106 investors.

The 11th Nusaned Council meeting was held in Riyadh on Dec. 28, according to the statement. 

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO said: “Under NUSANED, we are constantly exploring new business strategies with Saudi entrepreneurs who have an eye for innovative technologies and are committed to environmental excellence in operations. By enabling local investors and supporting commercially viable sectors, our aim is to strengthen our industries and better people’s lives, as envisioned in the Kingdom’s
ambitious Vision 2030 goals.”

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) economy

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

Brent, WTI edge higher as U.S. crude inventories decline
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment.

Brent crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $79.06 a barrel by 0706 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $76.03 a barrel.

"Some long-covering is evident in Asia today in an otherwise nondescript session," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Both contracts are trading near their highest levels in a month, aided by the strength in global equities.

Asset classes from oil to equities have clawed back losses from late November, when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent investors scurrying for safety.

American Petroleum Institute data showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 24, market sources said late on Tuesday, in line with expectations of nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Gasoline inventories registered a lower-than-expected decline of 319,000 barrels, while distillate stocks dropped by 716,000 barrels compared with hopes of a 200,000 barrels drop.

Weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

Oil prices have been underpinned by three oil producers declaring forces majeures this month on part of their oil production because of maintenance issues and oilfield shutdowns.

Russia is unlikely to hit its May target of pre-pandemic oil output levels due to a lack of spare production capacity but could do so later in the year, analysts and company sources said on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in charge of Moscow's ties with the OPEC+ group of oil producers, has said output by May is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels, or about 11.33 million barrels per day of oil and gas condensate, as seen in April 2020. 

Investors are awaiting an OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in February.

At its last meeting, OPEC+ stuck to its plans to boost output for January despite Omicron. 

Topics: Oil

Russia says OPEC+ prioritizes mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil

Russia says OPEC+ prioritizes mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

Russia says OPEC+ prioritizes mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil

Russia says OPEC+ prioritizes mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil
Updated 29 December 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC+ group of largest oil producers has resisted calls from Washington to boost output because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as U.S. gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden's approval ratings slid. Faced with resistance, Washington said in November it and other consumers would release reserves.

Asked why OPEC+ rebuffed the calls, Novak said OPEC+ had a long-term vision.

"We believe that it would be right for the market to show in the mid-term how we will increase production as demand grows," he told RBC media outlet.

"The producing companies should understand beforehand which investments they have to plan in order to ensure a production increase."

OPEC and its allies agreed earlier this month to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears that a U.S. release from crude reserves and the new Omicron coronavirus variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.

Novak also said the possible release of the strategic stockpiles by the United States and other large consumers will have a limited short-term impact on the oil market.

He said global oil demand was seen rising by around 4 million barrels per day next year after an increase of up to 5 million bpd this year.

Novak said an oil price of between $65 and $80 per barrel should be comfortable next year. Currently, oil is trading below $80.

Ten non-OPEC nations joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to form OPEC+ in 2016.

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

