Qassim Cement, China's CDI sign initial deal for new Saudi plant

Updated 13 sec ago
RIYADH: Qassim Cement Co. entered into a preliminary agreement with the China's CDI to establish a cement mill in its factory in Buraydah, according to a bourse filing.

The factory will have a capacity of 300 tons per hour and worth SR152 million ($40.48 million), it said.

The implementation period for the project is 15 months, the company said in a statement on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

Detailed contracts are now being prepared, which are expected to be signed before mid-January 2022.

The financial impact is expected to appear in the second quarter of 2023, the company said.

US home prices growth decelerate in October; Korean businesses experience better conditions: Macro snapshot

Updated 15 sec ago
Home prices in the US rose by an annual rate of 19.1 percent in October, compared to 19.7 percent in the previous month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index.

The situation was similar for the 10-city and 20-city indexes as their growth rates decelerated in October when compared to September’s level.

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami experienced the highest yearly hikes, calculated at 32.3 percent, 28.1 percent, and 25.7 percent, respectively, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

“In October 2021, US home prices moved substantially higher, but at a decelerating rate,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said. However, he added that “October’s 19.1 percent gain in the National Composite is the fourth-highest reading in the 34 years covered by our data.”

The top three were the prior three months.

South Korea’s businesses

South Korea’s Business Survey Index – which covers business conditions in the country’s manufacturing sector – rose by five points from a month ago to 95 in December, data from the Bank of Korea showed.

A BSI reading of 100, equivalent to the benchmark, implies that the number of firms whose responses were positive was equal to that of the negative ones, while a reading above 100 indicates the number of firms responding positively has been higher.

In the previous three months, the index was steady at 90 points.

In particular, the profitability sub-index went up by six points to 85 in December.

On the other hand, the corresponding index for business conditions in the non-manufacturing sector edged down by one point to 82 in December.

Additionally, the country’s Economic Sentiment Index – which is the composite indicator for both the BSI and the Consumer Survey Index – was down by 1.7 points from the prior month to hit 104.6 points.

Russia’s manufacturing sector

Output growth among Russian manufacturing firms was relatively moderate in December, according to IHS Markit.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the manufacturing sector was recorded at 51.6 in December, little changed from the previous month’s 51.7. This is the third consecutive month in which the sector experienced expansion.

"The Russian manufacturing sector signalled relatively steady growth in output and new orders at the end of 2021. That said, pressure on capacity waned again and job creation slowed,” Siân Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

He added that the rise in costs was the highest in five months due to transportation and logistics problems. Yet, steady demand helped firms overcome these increases.

Retail sales in Argentina

Argentine retail sales went up by an annual rate of 305.9 percent in October, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

This was driven by higher sales of food and toys which increased by yearly rates of 446.8 percent and 389.9 percent, respectively. Clothing shopkeepers also experienced a 374.9 percent hike in their vending.

UK shares rise; FTSE 100 on track for best year since 2009

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive and financial stocks leading gains, against the backdrop of Britain rising COVID-19 cases and slim prospects of pandemic-related lockdowns this year.


The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.1 percent following a two-day Christmas break and is on track for its best yearly performance since 2009.


Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.


Banks added 1.1 percent, eyeing gains for the fifth straight week, as shares of HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyds Group rose after the Bank of England increased its interest rate to 0.25 percent from a record low of 0.1 percent for the first time since the pandemic.


“There is some inclination toward the defensive and financials stocks, as market participants have been bruised by the volatility of the new (coronavirus) variant,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at Kalkine Group.


Despite a turbulent year and record-low interest rates, London’s banking stocks are eyeing their best year since 2012. The banking index in UK has gained 22.9 percent this year, outperforming the 15.4 percent rise in FTSE 100.


Defensive sectors such as consumer staples that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the FTSE 100 index.

Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever gained between 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent.


The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.5 percent in morning trade helped by retail stocks, with Marks and Spencer gaining 3.1 percent.


Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 1.0 percent after closing an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize a drug.

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

Updated 29 December 2021
China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country.


Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a subsidiary of the central government-run China Energy Investment Corporation, said on Tuesday that the plant’s technology was the world’s most efficient, with the lowest rates of coal and water consumption.


Located in Ordos in the coal-rich northwestern region of Inner Mongolia, the plant will eventually have four generating units, and is designed to deliver power to the eastern coastal Shandong province via a long-distance ultra-high voltage grid.


China is responsible for more than half of global coal-fired power generation and is expected to see a 9 percent year-on-year increase in 2021, an International Energy Agency report published this month said.


Beijing has pledged to start reducing coal consumption, but will do so only after 2025, giving developers considerable leeway to raise capacity further in the coming four years.


A report published this month by researchers at China’s State Grid Corporation said energy security concerns mean the country is likely to build as much as 150 gigawatts of new coal-fired power capacity over the 2021-2025 period, bringing the total to 1,230 GW. 

Saudi bourse’s year-end rally slightly disrupted by omicron worries: Opening bell

Updated 29 December 2021
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange went down slightly in early morning trading, erasing some of the prior session’s gains as worries over omicron linger.

As of 10:15 a.m. Saudi time, the main stock index TASI fell by 0.2 percent to 11,293 points, while the parallel market Nomu saw a marginal loss of 0.1 percent to reach 26,677 points.

Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 602 new infections on Tuesday, the majority of which were in the capital Riyadh.

Shares of Saudi largest lender by market value, Al Rajhi Bank saw the highest value in trading as of early morning with over SR26 million. Its stock price remained flat at SR143 ($38).

Despite its recent decision to distribute dividends totaling SR9.75 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, SEDCO Capital REIT witnessed the highest decline in morning trading as it dropped 1.15 percent to SR12.

Halwani Bros Co. led the gainers, with its share price rising 6 percent to SR93 after its board recommended cash dividends of SR70.7 million for the ongoing fiscal year.

Among the top gainers, Gulf Union Al Ahlia, Wafrah for Industry, and the National Company for Glass Industries – Zoujaj – all rose around 2.5 percent to SR17.3, SR153, and SR43.2, respectively.

The hike in Gulf Union Al Ahlia’s shares followed its filing to the CMA for an increase in capital from SR229 million to SR459 million via a rights issue.

Investors under SABIC's local initiative, NUSANED, to add $3bn to Saudi GDP

Updated 29 December 2021
RIYADH: Investors under a local initiative to support Saudi businesses led by SABIC are expected to contribute more than SR11.4 billion ($3 billion) to the Kingdom's economy and create around 10,316 jobs. 

In a statement Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said it included a new batch of 33 eligible investors to the initiative known as NUSANED, bringing the total number of candidates qualified to initiate new projects since its launch
in 2018 to 139.

Last year, SABIC's NUSANED total contribution to the Gross Domestic Product was at SR8.8 billion from 106 investors.

The 11th Nusaned Council meeting was held in Riyadh on Dec. 28, according to the statement. 

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO said: “Under NUSANED, we are constantly exploring new business strategies with Saudi entrepreneurs who have an eye for innovative technologies and are committed to environmental excellence in operations. By enabling local investors and supporting commercially viable sectors, our aim is to strengthen our industries and better people’s lives, as envisioned in the Kingdom’s
ambitious Vision 2030 goals.”

