Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO

Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO
Mazin Rashid Lamki (Twitter/@EDO__om)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO

Energy Development Oman appoints Mazin Rashid as CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Energy Development Oman has appointed Mazin Rashid Lamki as CEO, as of first quarter of 2022, the company said in a tweet.

Rashid has over 22 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, across various commercial and operational functions, over the past 22 years.

He is also a certified professional in mergers and acquisitions, and holds a leadership certificate granted to him by the London Business School.

 

US-China space race moves to the United Nations  

US-China space race moves to the United Nations  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

US-China space race moves to the United Nations  

US-China space race moves to the United Nations  
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China's capital, Beijing said it has filed a complaint with the United Nations over fears it may lose its space station due to SpaceX satellites, reflecting the growing space race between the Asian country and the US.

Two satellites of the US company founded by Elon Musk approached the Chinese station in July and October, forcing the astronauts on board to take evasive measures, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said in a press conference on Tuesday Dec. 28.

He also accused Washington of not fulfilling its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty, Bloomberg reported.

“While the United States talks about the concept of responsible behavior in outer space, it is practically ignoring its treaty obligations,” Zhao said.

In recent years, competition in space between the two countries has increased, especially after Beijing hinted that it could send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030, Bloomberg reported.

China's hint was considered a response to the senior US space official setting a timetable for President Joe Biden to explore the new American moon. 

These developments suggest an increase in space competition from now on between two of the best funded space forces in the world.

SpaceX has more than 1,600 Starlink satellites in orbit.

 

solutions by stc inks data center contracts worth $42m

solutions by stc inks data center contracts worth $42m
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

solutions by stc inks data center contracts worth $42m

solutions by stc inks data center contracts worth $42m
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunications Co., known as solutions by stc, has signed contracts worth SR156 million ($42 million) with Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, for centralized storage servers and internet gateway.

The two-year contracts will see stc deliver services including servers, storages, licenses, expansion on core nodes, and professional technical services, the ICT service provider said in a bourse statement.

The financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial statements in the first quarter of 2022, it added.

solutions by stc is an internet-services unit that is 79-percent-owned by stc — the largest telecom operator in the Kingdom.

 

 

 

 

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Updated 28 min 34 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs

Saudi CMA approves listing of Al Nahdi Medical, SHL in new wave of IPOs
Updated 28 min 34 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority, known as CMA, approved the share offering of Al Nahdi Medical Co. and Saudi Home Loans Company, or SHL, in a new wave of initial public offering.

The CMA also approved the IPO of three other companies. The companies will list their shares between the main index TASI and the parallel market Nomu, according to CMA statements.

The authority reviewed more than 50 requests for IPOs this year and approved more than 35 listings till date.

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Updated 48 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta

Apple woos its top talents with generous bonuses to stop move to Meta
Updated 48 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Apple is offering its outstanding talent attractive bonuses to prevent them from defecting to Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

This latest move by Apple follows Meta successfully poaching around 100 Apple engineers, Bloomberg reported.

The iPhone maker has offered rare incentives of $50,000 to $180,000 to a number of distinguished engineers in silicon, hardware design, selection of software packages and processes.

Apple is facing great challenges with a number of companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, as companies seek to attract and entice distinguished engineers to join it, competing with Meta, according to Bloomberg.

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 December 2021
 ARAB NEWS

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 

India's Reliance Industries hands over leadership to younger generation 
  • Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years
Updated 29 December 2021
 ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Reliance Industries, India's biggest retailer, plans to hand over its leadership to the younger generation, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed.

The company, where the Saudi sovereign fund or PIF owns a $1.3 billion stake, operates in the energy business including oil refineries, petrochemicals plants, new energy factories, as well as online e-commerce.

Reliance Industries will become one of the most powerful and well-known Indian multinational corporations in the world in the coming years, with the increasing deployment of clean and green energy, as well as retail and telecom which has reached unprecedented heights, Bloomberg reported citing the Indian billionaire.

“Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition... from seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders,” he said, talking about his three children.

 

