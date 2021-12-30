You are here

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

date 2021-12-30
State authorities in India are finding it difficult to limit crowding in markets, religious sites and holiday destinations as they are allowed to remain open. (AP)
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
  • Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers
  • Country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours
MUMBAI: Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.
However, state authorities were finding it difficult to limit crowding in markets, religious sites and holiday destinations as they were allowed to remain open, the officials said.
The country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, with urban centers reporting a big jump. It was the highest number of daily infections since October.
Cases of infection by the omicron variant rose to 961 across India.
Police in the financial capital Mumbai prohibited public gatherings of five or more residents until January 7 as it recorded a sharp jump in cases with 2,510 infections, the highest daily increase since May, local authorities said.
“It is being seen that social gatherings are going on in an unrestricted manner with people flouting all social distancing norms ... we are trying our best to control the spread of the virus,” said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra of which Mumbai is the capital.
Tope said the next 48 hours were critical for authorities to prevent an escalation of fresh COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, India accelerated vaccine distribution by approving Merck’s COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use.
Asia’s third-largest economy has already said it will allow COVID-19 booster shots for some of its population.
The emergency approvals come at a time measures are being taken to ramp up oxygen supplies and hospital beds.
But an ongoing strike by thousands of junior doctors against the government has added pressure on the fragile health infrastructure.
Around 13,000 junior doctors across the country are continuing with the strike to protest against delayed postgraduate admissions, said Dr. Manish, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India.
“We are continuing with the agitation,” said Manish, who only uses one name. “If (COVID-19) cases are rising, then how is the government planning to deal with the situation without these doctors in the hospitals?”

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India

Hindu religious leader held for insulting Gandhi in India
NEW DELHI: Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Prashant Agrawal as saying.
According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”
He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed up to five years.
Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and won a landslide reelection in 2019.
The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door religious parliament, known as Dharam Sansad, earlier this month in the northern holy city of Haridwar. They called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims, according to a police complaint.
Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects. No arrests have been made.
Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral
Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral

Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state at historic South Africa cathedral
  • Archbishop will lie in state at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town throughout Thursday and Friday
CAPE TOWN: The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was carried Thursday into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule to allow South Africans to bid farewell to the anti-apartheid icon.
A small bouquet of carnations was placed on top of a simple pine coffin carried by six Anglican priests.
Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse.
Tutu’s widow Leah walked slowly behind as the coffin entered the cathedral in the city center.
The tireless spiritual and political leader who died peacefully at 90 on Boxing Day, will be cremated and his ashes buried on New Year’s Day.
Tutu will lie in state at the Anglican Church’s St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town throughout Thursday and Friday to allow as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes to the much loved clergy and rights advocate.
Tutu’s lying in state had been extended to two days “for fear there might be a stampede,” Reverend Gilmore Fry said outside the church waiting for the body to arrive.
Following a private cremation, Tutu’s ashes will be interred inside his stonewalled former parish – where he preached for many years – and where bells have been ringing in his memory for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.
Hundreds of people have flocked to the cathedral since Sunday – where Tutu served as the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town for a decade until 1996 – to lay flowers and sign a book of condolences.
“We’ve come to pay our respects,” said Joan Coulson, 70, who with her sister had turned up early in the morning to be the first to enter the church to see the coffin.
She first met Tutu, her “rock star,” at the age of 15. “I would compare him with Elvis,” referring to the American rock and roll star .
Joking that the outspoken priest will be rabble-rousing even in heaven, Coulson added: “St. Peter will say ‘take it easy’ no ructions!’”
The country’s multi-colored national flag is flying at half-mast across South Africa.
Several ceremonies are taking place across the country every day until the funeral.
It will be a simple funeral in line with his wishes.
“He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending,” said his foundation, adding he even “asked that the coffin be the cheapest available.”
Only a bouquet of carnations from his family will be on display in the cathedral on the funeral day.
In line with COVID-19 restrictions, only 100 mourners will attend the funeral.
Tutu had also wanted military rites to be limited.
Only the South African flag will be presented to his wife Leah, with whom he was married in 1955 and had four children.
Weakened by advanced age and prostate cancer, the Nobel Peace laureate had retired from public life in recent years.
He retired in 1996 to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa’s dark past as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in terrible detail.

Indonesia navy ship tows boat with Rohingya refugees to port

Indonesia navy ship tows boat with Rohingya refugees to port
Indonesia navy ship tows boat with Rohingya refugees to port

Indonesia navy ship tows boat with Rohingya refugees to port
  • The refugees’ wooden boat was reportedly leaking and had a damaged engine
  • The boat was first sighted by local fishermen on Sunday about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen
LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia: An Indonesian navy ship on Thursday was towing a boat carrying 120 Rohingya Muslims into port after it had drifted for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh, a navy official said.
The refugees’ wooden boat was reportedly leaking and had a damaged engine. Efforts to rescue its passengers, who are overwhelmingly women and children, began after Indonesia’s government on Wednesday said it would allow them to dock because conditions on the boat were so severe.
The broken-down boat was towed by a navy ship early Thursday from its location about 53 miles (85 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen, a district in Aceh, toward Krueng Geukueh, a port in the neighboring Lhokseumawe district, said navy western fleet command spokesman Col. La Ode M. Holib.
High waves and bad weather hampered the rescue operation and the navy ship was moving 5 knots (5.7 miles) per hour but was expected to dock later on Thursday, Holib said.
“We hope the improved weather condition today will allow us to rescue them safely,” he added.
The boat was first sighted by local fishermen on Sunday about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community. He said fishermen provided food, water and clothes to the passengers, including 60 women, 51 children and nine men, who said they wanted to go to Malaysia and had been at sea for 28 days before the boat’s engine broke down.
The United Nations refugee agency said it was ready to assist Indonesia’s government and local community in preparing for the Rohingya, including establishing a quarantine process in line with international public health protocols amid the pandemic.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.
Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.
Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination for the boats, and traffickers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia face detention.
Although Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said that a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.
These provisions have been implemented for years, most recently in June when 81 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of East Aceh.

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
  • President Rodrigo Duterte earlier certified the bill as urgent in May
  • The measure is expected to benefit some 10 million Filipinos working overseas
DUBAI: Philippine president Rodrigo R. Duterte on Thursday signed into law a measure establishing a department for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The President earlier certified the bill as urgent in May, and was one his campaign promises during his candidacy in 2016.

The upper legislative chamber, the Senate, managed to pass a version only earlier this month while the lower chamber, the House of Representatives, had already approved a counterpart measure in March last year.

“The establishment of Department of Migrant Workers happens on the celebration of Rizal Day when we honor not only the exceptional love of country of Dr. Jose Rizal, but also the patriotism, excellence, and courage of our modern-day heroes including overseas Filipinos,” Duterte said after signing the law.

The measure is expected to benefit some 10 million Filipinos working overseas, of which one in five of them are employed in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar among the major labor-hosting countries.

“We have so many OFWs in the Middle East, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You are probably talking of about 2.5 million to 3 million overseas Filipino workers, and when it comes to their welfare and interest, and their safety, it is best that there is an agency that will be fully focused on their welfare and protection,” labor secretary Silvestre H. Bello III earlier told Arab News.

Under the newly signed measure, the department will absorb the functions of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and will be tasked to protect the rights of migrant workers. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, another OFW-related government body, will stand as an attached agency.

The department will also regulate overseas employment and the reintegration of Filipino workers.

Filipinos working abroad sent about $33.19 billion in personal remittances last year, representing 9.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, amid challenges facing them particularly job losses due to the coronavirus  pandemic.

North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
  • North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind leader in times of difficulties
SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.
The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.
In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea’s military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Kim) with their lives.”
It also called for building a more modernized, advanced military that serves as a “reliable guardian of our state and people.” The editorial said all of North Korea’s troops and people must uphold Kim’s leadership to establish a powerful socialist country.
North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind Kim in times of difficulties. Some experts say Kim has been grappling with the toughest moment of his 10-year rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement.
On Monday, Kim opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party to review past projects and determine major policies for next year. In two days of meetings, Kim set unspecified development strategies for the country’s rural development, while participants discussed next year’s budget and other agendas, according to state media.
Observers say North Korea will likely disclose Kim’s stances on relations with Washington and Seoul, the deadlocked nuclear diplomacy and the economic hardships at the end of the plenary meeting expected later this week.
Despite the present difficulties, few outside analysts question Kim’s grip on power. Kim’s supreme commander post at the Korean People’s Army was the first top job he was given after his father Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011. The current leader holds a slew of other high-profile positions such as general secretary of the Workers’ Party and chairman of the State Affairs Commission.

