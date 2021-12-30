You are here

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition
Earlier this month Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions. (AP)
Updated 13 min 40 sec ago
AFP

  • Sentence is latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy
AFP

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Thursday sentenced two close aides of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in jail for sedition, a legal source said.
The sentence, passed in a special court inside Yangon’s Insein prison, is the latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).
The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the generals deposed Suu Kyi’s civilian government after the NLD won a general election.
Protests against the coup have been met with ruthless force, leading to the deaths of more than 1,300 civilians, according to a local monitoring group, and drawing stern criticism from world governments.
Senior NLD figures have been hit with criminal charges, including Nobel laureate Suu Kyi herself, who faces a battery of allegations including corruption and violating the official secrets act.
Two members of the NLD’s central committee – economic adviser Han Thar Myint and Thein Oo – were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on Thursday, a legal source close to the case said.
Journalists have not been given access to court hearings and lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.
Earlier this month Suu Kyi, who spent years in detention under a previous military regime, was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later reduced the term to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

Updated 6 sec ago

SRINAGAR: Government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir killed six suspected rebels in two incidents overnight, police said Thursday, rounding off another bloody year in the restive territory.
Rebel groups have fought Indian forces for over three decades, demanding freedom for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan, which has controlled part of the region since after independence.
Indian police said that the six killed in two villages belonged to the Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, with two of them Pakistani nationals.
Two soldiers and a policeman were wounded in the clashes, a law enforcement officer told AFP.
Officials say that at least 380 militants, nearly 100 civilians, and over 80 security forces personnel have been killed in the region since August 2019.
That was when New Delhi revoked the region’s limited autonomy and brought it under direct rule, adding to anger among locals and galvanizing support for self-determination.
This year the death toll was 264, compared to 321 in 2020, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal.
Police say that with intensified military operations against the rebels, the number of local fighters has dropped to fewer than 100 for the first time in a decade.
Local police chief Vijay Kumar told the Economic Times daily this week that some 70 percent of the youth who joined militant ranks this year “were either killed or arrested.”
Most of those arrested are being held under anti-terror legislation called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The law allows people to be held for six months — often rolled over — without being charged and bail is virtually impossible.
One of those — in custody since November — is Khurram Parvez, program coordinator for respected rights group the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).
On December 1 the UN Human Rights Office criticized the arrest and said that the UAPA “raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights.”
The Indian government said the statement “betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism.”
India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers deployed in Kashmir. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir and came close to another in 2016.

Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

  • Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attacked a town north of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least seven people as they fought government security forces, a police officer and residents said.
Police and residents in Balad, 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, said the Al-Qaeda-linked group’s fighters attacked and overran government forces guarding a bridge at the town’s entrance early in the morning.
“We were in a mosque praying when a heavy exchange of gunfire took place at the bridge. Al Shabab thus captured the town, overrunning the soldiers at the bridge,” Hassan Nur, a shopkeeper in Balad, an agricultural town that links Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region to Lower Shabelle, told Reuters by phone.
“There were few police forces in the town. (The police) were missing. When the firing started people ran into their houses. I counted five dead soldiers and two civilian women,” he said.
Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left.
“Al Shabab did not come to our station but captured the entire town in the fighting and left without patrolling,” he told Reuters.
“I understand there are about eight people dead including soldiers.”
Al Shabab aims to topple the government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians. It also targets African Union peacekeeping troops.
Somalia, which has had only limited central government since 1991, is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations.
The UN and other countries have urged its prime minister, Mohammed Hussein Roble, and president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to settle a political dispute that has distracted them from the fight against insurgents.
The president on Monday suspended the prime minister’s powers for suspected corruption, which the prime minister said was a coup attempt as he asked all security forces to take orders from his office.
The two have also blamed each other for long delays in ongoing parliamentary elections.

Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
AFP

  • Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012
  • France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region
AFP

BAMAKO: Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday.
Mali’s Armed Forces (FAMA) said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past.
“A FAMA unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and heavy weapons,” the army said in a statement.
It said the army suffered “four dead and a dozen seriously wounded,” adding it was a provisional toll, but did not say who carried out the attack.
Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Thousands of people across the region have died and around two million have been displaced by the conflict.
Despite the presence of French and UN troops, the conflict spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region, but plans to lower that number to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.
The spiral of violence has continued despite the coup that brought the military to power in Bamako in 2020.

Updated 52 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

  • Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers
  • Country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 infections.
Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.
However, state authorities were finding it difficult to limit crowding in markets, religious sites and holiday destinations as they were allowed to remain open, the officials said.
The country reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, with urban centers reporting a big jump. It was the highest number of daily infections since October.
Cases of infection by the omicron variant rose to 961 across India.
Police in the financial capital Mumbai prohibited public gatherings of five or more residents until January 7 as it recorded a sharp jump in cases with 2,510 infections, the highest daily increase since May, local authorities said.
“It is being seen that social gatherings are going on in an unrestricted manner with people flouting all social distancing norms ... we are trying our best to control the spread of the virus,” said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra of which Mumbai is the capital.
Tope said the next 48 hours were critical for authorities to prevent an escalation of fresh COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, India accelerated vaccine distribution by approving Merck’s COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use.
Asia’s third-largest economy has already said it will allow COVID-19 booster shots for some of its population.
The emergency approvals come at a time measures are being taken to ramp up oxygen supplies and hospital beds.
But an ongoing strike by thousands of junior doctors against the government has added pressure on the fragile health infrastructure.
Around 13,000 junior doctors across the country are continuing with the strike to protest against delayed postgraduate admissions, said Dr. Manish, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India.
“We are continuing with the agitation,” said Manish, who only uses one name. “If (COVID-19) cases are rising, then how is the government planning to deal with the situation without these doctors in the hospitals?”

Updated 30 December 2021
AP

  • Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Thursday arrested a Hindu religious leader for allegedly making a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his assassin.
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948, because he was considered sympathetic toward Muslims during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by British colonialists in 1947 into secular India and Islamic Pakistan.
Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in central Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday for allegedly promoting hatred between religious groups in a speech earlier this week, the Press Trust of India news agency cited police officer Prashant Agrawal as saying.
According to media reports, Maharaj said “Gandhi destroyed the country ... salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him.”
He will be formally charged in court after the police complete an investigation. If convicted, he can be jailed up to five years.
Attacks by Hindu hard-liners against Muslims and other minorities have intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and won a landslide reelection in 2019.
The opposition is also demanding the arrest of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door religious parliament, known as Dharam Sansad, earlier this month in the northern holy city of Haridwar. They called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims, according to a police complaint.
Police in Uttarakhand state, which is ruled by Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, said they were questioning suspects. No arrests have been made.
Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.

