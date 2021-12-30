You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19
Short Url

https://arab.news/prcew

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for SMEs impacted by COVID-19
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has announced the extension of the Deferred Payment Program for three additional months from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The initiative is one of the bank's Private Sector Financing Support Programs, and the extension will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 precautionary measures based on the assessment of the financing entities, the Central Bank said in a statement

Since its launch on March 14, 2020 to date, the Deferred Payment Program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of SR181 billion ($48.2 billion) in deferred payments, the bank said.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Update Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank issues draft rules on real estate refinancing

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

American aerospace manufacturer, space transformation services and communication corporation SpaceX has raised over $337m in fresh funding.

Headquartered in California, the firm reached $100 billion in value after a secondary share in October and a $1.16 billion worth equity financing round earlier in April.

Founded by Tesla's Elon Musk, it previously launched several cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is expected to land its reusable vehicles, also known as Starship rockets, on Mars sometime before 2030, Reuters reported.

Topics: SpaceX Elon Musk

Related

NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station
World
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Updated 10 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian laundry solutions provider Kleen announced the closing of SR2 million ($533,000) in a pre-seed investment round with the participation of Share Investment. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to provide innovative technical solutions and expand to new geographic areas in the Kingdom.

Kleen is currently working on developing an integrated system of technical solutions to enhance its service providers’ quality, control operations and reduce service costs, Jawlah reported, citing a statement. 

In December, the company had growth of nearly 94 percent in new customers, and a 92 percent increase in the number of orders executed by service providers, one of the founders, Turki Alsharman, said. 

He added that the company is about to launch a new investment round in the first quarter of the next year to achieve its growth targets. 

Established in 2021, Kleen also allows the delivery and receipt of laundry without direct communication between customers and service providers. 

 

Topics: pre-seed Kleen Finance

Related

Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Bahrain foodtech Calo raises $13.5m in seed funding

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries

Saudi stock market ends 2021 with highest jump in 14 years despite omicron worries
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stock market index, TASI, jumped by 30 per cent year-on-year, the highest leap in 14 years amid market resilience in the face of COVID-19 setback.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

US trade deficit hits an all-time high driven by imports of industrial supplies

US trade deficit hits an all-time high driven by imports of industrial supplies
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

US trade deficit hits an all-time high driven by imports of industrial supplies

US trade deficit hits an all-time high driven by imports of industrial supplies
Updated 42 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

A 10 percent spike in purchases of industrial supplies prompted the US trade deficit to reach a record high of $97.8 billion in November.

It increased by 17.5 percent from a month earlier, seasonally-adjusted preliminary estimates showed.

Imports, as a whole, were 4.7 percent higher in November — hitting $252.4 billion. Procurements of foreign automotive vehicles and food were up by 4.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, data from the US Census Bureau revealed.

Despite a 4.3 percent rise in food shipments from the US, overall exports dropped by 2.1 percent from a month earlier to stand at $154.7 billion. Both sales of industrial supplies and automotive vehicles went down by 2.3 percent as well.

In annual terms, the country's trade gap expanded by 14.5 percent.

Topics: US trade deficit trade

Related

Qatar’s trade surplus widens by 15.8% on higher shipments of gas
Business & Economy
Qatar’s trade surplus widens by 15.8% on higher shipments of gas

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November

Saudi Arabia’s PoS transactions edged up 2% in November
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

The value of transactions made through terminals at points of sale rose 2 percent to SR41.3 billion ($11.0 billion) in November, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The total number of transactions remained virtually unchanged at 495.1 million.

The value of transactions made with the use of cards little changed when compared with the previous month, at SR25.8 billion.

Those made using mobile phones grew by 7 percent to SR12.3 billion.

As for the number of transactions, those made with the use of cards fell 3 percent over the month to about 285 million, while mobile phone transactions grew by 6 percent to 189 million.

Year-on-year changes saw card transactions grow by 20 percent while mobile phone transactions surged 77 percent.

Topics: point of sale economy

Related

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Update Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank’s assets go up by 2% in November to hit $504bn

Latest updates

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice
With Taliban closing in on Kabul, former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani says had no choice
Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin
Alexa tells 10-year-old to touch live plug with coin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.