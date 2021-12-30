Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million bpd: minister

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis

US-based autonomous driving technology development company Waymo has joined up with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely to develop electric robotaxis, CNN reported.

The self-driving unit of Google's parent company Alphabet claims that the partnership is in line with its objective of “expanding access to sustainable transportation,” according to CNN.

China’s Geely will design and produce the cars in a Swedish facility and deliver the finished vehicles to the US to be set up with Waymo Driver, the autonomous technology for the cars.

The launch date of the electric robotaxis has yet to be disclosed.

The launch of public robotaxi vans by Waymo over a year ago in Arizona was a propeller for the project at hand and CNN said it found customers were satisfied with the service favoring it over Uber, Lyft, and their own cars.