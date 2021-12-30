You are here

In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners

In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
Thomson Reuters Foundation

In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners

In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners
  • While gameyas were long organised informally and offline, they are now being offered through apps in a tech transformation
Updated 10 sec ago
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Nagat Mohamed was in dire straits. After sales at her clothes shop in Egypt's Nile Delta plummeted, she took out a loan from a microfinance company to keep the business going – but did not earn enough to pay that back either.

To escape default, the 43-year-old entrepreneur turned to a traditional money-lending system known as a 'gameya' — revived with a 21st-century twist as an app.

"It was a real lifesaver," Mohamed told the Thomson Reuters Foundation over the phone.

A gameya is a type of community savings pool which also functions as a peer-to-peer loan system.

Members deposit a fixed, equal amount of money into a joint pot every month. At the end of each month, one person is awarded the full amount until everyone has had their turn.

While gameyas were long organised informally and offline, they are now being offered through apps in a tech transformation that is revolutionising financing for Egypt's cash-strapped female entrepreneurs.

One in five Egyptian workers are women, according to the World Bank, many of whom run their own small businesses or home-based initiatives.

That makes it hard to get a loan from banks, which require documentation proving a fixed salary or ownership of a shop.

Microlenders, meanwhile, typically impose exorbitant interest rates of up to 40 percent.

Many online gameyas have no interest rates, and registration requirements are minimal: just uploading an ID, signing a contract in person, and providing monthly income statements.

The apps also let members pay a fee to be among the first in line for a payout, thus letting them settle old debts quickly and avoid taking on new loans with onerous interest rates.

Mohamed turned to an online app called MoneyFellows to help her repay the 15,000 Egyptian pounds ($954) that she owed the microfinance company for her shop.

"Two months ago, I finally paid my loan. I'm joining another money circle to grow my business and fund my daughter's marriage," the mother of three said.

Many of Egypt's women entrepreneurs turned to the gameya model during the pandemic, which hit small enterprises hard.

Three-quarters reported a drop in business in 2020, and 9 percent had to shut down completely, according to a survey by Egypt's Ministry of Planning.

"People are showing growing interest in online savings systems because they are simple, easy to use and come with meagre interest rates," said Ahmed Wadi, the chief executive and founder of MoneyFellows.

The number of women entrepreneurs using the app has risen from about 20,000 before the pandemic to some 150,000, representing about 6 percent of its 2.5 million users.

On average, they took out loans of 12,000 pounds.

Women make up one in three users of another app, ElGameya, typically seeking loans of about 15,000 pounds.

"There was an already existing need for our business," its founder Ahmed Mahmoud Abdeen said.

"Women were already joining offline gameya apps or borrowing from their friends and families to pay their loans or grow their business. We only made life easier for them."

Part of the appeal is the flexibility.

If ElGameya's borrowers want to get their payout within the first four months of the lending circle, they pay a monthly interest rate of up to 9 percent. But if they accept a longer wait, the interest fees are waived.

Amal Abdel Aty, who owns a home utensils shop in the Nile Delta city of El Mahalla El Kubra, said she had been forced to borrow from her friends and sell some of her possessions to meet repayments on two loans she took from microfinance companies.

Her first loan was worth 10,000 pounds at an interest rate of 24 p ercentover 18 months. When she could not pay it, she took out another 10,000-pound loan.

Three months ago, she joined a 12,000-pound lending circle at ElGameya and has already been awarded the full pot, allowing her to pay back the first microfinance loan.

REVIVING OLD SYSTEMS

Gameya loan apps are not regulated, but the central bank is working on a system of authorisation.

The money-lending circles have a long history of boosting access to finances for marginalised communities, particularly in urban areas, according to Yomna El Hamaki, a professor of economics at Ain Shams University.

There is also a religious element.

"In a Muslim society like Egypt, people usually prefer to register for gameyas rather than go to the banks or other financial institutions which offer loans at interest rates that are considered forbidden by many Muslims," El Hamaki said.

And with economies squeezed by the pandemic, they have become an online lifeline for Egypt's budding women business leaders.

"These apps are a buffer for many who got their financials adversely affected by the pandemic," she said.

Topics: economy Egypt SMEs

Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million bpd: minister

Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million bpd: minister
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million bpd: minister

Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million bpd: minister
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq's average oil export rate for January will be 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) and the country will commit to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' gradual increase of 400,000 bpd each month, its oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, told reporters on Thursday. 

Topics: economy Iraq Oil OPEC

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis

America’s Waymo partners with China’s Geely to produce electric robotaxis
  • The launch date of the electric robotaxis has yet to be disclosed
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

US-based autonomous driving technology development company Waymo has joined up with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely to develop electric robotaxis, CNN reported.

The self-driving unit of Google's parent company Alphabet claims that the partnership is in line with its objective of “expanding access to sustainable transportation,” according to CNN.

China’s Geely will design and produce the cars in a Swedish facility and deliver the finished vehicles to the US to be set up with Waymo Driver, the autonomous technology for the cars.

The launch date of the electric robotaxis has yet to be disclosed.

The launch of public robotaxi vans by Waymo over a year ago in Arizona was a propeller for the project at hand and CNN said it found customers were satisfied with the service favoring it over Uber, Lyft, and their own cars.

Topics: economy self-driving cars self-driving vehicles Google Alphabet Inc’s Google Alphabet robotaxis

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters

Ukraine invests $335m in uranium production; $253m wind farm to open in Australia: NRG Matters
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Renewable energy-focused initiatives in countries such as Ukraine and China, together with the inconvenient prices associated with greenhouse gases emissions, could signal a green future ahead.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Ukraine to invest $335 million in uranium production to completely cover nuclear energy needs, Reuters reported citing the government. This comes as the country witnesses a lack of fuel for thermal power plants as well as increasing gas prices.
  •  Carbon pricing, which involves integrating the cost of the greenhouse gas emission in the price of goods and services, propels the need for decarbonization, according to the Financial Times. The price of European carbon allowances has almost tripled this year to reach $90 a tonne in December.
  • China pledges to slash carbon emissions from aluminium by 5 percent by 2025, Bloomberg reported. To achieve this, capacity in steel and cement industries will decline while holding the utilisation rate at rational levels.
  • China’s peak carbon is projected to arrive two years earlier than expected – 2028 instead of 2030 – as the economy decelerates and the capital shifts focus to renewable energy, according to Bloomberg.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • Paris based renewable energy company Neoen has announced the launch of a $253 million wind farm and battery project — with a capacity of 204 megawatts — in Bulgana, Australia two years behind schedule, Reuters reported. The delay comes as the project was facing technical issues hooking up to a grid with limited capacity for a flood of renewable energy.
  • Swedish startup Northvolt became the first European developer and manufacturer of battery cells that cater to the electric car market, Financial Times reported. With the support of heavy key market players such as Volkswagen, BMW, Volvo Cars, and Ikea, the Sweden based startup aims to compete with Tesla and other big Asian players.
  • Transmission lines developers, Buffett and Anschutz to bring Wyoming, US wind power to the West coast, Bloomberg reported.
Topics: energy Renewable Energy

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Central Bank extends deferred payment program for MSMES impacted by COVID-19
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has announced the extension of the Deferred Payment Program for three additional months from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

The initiative is one of the bank's Private Sector Financing Support Programs, and the extension will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 precautionary measures based on the assessment of the financing entities, the Central Bank said in a statement

Since its launch on March 14, 2020 to date, the Deferred Payment Program has benefited more than 107,000 contracts with a total value of SR181 billion ($48.2 billion) in deferred payments, the bank said.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July
Updated 30 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July

Non-Saudi’s money transfers out of the Kingdom drop to lowest level since July
Updated 30 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Money sent out of Saudi Arabia by foreign workers fell to SR13 billion ($3.46 billion) in November, the lowest since July of this year, data by the Saudi Central Bank revealed.

In a sign that foreigners are sending less money to their home countries, the monthly drop in the indicator was 3.7 percent, following a slight growth of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

In annual terms, transfers changed slightly in November, edging up by 0.8 percent, the bank said.

In 2021, the highest level of transfers from non-natives was recorded in March, valued at SR14 billion.

Topics: Finance Money transfer Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

