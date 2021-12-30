You are here

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil production policy at Jan. 4 meeting: Reuters

(Getty)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/MOSCOW: OPEC and its allies will probably stick to their existing policy of modest monthly increases in oil output at a meeting next week, four sources said, as demand concerns raised by the omicron coronavirus variant ease and oil prices recover, according to Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is set to decide on Jan. 4 whether to proceed with a 400,000 barrels per day output hike for February, the latest in a steady unwinding of record cuts made last year.

“At the moment, I have not heard of any moves to change course,” said an OPEC+ source. A Russian oil source and two other OPEC+ sources also said no changes to the deal were expected next week.

At its last meeting on Dec. 2, OPEC+ stuck to the plan for a 400,000 bpd rise in January, despite fears that a US release from crude reserves and omicron would lead to an oil-price rout.

The benchmark oil price tumbled more than 10 percent on Nov. 26 toward $72 a barrel when reports of the new variant first appeared, but has since recovered to almost $80 and OPEC+ sources have said the December decision to go ahead with the supply boost was correct.

“Great outcome,” a separate OPEC+ source said of the market’s rally since the last meeting.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday OPEC+ has resisted calls from Washington to boost output further because it wants to provide the market with clear guidance and not deviate from policy.

The United States has repeatedly pushed OPEC+ to accelerate output hikes as US gasoline prices soared and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings slid. Faced with resistance, Washington said in November it and other consumers would release reserves.

Novak also said on Wednesday the possible release of the strategic stockpiles will have a limited short-term impact on the market.

OPEC ministers are also set to discuss who will become the group’s new secretary general to replace Mohammad Barkindo, who is scheduled to leave at the end of July. Kuwait’s candidate for the job has widespread support, sources have said. 

— Reuters

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem

Aramco, Advanced Electronics partner to strengthen Saudi digital ecosystem

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has inked an initial agreement with Advanced Electronics Co. to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem.

The partnership comes amid efforts to adopt Internet of Things technologies, known as IoT, computing and communication, robotics, drones, and semiconductors.

In light of the program, Aramco plans to localize content, drive gross domestic product growth, create jobs, boost digital talent development, and enhance its reliability and operational efficiency. 

“The cooperation with Aramco is expected to contribute to the efficiency and value of the supply chains in the industrial digital businesses, especially at the engineering, manufacturing, and services level, and across many systems and products used in the ICT, security, and energy sectors,” Ziad Al-Musallam, AEC CEO, said.

SAMI-owned Advanced Electronics Co., founded in 1988, specializes in designing and manufacturing products in the defense, aviation, information and communications technology, security and energy sectors.

 

Topics: Aramco Advanced Electronics Co.

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Banque Saudi Fransi, or BSF, has announced the appointment of a new board chairman and vice chairman, after the Saudi Central Bank found no objections on Dec. 30, a bourse filing revealed.

The bank will see Mazin Abdulrazzak Al Romaih take over as chairman of the board of directors, while Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman will assume the position of a vice chairman.

As per the new election terms, the changes shall be effective Jan. 1, 2022, and run for three years until Dec. 31, 2024.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

Russia's inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot

Annual inflation rate in Russia hit 8.39 percent in November, virtually unchanged from the previous month’s 8.4 percent, data from the country’s Federal State Statistics Service showed.

The hike in prices was partly driven by higher costs of foodstuffs, which went up by 10.6 percent. Prices of non-food products also rose by 8.6 percent. 

Services experienced a smaller spike, increasing by 5 percent.

In monthly terms, the inflation rate decelerated slightly to 0.82 percent in November from 0.96 percent in the previous month, according to official data.

Moreover, the country’s private sector experienced a slight upturn in December, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2, up from 48.4 in the previous month, IHS Markit said.

Output expansion originated from the manufacturing sector.

The rate of cost inflation also spiked as manufacturers and service providers faced higher input prices.

“Headwinds facing Russian private sector firms will be significant going into 2022, as high inflation, growing COVID-19 cases and weak demand threaten the near-term outlook,” Siân Jones, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

She added: “At the composite level, business confidence sank to the lowest since October 2020.”

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 1 percent month-on-month in December and 10.4 percent year-on-year, reaching the largest rise for a calendar year since 2006.

The average property price reached a record high of £254,822 ($343,296.20). Meanwhile, the recovery of the housing market in Britain was supported by the tax exemption for buyers and the continued demand for real estate.

South Korea’s industrial production

South Korea's industrial production jumped 5.1 percent in November on a monthly basis, while car output rose by 11.3 percent.

Output also rose 5.9 percent year-on-year, topping the 3.2 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

US trade deficit

A 10 percent spike in purchases of industrial supplies prompted the US trade deficit to reach a record high of $97.8 billion in November, widening by 17.5 percent from a month ago, seasonally-adjusted preliminary estimates showed.

Imports, as a whole, were 4.7 percent higher in November to hit $252.4 billion. Procurements of foreign automotive vehicles and food were up by 4.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, data from the US Census Bureau revealed.

Despite a 4.3 percent rise in food shipments from the US, overall exports dropped by 2.1 percent from a month earlier to stand at $154.7 billion. Both sales of industrial supplies and automotive vehicles went down by 2.3 percent as well.

Topics: Inflation Russia Macro Snapshot

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises over $337m 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

American aerospace manufacturer, space transformation services and communication corporation SpaceX has raised over $337m in fresh funding.

Headquartered in California, the firm reached $100 billion in value after a secondary share in October and a $1.16 billion worth equity financing round earlier in April.

Founded by Tesla's Elon Musk, it previously launched several cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is expected to land its reusable vehicles, also known as Starship rockets, on Mars sometime before 2030, Reuters reported.

Topics: SpaceX Elon Musk

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian laundry solutions provider Kleen announced the closing of SR2 million ($533,000) in a pre-seed investment round with the participation of Share Investment. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to provide innovative technical solutions and expand to new geographic areas in the Kingdom.

Kleen is currently working on developing an integrated system of technical solutions to enhance its service providers’ quality, control operations and reduce service costs, Jawlah reported, citing a statement. 

In December, the company had growth of nearly 94 percent in new customers, and a 92 percent increase in the number of orders executed by service providers, one of the founders, Turki Alsharman, said. 

He added that the company is about to launch a new investment round in the first quarter of the next year to achieve its growth targets. 

Established in 2021, Kleen also allows the delivery and receipt of laundry without direct communication between customers and service providers. 

 

Topics: pre-seed Kleen Finance

