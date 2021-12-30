South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

CAPE TOWN: South Africa has lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people’s movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday.
The country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic, levels of vaccination in the country and available capacity in the health sector, according to a press release issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency.
South Africa is currently at the lowest of its five-stage COVID-19 alert levels.
“All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level,” a statement from the special cabinet meeting held earlier on Thursday said.
Data from the Department of Health showed a 29.7 percent decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending Dec. 25 compared to the number of cases found in the previous week, at 127,753, the government said.
South Africa, with close to 3.5 million infections and 91,000 deaths, has been the worst-hit country in Africa during the pandemic on both counts.
Besides lifting the restrictions on public movement, the government said gatherings will be restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors, and no more than 2,000 people outdoors.
It also ruled that alcohol shops with licenses to operate beyond 11 p.m. (2100GMT) may revert back to full license conditions, a welcome boon for traders and businesses hard hit by the pandemic and looking to recover during the festive season.
“While the omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalization than in previous waves,” cabinet said, adding that the wearing of masks in public places remained mandatory. Failure to wear a mask in South Africa when required remains a criminal offense.
LONDON: The mother of a newly married and pregnant woman who died after being allegedly pushed off a hill peak by her husband has spoken about her grief over the loss of her daughter.
Fawziyah Javed, 31, fell from Arthur’s Seat, a site popular with tourists for its views over Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sep. 2 this year.
She was pregnant and expecting a baby boy.
Her husband, Kashif Anwar, 27, has been charged with murder. He appeared in an Edinburgh court in September for a short hearing and made no plea.
Javed’s mother, Yasmin Javed, said that the death of her only child had “left a void in her and her husband’s lives.”
She added that she and her husband, Mohammed, had been “not living, just existing” over the past three months, and that she “feels like I’m stuck in a nightmare I’ll never wake up from.”
Her daughter’s death, she said, had “rocked” her West Yorkshire community and left the family “traumatized.”
Yasmin added: “All day I’ve been crying until my tears have run dry. We are devastated, our world has collapsed. She was our only child, and she was pregnant with her first child at the time.
“To lose a child under any circumstances would be painful, but when it’s your only child and your unborn first grandson too, I have no words to describe my pain. We will never, ever get over this. The light is gone from our lives … there is no quality of life for us,” she told The Times newspaper.
The young newlywed worked as a solicitor and was dedicated to her charity work, said her mother.
Fawziyah spent much of her time supporting a wide array of charities working for young people, the homeless and various other causes. Her mother said that she hopes to continue her legacy of charity work by urging the public to make charitable donations in her honor.
The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise charitable donations.
Yasmin said: “She was a very caring person, she cared about other people and wanted to make a difference. Helping people gave her so much fulfillment — she was so passionate about it.
“She was a selfless person who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was very kind and considerate.”
NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading in Delhi, accounting for nearly a half of the samples tested amid a surge in new infections.
There has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 figures in the Indian capital over the past few days. There were 923 new cases on Thursday, an 86 percent increase in 24 hours.
“The new, fast-spreading variant of concern is gradually spreading in the community,” Jain said in a press conference.
He added that the omicron variant was detected in 46 percent of the samples tested.
The rapid increase in cases has raised concerns over the COVID-19 response as hospitals are not working at full capacity amid an ongoing nationwide strike of doctors, who have limited non-emergency services.
The protests started in December after months of delays on post-graduate student admissions at government health facilities. The admissions process has been stalled by legal disputes, including a controversy over reserved spaces for poorer Indians.
While India has one of the worst doctor-to-patient ratios in the world — just 1.34 to 1,000 — some 45,000 young doctors who passed post-graduate exams last year have been idle due to the delay.
“Hospitals across India are working with only two-third capacity because of the delay in the admission process,” Dr. Suvrankar Datta, an official for the Federation of All India Medical Association, a doctor’s group in support of the strike, told Arab News on Thursday.
“We have genuine demands. They should have thought of improving the medical infrastructure and taken proactive steps to address the demands of doctors.”
Mumbai-based Dr. Pravid Dhage, secretary general of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said the government has been slow in responding to suggestions from health professionals.
“We feel bad that patients are suffering,” he told Arab News.
“We have been saying for months that a third wave is coming but the government has not done anything. We have been requesting the government to upgrade the infrastructure and recruit more people but the government has not acted.”
The second wave in India, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, killed over 450,000 people between March and May, as hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and staff to treat patients.
Delhi-based Dr. Harjit Singh Bhati told Arab News the admission process for young doctors should be expedited to avert health crisis.
“If the government is keen to improve the medical infrastructure and wants to fight the new variant seriously, they should immediately finish the admission process,” he said.
“The government has not learnt any lesson from the second wave that devastated India mainly due to their lack of preparedness.”
LONDON: Discussing mental health is becoming more acceptable among Muslim communities in Britain and misconceptions are being properly addressed, experts have claimed.
“Mental health has been around for a long time, but we have not accepted it or actually sought help, and now we need to get minority communities in the UK, and globally, to understand that mental health is not a stigma, it’s not black magic or jinn possession, it is actually an illness,” Mohammed Kothia, an emotional support specialist, told Arab News.
“There’s a realization now that it’s ok to not be ok, it’s better to speak and address the problems one has, rather than suffer in silence or brush it under the carpet,” he said.
Another common misconception is that non-religious mental health professionals will impose their views on you and undermine your Islamic beliefs, Kothia added.
Muslim communities tend to go spiritual healers who may have no mental health background, rather than skilled, qualified professionals who have ethical obligations and a code of conduct.
“It’s important to seek help in the correct place, and I think as a community, maybe we have failed at times to do that,” he said, adding: “If Islam and your spirituality is an important factor in your life, then you should have an open discussion with your therapist or counselor.”
Kothia said that Muslims have the same issues as everyone else.
For example, the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns have caused stress, anxiety, depression and isolation to affect all groups. Families have struggled with death and grieving, especially when they were unable to see loved ones during the final stages of their lives or to perform normal funeral rites due to government restrictions.
Kothia said financial implications may become more severe in the months to come due to the pandemic, a rise in inflation, unemployment — especially among youth — cost of living, and a worsening energy crisis.
Personal wellbeing in the UK during the first and second wave of the pandemic was among the lowest levels in a decade, the Office for National Statistics said in its annual report earlier this month.
There has been a significant increase in the number of people accessing mental health services in the last year, according to the UK National Health Service, and as a result, a number of charities and organizations have taken a proactive focus to address the core of the problem.
Kothia, who is also heavily involved at his local mosque in east London and sees the issues in the community firsthand, said in the last five years, there had also been a massive rise in Muslim and other minority counselors and emotional support volunteers that are “breaking barriers,” and the next stage is to get more Muslim specialists in the field.
The other positive is the youth are now being taught about mental health, with hopes that it will not be stigmatized.
This comes down to education, Kothia said, which is why “awareness in the Muslim community and the wider society, will lead to more of us working in the field, and the more awareness we can bring to our communities, then naturally, that collective work will lead to a positive outcome.”
The London-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity runs a free emotional support helpline, and said in the last three months they have seen a sharp increase in calls.
Many people feel they are not heard and are worried of being judged, so the key is active listening, anonymity and confidentiality, Kothia, who also volunteers at the helpline, said. “We underestimate the power of lending an ear and listening.”
Supporting Humanity, which was set up at the start of the pandemic and has trained nearly 30 people to be mental health advisers, said the elderly were among their top callers.
“The pandemic has left a lasting impact on our elderly, and their anxiety and depression levels, and I think the government hasn’t addressed this issue that ‘shielding’ has had a massive impact on our society,” Kothia said.
Levels of loneliness in Britain have increased since last spring, and 5 percent of people (about 2.6 million adults) said that they felt lonely “often” or “always,” and that proportion increased to 7.2 percent of the adult population (about 3.7 million) by February, the ONS said in April.
“Some of them have been struggling for years and they talk about how they thought about committing suicide numerous times, how they trap themselves in a room because they’re embarrassed or scared to go and talk to other people, there’s so many people out there with various different mental health issues,” said Idris Patel, the charity’s CEO.
He also said more marketing campaigns and outreach programs are needed in community centers, schools and universities, businesses, GP surgeries as well as religious centers and mosques as they are “catchment areas” for people who are suffering or contemplating suicide.
The charity also regularly trains imams to explain the differences between black magic and mental health, directing people to professionals and charities, and highlighting free services.
Suicide and attempted suicide rates in the Muslim community have increased, particularly among youth, which account for half of the British Muslim population. A report released in July by the Better Community Business Network, a Muslim-led organization supporting mental health and positive wellbeing of Muslim communities across the UK, in partnership with the University of East London, found that 64 percent of Muslim youth said they experience suicidal thoughts and nearly one-fifth said they had turned to no one when undergoing difficulties.
Addiction is another major issue, Patel said, as parents are not tackling the root of the problem, are embarrassed to admit their child has a drug or alcohol problem, and do not seek professional help. So is domestic violence, he added.
Shamam Chowdhury was introduced to the charity after her 22 year-old son was murdered and needed funeral services, and was also introduced to mental health and emotional support.
British-Bangladeshi Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, an accounting and finance student at Greenwich University, was found stabbed to death in east London on Nov. 6. Three suspects have been charged with murder.
“I was very overwhelmed because I’ve never been in this kind of situation and one, I’ve just lost my son, which was shocking itself, and second, not knowing or understanding anything,” she said.
With police inspectors contacting her for statements, and then finding out she would not be able to see her son until after the postmortem examination, the 45 year-old single mother felt lost and alone.
The charity stepped in and handled all the paperwork, logistics, postmortem, the ghusl (the washing process Muslims have to undertake before burial), the burial and the funeral (janazah) prayer, as part of the end-to-end bereavement services its offers to help people focus on grieving.
“When you are in that kind of situation where you’ve just lost, I would say, your most valuable thing in this world, and then being in a situation where you have no clue how to go about these things,” she said, describing the torment of her experiences, but added that an emotional support adviser made her feel “like there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”
She continued: “(The counselor) would take his time in the conversation to give me that emotional support, just simply by listening, asking simple questions like ‘how are you feeling today?’ And then from the Islamic side, he would give examples of hadith or Qur’anic verses that gave me comfort and content, it made a huge difference and it gave me confidence,” Chowdhury said.
Describing herself as a strong woman, and the family sharing a tight-knit, unique bond, his sudden death hit them quite hard, having never experienced mental health issues before, the whole situation was unfamiliar to them.
Chowdhury also received emotional support for her two daughters, Anjuman, 25, and Hidayah, 10, and the eldest also became involved in some of the charity’s work, “because helping others meant that would help her to overcome it as well.”
She added that she has no problem paying for mental health services, but thinks the majority of services give “false hope,” charge extremely high prices, and in most cases don’t produce qualitative results.
Chowdhury, who is self-employed and has been teaching the Qur’an for 18 years, said talking, sharing and getting that support is so important, and urged people not to be afraid and not to let society take over.
“Our Muslim society plays a big role in people seeking help, because they make them feel it’s something that you should just get on with (and) we all feel sometimes that seeking help, or seeking support, or sharing is a sign of weakness, but it’s not, it’s is actually a sign of strength.”
LONDON: The former head of the British armed forces has admitted that no one involved in operations in Afghanistan had a “true understanding” of the politics of the country. Gen. Sir Nick Carter also described the withdrawal from the country and the collapse of its Western-backed government as “shocking.”
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said it is “probably still true” that the majority of Afghans would not support the Taliban.
Discussing the calamitous end in August of NATO’s two-decade campaign in Afghanistan, Carter said: “I think at the end of the day it comes down to politics, the local politics in Afghanistan, and I don’t think there was ever a true understanding of the political dynamics on the ground, and therefore the ability to be able to rationalize that.”
Speaking of the chaotic scenes during the evacuation effort in Kabul, he said that “they were shocking moments for all of us.
“And of course you think of so many people in times like that. You think of all of those who’ve committed their lives to the cause over the last 20 years, you think of the Afghan people, and of course you wonder how it ended like that — because we thought we had a good plan, we were going to deliver something at the end of all of that. It was a true shock, I think, to most of us who’d been involved.”
Carter served as chief of the defense staff until the end of November. He said the West must now engage with the Taliban to prevent a devastating humanitarian crisis.
“I also think it’s important that we engage because we might be able to encourage them to govern in a different way,” he added. “And the fact that they are governing in an utterly uninclusive way is something that we need to worry about.”
Carter also defended his upbeat assessments of the military situation shortly before a number of important Afghan cities fell to the Taliban, saying that he had been positive in an effort to avoid undermining former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration.
Malaysian government under fire after being caught off-guard by deadly flooding
The authorities announced on Wednesday they would provide nearly $335 million in relief for those affected
Disaster management agency warns more floods may hit the country in coming days
KAMLES KUMAR
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s government has been heavily criticized for its response after severe flooding this month killed at least 48 people and displaced nearly 70,000.
Unusually heavy rainfall that started on Dec. 17 caused the most devastating floods across the Southeast Asian country in nearly a decade. The death toll from the disaster has exceeded that of the 2014 flood, which killed 21 people.
As criticism of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration has mounted over a lack of proper warning and preparedness, the government announced on Wednesday that it would provide nearly $335 million in relief for those affected by the disaster, including death benefits and cash aid.
But concerns over its future response are rising as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has warned more floods may hit the country in coming days.
In Selangor, one of the worst-hit areas — which is also Malaysia’s economic hub, contributing over 22 percent to the country’s GDP — local officials told Arab News there was no action from government agencies during the crisis.
“NADMA was supposed to come in to help save the people but there was a lack of reaction,” Muhammad Shakir Ameer, a city councilor in Selangor’s capital Shah Alam, said.
“It shows how disconnected the federal government is and there is a lack of empathy as people are dying.”
Charles Santiago, a lawmaker from Klang district, said NGOs were the first responders and official agencies came to rescue only two days later.
“The government was completely unprepared and the worst happened. It exposed the weakness in their system when only on Sunday the government machinery gathered together,” he said.
“People and NGOs had to move in before that to organize relief efforts. They had to gather boats and rescue people, house them and even cook for them.”
Flood evacuee Shahrin Rodi said he and his family had lost everything.
“The warnings came too late,” he said. “We managed to scramble out of the house without even saving our belongings.”
The sluggish response has triggered a backlash from the opposition.
“The government’s unpreparedness for dealing with the aftermath and not having a ready plan to mitigate the disaster was shambolic,” opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and 76 other members of parliament said in a statement.
The deadly flooding has also prompted calls for reform in Malaysia’s climate change policy.
“We have to start looking at climate change issues closely, we need to know how to manage heavy downfalls,” Santiago said. “The whole structure and ecosystem of climate change, we need to redesign and rethink drainage especially in areas like Klang.”
Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News the government should push more climate-sensitive policies and strengthen law enforcement where development projects are undertaken in flood-prone areas.
“There needs to be stronger enforcement and bigger policing when it comes to issues like retention ponds being converted into housing areas,” he said.
NADMA and the Prime Minister’s Office were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts on Thursday to reach them.