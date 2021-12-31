You are here

  • Home
  • Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021

Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021

Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021
“The Power of the Dog” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p46sg

Updated 12 sec ago
William Mullally

Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021

Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021
Updated 12 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: From a period Western to a German rom-com, we run down the year’s best movies.

“The Power of the Dog”

Director: Jane Campion

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst  

Here’s a controversial opinion: All riches aside, the character of Marvel’s Doctor Strange is a waste of time for the great Benedict Cumberbatch. While “Spider-Man: No Way Home” finds a seemingly bored Cumberbatch phoning it in, his turn in “The Power of the Dog” is a performance for the ages — a rancher named Phil Burbank in 1925 Montana who is as toxic a personality as he is a magnetic one; a man who knows that emotional abuse is most effective when coupled with moments of kindness and charm. The film’s quiet unease, punctuated with other-worldly New Zealand landscapes, feels unlike any film before it, with much to chew on long after it finishes. 

“The French Dispatch”

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chamalet 

Wes Anderson has a style that is easy to imitate — ornate, pastel, symmetrical, and obvious in in its artifice — but no one else on earth could make a film with the particular brilliance of “The French Dispatch,” Anderson’s love letter to the bygone Harold Ross-edited years of The New Yorker. His anthology is packed to the brim with great actors across its three main stories, Anderson is operating at the peak of his powers, with not a frame wasted and a delirious energy that feels like snacking on a box of old-timey ‘real cane sugar’ sweets. With Anderson, ‘pretentious’ never feels like a dirty word — nor should it. 

“The Green Knight”

Director: David Lowery

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan

There have been countless films set in the world of King Arthur, but none has done more to strip away all that feels mystical and mythic about the Knights of the Round Table than David Lowery’s latest, which drags its star Dev Patel through the literal muck to bring to life a classic hero story reimagined as a search for meaning in a grimy and mundane world. Sir Gawain is a hapless oaf with no tale to be told, who sets off towards certain death so that he too may become a mythic figure like his many friends in Camelot — a goal that is less fulfilling than he initially believes.  

“Malignant”

Director: James Wan 

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Mckenna Grace, George Young

James Wan has long shown the potential to be one of the finest filmmakers of his generation — a successor to cinema-loving auteurs of the past such as Brian De Palma and Martin Scorsese — but his body of work had yet to prove it. With “Malignant,” he finally has a film that realizes his manic genius, a love letter to the VHS age of horror films with a style an energy that outdoes them all. While it may start as a seemingly predictable monster film, the longer the film goes on, the wilder it gets, but that’s when Wan is most in control. For horror fans, this was the most fun to be had at the movies this year. 

“The Lost Daughter” 

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris

Put Olivia Colman in anything and she’ll shine, but give the Oscar winner a character such as Leda in “The Lost Daughter” and she’ll stir your soul. Leda is a university professor on a solo holiday to Greece for the summer, whose peaceful days by the beach are interrupted by a loud, aggressive American family, including a young mother (Dakota Johnson) in whom Leda sees herself 15 years earlier. Each of the characters, and Colman’s most of all, are horribly flawed, often cruel for no reason, selfish and stubborn, but the tremendous empathy shown to each stops the film from becoming tiresome or alienating, instead allowing you to sit with broken people and root for them to find forgiveness — for themselves and each other. 

“I’m Your Man”

Director: Mara Schrader

Starring: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller

Don’t be surprised if you see this gem of a German romance remade into an A-list rom-com in a few years’ time, but you’d be wise to skip the wait. Maren Eggert plays a woman participating in a scientific trial for a new company that makes robots designed to be the perfect partner. Simple, warm and good-hearted, the brilliance of the film is in the generous, gentle performance from English actor Dan Stevens (speaking German) as the robot who just wants to love, trying to woo a woman who has no interest in being loved. 

“The Father”

Director: Florian Zeller

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell

It won two Oscars earlier this year — for its writer Florian Zeller and lead actor Anthony Hopkins — and yet “The Father” still feels underrated. It’s not the Oscar-bait family drama that it seems to be — it’s actually one of the most devastating psychological thrillers in years; a horror film in the sense that it manifests on screen something that its characters fear most — in this case, living through dementia. The film follows the perspective of Hopkins’ character so closely that the viewer becomes as confused as he as his apartment changes around him, as faces that were once familiar now look like they belong to strangers. A searing, insightful, impeccably performed masterpiece, and the best of Hopkins’ long career. 

“Mayor”

Director: David Osit

Starring: Musa Hadid 

There are many, many Palestinian stories more immediately compelling, more fraught with suffering and more full of heroism than that of Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah in Palestine’s West Bank. For director David Osit, that was the point. In Hadid, Osit found a complex, likeable politician trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare, a man whose desire to alleviate the pain of the people of his city is constantly at odds with the realities of occupation. While not made by an Arab filmmaker, “Mayor” nonetheless captures the spirit of Palestine unlike any film before it, complete with a sense of humor and a pointed glare towards real change. 

“Encanto”

Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro-Smith

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Celia Botero, John Leguizamo 

In Disney’s “Encanto,” a fictional town in South America is home to the magical Madrigal family, in which every member has a unique ability, except one. It’s that conceit that hooks us into this colorful, song-filled world. While Mirabel, the film’s non-magical lead character, may be our way in, it’s the whole family that makes us want to stay. As the film goes on, characters that seemed one-dimensional and pushed to the side are revealed to have rich inner struggles themselves, and as the film shows love and understanding to each of them, emotions rise to the heights of Lin Manuel Miranda’s soaring melodies. One of the best animated films in years. 

Topics: 2021 Year in Review

REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look

REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look
“Don’t Look Up” was one of the most exciting things about Netflix’s 2021 film slate when it was teased at the start of the year. Supplied
Updated 31 December 2021
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look

REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look
Updated 31 December 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: It’s hard to tell exactly who is the focus of Adam McKay’s righteous indignation in satirical sci-fi flick “Don’t Look Up,” which launched in select theaters before heading to Netflix. The movie (which McKay wrote, produced and directed) seems to have it in for everybody in equal measure, hammering home its swipes at the mainstream media, celebrity culture, tech billionaires, Trump-style politicizers, and science deniers with such unrelenting regularity that it’s hard to keep up.

When astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet hurtling towards Earth, they take the information to the White House. Supplied

Astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet hurtling towards Earth, certain to wipe out all life unless it is diverted. They take the information to the White House, only to be told by the donor-reliant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her chief of staff son Jason (Jonah Hill) that they’ll take their findings under advisement. The two disillusioned scientists instead hit the daytime TV circuit with their message that everyone in the world is doomed. Labelled as doomsayers by the ‘Don’t Look Up’ crowd of the movie’s title, they are ridiculed by those unwilling or unable to accept the scientific truth.

The two disillusioned scientists instead hit the daytime TV circuit with their message that everyone in the world is doomed. Supplied

Along the way, McKay throws his star-studded ensemble cast into a bewildering array of clichéd stereotypes. Some hit (Timothée Chalamet as a disaffected youth is about the only good thing to come out of the movie) but most miss (most notably Mark Rylance’s frankly weird take on a creepy tech CEO with a savior complex). 

Timothée Chalamet as a disaffected youth is about the only good thing to come out of the movie. Supplied

This is such a strange film to watch. There are flashes of very funny material, but so much of the film is simply McKay lambasting everyone, from everyday citizens whom he credits with very little intelligence to bimbo celebrities like Riley Bina (played in good spirit, at least, by Ariana Grande).

“Don’t Look Up” was one of the most exciting things about Netflix’s 2021 film slate when it was teased at the start of the year. Like so many things over the last 12 months, it has been kind of a disaster.

Topics: review

Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year

Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year
“Wildermyth”. Supplied
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year

Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: From an indie “zen-puzzler” to a double-bill of time-loop trials, these were the video games that grabbed us most last year.

“It Takes Two”

This inventive, moving and unique co-op game from indie developers Hazelight was an absolute delight from start to finish. There was so much innovation on show it was hard to keep track. Married couple Cody and May have just told their daughter Rose that they are getting a divorce. Rose tries to deal with this by role-playing with her handmade dolls, who resemble her parents. And Cody and May end up trapped inside the dolls’ bodies. You must collaborate with another player to get Cody and May back into their real bodies, and attempt to reconcile with Rose and each other. But doing so involves a series of tasks that require true collaboration to complete. The gameplay is engaging and challenging, and the story is genuinely touching, but with a light humor that never allows things to get maudlin. It’s a wonderful game.

“Wildermyth”

This gorgeous throwback to tabletop board games is an absolute gem. Created by Worldwalker, a tiny indie studio in Texas, this fantasy RPG a great example of how much depth games can have when they’re made by passionate people. From the hand-painted 2D characters and backgrounds to its witty writing, “Wildermyth” manages to do what so many big-budget games claim to, but rarely deliver — that is, to create unique experiences for each player based on your choices as you lead a band of heroes from their humble origins up to their noble deaths or deserved retirement (and even then former colleagues, or their kids, might rejoin you later). The setting may be familiar — a fantasy RPG with turn-based combat which you might play as a warrior, mage or hunter — but the skill and care with which this world is built make it an entirely new experience.

“Deathloop”

Tricky first-person shooter, in which multi-talented assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop of a single day during which he must take out eight targets at a party before midnight. Fail (which you will — many times) and you start from the beginning, with one advantage: You remember previous loops, and the other characters don’t. Developers Arkane Studios judged the balance between frustration and reward just right, and “Deathloop” is wildly fun to play.

“Unpacking”

We loved this low-key release from Aussie studio Witch Beam, which billed “Unpacking” as a “zen-puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home.” It really is that simple, but behind the aesthetic choices and block-fitting lies a cunningly crafted narrative that means you’re also unpacking the life of — and constructing a backstory for — a character you never see over eight house moves marking major life events.

“Hitman 3”

Developers IO Interactive announced this would be the final entry in its “World of Assassination” trilogy, concluding the single-player story that began in 2016’s “Hitman.” Agent 47 and his allies are tasked with hunting down the leaders of a secretive organization bent on world domination. From the glamorous setting of Dubai to the Carpathian Mountains, you control Agent 47 as he sneaks around the globe carrying out hits. This isn’t a simple shoot-em-up, however — players are rewarded as much for smarts as for sharp-shooting.

“Returnal”

Another time-loop scenario, this time a third-person shooter that has elements of horror and sci-fi. You play Selene, a space pilot stranded on an alien planet and stuck in a time loop (although the environment can change in those loops). You must cross the planet — taking on a variety of foes — in search of the source of the “White Shadow” signal that lured you there in the first place. Developers Housemarque nailed so many tricky tasks with “Returnal” — it looks great, it plays great, and the difficulty level is challenging enough to be rewarding, but not so tough that you’ll rage-quit.

“Sable”

The great thing about Shedworks’ open-world exploration game — in which you play the titular young girl from a nomadic clan who must find a rite-of-passage mask that is right for her before she can return to her tribe — is that it really is an open world. There are some puzzles to solve, but there is no combat and no ‘forced’ storyline that must ultimately be followed. It’s all about discovery of the beautiful hand-crafted landscapes. While there are some gripes — the driving mechanics of the hoverbike can be annoyingly glitchy — overall this was a lovely, understated game that offers a truly personal experience.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review

Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again

Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again
‘Succession’ (2018-). Supplied
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again

Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: From the Korean drama that got everyone talking to the inside story of The Beatles’ final album, here’s our pick of the year’s top television.

“Squid Game”

The wildly entertaining Korean survival drama was surely the year’s buzziest show, if not its best. Yes, the acting of the wealthy VIP observers was appalling, but the overall quality of the show was enough to outweigh the clumsiness of the rare English-language sections. The conceit — people in horrible debt risking their lives playing a series of children’s games for the chance to win more than $35 million — was simple-but-brilliant, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also mixed in dark humor and a scathing critique of capitalism and class divides.

“Succession”

Creator Jesse Armstrong’s critical darling returned for its third season and the story of the dysfunctional Roy family — owners of a media conglomerate — remained as horrific, hilarious and compelling as ever; a beautifully pitched blend of drama, political intrigue and dark comedy. The ensemble cast was in tremendous form throughout, and the addition of Adrien Brody as billionaire investor Josh Aaronson was inspired. HBO has already renewed the show for a fourth season, and on the strength of this year’s showing it’s easy to imagine a fifth and sixth will follow. 

“Line of Duty”

There are many who would argue that Jed Mercurio’s gripping police procedural series about a team investigating corruption in the police force has now veered too far past the sublime into the ridiculous. It’s still not clear if the sixth season — which brought in the excellent Kelly MacDonald as this year’s cop-to-be-investigated DCI Jo Davidson — was the final one. If it was plenty of people will be dissatisfied with the ‘big reveal’ of the supposed mastermind hidden in the police force. But there’s also an argument to be made that the underwhelming nature of said villain was entirely in keeping with the show — proving that no one is really ever in control of anything. 

“Sixty Minutes”

This psychological thriller hung on a compelling central performance from Syrian actor Mahmoud Nasr as Adham, a hard-to-read psychiatrist who — it turned out — had his own mental disorder that made him extremely dangerous to women, including his patients. Egyptian actress Yasmine Rais also shone as Adham’s wife, who was driven to commit a crime by her husband’s actions. “Sixty Minutes” only consisted of nine episodes, but proved — in a region where bloated 30+-episode seasons are the norm — that’s more than enough to tell a good story well.

“The Beatles: Get Back”

An absorbing, intimate look at a month late in the life of probably the biggest pop band in history, lovingly compiled from hours and hours of old footage by director Peter Jackson. “Get Back” was a brilliantly constructed document of four old friends who had conquered the world trying to work out how to move forward now that their lives had changed in oh so many ways. Knowing they only managed to do so by splitting up made it all the more poignant, but the great thing about Jackson’s work was that it showed how, when the four Beatles were able to simply make music and forget about the commercial and personal pressures pulling them apart, they still had enormous fun together.

“Mare of Easttown”

2021 provided some fantastic mini-series — honorable mentions include two from the UK starring the brilliant Stephen Graham, the prison drama “Time” and the heartbreaking COVID drama “Help” — but the pick of the bunch starred another Brit, Kate Winslet, as an American cop in a run-down small town. Winslet was superb as DS Mare Sheehan, investigating the murder of a young woman while dealing with her wreck of a personal life — including a divorce, a son lost to suicide, a custody battle for her grandson, and the unwanted company of her mother. It was a slow-burn drama in which the entire cast shone without anyone being showy, and that said plenty, without being preachy, about grief, love, sexual politics and power.

“Newton’s Cradle”

Writer-director Tamer Mohsen delivered a gripping drama about Hana and Hazem — played by the excellent Mona Zaki and Mohamed Mamdouh — who decided to have their child born in the US, in the hope that US citizenship would grant him greater opportunity. Hana headed to America alone, and once there discovered some disturbing information about Hazem, including infidelity and his possible involvement in serious crimes. Mohsen’s writing was compelling throughout, the realism of the dialogue drew you in, and every episode left you eager to watch the next one. 

 

Topics: 2021 Year in Review

Highlights from Rashid Al-Khalifa’s ‘Spectrum, Parametrics and Hybrids’ exhibition in Dubai

Highlights from Rashid Al-Khalifa’s ‘Spectrum, Parametrics and Hybrids’ exhibition in Dubai
The exhibition is on display until Dec. 31. Supplied
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Highlights from Rashid Al-Khalifa’s ‘Spectrum, Parametrics and Hybrids’ exhibition in Dubai

Highlights from Rashid Al-Khalifa’s ‘Spectrum, Parametrics and Hybrids’ exhibition in Dubai
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

 “Spectrum, Parametrics and Hybrids” a new solo exhibition by Bahraini artist Rashid Al-Khalifa opened Nov. 24 at the Opera Gallery in Dubai International Financial Centre and is running until Dec. 31. Here are some highlights  from the five-week-long exhibition.

‘Spectrum IV’

Al-Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family, uses his work as “a contemporary tribute to traditional Middle Eastern design.” His “Spectrum” series, according to the show catalogue, “considers the ‘rules of repetition’ in Islamic art … (which) creates the illusion of infinity.” Al-Khalifa takes these rules and applies them to “structural attributes that are reminiscent of contemporary Arab architecture.”

‘Green Parametric’

In his ongoing “Parametrics” series, Al-Khalifa incorporates a number of Islamic patterns that are prevalent throughout Bahraini culture, particularly those incorporated into Gulf architecture, such as the projecting ‘mashrabiya’ window. These works are built on “opposing yet complementary forces, representing the artist’s research of order and symmetry.”

‘Spherical Compression in Grey’

The mostly featureless “Hybrids” series sees Al-Khalifa deliberately excluding “the pictorial and fictive aspect of his narrative in favor of literal and sculptural concerns.” He paints using matt enamel on an aluminum surface, and the minimal detail, he hopes “elicits a sense of peace and satisfaction” on the part of the viewer.

Topics: Rashid Al-Khalifa

Listening back: The alternative Arabic albums of 2021 that made a mark

Listening back: The alternative Arabic albums of 2021 that made a mark
Rasha Nahas. Supplied
Updated 30 December 2021
Bojan Preradovic

Listening back: The alternative Arabic albums of 2021 that made a mark

Listening back: The alternative Arabic albums of 2021 that made a mark
Updated 30 December 2021
Bojan Preradovic

DUBAI: Arab News highlights the Arabic indie records you needed to hear in 2021.

Rasha Nahas ‘Desert’

 

Palestinian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rasha Nahas’ debut album is an artistic coup. The Berlin-based, Haifa-born musician is a powerhouse talent — a classically trained guitarist whose soft-spoken manner is anything but indicative of the tempest of emotion she unleashes with her often-electrifying performances. “Desert” makes it immediately apparent that Nahas has been sculpting her textured, meticulously thought-out sound for years. It oscillates between ethereal ambiances conjured by diaphanous string arrangements and Nahas’ mesmeric performances on the guitar, exquisitely evocative lines like “My heart is bleeding quarter tones,” and theatrically playful cabaret influences. Overall, the record is an overachieving debut by an artist who carries immense promise, depth, and intensity.

Postcards ‘After the Fire, Before the End’

With the exception of the irresistible guitar riff that churns through effervescent opener “Mother Tongue,” the Beirut-based trio spend much of their third LP refining the delicate dream-pop alchemy of their slow-burning, delay-drenched instrumentation and singer Julia Sabra’s crystalline, reverb-engulfed vocals. This is an arresting exploration of a dark night of the soul — a fitting aural backdrop for the event that inspired the songwriting. Sabra was with her partner, drummer Pascal Semerdjian, when he was near-fatally wounded by the catastrophic explosion in the Lebanese capital in August 2020. The deep scars of their collective trauma slither through the album like a glacial wind, punctuated by the uncompromising resilience of survivors determined to keep going. Postcards turn in yet another powerful and defiant release.

Tamara Qaddoumi ‘Soft Glitch’ (EP)

While her 2018 debut EP “Dust Bathing” was a straightforward pop affair that nonetheless struck a captivating chord with its melodic lyrical passages and opulent harmonies, Qaddoumi’s flair for spellbinding work is more evident on this year’s follow-up. The Kuwait-born singer’s intriguing background — she had a Palestinian, Lebanese, and Scottish upbringing, and studied physical theater and drama — is an indelible feature of her multifaceted approach to her art. “Soft Glitch” shimmers with a spectral undercurrent of trip-hop, lush electronic landscapes, and Qaddoumi’s hypnotic vocals. The videos that accompanied the release are also elaborate, imaginative treatments of ideas emanating from a creative mind that ventures far beyond the conventional.

The Synaptik ‘Al Qamar Wal Moheet’

This was a transformational year for Palestinian-Jordanian rapper, singer, and lyricist Laith Al Husseini — aka The Synaptik. “Al Qamar Wal Moheet” (Arabic for ‘The Moon and The Ocean’) is a formidable artistic journal of introspection, soul-searching, and enormous, self-instigated personal change. Finishing his medical degree, moving to Ramallah, and quitting his lifelong use of ADHD medication Ritalin, the rhyme maestro used this record to reconcile the extreme divergence between who he was and the person he has become. The result is a cerebral, nonconformist hip-hop/trap record that ingeniously swivels around elements of R&B, pop, and traditional Palestinian music, while bearing the unmistakable mark of The Synaptik’s distinctive lyrical methodology.

JadaL ‘La Tlou’ El Daw’

Jordan’s Arabic prog-rock veterans bookended the half-decade gap between major studio releases with a thoughtful, elegantly produced record that showcases both the experimentation they have pioneered since 2003, and a penchant for broaching a range of unorthodox subjects. “La Tlou’ El Daw” moves seamlessly from gravelly verses animated by frontman Mahmoud Radaideh’s heartfelt delivery, to intricate, avant-gardist instrumental pieces speckled with accordion and synth, anthemic choruses and majestic, multi-layered harmonies. It’s a triumphant return from one of the Arab world’s most inventive acts. 

Bu Kolthoum ‘Talib.’

The regional rap scene experienced a seismic shift when Mounir Bu Kolthoum dropped his first LP, “Inderal,” in 2015, and has since passionately lauded the Syrian-born music producer, rapper, and singer as one of its mainstays. Influenced by tarab, soul and funk, Bu Kolthoum is now based in Amsterdam, from where he masterminded the release of this year’s “Talib.” — an inspired showcase of flow and versatility. The gifted songwriter wears his heart on his sleeve across 12 dynamic tracks propelled by his inimitable pace and croon, which operate as a reliable compass for his skillful navigation of these memorable tales of youth, rebelliousness, and alienation. 

El Far3i ‘Lazim Tisa’

Since leaving the trailblazing Arabic rock band, El Morabba3, Tareq Abu Kwaik — aka El Far3i – has been prolific, to say the least. The Jordanian-Palestinian rapper, singer, songwriter, and percussionist, who’s also a key member of widely celebrated Shamstep ensemble 47Soul, adds a fifth notch to his belt of solo outings with “Lazim Tisa.” This trap LP is replete with murky, brooding vibes, dissonant synths, ghostly drone notes and viscous beats, all compelled forth by the artist’s tenaciously rhythmic raps and vocal style. El Far3i maintains his remarkable track record as one of the Middle East’s most exciting performers. 

Prefaces ‘Hippodrome’

With an all-star line-up of Postcards’ Pascal Semerdjian, Wanton Bishops’ Salim Naffah (aka Alko B), and Charif Megarbane of Cosmic Analog Ensemble, Heroes & Villains, Twyn Towers and Monumental Detail, to name but a few, Prefaces is a pleasantly peculiar creative beast. ‘Hippodrome’ is just one of four albums Megarbane released in 2021, and one of 80 this inexhaustible musician has masterminded since 2005. His work is a graceful excursion across acoustic-folk, surf-rock, jazz, Saharan blues, soul, funk, and Sixties pop. Prefaces’ mostly instrumental debut falls into the latter category, with minimal, grainy production that often plays like the deep cuts of a Quentin Tarantino movie soundtrack. 

Various Artists ‘Beirut 20​/​21’

Curated by Beirut & Beyond’s Musicians Support Program, founded to support the country’s independent music scene in light of the systemic crises it has endured for the past two years, “Beirut 20​/​21” assembles a stellar roster of both up-and-comers and established performers. The compilation includes tracks by Tanjaret Daghet’s Dani Shukri, Tarek Khuluki and Khaled Omran, as well as electronic music experimentalists Kid Fourteen (aka Khodor Ellaik) and Liliane Chlela, amongst many others. The anthology is a potent reminder of the innovation and energy that still drive a community of creators that has otherwise been brought to its knees.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review

Related

Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year
Lifestyle
Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing well into the new year
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again
Lifestyle
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again

Latest updates

Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021
Looking back: The best movies we watched in 2021
Mubadala to sell stake in US data center company Cologix
Mubadala to sell stake in US data center company Cologix
Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look
REVIEW: ‘Don’t Look Up’ — or just don’t look
Saudi Central Bank to use Bloomberg auction system from January 2022
Saudi Central Bank to use Bloomberg auction system from January 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.