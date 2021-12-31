You are here

Amanda Staveley shares message of hope with Newcastle fans as Southampton match called off

Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 31 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

  • Next Premier League match for the Magpies will be against Watford at St James’ Park on Jan. 15
NEWCASTLE: A rise in COVID-19 cases has seen Newcastle United’s Premier League trip to Southampton postponed.

And as a result, Eddie Howe’s Magpies will not kick a ball in the top flight until Jan. 15.

United were due to travel to St Mary’s on Sunday, Jan. 2, but following a request to call off the fixture, the Premier League agreed the club would not be able to field a suitably experienced team with substitutes.

The decision is understood to have angered Southampton, and especially manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “Injuries are not COVID-19 cases, injuries are also here for us.

“They had seven or eight players on the bench during their last game and now they have two more injuries.

“They should still have thirteen players plus one (goalkeeper), this is the message from the Premier League.”

The Magpies have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak among the club’s players and support staff over the course of the last week.

That, coupled with injuries to the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser this week, has resulted in the club not being able to field 13 senior, Premier League-experienced players, as per the rules, plus two goalkeepers.

A club statement that confirmed the news, announced on Friday afternoon, read: “Sunday’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Newcastle United at St. Mary’s Stadium has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad.

“The match is the second successive Newcastle United fixture to be postponed following the cancellation of Thursday’s scheduled game at Everton, with several players and staff having succumbed to illness and injury over the festive period.

“In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League Board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.”

The statement continued: “The club will not be naming individuals who have contracted Covid-19 or their vaccination status. We ask that their privacy is respected and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

United’s next game in the top flight is slated for Jan. 15 when Watford are the visitors to St James' Park. It is hoped that the Magpies will have at least two new faces in their ranks by the time that game rolls around.

Arab News understands a deal for England international Kieran Trippier is very close to being signed off, while moves for the likes of Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly are also on the agenda. A loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and a permanent deal for current Lyon forward Moussa Dembele are also under consideration.

The Magpies’ next fixture is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, when Cambridge United are the visitors to Tyneside in the third round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, club directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have posted a message to Newcastle United fans ahead of what looks set to be a busy January transfer window.

Accepting the gravity of the challenges the club faces in 2022, the duo have reiterated the long-term thinking of the buyers, even with relegation from the top flight a harsh but realistic prospect in the new year.

“Despite the current challenges, we see a bright and, ultimately, successful future for Newcastle United. The club has amazing fans. It has serious, long-term investors. And the club has a workforce committed to getting the best for both the football club and the City of Newcastle,” their statement read.

“Obviously, we face some stern challenges ahead of us — not least the issues surrounding the continuing pandemic. But we will meet these challenges with fierce determination and a strong resolve to improve every aspect of the club, while playing a full role in the community we serve.”

It continued: “We all know that we have a great deal to do, but we will strive to fulfil this great club’s promise.

“As ever, the massively passionate support of our fans will be crucial as we look to improve our results on the pitch. We have had a very tough first half of the season, but you have been right behind the team and we want to take this opportunity to let you know how very much we appreciate it. Our most recent match at St. James’ Park showed the power that can be generated when the players and supporters unite and feed off each other, and it was wonderful to experience that special atmosphere.

“Let’s take that positivity into 2022 as we aim to progress on and off the pitch. We have very important fixtures ahead of us and a January transfer window that we have worked tirelessly to prepare for, so let’s face our challenges head on and look forward to the second half of the season with optimism.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Amanda Staveley

Updated 31 December 2021
AP

  • Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014
LONDON: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel plans to hold talks with Romelo Lukaku after the striker said he was unhappy at the London club and expressed a wish to rejoin Inter Milan.

In a pre-recorded interview with Sky Italia released on Thursday, the 28-year-old Lukaku said “I’m not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system,” Lukaku said.

Tuchel responded at a news conference on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

“I will wait to see what Romelu has to say and then we will deal with this,” Tuchel said. “The thing with Romelu is that I don’t think anyone in this building is aware he’s unhappy. That’s why (there is) surprise at the statement. That’s why we need to check with him now, because I can see no reason why it should be like this.”

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014. He returned to Chelsea this past offseason in a deal worth nearly 100 million pounds after he netted 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the Italian league title for the first time since 2010.

But Lukaku has had a frustrating first season back in London as he was out injured for a month and missed time in December after contracting COVID-19. Now his public comments add an unwanted distraction for Tuchel in the middle of a tight title race.

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” Tuchel said. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.”

Chelsea is second in the Premier League, eight points behind leader Manchester City and with Liverpool one point behind in third place, having played one game less.

“It’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment,” Tuchel said. “If it’s an interview from a person of that kind of interest, an important player, I totally understand the process. That’s why it’s a lot of extra noise.”

Tuchel said he believed Lukaku was in good spirits.

“I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite. I would say he is absolutely fine,” Tuchel said. “If there is something to discuss, it’s behind closed doors, for sure. Maybe we can take the time to try to understand what’s going on. Because it does not reflect his daily work, it does not reflect his daily attitude.”

In the interview, Lukaku pledged to give his best for Chelsea but spoke fondly of Inter.

“I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” he told Sky Italia. “It’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so.”

In two seasons at Inter, Lukaku scored an impressive 64 goals in 95 games overall and became hugely popular with fans. He suggested that he did not want to leave.

“I am in love with Italy, this is the right moment to talk and let people know what really happened,” Lukaku said.

The Belgian has scored a modest seven goals in 18 matches overall this season.

Tuchel joined Chelsea after being fired by Paris Saint-Germain midway through last season and helped Chelsea win the Champions League for the second time in its history.

At PSG he earned a reputation as a powerful motivator who was close to striker Kylian Mbappe, but also as an innovative coach who perhaps tinkered too much with his formations.

His dismissal from PSG followed comments of his own to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The German coach reportedly claimed managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final in 2019.

Topics: Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Romelu Lukaku

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

  • The 36-match group phase kicks off on Jan. 9 at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde
JOHANNESBURG: Premier League trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will be star attractions in Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, which promises to be “exceptional” according to the top football official in the continent.

The 36-match group phase kicks off on Jan. 9 at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde and the tournament concludes at the same 60,000-seat venue on Feb. 6 with the final. Champions Algeria top a 24-team cast that includes former title-holders Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Tunisia. While record seven-time winners Egypt will be making an unrivalled 25th appearance at the African football showpiece, Comoros and Gambia are debutants.

It is a wide-open competition with Algeria, unbeaten in 33 matches since late 2018, the logical favorites, but there are at least seven other nations capable of conquering Africa.

Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will believe they can go all the way while Burkina Faso, Ghana and Mali should not be underestimated. Guinea, who rank among the outsiders, have been told by junta leader Mamady Doumbouya that they must repay state-funded preparation costs if they do not return to Conakry as champions.

The buildup to the biennial tournament has been marred by rumors that it would be postponed or canceled owing to a worldwide coronavirus surge.

There have also been reports of Cameroon racing against the clock to complete preparations for the biggest African sporting event.

This is the fourth attempt by the central African state to play hosts after failing to meet 2019 deadlines and being replaced by Egypt, then losing out to unfavourable weather conditions and COVID-19.

But as Liverpool forwards Salah and Mane, Manchester City winger Mahrez and other Premier League stars prepare for action, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe is upbeat.

“We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful AFCON (Cup of Nations),” he said during a visit to Yaounde.

“The world will witness the best of African football and hospitality. We can host a football tournament as good as any in Europe.”

Motsepe and Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o, now head of the national football federation, have been stung by suggestions that the Cup of Nations should be delayed or scrapped over the pandemic.

“If the Euros took place this year in the middle of a pandemic, with full stadiums in many cities, why would the Cup of Nations not be played in Cameroon?,” asked Eto’o in a Canal+ interview.

“Or are people trying to say that, as always, Africans are not worth anything so we have to put up with it?”

As Cup of Nations organisers applied finishing touches to the six venues, from Douala on the Atlantic coast to Garoua in the north west, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stirred a verbal storm.

Klopp referred to the Cup of Nations as a “little tournament” during a press conference only to later say “I did not mean it like that”.

Senegal coach and former star Aliou Cisse was furious, asking reporters in Dakar “Who does Klopp think he is?

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp, who undermines African football. He is where he is today because of African footballers like Salah, Mane, (Naby) Keita and (Joel) Matip.”

Having to free Africans during the European season is a sore point with managers and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti labelled the Cup of Nations an “invisible monster”.

The Serie A title challengers could lose Algerian Adam Ounas, Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Nigerian Victor Osimhen and Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly for close to six weeks.

Senegal-born Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says the Cup of Nations “needs to be more respected because this tournament is as important as the Euros”.

Topics: english Premier League africa cup of nations

Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

  • Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results
  • Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City
LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off.
Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session.
Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top.
“We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
“I’m not able to say who it is because we have to do the whole process, get a proper PCR (test), but you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet — it will be pretty clear who is affected or infected.”
The German, whose side are third in the table, a point behind Chelsea, added: “We never had this proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it. For us it is every day, another one, stuff happens more and more often.
“It’s like a lottery in the morning, waiting for the result. It is pretty much day-by-day, always one case, then another one.
“In this moment (we will) probably not (ask for a postponement) but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”
In addition to the three Covid cases, the injured Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara will miss the trip to Chelsea.
Klopp’s comments came as Southampton’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Sunday was postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.
The game at St. Mary’s is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday that the New Year’s Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was frustrated to miss Saturday’s match against City as he isolates following a second positive test.
“It will be very strange,” said Arteta, whose team are fourth in the table. “I will need a big room so I can walk and move a little bit, because I won’t be able to stand on my sofa.”
The Spaniard, who also had coronavirus in March 2020, added: “It is a big, big game for us and it is a very frustrating thing to not be able to be there helping the team.
“But I will do my best from here, with everything that I can do, and we have prepared for every scenario possible and they know what we have to do.”
Wolves boss Bruno Lage admitted even his players were unsure if they would be fit to face Manchester United on Monday after a virus outbreak forced the postponement of this week’s trip to Arsenal.
“After 10 days without playing, in your mind, to be ready to play is difficult,” said Lage. “Today I was talking with a player and I asked ‘are you ready to play?’
“He said: ‘I really don’t know’. After 10 days without playing and training you are slow to take the right decisions.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Chelsea COVID-19

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Yamamah, Jeddah Eagles and Eastern Flames lead the qualifiers from the inaugural 16-team regional competition
King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah will welcome the eight top women’s football teams in Saudi Arabia on New Year’s Day as they compete for the national championship of the inaugural Regional Football League.

The 16-team competition — organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) — was split into three divisions, with the top three teams in the Central and Western regions and the top two from the Eastern region qualifying for national championships.

Central champions Al-Yamamah, Western champions Jeddah Eagles and Eastern title winners Eastern Flames will be among the favorites for the tournament. Miraas, The Storm, Sama, Al-Mamlaka and Challenge Al-Tahadi are the five other teams competing.

The championship kicks off on Saturday with two matches, Al Yamamah play Miraas at 6 p.m. local time, and at 9 p.m. Jeddah Eagles face Sama.

Sunday, January 2 will see The Storm face Al-Mamlaka, and Eastern Flames taking on Challenge Al-Tahadi.

The final will be played at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 8.

Topics: football

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

  • Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal revealed on Friday he had arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open after recovering from coronavirus.
The 35-year-old Spaniard, whose only win at the tournament came in 2009, tweeted a photo of himself on an empty court at Melbourne Park with the comment ‘Don’t tell anyone... ... here I am’.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, saying he had experienced “some unpleasant moments.”
A number of other players who were in Abu Dhabi also tested positive, including Russia’s world number five Andrey Rublev, women’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Nadal’s arrival will be a boost for the organizers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on January 17.
There are still major doubts over whether world number one Novak Djokovic will play.
The 34-year-old withdrew from the ATP Cup team event days before its start on Saturday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.
Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Melbourne, has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with all participants needing to be jabbed or have a medical exemption.
The field in Australia has been ravaged by injuries, with superstars Serena Williams and Roger Federer out, along with Dominic Thiem, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Muchova.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Australia tennis Australian Open

