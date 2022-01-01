You are here

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has revealed the release date of her latest film. File/ Getty Images
DUBAI: Now a fashionable regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has revealed the release date of her latest film on Instagram, teasing fans with a short clip of the new period drama.

Titled “La place d’une autre,” with the English-language title “Secret Name,” the film will hit theaters on Jan. 19, according to the actress’s post on Instagram Stories.

Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie, who escapes a miserable existence by becoming a frontline nurse in 1914. One day, she takes the identity of Rose, a young woman from a well to do family, who dies in front of her. She meets the wealthy Madame de Lengwil while posing as Rose and begins working for the family, with the lie changing the course of her life forever.




Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie.

The rising star first gained prominence for her role as Nedjma in Algerian film “Papicha,” in which she played a young design student who was determined to stage a fashion show in protest of the Algeria’s escalating conservatism in the midst of the Civil War.

Director Mounia Meddour’s debut feature premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

For her work in the film, Khoudri won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

Khoudri would go on to land a number of major roles, notably in Wes Anderson’s critically-lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film that wowed critics at the 2021 Cannes festival.

The 29-year-old actress is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.

Additionally, the Algeria-born star is shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 attacks in Paris. 

Most recently, Khoudri hit the silver screen in “Haute Couture,” a French film that tells the story of a petite mains named Esther (Nathalie Baye) who, after participating in her last Haute Couture collection for Dior, gets her bag stolen by 20-year-old Jade (Khoudri) at a metro station.

A performative intervention by Um Slaim on a crumbling mud structure south of Um Slaim that explores the temporal aspect of displacement. (Supplied)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • Saudi female collective aims to revive traditional Najdi building styles in the capital
RIYADH: Newcomers to Riyadh who visit At-Turaif, the historic district in Diriyah and the original home of the Saudi royal family, are invariably enchanted by the many mud brick buildings made in traditional Najdi architectural style.

These eye-catching structures, with their geometric motifs, triangular windows and golden colors that echo the desert landscape, rise from At-Turaif’s narrow streets, offering a reminder of the Kingdom’s origins.
Even amid Riyadh’s drive toward urban growth — in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic reform program — Najdi architecture can still be found in certain areas of the Saudi capital.
The traditional architectural style found throughout the limestone plateau of Najdi, the geographic center of Saudi Arabia, is in many ways a focal point of Saudi heritage.

The traditional style found throughout the limestone plateau of Najdi, the geographic center of KSA, is in many ways a focal point of Saudi heritage.

Now, as Riyadh steps up its urban development, a new design and architectural collective called Um Slaim, led by Saudi female architects Sara Alissa and Nojoud Al-Sudairi, aims to preserve and maintain Najdi architecture.
The collective, launched in early December, is named after the historic neighborhood of Um Slaim in Riyadh, known for its Najdi-style buildings.

“The Um Slaim project stems from the urgent need to protect the identity and social history of this part of the city in the face of redevelopment and gentrification,” Alissa told Arab News.
“We named ourselves Um Slaim as it was our first site of research into early Najdi architecture.”

The collective collaborates with other artists and architects to investigate the displacement of Najdi architecture as contemporary designs and styles gain precedence in Saudi Arabia.
The pair opened their “research lab,” situated between Al-Murabba and Al-Futah, in early December.
Many residents in the area, mostly migrant workers, continue to live in the original adobe structures found there.
“During the 1970s, many people left these buildings and moved north in Riyadh during the urban expansion of the city,” said Alissa. “We wanted to understand this architectural shift, not just the sociocultural shift, but architecturally. What happened? How did we move from mud-brick construction to concrete structures?”
The pair believe that a contemporary Najdi language is needed in Saudi architecture today.
“To establish this, we needed to understand what Najdi is,” said Alissa.
For the launch, artworks and film were shown at the Um Slaim lab. These included “Tamwenat,” a wall installation by Saudi female artist Maha Malluh that features everyday items collected from local markets to showcase the various ethnicities in central Riyadh.
“My Mother’s Map,” a short film by Tarfa Fahad, tells the story of the artist’s mother, revealing the urban landscape through her early life and childhood memories in old central Riyadh. The film takes viewers into her home and along the main roads planned by her father, known as “Riyadh’s engineer.”
Najdi architecture’s regional variations can be seen in domestic, religious and administrative Najdi buildings, with major stylistic aspects shared by all structures.
“Najdi architecture combines three main factors that solidify its harmony with the natural environment and influences its urban morphology: The need to respond to the hot desert climate, the need for privacy in residential buildings, and the need to use locally available materials such as mud brick, stone and wood,” Alissa said.
In contemporary adaptations, Najdi buildings are characterized not only by traditional materials, but also their use of thermal and environmental elements.
“We have always been passionate about the essence of materials, where they are found, our natural surroundings, and the context of an architectural site,” Alissa said.
As well as examining the effects of urban expansion in central Riyadh and celebrating the cultural diversity in the capital’s old neighborhoods, the Um Slaim Collective is determined to explore the relationship between architecture and its surrounding environment, with new research into the preservation of architectural heritage through sustainable constructions.

‘Harmony’ describes reaching the balance in life with the black circle and the white interlocking perfectly. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: A 22-year-old artist, Lama Abdulrahman, has taken traditional Islamic art and experimented with it, creating her own unique style while still keeping the spirit of the art alive.
Her main style is Islamic geometry, though she likes experimenting with many different mediums, Abdulrahman said.
“Mainly, I love patterns; I play around with patterns depending on my mood, so I was discovering the different kinds of patterns when I found Islamic geometry. It is very precise and has a lot of patterns and structure.
“I absolutely fell in love with the rhyme and rhythm of it; that’s where I decided that this is what I want to pursue further.”

Art is often described as a visual representation of one’s feelings; when following the abstract style of art, the artist does not plan the course of action, Abdulrahman said, adding that she is extremely connected to her style but in a different way. “Usually, artists go about expressing their emotions in a very ‘flowy’ manner, but for me, it’s grounding when I draw the perfect line, and when the shapes form and they are perfect, that gives me inner peace.”
She defined the feeling of constructing a well-proportioned pattern as “serene,” since Islamic geometry has sacredness. The artist said that her connection to her art is strong because, when she is insecure about her work, she also feels insecure about herself.

Abdulrahman said that for her work, she chose to do the majority of pieces in black and white. “The point of that is to show how the shape came to be, the beauty of the shapes and patterns themselves without adding color to it,” she added.

Recently, she showcased her artwork in Athr Gallery in Jeddah, which was a first of its kind. She united the two styles, making the proportions a meeting point of calligraphy and geometry titled “Sukoon” (Tranquility).
The young artist said that she was scared to present it to the audience because both the art styles she was using are sacred, but that people received them well.
“One of the visitors even said that, even though there are a lot of lines and colors, the piece itself had a lot of chaos drawn into it, (yet) she still felt tranquility. My message reached this one person, and that meant the world to me,” Abdulrahman recalled.

“There is … pressure that every single pattern I draw and analyze has been drawn before. I always have the fear that I might ruin this historical artifact,” she said, sharing the fears that she faces on a daily basis.
Another challenge that Abdulrahman said was common, but not talked about enough, was imposter syndrome, or feelings of self-doubt or incompetence despite qualifications and experience.
She said that an inner voice was always telling her that she hasn’t studied art or that this art form was not for her to put her spin on, yet she still persisted.
The number of Islamic geometry artists is scarce in Saudi Arabia. Most of the research available on the topic can be found only in English. According to Abdulrahman, there is so much artists have been missing out on as a result of this barrier. “Only recently have they started to explore this field, I feel like we have a whole unexplored gold mine here.”
Abdulrahman aspires to reach a level where she can put up her own art gallery without having her name attached to someone else. “I would like my art, and my potential, to speak for itself,” she said.

DUBAI: Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart, has died.
White, who became America’s sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday, People magazine reported on Friday, quoting her agent.
Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told the magazine: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.”
In a youth-driven entertainment industry where an actress over 40 is facing career twilight, White was an elderly anomaly who was a star in her 60s and a pop culture phenomenon in her 80s and 90s.
Playing on her imminent likability, White was still starring in a TV sitcom, “Hot in Cleveland,” at age 92 until it was canceled in late 2014.
White said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work.
“It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and that you are still putting up with me,” White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honored for her long career. “It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”
White was not afraid to mock herself and throw out a joke about her sex life or a snarky crack that one would not expect from a sweet-smiling, white-haired elderly woman. She was frequently asked if, after such a long career, there was anything she still wanted to do and the standard response was: “Robert Redford.”
“Old age hasn’t diminished her,” the New York Times wrote in 2013. “It has given her a second wind.”
Betty Marion White was born on Jan. 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, and her family moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, where she attended Beverly Hills High School.
White started her entertainment career in radio in the late 1930s and by 1939 had made her TV debut singing on an experimental channel in Los Angeles. After serving in the American Women’s Voluntary Service, which helped the US effort during World War Two, she was a regular on “Hollywood on Television,” a daily five-hour live variety show, in 1949.
A few years later she became a pioneering woman in television by co-founding a production company and serving as a co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom “Life With Elizabeth.”
Through the 1960s and early ‘70s White was seen regularly on television, hosting coverage of the annual Tournament of Rose Parade and appearing on game shows such as “Match Game” and “Password.” She married “Password” host Allen Ludden, her third and final husband, in 1963.
White reached a new level of success on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” playing the host of a home-making television show, the snide, lusty Sue Ann Nivens, whose credo was “a woman who does a good job in the kitchen is sure to reap her rewards in other parts of the house.” White won best-supporting actress Emmys for the role in 1975 and 1976.
She won another Emmy in 1986 for “The Golden Girls,” a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami that featured an age demographic rarely highlighted on American television. White also was nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the widowed Rose Nylund, a sweet, naive and ditzy Midwesterner, on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the top-rated series of its time.
After a less successful sequel to “The Golden Girls” came a series of small movie parts, talk-show appearances and one-off television roles, including one that won her an Emmy for a guest appearance on “The John Larroquette Show.”
By 2009 she was becoming ubiquitous with more frequent television appearances and a role in the Sandra Bullock film “The Proposal.” She starred in a popular Snickers candy commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, taking a brutal hit in a mud puddle in a football game.
A young fan started a Facebook campaign to have White host “Saturday Night Live” and she ended up appearing in every sketch on the show and winning still another Emmy for it.
The Associated Press voted her entertainer of the year in 2010 and a 2011 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that White, then 89, was the most popular and trusted celebrity in America with an 86 percent favorability rating.
White’s witty and brassy demeanor came in handy as host of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” a hidden-camera show in which elderly actors pulled pranks on younger people.
“Who would ever dream that I would not only be this healthy, but still be invited to work?” White said in a 2015 interview with Oprah Winfrey. “That’s the privilege ... to still have jobs to do is such a privilege.”
White, who had no children, worked for animal causes. She once turned down a role in the movie “As Good as It Gets” because of a scene in which a dog was thrown in a garbage chute.

DUBAI: From a period Western to a German rom-com, we run down the year’s best movies.

“The Power of the Dog”

Director: Jane Campion

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst  

Here’s a controversial opinion: All riches aside, the character of Marvel’s Doctor Strange is a waste of time for the great Benedict Cumberbatch. While “Spider-Man: No Way Home” finds a seemingly bored Cumberbatch phoning it in, his turn in “The Power of the Dog” is a performance for the ages — a rancher named Phil Burbank in 1925 Montana who is as toxic a personality as he is a magnetic one; a man who knows that emotional abuse is most effective when coupled with moments of kindness and charm. The film’s quiet unease, punctuated with other-worldly New Zealand landscapes, feels unlike any film before it, with much to chew on long after it finishes. 

“The French Dispatch”

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chamalet 

Wes Anderson has a style that is easy to imitate — ornate, pastel, symmetrical, and obvious in in its artifice — but no one else on earth could make a film with the particular brilliance of “The French Dispatch,” Anderson’s love letter to the bygone Harold Ross-edited years of The New Yorker. His anthology is packed to the brim with great actors across its three main stories, Anderson is operating at the peak of his powers, with not a frame wasted and a delirious energy that feels like snacking on a box of old-timey ‘real cane sugar’ sweets. With Anderson, ‘pretentious’ never feels like a dirty word — nor should it. 

“The Green Knight”

Director: David Lowery

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan

There have been countless films set in the world of King Arthur, but none has done more to strip away all that feels mystical and mythic about the Knights of the Round Table than David Lowery’s latest, which drags its star Dev Patel through the literal muck to bring to life a classic hero story reimagined as a search for meaning in a grimy and mundane world. Sir Gawain is a hapless oaf with no tale to be told, who sets off towards certain death so that he too may become a mythic figure like his many friends in Camelot — a goal that is less fulfilling than he initially believes.  

“Malignant”

Director: James Wan 

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Mckenna Grace, George Young

James Wan has long shown the potential to be one of the finest filmmakers of his generation — a successor to cinema-loving auteurs of the past such as Brian De Palma and Martin Scorsese — but his body of work had yet to prove it. With “Malignant,” he finally has a film that realizes his manic genius, a love letter to the VHS age of horror films with a style an energy that outdoes them all. While it may start as a seemingly predictable monster film, the longer the film goes on, the wilder it gets, but that’s when Wan is most in control. For horror fans, this was the most fun to be had at the movies this year. 

“The Lost Daughter” 

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Starring: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris

Put Olivia Colman in anything and she’ll shine, but give the Oscar winner a character such as Leda in “The Lost Daughter” and she’ll stir your soul. Leda is a university professor on a solo holiday to Greece for the summer, whose peaceful days by the beach are interrupted by a loud, aggressive American family, including a young mother (Dakota Johnson) in whom Leda sees herself 15 years earlier. Each of the characters, and Colman’s most of all, are horribly flawed, often cruel for no reason, selfish and stubborn, but the tremendous empathy shown to each stops the film from becoming tiresome or alienating, instead allowing you to sit with broken people and root for them to find forgiveness — for themselves and each other. 

“I’m Your Man”

Director: Mara Schrader

Starring: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller

Don’t be surprised if you see this gem of a German romance remade into an A-list rom-com in a few years’ time, but you’d be wise to skip the wait. Maren Eggert plays a woman participating in a scientific trial for a new company that makes robots designed to be the perfect partner. Simple, warm and good-hearted, the brilliance of the film is in the generous, gentle performance from English actor Dan Stevens (speaking German) as the robot who just wants to love, trying to woo a woman who has no interest in being loved. 

“The Father”

Director: Florian Zeller

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell

It won two Oscars earlier this year — for its writer Florian Zeller and lead actor Anthony Hopkins — and yet “The Father” still feels underrated. It’s not the Oscar-bait family drama that it seems to be — it’s actually one of the most devastating psychological thrillers in years; a horror film in the sense that it manifests on screen something that its characters fear most — in this case, living through dementia. The film follows the perspective of Hopkins’ character so closely that the viewer becomes as confused as he as his apartment changes around him, as faces that were once familiar now look like they belong to strangers. A searing, insightful, impeccably performed masterpiece, and the best of Hopkins’ long career. 

“Mayor”

Director: David Osit

Starring: Musa Hadid 

There are many, many Palestinian stories more immediately compelling, more fraught with suffering and more full of heroism than that of Musa Hadid, the mayor of Ramallah in Palestine’s West Bank. For director David Osit, that was the point. In Hadid, Osit found a complex, likeable politician trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare, a man whose desire to alleviate the pain of the people of his city is constantly at odds with the realities of occupation. While not made by an Arab filmmaker, “Mayor” nonetheless captures the spirit of Palestine unlike any film before it, complete with a sense of humor and a pointed glare towards real change. 

“Encanto”

Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro-Smith

Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Celia Botero, John Leguizamo 

In Disney’s “Encanto,” a fictional town in South America is home to the magical Madrigal family, in which every member has a unique ability, except one. It’s that conceit that hooks us into this colorful, song-filled world. While Mirabel, the film’s non-magical lead character, may be our way in, it’s the whole family that makes us want to stay. As the film goes on, characters that seemed one-dimensional and pushed to the side are revealed to have rich inner struggles themselves, and as the film shows love and understanding to each of them, emotions rise to the heights of Lin Manuel Miranda’s soaring melodies. One of the best animated films in years. 

LONDON: It’s hard to tell exactly who is the focus of Adam McKay’s righteous indignation in satirical sci-fi flick “Don’t Look Up,” which launched in select theaters before heading to Netflix. The movie (which McKay wrote, produced and directed) seems to have it in for everybody in equal measure, hammering home its swipes at the mainstream media, celebrity culture, tech billionaires, Trump-style politicizers, and science deniers with such unrelenting regularity that it’s hard to keep up.

Astronomers Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet hurtling towards Earth, certain to wipe out all life unless it is diverted. They take the information to the White House, only to be told by the donor-reliant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her chief of staff son Jason (Jonah Hill) that they’ll take their findings under advisement. The two disillusioned scientists instead hit the daytime TV circuit with their message that everyone in the world is doomed. Labelled as doomsayers by the ‘Don’t Look Up’ crowd of the movie’s title, they are ridiculed by those unwilling or unable to accept the scientific truth.

Along the way, McKay throws his star-studded ensemble cast into a bewildering array of clichéd stereotypes. Some hit (Timothée Chalamet as a disaffected youth is about the only good thing to come out of the movie) but most miss (most notably Mark Rylance’s frankly weird take on a creepy tech CEO with a savior complex). 

This is such a strange film to watch. There are flashes of very funny material, but so much of the film is simply McKay lambasting everyone, from everyday citizens whom he credits with very little intelligence to bimbo celebrities like Riley Bina (played in good spirit, at least, by Ariana Grande).

“Don’t Look Up” was one of the most exciting things about Netflix’s 2021 film slate when it was teased at the start of the year. Like so many things over the last 12 months, it has been kind of a disaster.

