Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India's Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
Germany announced the closing of three out of six of its remaining nuclear power stations as it drifts away from nuclear power and shifts focus to renewables. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters

Indonesia stalls coal exports during January; India’s Reliance purchases $135m stake in UK battery firm: NRG Matters
  • Turkey elevates electricity and natural gas tariff costs to keep up with the worldwide surge in energy prices
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The new year is seeing countries such as Turkey and Indonesia apply strict measures to keep up with the energy sector, while those like Germany and Belgium continue to lead with green initiatives.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Brussels to recognize nuclear power and natural gas as green activity under the EU’s “taxonomy for sustainable finance” that distinguishes the projects that count as renewable investments, according to the Financial Times. The system is the first of its kind by a crucial global regulator, and will cover industries responsible for around 80 percent of greenhouse gas discharges in the EU.
  • Turkey elevates electricity and natural gas tariff costs to keep up with the worldwide surge in energy prices, Bloomberg reported. The increase in prices could potentially further hasten the Turkish inflation which is projected to reach 27.4 percent by the end of 2022.
  • Indonesia delays coal exports during the month of January to prevent the shutting down of 20 local power plants dispersed across the country, Bloomberg reported, citing the energy and mineral resources minister. This move is to avert a shortage in power supply that could put 10 million inhabitants and industry customers at stake.
  • Germany announced the closing of three out of six of its remaining nuclear power stations as it drifts away from nuclear power and shifts focus to renewables, Reuters reported.  The remaining three power plants are expected to be entirely turned off by the end of the year.

Through a microlens:

  • Indian multinational conglomerate corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd acquires $135 million (100 million pounds) worth of UK-based sodium-ion cell technology company, Faradion Ltd in green push. In addition, the retail-to-refining corporation has dedicated $10 billion to renewable initiatives in an attempt to achieve net zero by 2035.
  • Two Suffolk based wind farms face opposition from locals hindering the UK’s drive to net zero in the process, according to the Financial Times. Suffolk residents argue that the onshore elements of both wind farms threaten the country’s coastal areas.
Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer

Saudi TAQA appoints Mario Ruscev as chief technology officer
  • Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Service Company, or TAQA, has appointed Mario Ruscev as its new chief technology officer as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region, it said in a statement. 

“I am confident he will play a major role in accelerating TAOA's strategy realization and building strong progressive technology portfolio increasing our competitiveness and value to our global customers,” TAQA chief Khalid M. Nouh said.

Ruscev will lead the development of the Saudi firm’s technology portfolio and roadmap for all its subsidiaries, as well as the executive of TAQA’s energy transition strategy. 

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves

Binance vows to abide by Canadian restrictions after reprimand: Crypto Moves
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, moved higher on Sunday, rising by 0.05 percent to $47,194, at 12:311 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,741, up 0.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Binance, the largest crypto exchange, said it will not allow Ontario users of its cryptocurrency trading platform to trade or open new accounts after Friday's meeting with the Ontario Securities Commission, Bloomberg reported.

The commitments come a day after the Ontario Securities Commission publicly reprimanded Binance for an unacceptable letter telling its Ontario users that they can keep their accounts open, despite the lack of a platform trading registration with the securities regulator.

“Binance’s notice was intended to communicate that Binance had decided to actively pursue registration in Canada and that Ontario users would not be required to close or liquidate their accounts on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement, adding that the letter “may not have been as clear as intended.”

Binance has also committed not to market its services to Ontarians.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents Massachusetts said cryptocurrencies are not a true path toward financial equality, criticizing the industry for the fact that Bitcoin is even more closely held by the wealthy than dollars.

“The crypto industry claims that crypto is the path to financial inclusion, but bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated within the top 1 percent than dollars. We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” Warren said in a tweet. 

Congress and federal regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of cryptocurrencies amid growing calls for tougher regulations for the booming industry.

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 48 min 44 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot

Hong Kong set to reverse 2 years of recession with 6.4% expansion in 2021: Macro snapshot
Updated 48 min 44 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Economic growth in Hong Kong is expected to have reached 6.4 percent in 2021 due to higher exports and stronger vaccination campaigns, the city’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan, said in a blog post.

This rebound comes after the economy suffered from recessions in the last two years, Chan added.

Another factor that played a role in this recovery was the revival of local consumption and retail sales, he pointed out. 

However, challenges remain for the city’s recovery as the tourism sector is still facing setbacks.

The secretary indicated that a full healing of the economy will be accomplished only through successful epidemic control, calling on people to take their vaccinations.

South Korea’s economy

South Korean exports grew by 25.8 percent in 2021, the highest annual rate since 2010, driven by sales of petrochemicals and semiconductors.

Rebounds in global demand helped propel the country’s outgoing sales to hit $644.5 billion in 2021, according to government data.

This follows two consecutive years of contractions in exports.

Shipments of petrochemicals and semiconductors surged by annual rates of 54.8 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Sales of car and steel were also 24.2 percent and 37 percent higher in 2021.

Moreover, the country’s imports reached an all-time high of $615.1 billion during the year, expanding by 31.5 percent.

Meanwhile, South Korea's inflation rate hit 2.5 percent in 2021, the highest in a decade, rising from 0.5 percent in the previous year, official data revealed.

This could mean possible interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Supply chain disruptions and services expenditure were driving the country’s rising prices.

Last November, the Bank of Korea lifted its rate to 1 percent and upwardly revised its inflation forecasts.

India’s current account

India turned a current account deficit of $9.6 billion in the three months ending in September in 2021, compared to a $15.3 billion surplus in last year’s corresponding period, the Reserve Bank of India said.

This was driven by a 200 percent yearly expansion in the country’s goods deficit to reach $44.4 billion in the July-September period.

On the other hand, the services surplus widened to $25.6 billion, expanding by 21.3 percent from a year earlier.

China’s PMI

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index went up by 0.2 points to 50.3 in December on higher production in the sector, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed.

In particular, output for pharmaceuticals, general equipment, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industries was higher.

Conversely, the production of textile, petroleum and other fuels declined during the month.

Despite being below the 50 threshold, the demand sub-index improved by 0.3 points to 49.7. In addition, the price index slipped as costs of raw materials declined.

Meanwhile, the index for non-manufacturing PMI rose by 0.4 points to 52.7 in December as the services and construction industries strengthened, the statistics agency added.

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 57 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt

Saudi Fund for Development signs SME financing agreements in Egypt
Updated 57 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Saudi Fund for Development, known as SFD, signed multiple financing agreements in Egypt with the Industrial Development Bank, Banque du Caire and Enmaa Finance Company.

The total value of the agreements is 300 million Egyptian pounds ($19 million), intended to finance small, medium and micro enterprises in the Upper Egypt region.

Following meetings in Cairo, the financing is expected to contribute to lowering the unemployment rate, increase the rates of development in the region. 

It will also target clean energy, as well as the medical, services and industrial sectors.

The development of joint economic relations between Egypt and other Arab countries aligns with the ministry’s overall strategic aim at consolidating economic relations in various fields, the minister of international cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said.

Al-Mashat also praised the strategic Egyptian-Saudi relations, reflected by the program of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, intended to enhance the state’s efforts to develop the Sinai Peninsula.

So far, the total funding provided by the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee to Egypt is 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds.

This money has helped to finance 2,550 projects in 27 governorates, generating around 13,000 jobs in the development sectors.

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 02 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens

Egypt mulls IPO of $7bn power plants built with Siemens
  • Egypt's sovereign fund plans to acquire 30 percent of the power stations as part of the deal
Updated 02 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt is mulling the possible initial public offering of its joint project with Siemens known as Egypt Megaproject, the country’s largest power plants.

“This offering is one of the most important projects in line with the objectives of the Egyptian state,” Ayman Soliman, the executive director of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, said in the statement.

The three power stations, built by Siemens in July 2018 at a total cost of 6 billion euros ($7 billion), each generate 4.8 gigawatts of electricity, and are managed by Siemens under an 8-year contract with the Egyptian government.

Egypt's sovereign fund plans to acquire 30 percent of the power stations as part of the deal aimed at reducing the debt burden of financing the three power stations of the government, Soliman said in previous statements to Bloomberg. 

The announcement followed a meeting with the prime minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the developments of the Fund’s major projects and explore the possibility of floating some companies of the National Service Projects Organization on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

He added that the offering reflects the fund's main objective to create partnerships with the private sector, expand its contribution in economic growth, maximize the return on state-owned assets, and refinance state investments in order to ease the burden on the public budget.

