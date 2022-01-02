Saudi bourse sees positive start to new year despite omicron surge: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange ended the first trading day of 2022 higher, despite omicron fears that were fueled by a rise in cases on regional and global levels.

Stocks on the main index TASI edged higher by 0.45 percent, reaching 11,332 points. On the parallel market, Nomu saw gains amounting to 1.15 percent to close at 26,276 points.

Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, registered the highest gains, up 8 percent to SR163 ($43.4). This followed a notice from Saudi Fransi Capital to activate phase one of their deal to build six data centers at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank and ACWA Power contributed most to the increase in TASI. Together they saw over SR628 million worth of shares traded intraday, having risen to SR143 and SR85, respectively.

With the latest gain, the utility provider, ACWA Power, recorded an all-time closing high.

Petro Rabigh's stock rose over 1 percent to near SR21. This came as the company received SR2.84 billion as early repayment of a loan provided to Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Sadr Logistics was the biggest faller, by 10 percent to close at SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher.

Shares in Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, fell to SR22.7. Earlier today, the group announced the start date for its rights issue subscription as Jan. 3, amid a capital raise to SR291 million.