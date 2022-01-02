Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs

You are here

Shutterstock
Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, or MSMEDA, injected 6.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($395 million) to support the SMEs during the first 11 months of 2021, the minister of trade and industry said. 

Around 178,000 projects were financed by the agency, creating 368,000 new job opportunities during that period, the Middle East News Agency reported citing Nevine Gamea. 

The minister added that 36 percent of this funding was allocated to young people in the age group of 30-40 years.

In cooperation with other ministries, MSMEDA provided free 373 training courses to over 8,000 young men and women to develop their entrepreneurship skills.

The agency also organized 600 seminars to raise awareness of entrepreneurship, which were attended by more than 28,000 citizens.

Egypt’s garment exports rose by 38 percent during the period from January to November 2021.

The total exports of the garment sector reached $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the same period of 2020, the head of the Egyptian Ready-made Garments Export Council, Mary Lewis, stated. 

The US topped the list of countries that imported the most garments from Egypt during that period. Volumes increased by 44 percent to $1 billion up from $726 million in the same period last year, Lewis added.  

Garment exports to Europe also rose 3 percent to record $320 million in 2021, compared to $310 million in the same period of 2020.

Exports to Arab countries increased by 128 percent to $235 million, compared to $83 million in the 11 months period of the previous year.

The rise came amid the council’s continued efforts to overcome obstacles facing ready-made garments, Lewis said. 

Lewis stressed that Egypt has a clear interest in the industry, and is taking decisions to support investors based on labor-intensive industrial projects in the ready-made garment sector.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange ended the first trading day of 2022 higher, despite omicron fears that were fueled by a rise in cases on regional and global levels.

Stocks on the main index TASI edged higher by 0.45 percent, reaching 11,332 points. On the parallel market, Nomu saw gains amounting to 1.15 percent to close at 26,276 points.

Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, registered the highest gains, up 8 percent to SR163 ($43.4). This followed a notice from Saudi Fransi Capital to activate phase one of their deal to build six data centers at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank and ACWA Power contributed most to the increase in TASI. Together they saw over SR628 million worth of shares traded intraday, having risen to SR143 and SR85, respectively.

With the latest gain, the utility provider, ACWA Power, recorded an all-time closing high.

Petro Rabigh's stock rose over 1 percent to near SR21. This came as the company received SR2.84 billion as early repayment of a loan provided to Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Sadr Logistics was the biggest faller, by 10 percent to close at SR92.2, despite exiting the prior year 184 percent higher.

Shares in Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, ACIG, fell to SR22.7. Earlier today, the group announced the start date for its rights issue subscription as Jan. 3, amid a capital raise to SR291 million.

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, is to start building six data centers across the Kingdom at an initial value of SR1.2 billion ($320 million) as per a deal with Saudi Fransi Capital, or SFC.

A notice from SFC on Jan. 2 activated contracts signed between the two parties. It stated their intention to complete the first phase of the data centers initiative without delay, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Earlier in October 2021, MIS partnered with SFC to launch a fund – namely Saudi Data Center Fund 1. This aimed to establish the six data centers in two areas, with a combined initial capacity of 24 MW.

The first-of-its-kind fund in the Kingdom, as claimed by the related parties, set the target size at SR1.5 billion.

Under the deal, MIS is responsible for designing, constructing, and managing the centers.

It said in a bourse statement that the financial impact of the agreement is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Riyadh-based MIS was established in 1979. It is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company. 

 

DUBAI: The UAE's Dubai ruler,. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the emirate's budget for 2022 with at a total expenditure of 60 billion dirhams ($16.3 billion), according to a tweet by Dubai Media Office.

Dubai’s budget for the fiscal years of 2022-2024 was approved for a total expenditure of 181 billion Emirati dirhams ($49 billion), Dubai’s deputy ruler said in a tweet on Sunday.

The expected revenues this year are 57.5 billion dirhams, the tweeted added.

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday.


Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10 percent increase, he added.

