Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs

Egypt’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, or MSMEDA, injected 6.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($395 million) to support the SMEs during the first 11 months of 2021, the minister of trade and industry said.

Around 178,000 projects were financed by the agency, creating 368,000 new job opportunities during that period, the Middle East News Agency reported citing Nevine Gamea.

The minister added that 36 percent of this funding was allocated to young people in the age group of 30-40 years.

In cooperation with other ministries, MSMEDA provided free 373 training courses to over 8,000 young men and women to develop their entrepreneurship skills.

The agency also organized 600 seminars to raise awareness of entrepreneurship, which were attended by more than 28,000 citizens.