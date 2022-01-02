Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months

Egypt’s garment exports rose by 38 percent during the period from January to November 2021.

The total exports of the garment sector reached $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the same period of 2020, the head of the Egyptian Ready-made Garments Export Council, Mary Lewis, stated.

The US topped the list of countries that imported the most garments from Egypt during that period. Volumes increased by 44 percent to $1 billion up from $726 million in the same period last year, Lewis added.

Garment exports to Europe also rose 3 percent to record $320 million in 2021, compared to $310 million in the same period of 2020.

Exports to Arab countries increased by 128 percent to $235 million, compared to $83 million in the 11 months period of the previous year.

The rise came amid the council’s continued efforts to overcome obstacles facing ready-made garments, Lewis said.

Lewis stressed that Egypt has a clear interest in the industry, and is taking decisions to support investors based on labor-intensive industrial projects in the ready-made garment sector.