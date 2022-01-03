RIYADH: Authorities have concluded a project to enrich Arabic content in the free online encyclopedia Wikipedia, translating 31 articles from English into Arabic.
The Wikidowen project is one of the initiatives of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, represented by the Saudi Center for Digital Content, in cooperation with the College of Languages and Translation at the University of Jeddah.
The project aims to contribute to raising the number of Arabic articles in the encyclopedia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 5.
The work was carried out by the students of the College of Languages and Translation at the university, where they received a virtual training course on how to edit on Wikipedia, which was then approved and corrected by the encyclopedia’s editors and administrators.
The project aims to enrich the Saudi, Arab and Islamic content in Wikipedia, through creation, development, and translation, by referencing literature and documented information, highlighting the history and civilization of the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic worlds, and working to bridge the gap between Saudi Internet users and digital content.
It also aims to publish digital education material on Saudi history and civilization, and work to correct mistakes and false information.
Wikidowen project, University of Jeddah translate Wikipedia articles into Arabic
