TASI ends flat amid lingering omicron worries: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange witnessed a mixed performance on Monday as its main index, TASI, stagnated amid lingering worries over the spread of omicron.

At the closing bell, TASI remained flat at 11,328 points and the parallel market Nomu lost almost 1 percent, reaching 26,030 points.

The sluggish performance came as some of Saudi’s major players saw losses despite trading in green territory earlier today. Among these were Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank which fell to SR143 ($38) and SR24.6, respectively.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, dropped 3 percent to SR40.5.

ACWA Power’s share price fell to SR84 after it secured a $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

Bank Albilad hit its highest value in over 15 years. The stock was up almost 5 percent to SR50, having registered the highest gains in today’s session.

Shares of Sadr Logistics were down for a fourth consecutive day, hitting SR83 with losses amounting to nearly 10 percent.

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw a 5-percent drop in its share price. Earlier today, the company’s board recommended SR16.5 million cash dividends – SR0.5 per share – for the fiscal year 2021.

Jeddah-based AME Co. for Medical Equipment announced today that its application to list its shares on Nomu was approved by the Capital Market Authority.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.53 cents to reach $78.31 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.33 cents to $75.54 per barrel as of 3:36 p.m. Saudi time.