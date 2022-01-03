You are here

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC
Acwa Power HQ (Supplied)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC

Saudi ACWA Power gets $125m loan to pay expenses, dividends of RAWEC
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based utility developer ACWA Power has announced the financial closure of an $125 million senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary, Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC.

The senior financing facility proceeds will be used for various financial commitments including financing expenses and for general corporate purposes such as distribution of dividends, ACWA Power said in a bourse statement.

With a tenor of 12.5 years maturing in 2034, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place this month, according to the filing.

The new refinancing facility, raised from local banks, will increase the financing costs for RAWEC, it said.

ACWA Power obtained last month an $800 million senior refinancing facility for RAWEC as well with a tenor of 8.5 years maturing in 2030.

RAWEC is the captive utilities – power, water, and steam – provider to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., a joint venture formed in 2005 between Sumitomo Chemical, Japan, and Saudi Aramco, which owns, operates, and manages the Rabigh petrochemical complex.

 

 

Your stock market guide for Jan. 3

Your stock market guide for Jan. 3
Updated 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

Your stock market guide for Jan. 3

Your stock market guide for Jan. 3
Updated 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market kicked off the new year in the green zone, with its major stocks seeing gains despite omicron-driven uncertainty and a surge in cases.

As many as 1,024 coronavirus cases were newly confirmed together with one coronavirus-caused death in the Kingdom on Sunday, Jan. 2, according to statistics by the Saudi Health Ministry.

Stocks on the main index TASI edged higher by 0.45 percent, reaching 11,332 points. On the parallel market, Nomu recorded gains amounting to 1.15 percent to close at 26,276 points.

Elsewhere in the Middle East amid the holiday season, the Qatari benchmark index QSI remained flat, while Egypt’s EGX30 saw marginal losses of 0.3 percent.

As announced in early December 2021, the UAE market will run trading sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, Monday to Friday, starting today, Jan. 3.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil added 0.56 cents to reach $78.34 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.58 cents to $75.79 per barrel as of 8:26 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Riyad REIT Fund has injected SR233 million ($62 million) in a logistics portfolio over an area of 4.5 million square feet across Southeast USA
  • ACWA Power has secured a $125 million senior credit facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Co., known as RAWEC
  • Derayah REIT Fund is to payout SR19.4 million in dividends – SR0.18 per unit – for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution date is set for Feb. 13, 2022
  • SEDCO Capital REIT Fund signed a 5-year lease agreement with a local operator for Burj Al-Hayat property in Riyadh. The annual rental value will be SR1.5 million for the first three years, and then increase to SR1.6 million for the remaining two years
  • Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s board has approved amending the capital raise recommendation to increase capital by SR350 million via rights issue

Calendar

Jan. 3, 2021

  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue starts

Jan. 6, 2021:

  • Sadr Logistics will start compensating rights issue owners who did not exercise their subscription rights

 

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
  • Tesla has managed to overcome global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry
Updated 03 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.
The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Tesla had announced last January that it was aiming to increase deliveries by 50 percent per year over several years, so Sunday’s results far exceeded that goal.
The group, which recently moved its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, sold 911,208 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles as well as 24,964 vehicles of its luxury S and X models (at a price of $90,000 and $100,000 respectively).
In the fourth quarter alone, Tesla delivered 308,600 cars.
Tesla has managed to overcome global logistics issues that have plagued the auto industry.
Its chief Elon Musk previously said he was able to get around much of the semiconductor shortage by using new chip designs and rewriting software.
Tesla got another boost in October when it received an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from the rental company Hertz, to be completed by 2022.
This announcement brought the automaker into the very select club of companies worth more than $1 trillion on the stock market.
Tesla, however, finds itself under scrutiny from the NHTSA auto regulator, which is probing its autopilot system over safety concerns.
The automaker has also agreed to update its software to prevent drivers from playing video games on the car’s system while the vehicle is in motion, following a government safety investigation.
 

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia's 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Salma Wael

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review

Dividends recover for Saudi Arabia’s 10 biggest companies after pandemic: Year in Review
  • The top 10 players on the Saudi bourse paid out stable to higher dividends in 2021, attracting investors who want a reliable income amid global uncertainties brought by the pandemic
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: 2021 has been a year of recovery for the dividends Saudi Arabia’s listed firms paid out to investors, as the economy gained traction after the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic last March.

Although it remains to be seen how the omicron variant will weigh on the bounce business experienced earlier this year after vaccination roll-outs and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

However, the top 10 players on the Saudi bourse – which overall is valued at over $2 trillion (SR7.5 trillion) – paid out stable to higher dividends in 2021, attracting investors who want a reliable income amid global uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

The largest 10 firms are made up of four energy and material giants, four banks, a utility provider, and one telecom company, which operate relatively steadily and have a collective market capitalization that tops $16 billion.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The largest 10 firms are made up of four energy and material giants, four banks, a utility provider, and one telecom company, which operate relatively steadily and have a collective market capitalization that tops $16 billion.

• Al Rajhi Bank, one of the 15 largest banks globally by market value, paid out SR3.5 billion — or SR1.4 per share — as a dividend for the first half of 2021, in contrast to just SR1 per share for the entire 2020. This came as it announced a 44 percent jump in net profits to SR10.73 billion for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2021.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco dominates the bourse, compromising over SR7 trillion in market value. Aramco’s dividend payout was unchanged from a year earlier, and paid each shareholder SR1.05 per share for the first nine months of 2021. This brought the trailing dividend yield to nearly 4 percent on a share price of SR35.

Fueled by rebounding crude prices, the oil giant’s net profit more than doubled during the first nine months compared to the same period a year ago, reaching as much as SR279 billion.

Chemicals manufacturer Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, and worth above SR341 billion, said it would pay out SR6.75 billion — SR2.25 per share — as a dividend to shareholders in the second half of 2021.

The industrial firm’s recommendation brings the annual dividend payout per share to SR4, from SR3 in 2020. The hike followed strong financial results for the first nine months of 2021, which saw SABIC swing to a profit of SR18.1 billion from a SR2. 6 billion loss a year ago — mainly driven by income from joint ventures.

The Kingdom’s banking leaders — Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, and the Saudi British Bank — all declared higher dividend payments in the year to date.

Al Rajhi Bank, one of the 15 largest banks globally by market value, paid out SR3.5 billion — or SR1.4 per share — as a dividend for the first half of 2021, in contrast to just SR1 per share for the entire 2020. This came as it announced a 44 percent jump in net profits to SR10.73 billion for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2021.

Saudi’s second-largest bank, Saudi National Bank distributed SR0.65 per share for the first half of this year. This compared to a net annual dividend per share of SR0.8 for the whole of 2020, meaning that its half-year payout lifted 62.5 percent year-on-year.

Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, paid out quarterly dividends totaling SR3 per share for the first three quarters of 2021, matching last year’s rate. This resulted in a 3.6 percent trailing dividend yield on a stock price of SR110.8.

Six-year data reported by the telecom operator revealed a stable trend in terms of the net annual dividend per share, fluctuating between SR4 and SR6 since 2016.

Since 2005, Saudi Electricity Co. has provided a safe dividend haven for shareholders, offering regular annual payouts of SR0.7 per share even amid high volatility. In 2021, the dividend yield came in at 3 percent on a share price of SR110.

The Gulf’s largest miner Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has withheld dividends to finance growth since listing in 2008. The company posted a profit of SR3.14 billion in the first nine months of this year, swinging from a net loss of SR781 million in the year-ago period.

The eighth biggest listed firm in the Kingdom SABIC Agri-Nutrients, yielded 2.5 percent on a stock price of SR172, and offered its highest dividend policy since 2015 this year. The petrochemical firm’s payout jumped 113 percent year-on-year to hit SR4.25 per share.

Despite moderate dividend yields, most of these big companies have enjoyed long records of consistent growth and steady payments — a good bet for risk-averse investors.

Farewell 2021, the years that put OPEC+ back in driving seat: Year in Review

Farewell 2021, the years that put OPEC+ back in driving seat: Year in Review
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
Michael Glackin

Farewell 2021, the years that put OPEC+ back in driving seat: Year in Review

Farewell 2021, the years that put OPEC+ back in driving seat: Year in Review
  • Renewables were the only energy sector to see investment rise above pre-pandemic levels
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
Michael Glackin

LONDON: Greta Thunberg’s excoriating dismissal of world leaders over their promises to address global warming as “blah, blah, blah” wasn’t as it turned out, too wide of the mark in 2021.

Despite earnest commitments, from Washington to Beijing, to reduce fossil fuel consumption and cut planet-heating emissions, demand for crude oil soared in 2021 as the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic took off.

Don’t tell Greta, but oil prices are up around 50 percent this year, courtesy of increased demand and tight supply. 

In January, the month when Joe Biden was officially sworn in as president of the US and Washington rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate emissions, a barrel of Brent crude was trading at about $52.

By March it had spiked to $70.

Momentum in oil prices had been building since the last quarter of the previous year, but the immediate catalyst for March’s spike, and indeed this year’s increase in global crude prices, started with OPEC and its allies, who surprised the markets by agreeing to extend its production cuts into April.

Amid a nascent economic recovery, low inventories, and a lack of spare capacity, oil supply suddenly looked a lot tighter.

The sharp increase in oil demand as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease in the middle of the year took suppliers by surprise and led to tensions between the US and OPEC+.

As demand overwhelmed supply, domestic gas prices soared in the US President Biden called on OPEC+ to open up the pumps and boost production, a plea that fell on deaf ears as the group and its OPEC partners continued to opt for restraint.

In reality, like all global oil producers, OPEC+ struggled to increase output due to underinvestment. While oil investment increased about 10 per cent this year, spending has remained well below pre-pandemic levels as pressure remains on private companies to keep oil and gas portfolios in check.

FASTFACT

10%

In reality, like all global oil producers, OPEC+ struggled to increase output due to underinvestment. While oil investment increased about 10 per cent this year, spending has remained well below pre-pandemic levels as pressure remains on private companies to keep oil and gas portfolios in check.

In June, more than 400 blue chip investors controlling $41 trillion in assets called for governments around the world to end support for fossil fuels. Small wonder an International Energy Agency report released this year noted the “balance of investment in fossil fuels is shifting toward state-owned companies.”

Even the US shale industry, which a few years ago was seen as the swing producer for global oil, has reined in spending. As Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, succinctly put it in March: “Drill, baby, drill”, the mantra of the US fracking industry, “is gone forever.”

The International Energy Agency hardly helped investment when in May it demanded an immediate end to fossil fuel extraction, a demand Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman again succinctly described as a “la-la-land” scenario.

Against the backdrop of a hostile environment for fossil fuels, investment in renewables continued to grow this year. Indeed in 2021, renewables were the only energy sector to see investment rise above pre-pandemic levels, up around 10 percent since 2019.

But of course, the problem with calls for disinvestment in the oil industry is that attacking supply does absolutely nothing to curb consumer demand — the real driver of global warming. Thus, as the world tuned into the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games, which began in July, black gold was sprinting towards $75.

By October, just weeks before world leaders gathered to profess their commitment to tackle climate change at the UN COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Brent crude hit a seven-year high at around $86 per barrel.

October’s price rise was largely attributable to forecasts of a supply deficit as demand continued to increase. At the same time, the sharp rise in global gas prices, and even coal prices, since August had forced many power generators to turn away from natural gas towards fuel oil and diesel. 

Wholesale European gas prices have increased more than 800 percent over 2021 due to a combination of global demand and competition between Europe and Asia for supplies.

European leaders also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country supplies around a third of Europe’s gas, of withholding supply to force the EU to approve its controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2. This pipeline is planned to supply oil to Europe, but bypasses Ukraine, which has longstanding territorial disputes with Russia.

October’s oil spike was again helped by OPEC+, which earlier in the month insisted they would stick to their July pact to gradually increase supply, ignoring fresh calls from President Biden to open the taps as US gasoline prices hit a seven-year high.

In response, and just days after demanding urgent action on climate change at COP26 in November, Biden announced the largest release of emergency oil reserves in US history from the country’s Strategic Petroleum stockpile. The release of 50 million barrels of oil had no impact on prices which jumped 2 percent on the news.

If nothing else, Biden’s action in November revealed that 2021 marked the year that OPEC and its allies found itself back in charge of setting the global price for crude oil.

Despite sliding back toward the end of the year, the decline was largely driven by fears that travel restrictions imposed by governments due to the omicron variant will hit the aviation industry, Brent crude is still trading at near $80 a barrel as December, and 2021, draws to a close.

Looking forward to 2022, a report by JP Morgan in December predicted that oil will hit $125 a barrel next year and, fasten your seatbelts, $150 in 2023, again due to capacity-led shortfalls in OPEC+ production.

“We think OPEC+ will slow committed increases in early 2022, and believe the group is unlikely to increase supply unless oil prices are well underpinned,” the bank said.

A slightly more conservative estimate by Goldman Sachs also predicts high oil next year and in 2023, with crude potentially rising to between $100 and $110 per barrel.

The IEA now predicts crude consumption will reach 99.53 million barrels per day in 2022, up from 96.2 million this year, and more or less back to pre-pandemic levels.

Consequently, carbon emissions are on track to rise by 16 percent by 2030 according to the UN, rather than fall by half, the reduction required to keep global warming below the Paris Agreement limit of 1.5C.

Happy New Year Greta — and all Arab News readers.

Egypt's garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months

Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
Updated 02 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months

Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
  • The total exports of the garment sector reached $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the same period of 2020, the head of the Egyptian Ready-made Garments Export Council, Mary Lewis, stated. 
Updated 02 January 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt’s garment exports rose by 38 percent during the period from January to November 2021.

The total exports of the garment sector reached $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the same period of 2020, the head of the Egyptian Ready-made Garments Export Council, Mary Lewis, stated. 

The US topped the list of countries that imported the most garments from Egypt during that period. Volumes increased by 44 percent to $1 billion up from $726 million in the same period last year, Lewis added.  

Garment exports to Europe also rose 3 percent to record $320 million in 2021, compared to $310 million in the same period of 2020.

Exports to Arab countries increased by 128 percent to $235 million, compared to $83 million in the 11 months period of the previous year.

The rise came amid the council’s continued efforts to overcome obstacles facing ready-made garments, Lewis said. 

Lewis stressed that Egypt has a clear interest in the industry, and is taking decisions to support investors based on labor-intensive industrial projects in the ready-made garment sector.

