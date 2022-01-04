You are here

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung jailed for second Tiananmen ‘incitement’

Chow Hang-tung, a 36-year-old lawyer who has represented herself at multiple court hearings with often fiery denunciations from the dock, is a former leader of the Hong Kong Alliance. (AFP)
AFP

  • Chow Hang-tung is already serving a 12 month sentence for her earlier Tiananmen-related conviction
  • In mainland China, censors have long scrubbed what happened at Tiananmen Square, both online and in the real world
AFP

HONG KONG: Jailed democracy activist Chow Hang-tung accused Hong Kong’s courts on Tuesday of criminalizing speech and helping authorities erase the Tiananmen crackdown as she was convicted a second time for inciting people to commemorate the deadly event.
Chow, a 36-year-old lawyer who has represented herself at multiple court hearings with often fiery denunciations from the dock, is a former leader of the Hong Kong Alliance.
The now-disbanded group used to organize the city’s huge annual candlelight vigils to mourn those killed in Beijing on June 4, 1989 when China sent troops to crush democracy protests.
Hong Kong police banned the last two vigils citing the coronavirus and security fears and the courts have already jailed multiple activists who defied that ban in 2020, including Chow.
Chow was also arrested on the morning of June 4 last year over two pieces she published calling on residents to light candles and mark the crackdown anniversary.
On Tuesday, a court sentenced her to 15 months in jail after ruling that her articles amounted to inciting others to defy the police ban.
“The message this verdict sends is that lighting a candle is guilty, that words are guilty,” Chan told the court.
“The only way to defend free speech is to continue to express,” she added.
“The real crime is to cover for murderers with laws and to delete victims in the name of state.”
Hong Kong was formerly the only place in China where mass commemoration of Tiananmen was tolerated but Beijing has been remolding the city in its authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019.
Chow has proved an outspoken defendant throughout her prosecutions.
She used her mitigation on Tuesday to read from the memoirs of families of people killed at Tiananmen.
That sparked a dressing down from magistrate Amy Chan, followed by applause among some in the public gallery. Chan then ordered police to take down the identity numbers of those who had applauded.
“The law never allows anyone to exercise their freedom by unlawful means,” Chan ruled.
“She (Chow) was determined to attract and publish attention for the purpose of calling on the public to gather,” she added.
During sentencing, magistrate Chan said Chow was “self-righteous,” showed no remorse and used the courtroom to air her political views.
Chow was already serving a 12 month sentence for her earlier Tiananmen-related conviction but she will now be jailed for 22 months in total under the court’s new calculation.
She has also been charged for national security crimes which carry up to life in prison.
Hong Kong Alliance leaders, including Chow, are among dozens of activists being prosecuted under the national security law which has criminalized much dissent.
A museum the group ran has been shuttered while multiple statues commemorating June 4 have been pulled down in recent weeks from university campuses.
An official campaign has also been launched to purge the city of “anti-China” elements and people deemed unpatriotic.
School and university courses are being rewritten to foster greater patriotism toward China while critical media outlets have raided by police and have shuttered.
In mainland China, censors have long scrubbed what happened at Tiananmen Square, both online and in the real world.

Topics: Hong Kong

Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records

AP

  • The numbers do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the virus as they only include the number of recorded cases
AP

SYDNEY: New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centers across the country.
In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28 percent.
Victoria state reported 14,020 cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the record of 8,577 set on Monday. There were 516 people in hospitals, including 108 in intensive care.
The numbers do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the virus as they only include the number of recorded cases.
The new numbers, however, confirm that Australia has passed the milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases.
New South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant on Monday urged people not to seek hospital treatment unless absolutely necessary.
“It is important that we all play our part in not placing unnecessary burden on the health system,” she said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for the federal government to make rapid antigen tests free.
“We’re now in a stage of the pandemic where you can’t just make everything free,” Morrison said on Monday. “When someone tells you they want to make something free, someone’s always going to pay for it, and it’s going to be you.”
Testing centers were forced to close in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland again on Tuesday either because of staff shortages or because laboratories which process the results are at capacity despite working 24/7.
In Victoria, where one in four tests was positive, 54 testing sites run by private companies closed on Monday.
“They’re disappointed to have to do this but they’re doing a pragmatic thing to safeguard their own systems and to make sure the labs can get back on top of their workload,” Victoria COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar said.
Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy said in hospitals large numbers of health care workers have been furloughed after contracting the virus, making it difficult for remaining workers to provide adequate patient care.
“You have this double-whammy of lots of patients and also staff being furloughed at the same time,” Moy told ABC Radio.
South Australia, Queensland and the island state of Tasmania all reported record case numbers Tuesday.
Queensland reported 5,699 new cases, taking the number of active cases in the state past 25,000.
Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said with around 23 percent of tests being positive, those numbers will rise.
“The numbers of cases we are expected to see through January will be very high, certainly in the hundreds of thousands, if not more, in Queensland, very high,” Gerrard said.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron variant omicron

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three coronavirus cases

AFP

  • Yuzhou city in Henan province announced that  all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus
AFP

BEIJING: More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.
Beijing has pursued a “zero Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.
But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.
Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.
The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the last couple of days.
People in the central area “must not go out,” according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up “sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”
The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.
China reported another 175 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.
Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.
There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi’an Tuesday — a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi province — which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
Xi’an has reported more than 1,600 cases since December 9, although numbers in the last few days have started to slide compared to last week’s figures.
Local authorities deemed to have failed in preventing virus outbreaks in China are often fired or punished, prompting a series of ever-stricter responses from provincial governments as they try to stamp out any cases quickly.
In Xi’an, two senior Communist Party officials in the northern city were removed from their posts over their “insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”
And last month, China’s disciplinary body announced that dozens of officials were punished for failure to prevent the outbreak in the city.
The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

Topics: Coronavirus China Yuzhou Henan province

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes declared guilty in fraud trial

AFP

  • Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines, drawing investors that made her a billionaire by the age of 30
  • Her company, Theranos, collapsed after it was revealed that the machines did not work as promised
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture.
Holmes is a rare example of a tech exec being brought to book over a company flaming out, in a sector littered with the carcasses of money-losing companies that once promised untold riches.
Her case shone a spotlight on the blurred line between the hustle that characterizes the industry and outright criminal dishonesty.
Jurors took seven days of deliberations to reach their verdict, finding her guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system.
But the panel — who had listened to weeks of sometimes complex evidence — also acquitted her on four charges and could not reach a verdict on three others.
“The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes’ culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes,” US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a prepared statement read outside the courthouse by a representative.
Holmes made no comment as she left the court when asked if she intended to appeal.
The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of 20 years behind bars for each conviction. She remains at liberty ahead of another hearing on the terms of her bail next week. No date was set for sentencing.
Holmes had vowed to revolutionize health diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just a few drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but it all collapsed after Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines did not work as promised.
Prosecutors spent 11 weeks presenting over two dozen witnesses, as they painstakingly laid out their argument that Holmes knew her technology fell short, and deliberately misled investors and patients.
She personally put the logos of pharma giants Pfizer and Schering-Plough onto Theranos reports hailing the company’s blood-testing technology, which were then shared with investors.
That was done without the firms’ permissions, and was a key piece of the prosecution’s argument that she purposely tried to inflate Theranos’s credibility in order to win backers.

Though big-name Theranos investors like Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger were on the witness list, the most prominent backer to take the stand was ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.
The defense called only one significant witness, Holmes herself, as it argued the fallen entrepreneur had genuinely believed in Theranos’s vision, invested herself heavily in its success and had simply failed.
Holmes also sought to shift some of the blame to Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a boyfriend nearly two decades her senior whom she had brought in to help run her company.
She fought back tears as she told jurors that Balwani denigrated her and forced himself on her sexually when angry — accusations that he has strongly denied.
He is due to stand trial separately for his role in the company’s operations and has pleaded not guilty.
Beyond the reams of company documents, highly detailed technical questions and Holmes’s at-times emotional testimony, there loomed the question of Silicon Valley’s very nature.
One of the startup world’s most repeated cliches is “fake it till you make it,” where ambitious entrepreneurs with an idea that almost works convince people to invest massive sums of money in the hope that one day it will.
It is exceedingly rare for founders of failed Silicon Valley companies — of which there are many — to face fraud prosecution over unrealized promises and unreturned investments.
Some tech world figures, like former Reddit chief Ellen Pao, said sexism may have been a factor in the prosecution, but others argued Holmes had gone too far in trying to prop up her steadily dissolving vision.
After the 2015 Wall Street Journal reporting that questioned whether Theranos’s machines worked as promised — and ultimately brought down the company — Holmes went on the offensive in the media.
“First they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then all of the sudden you change the world,” she said in a TV interview.
 

Topics: Elizabeth Holmes Theranos

Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

AFP

  • Photos provided to AFP by Henry’s office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle
AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations.
“An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs,” said Henry, who has been de-facto running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise.
Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti’s declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago.
Photos provided to AFP by Henry’s office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle.
The events come weeks after groups of citizens and members of armed gangs in Gonaives had violently expressed their opposition to Henry’s visiting their city.
“I knew I was taking a risk,” Henry told AFP in a telephone interview.
“We cannot let bandits from any background, driven by the lowest financial interests, blackmail the state,” he said.
Long plagued by poverty, natural disasters and gang violence, the Caribbean nation has been without a functioning parliament and with a paralyzed judiciary for two years, and Moise’s assassination has only exacerbated the crisis.

Topics: Haiti

For Muslim migrants, religious prejudice compounds horrors of Latin American route

Eduardo Campos Lima

  • Thousands of people from Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa try to reach the US-Mexico border every month
  • Most hopefuls have considered Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years of economic decline
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Among the thousands of migrants who try to reach the border between Mexico and the US every month, the presence of Muslims — most of whom leave African and Asian countries in search of a better future — is both conspicuous and constant.

There are no official figures about Muslim migrant flows through the Latin American route, but organizations that assist immigrants in the region report that their numbers have been rising.

They not only face the usual hardships of the journey north, such as the exploitation by coyotes, but also specific difficulties, including religious prejudice all along the way and obstacles concerning the observance of their faith.

One of the main gateways for Muslim immigrants and refugees in Latin America, Sao Paulo, has been receiving people from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and African countries over the past years.

Graffiti in Brazil depicts Alan Kurdi, the Syrian boy who died in 2015 along with his family when their dinghy capsized. (AFP)

“I estimate that 20 percent of all people welcomed by us in 2020 were Muslim,” said Fr. Paolo Parise, who heads a Catholic immigrant center called Mission Peace in Brazil’s largest city.

Parise said that most of the Muslim foreigners assisted by the institution come from countries like Nigeria, Mali and Senegal, besides some groups from the Middle East.

“We have also recently welcomed people from Afghanistan,” he added.

These migrants and refugees have traditionally viewed Brazil as a country of transit, especially over the past five years, a period marked by economic decline and shrinking opportunities.

“They enter Brazil with tourist visas and later they request a refugee status,” Parise said.

After a few months, most of them try to get into the US, using the traditional routes used by Haitians, Venezuelans and other groups.

But every route abounds with obstacles and disappointments. As of July 2021, 70 percent of asylum requests made in Mexico were concentrated in the border town of Chiapas, which receives daily flights of people expelled from the US under Title 42 legislation.

Migrants march on the Mexican capital, demanding ‘justice and dignity.’  (AFP)

The public health order, issued in March 2020 by the Trump administration, justifies the expulsions on the grounds that there is a communicable disease, namely COVID-19, in the migrant’s country of origin.

Consider the case of Ghanian-born Ahmed Usman, 34, now a resident in the Mexican city of Tijuana, on the border with the US. Usman lived in Brazil for one year and eight months.

“I worked in a factory in Criciuma (a city in the South of Brazil). After paying my rent and utilities and sending a bit of money to my family, I had no money left,” he told Arab News.

Criciuma has a small Muslim community, but Usman said he received more help from Christians.

In 2016, he decided to head to the US and began a long trip through Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Guatemala, until he arrived in Mexico.

“We lacked money. We saw many people getting sick and dying along the trip,” he said, exhaustion and disbelief in his eyes.

Migrants travel north in ‘caravans’ along dangerous routes through Latin and Central America. (AFP)

Usman spent eight months in Costa Rica, where he was helped by a Catholic church and a mosque in the city of San Jose.

“We were also helped by a man who would feed us many times. And he understood that we did not eat pork,” he said.

In 2017, he finally arrived in Mexico. He ended up finding work in Tijuana and has not tried to cross the border until now.

Usman’s story is similar to those of many other desperate people who head to Mexico, increasingly seen as a country of transit and asylum.

In 2014, 2,100 people arrived in the country to request refugee status; in 2019, that had risen to more than 70,000.

A US National Guard member keeps watch while on a border patrol operation in La Joya, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

The figures dropped in 2020, as travel restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed global migration but, between January and November 2021, the country received more than 123,000 asylum requests from people coming from the Caribbean and Central American and South American countries, such as Haiti, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, Chile, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Brazil and Colombia.

Usman’s narrative is also a good example of the plight of Muslim migrants along the Latin American route.

Most of them find little support among the Islamic community and must rely on the assistance given by Catholics or civic organizations.

“Most Muslim communities in the region see those immigrants as competitors or as a problem. Some of them have resources to help them but prefer to avoid what they see as trouble,” said Moroccan-born Sheikh Abderrahman Agdaou, who lives in El Salvador and has intervened in many immigrants’ cases in recent years.

On several occasions, Agdaou helped Uighur, Syrian and Iraqi refugees who lacked the necessary documents to continue travelling to the US, coordinating assistance with Catholic entities and the UN.

Members of the Latina Muslim Foundation building a shelter for migrants in Mexico. (Supplied)

He also had to give support to former Guantanamo prison inmates, who obtained refugee status in El Salvador thanks to his support.

“Once, a Syrian family with four children was taken to El Salvador by a coyote and was abandoned there at the airport. The person just disappeared, and they did not know what to do,” he said.

Agdaou said he intervened and assisted the family in going back to Syria.

FASTFACTS

As of July 2021, 70% of Mexico’s asylum requests were concentrated in the border town of Chiapas.

Chiapas receives daily flights of people expelled from the US under Title 42 public-health order.

Title 42 justifies expulsions on the grounds there is a communicable disease in the migrant’s country of origin.

According to him, Islamic organizations offer more support to immigrants and command more influence in relatively well-off countries with large Muslim communities, notably Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

“But in many countries, Muslims feel like they are foreigners and so they should not meddle in politics,” he said.

Members of the Latina Muslim Foundation take their time out for a selfie photo while working at a migrant center in Mexico. (Supplied)

Agdaou wants regional Islamic entities to improve the level of coordination between them and civic organizations that assist immigrants.

Other problems seem to be of a more serious nature. Some immigrants belonging to sub-Saharan countries reported that they felt discriminated against by Arab Muslims who head mosques in Latin American countries.

With so many difficulties, most Muslim immigrants end up looking to Catholic institutions for humanitarian assistance along the way.

“We do not welcome so many Muslims in Latin America as our European counterparts do in Europe, but a number of them continually pass by our shelters on the route to the US,” said Elvy Monzant, the executive secretary of the Catholic Church’s Latin American and Caribbean Network on Migration, Refugees and Human Trafficking. 

Muslim migrants are welcomed at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. (Supplied)

Monzant told Arab News that Catholic immigrant houses try to respect Islamic traditions and are happy to welcome Muslims.

Most of them are careful with food prohibitions and some of them even have special rooms for their prayers.

“But we might make unwanted mistakes in our work with them. So, places managed by the Muslim community could make them feel better,” Monzant said.

Topics: Editor's Choice Latin America Muslims Muslim migrants

