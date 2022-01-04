Italian league set to resume despite 10 percent of players positive

You are here

FILE — Spectators sit in the stands social distancing for COVID-19 security, prior to the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, in Aug 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

  • Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19
  • Even former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now back with Parma in Serie B, has tested positive
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

ROME: One out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive with the coronavirus as the Italian league prepares to resume after a two-week break for the holidays.
Still, despite about 60 players reported as having contracted COVID-19, full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday and Sunday.
Last-place Salernitana is the hardest hit with nine of its players having COVID-19, while clubs like Inter Milan (Edin Dzeko), Napoli (Victor Osimhen) and Juventus (Giorgio Chiellini) are each missing leading players because of the virus.
Even former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, now back with Parma in Serie B, has tested positive.
Inter and Juventus had reportedly sought to postpone the Italian Super Cup scheduled for next week at the San Siro in Milan but the Italian league decided to keep the game in place.
Stadium capacities have been reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent following a government decree aimed at combatting the latest outbreak and spectators must now wear FFP2 masks.
There is still a question about whether the decree requires all Serie A players to be vaccinated but that debate could end if the government requires all workers in the country to be vaccinated by Feb. 1.
While nearly all Serie A players have been vaccinated — about 98 percent — nearly 30 players have reportedly been resisting the vaccine.
Players on foreign clubs traveling to play Italian teams would likely be exempt from the vaccination requirement.
GERMANY
Bayern Munich players Leroy Sané and Dayot Upamecano have both tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the club’s current number of confirmed cases to seven.
“Both players are well and are self-isolating,” Bayern said Tuesday.
Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards, as well as assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, were already in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Bayern is scheduled to play in the Bundesliga on Friday against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which has also reported players out with infections.
Also, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marius Wolf will miss Saturday’s game at former club Eintracht Frankfurt.
Dortmund said the 26-year-old Wolf tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from vacation in Austria. Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou was already in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Frankfurt also has players in quarantine.

Topics: Italy Serie A COVID-19 Inter Milan

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID

Liverpool wants Arsenal cup match postponed over COVID
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

  • First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff
  • Injuries and players having left for African Cup of Nations are affecting player availability for the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool has requested the postponement of Thursday’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals because of more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club.
First-team training was canceled at Liverpool on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff.
Liverpool said other factors impacting selection, such as injuries and players like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah having left for the African Cup of Nations, are affecting player availability for the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium.
“With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursday’s fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled,” Liverpool said Tuesday.
The English Football League said it would make a decision “as soon as possible once the circumstances have been fully reviewed.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those currently isolating after contracting the virus.
England has seen the most disruption caused by the coronavirus. Eighteen Premier League games have been postponed in recent weeks while other major European leagues have been on planned winter breaks, just as the omicron variant was sending case numbers surging on the continent.
 

Topics: Liverpool Arsenal COVID-19 English League Cup

Scandinavian star Square De Luynes on track for Saudi Cup success

Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Square De Luynes is preparing in Dubai ahead of a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup. (Steven Cargill)
  • Trainer Niels Petersen harbors global ambitions for ‘Frankel of the Fjords’ with preparation in Dubai before heading to Riyadh next month
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Scandinavian star Square De Luynes is on course for a shot at the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup at the Saudi Cup meeting next month.

Nicknamed “Frankel of the Fjords” by his fans, the three-time winner of the prestigious Stockholm Cup International is being prepared in Dubai for the $1.5 million contest over 2,100 m on Saturday, Feb. 26 by trainer Niels Petersen.

The seven-year-old could be joined by stablemates Kick On and King David at the Saudi Cup meeting, who are both aiming at the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap on Friday, Feb. 25 — a race restricted to horses trained in International Federation of Horseracing Authorities-registered Part II and III racing countries, like Norway. 

There is no doubt Square De Luynes is the star of the trainer’s potential Saudi raiding party, and Petersen, a Dane based in Norway, said: “Square De Luynes is the best horse in Scandinavia — by the figures, by his performances, by everything. He’s the star of the show here — he’s such a popular horse.

“He’s got a high cruising speed. He can run over anything from 1,800 m to 2,400 m and he’s as good on soft ground as he is on fast. He can also go from the front or come from behind, it doesn’t matter. He beat the track record at Ovrevoll by a good margin over 1,800 m in August after 11 months off the track,” he said.

“I think the track in Saudi will suit him — left-handed, two bends, it should be spot on — and the 2,100 m distance should be ideal,” Petersen added. “That’s why we are targeting the Saudi Cup meeting. Looking at last year’s Neom Turf Cup, he should be good enough and he’s so well in himself.”

It had been Petersen’s plan to run Square De Luynes, among others, at last year’s Saudi Cup meeting, but the harsh Norwegian winter threw a spanner in the works.

This time he was able to ship a select team to Dubai. The horses have been in the UAE several weeks and all three of Petersen’s Saudi hopes will have prep-runs at Meydan.

“We’ve been lucky with the weather in Norway this year as we’ve been able to train them up until we left, so that’s a big plus. Normally we get a lot of rain in the autumn,” said Petersen. “When that happens and it freezes, you lose everything as the track turns to concrete.

“This year it just turned cold and they were able to get a lot of salt on the track,” he said. “They also put a lot of new sand down so we could work horses on it — you couldn’t race on it but you could do a good canter. It meant we could maintain the horses’ fitness which we’ve been unable to do in other years.

“That’s why we couldn’t go to Saudi last year. There was no point as it was a hard winter here and the horses lost too much of their condition. You don’t take chances with these horses — you need to do it right.”

Square De Luynes is owned by the Stall Power Girls — a syndicate made up of some of his owners’ wives, including Petersen’s own wife. Their distinctive pink colours will certainly stand out on Saudi Cup day.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup 2022 Saudi Cup

Lukaku back in training at Chelsea, sorry for outburst

Lukaku back in training at Chelsea, sorry for outburst
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

  • The Belgium striker could return to the team for Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in English League Cup semifinals
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku has been reintegrated to the Chelsea squad after being dropped for an English Premier League game for expressing his unhappiness at the club in a TV interview, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.
The Belgium striker could return to the team for Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.
“He apologized and is back in the squad for today’s training,” Tuchel said.
In an interview aired by broadcaster Sky in Italy, Lukaku said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.
Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku, Chelsea’s record signing, out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
“We have had enough time to clear the air and move on,” Tuchel said.

Topics: Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Thomas Tuchel

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

  • Top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia
  • Australian Open organizers issued a statement to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

BRISBANE, Australia: Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
Australian Open organizers issued a statement later Tuesday to confirm Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, and is on his way to Australia. He earlier withdrew from Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup, which started last weekend in Sydney.
“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization guidelines.”
Tennis Australia said the process included the redaction of personal information to ensure privacy for all applicants, meaning Djokovic was not obliged to make his exemption public.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said “fair and independent protocols were established for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that every applicant was given due consideration,” Tiley said.
Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino last month said medical exemptions were “not a loophole for privileged tennis players.”
“It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition,” Merlino said at a news conference.
The decision announced Tuesday will be widely debated in a city which endured months of strict lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
Reaction on social media quickly turned to questions about the grounds for Djokovic’s medical exemption, and what quarantine conditions he will have to meet on arrival in Australia.
Last year, all foreign players had to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine before the Australian Open, pushing the year’s first major back from its usual mid-January start. There were also strict caps on crowd numbers, and several days when fans weren’t allowed into Melbourne Park when coronavirus cases surged.
The 34-year-old Djokovic has won nine of his 20 major titles at the Australian Open. He shares the men’s record for most majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open tennis

Saudi Pro League clubs count the cost as stars head to Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Saudi Pro League clubs count the cost as stars head to Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon
Updated 04 January 2022
John Duerden

  • Odion Ighalo, Vincent Aboubakar, Ahmed Hegazi and others will be missed as top teams face title battle
Updated 04 January 2022
John Duerden

Much has been said and written in Europe, especially England, about leading players leaving the top leagues to take part in the African Cup of Nations, which kicks off on Jan. 9.

However, it is not all about Liverpool missing Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez leaving Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain saying goodbye to Achraf Hakimi.

Saudi Arabian teams also will be without their African stars as they head to Cameroon to compete for the continent’s biggest prize.

The tournament may well have an influence on a Saudi Pro League title race that is shaping up to be a thrilling contest. Two of the top tier’s biggest and best strikers will be absent at a crucial time.

For one, the league’s leading goalscorer has been called up by Nigeria. Odion Ighalo has found the target 10 times already this season as Al-Shabab have recovered from a poor start and won eight of the last nine league games to move into second place behind Al-Ittihad.

The former Manchester United striker was last in action at the weekend, scoring the winning goal in a 4-3 win over Al-Ahli. There are reports that Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing the 32-year-old this month in order to get their English Premier League campaigns back on track.

If he does help the Super Eagles to success then those rumors are likely to intensify. Al-Shabab fans will be happier than most if Nigeria exit the tournament early and they get their star player back.

There is more respite for defenses as Vincent Aboubakar will also be absent and lining up for the hosts instead of Al-Nassr.

The Cameroon striker has plenty of history at the tournament and famously scored a late goal that won the 2017 tournament for the Indomitable Lions against Egypt. The 29-year-old has been developing a promising understanding at his club with Anderson Talisca, and the pair contributed once more to win a crucial game on New Year’s Day at Al-Fateh that moved the team up to third and in sight of the leaders.

The leading team, Al-Ittihad, are also affected by the African Cup. The Tigers have been in great form of late and have reinforced with Moroccan marksman Abderrazzak Hamdallah.

Fans in Jeddah will be relieved that the two-time Saudi Pro League top scorer will not be in Cameroon. but will miss their talismanic Egyptian Ahmed Hegazi, who has been perhaps the best defender in the league over the past year. Even with Hegazi, the backline has been conceding too many goals of late — six in the last three games. Without him, however, coach Cosmin Contra faces even more work to keep Al-Ittihad in pole position.

The team with the greatest Saudi-based representation are Algeria with three. The defending champions having summoned two goalkeepers. Veteran Rais M’Bolhi had a good FIFA Arab Cup as the North Africans won the tournament and showed that he is a rock between the sticks for country as well as Ettifaq.

Moustapha Zeghba also heads west, leaving Damac behind. The surprise package of the league so far have dipped of late and the 31-year-old has conceded nine goals in the past three games. The former Al-Wehda man is unlikely to play in Cameroon, but will be missed back in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia.

Another standout in the Arab Cup was Sofiane Bendebka. The midfielder made his senior international debut in 2016, but has played little part for Algeria since. He impressed in the opening game against Sudan and then went from strength to strength to become one of the players of the tournament.

The only regret is that it took the Al-Fateh man until he was 29 to show what he can do on the international stage. It will be fascinating to see what happens in the coming weeks and whether he gets the same minutes now Algeria have called a full-strength squad. 

Tunisia pushed Algeria to the end in the Arab Cup and have also dipped into the Saudi Pro League. Naim Sliti has been an important player for the North Africans and has been looking good for Ettifaq. Tunisia have a passable group and it may be some time before Sliti returns to his club. 

Julio Tavares will definitely be missed. Al-Faisaly are struggling at the wrong end of the table, despite the 33-year-old having scored six goals already to add to 15 from last year. If Tavares can take his domestic shooting boots to Africa then finishing above Ethiopia and Burkina Faso is possible.

Knowledge Musona is just as important to Al-Tai, though the team are looking solid enough in eighth place. The Zimbabwean has netted five goals in 12 league games, a third of his team’s total. His scoring record for the Warriors is as impressive and the 31-year-old will be needed against Senegal, Malawi and Guinea.

Ghana always have ambitions of reaching the final stages of the tournament and there may be a part to play for Samuel Owusu. The winger has been a fringe player for the Black Stars, but has been in good form for Al-Feiha since making his international debut in 2019.

It remains to be seen which of these stars shine in Cameroon, but it is certain that some will have an impact at the African Cup of Nations — just as it is certain that their absence will have an impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Topics: football

