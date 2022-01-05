You are here

Hackers interrupt briefing by lawyers for those killed in airliner downed by Iran

Canadians rally on on Jan. 8, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario , to commemorate the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 near Tehran by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. (AFP)
Canadians rally on on Jan. 8, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario , to commemorate the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 near Tehran by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. (AFP)
Reuters

OTTAWA, Canada: Hackers on Tuesday interrupted a video briefing by lawyers for relatives of those who died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner, playing clips of loud music and showing sometimes violent images for more than two minutes.
The lawyers ended the Zoom call and restarted it without further incident. The briefing was held after a Canadian court this week awarded C$107 million ($84 million) to the families of six people who died when Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed the jet near Tehran two years ago.
The interference started shortly after Mark Arnold, one of the lawyers, said “if anybody from the Islamic Republic of Iran is on this call ... we’re coming after your assets.”
Images of a doll with sharp teeth and a dog with shining eyes then popped up on the screen, followed by a clip of a man singing a rap song with obscene lyrics and then repeated images of a man running toward a camera and pretending to kick it.
“I cannot speculate on who hijacked the call, but it was indeed interference,” Jonah Arnold, another lawyer on the call, said by email when asked whether he thought Iranian actors were responsible.
No one has claimed responsibility. The lawyers sent out a news release to the media with the dial-in details and password for the call.
Iran shot down the airliner in January 2020. All 176 people onboard were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
The six family members awarded compensation by the court had filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials they believe were to blame for the incident.
Iran admitted it shot down the airliner shortly after takeoff from Tehran and blamed a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

 

Macron says he wants to ‘get on the nerves’ of non-vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference. (AFP file photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • France last year put in place a health pass that prevents people without a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, cafes and other venues
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to “get on the nerves” of the non-vaccinated, in a slangy, cutting remark that prompted howls of condemnation from opposition rivals less than 4 months before the next presidential election.
“The unvaccinated, I really want to get on their nerves. And so, we’re going to continue doing so, until the end. That’s the strategy,” Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late on Tuesday.
France last year put in place a health pass that prevents people without a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, cafes and other venues. The government wants to turn it into a vaccine passport that means only the vaccinated can have a health pass.
“I won’t send (the unvaccinated) to prison, I won’t vaccinate by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you won’t be able to go to the restaurant anymore, you won’t be able to down one, won’t be able to have a coffee, go to the theater, the cinema...”
The expression “emmerder,” from “merde” (shit), that can also be translated as “to piss them off” or “to get on their tits,” is considered “very informal” by French dictionary Larousse and prompted immediate criticism by rivals on social media.
Macron has been criticized in the past for off-the-cuff remarks which many French people said came across as arrogant, cutting or scornful. He has later expressed contrition on several occasions.
“A president shouldn’t say that,” far right leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter. “Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office.”
In the detailed interview, Macron’s first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but did not explicitly announce his intention to run.
“I would like to do it,” Macron said.
As the clear favorite in the polls, Macron has not yet officially said he was running, although his lieutenants are already preparing a campaign.

Babies among nearly 100 hostages freed in northern Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers patrol in Aba, in a pro-Biafra separatists zone, southeastern Nigeria. (AFP file photo)
Nigerian soldiers patrol in Aba, in a pro-Biafra separatists zone, southeastern Nigeria. (AFP file photo)
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nearly 100 hostages, m women and children, have been rescued more than two months after they were abducted by armed groups in northwest Nigeria, police said Tuesday.
Among the 97 freed hostages are 19 babies and more than a dozen children, according to Ayuba Elkana, police chief in Zamfara state.
Mostly barefooted, weary and in worn-out clothes, the ex-captives trickled out of the buses that took them to Gusau, capital of Zamfara state. Women with malnourished-looking babies strapped to their backs trailed behind.
Coming a few days after 21 schoolchildren were freed by security forces, the rescue brought a sigh of relief in Nigeria where armed groups have killed thousands and kidnapped many residents and travelers in exchange for ransoms.
Police said the hostages were “rescued unconditionally” Monday in joint security operations targeting the camps of armed groups that have been terrorizing remote communities across the northwest and center of Africa’s most populous country.
They had been abducted from their homes and along highways in remote communities in Zamfara and neighboring Sokoto state.
The hostages had slept on the ground in abandoned forest reserves that serve as hideouts for the gunmen. The first batch of 68 “were in captivity for over three months and they include 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children and 25 women including pregnant/nursing mothers respectively,” police chief Elkana said.
Another set of 29 victims were also rescued “unconditionally” in Kunchin Kalgo forest in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara, police said.
It is not clear if ransoms were paid for the releases as is usually the case in many remote communities in Nigeria’s troubled north. Authorities have said their freedom was the result of military operations including airstrikes.
The large bands of assailants are mostly young men from the Fulani ethnic group, who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders and are caught up in a decades-long conflict with Hausa farming communities over access to water and grazing land.

North Korea fires apparent ballistic missile, Japan says

This file photo distributed July 4, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. (AP)
This file photo distributed July 4, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. (AP)
Reuters

  • The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week
TOKYO: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, authorities in the region reported, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year vow https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-talks-food-not-nukes-2022-2021-12-31 to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation.
Japan’s coast guard, which first reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile but did not provide further details.
“Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off the east coast, without elaborating.
United Nations Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile tests by North Korea, and have imposed sanctions over the programs.
In state media summaries of a speech Kim gave ahead of the New Year, the North Korean leader did not specifically mention missiles or nuclear weapons, but said that national defense must be bolstered.
North Korea is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic it has become even more isolated, imposing border lockdowns that have slowed trade to a trickle and choking off any in-person diplomatic engagements.
It has also stuck to a self-imposed moratorium on testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons. The last tests of ICBMs or a nuclear bomb were in 2017, before Kim launched a diplomatic overture to the United States and South Korea that has since stalled.
But the country has continued test firing new, short-range ballistic missiles, including one launched from a submarine https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-it-conducted-successful-missile-test-submarine-kcna-2021-10-19 in October.
Kim’s latest speech made no mention of efforts by South Korea to restart stalled negotiations or offers by the United States to talk without preconditions, casting doubts on South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s push https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skoreas-moon-promises-final-push-nkorea-peace-2022-01-03 to achieve a breakthrough before he term ends in May.
The White House, Pentagon and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
At a regular news briefing on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the US desire for dialogue with North Korea aimed at increasing the security of the United States and its allies in the region. He repeated that Washington had no hostile intent toward North Korea and was prepared to meet without preconditions.
Price declined to comment on Kim’s slimmer appearance in a photo published recently in North Korean state media and on speculation about his health, saying “we don’t want to add to that speculation.”

Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • The oil-rich country’s government announced late on Tuesday it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year
ALMATY: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a two-week state of emergency in the Central Asian nation’s biggest city Almaty and in the western Mangistau province where protests turned violent, his office said early on Wednesday.
“Calls to attack government and military offices are absolutely illegal,” Tokayev said in a video address a few hours earlier. “The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict.”
As he spoke, police in Almaty used tear gas and stun grenades to stop hundreds of protesters from storming the mayor’s office, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.
The oil-rich country’s government announced late on Tuesday it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.
Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

PRICE SPIKE
After the price of the fuel spiked, rallies involving thousands of people erupted on Jan. 2 in the town of Zhanaozen, an oil hub and site of deadly clashes between protesters and police a decade ago.
Demonstrations spread to other parts of surrounding Mangistau province and western Kazakhstan, including provincial center Aktau and a worker camp used by sub-contractors of Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer, Tengizchevroil. The Chevron-led venture said output had not been affected.
In Almaty, police appeared to have taken control of the main square shortly after deploying flashbang grenades, according to online video streams from the area. But explosions were heard for hours on nearby streets and in other parts of the city.
On Tuesday evening, the government announced it was restoring the price cap of 50 tenge (11 cents) per liter, or less than half the market price, in Mangistau province.
Public protests are illegal in Kazakhstan unless their organizers file a notice in advance.
Tokayev, the hand-picked successor of Soviet-era Communist boss Nursultan Nazarbayev who stepped down in 2019, faces no political opposition in parliament.
The president said on Twitter on Tuesday that he would hold a government meeting the following day to discuss the protesters’ demands. He urged protesters to behave responsibly.

Dance, music return to Bali but not foreign tourists

Dance, music return to Bali but not foreign tourists
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Recent visitor numbers have represented a significant surge on figures for July and August, the peak of the outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19, when the average number of daily trippers was between 700 and 800
DENPASAR: Hypnotic chants accompanying the famous Kecak dance have become a symbol of the gradual recovery of the beleaguered tourism industry on Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali.

Dancers have resumed regular performances of their routines, although only for domestic tourists.

The Kecak dance was developed in the 1930s by Balinese artist Wayan Limbak and German painter Walter Spies as an art form that does not use any musical instruments instead relying on human voices for its background rhythm.

It is an adaptation of the story of the Hindu epic Ramayana, involving up to 100 bare-chested male Kecak dancers wearing black and white checkered sarongs, who harmoniously chant the cak throughout the show while sitting in a circle as the character dancers perform Ramayana roles such as Hanuman, Rama, Shinta, Ravana, and the golden deer in the middle.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many tourist attractions across the island had to close, including the Uluwatu Temple amphitheater in southern Bali, which for years has hosted Kecak performances. However, as the global health crisis has eased, Indonesians are increasingly making their way to the island and during the year-end holidays hundreds of spectators watched the captivating show.

Bali Tourism Board chairman, Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, told Arab News: “We are very grateful for the domestic tourist arrivals. In December, an average of 15,000 domestic tourists entered the island every day. With limited international destinations and foreign travel restrictions still in place, Bali remains the main destination for domestic tourists.”

Recent visitor numbers have represented a significant surge on figures for July and August, the peak of the outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19, when the average number of daily trippers was between 700 and 800.

But Bali is still experiencing a dearth of foreign tourists, despite officially reopening for direct international flights on Oct. 14.

Adnyana said industry stakeholders and the government would be reviewing the situation based on the global development of the omicron variant.

“If the situation looks good, we hope the number of days for mandatory quarantine upon arrival will be shortened, and regulations about international flights to Bali will be revised,” he added.

Restrictions throughout the pandemic have brought tourism — a lifeline for Bali’s economy — to a standstill, severely impacting life across the island, including those of the Kecak dancers.

“There are only two things that can stop the show — the COVID-19 pandemic and Nyepi Day,” dancer I Komang Adi Kusyanto told Arab News, referring to the Balinese new year, or Day of Silence, when the predominantly Hindu island refrains from all activities.

Following multiple readjustments, the group finally restarted daily performances at the end of October for limited audiences. Troupe spokesperson I Nyoman Adi Ardika said that the dance was slightly changed to comply with social distancing measures, including reducing the number of male chanters to 40, modifying formations that required close physical contacts, and the use of face masks and face shields.

“The adjustment doesn’t change the core composition although the dancers acknowledged it makes them less expressive,” Ardika added.

Regardless of the changes and the limited audience, Kusyanto, 33, who has been a Kecak dancer since he was 15, said: “We are just really happy to perform again.”

The pandemic has hit him and fellow troupe members hard as they lost their dancing and main jobs in the hospitality sector.

“I wasn’t so shocked back in March 2020 when the border was closed. I thought it was only temporary for a few months. I never thought it would be this long,” Kusyanto added.

He worked odd jobs in between to make ends meet, including producing and selling big kites during the kite season in Bali, and as a garbage truck driver for his village administration.

But now, as domestic tourists return to the island, Kusyanto has resumed his main hospitality job working as a bartender and barista in his brother’s restaurant.

