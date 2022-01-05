You are here

  • Home
  • Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
Aleppo’s ancient bathhouses are filling up again due to power cuts that have made hot showers a luxury. Bathhouses have for centuries served as a social hub where men come together to wash, listen to music and even eat. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ce3fh

Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold

Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
  • Aleppo's bathhouses have for centuries served as a social hub where men come together to wash, listen to music and even eat
  • In Hammam al-Qawwas, one of more than 50 traditional bathhouses in Aleppo's Old City, diesel fuel and firewood are used to power furnaces providing hot water and steam.
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

ALEPPO, Syria: The ancient bathhouses of Syria's second city Aleppo are filling up again, not because of a revived fad, but due to power cuts that have made hot showers a luxury.
"We mainly rely on electricity to heat water at home, but the electricity is cut off most of the time," said Mohammed Hariri from a crowded bathhouse where he had waited half an hour for his turn.
"Here, we take all the time we need showering," the 31-year-old told AFP.
With their marble steam rooms, hexagonal fountains and distinctive domes, Aleppo's bathhouses have for centuries served as a social hub where men come together to wash, listen to music and even eat.
But shortages of water, fuel and electricity across war-torn Syria have also turned them into a refuge for those looking for a long, warm bath during the cold winter.
In Hammam al-Qawwas, one of more than 50 traditional bathhouses in Aleppo's Old City, diesel fuel and firewood are used to power furnaces providing hot water and steam.
Under its arched dome, men swaddled in towels sit in one of many side rooms, some singing traditional Arabic tunes as they scoop up hot water from stone basins.
In an adjoining area, masseurs use soap and loofahs to scrub clean clients lying flat on the marble floor, as restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic seem a world away.
Hariri said he used to visit Aleppo's bathhouses with his father and uncles as a child.
Now, he comes with his son -- not to continue a tradition, but because the water at home is not enough for his family of five.
"At home you have to shower in five minutes, but at the bathhouse you can stay for five hours," he said.
Many of the structures were severely damaged during several rounds of battles between regime forces and rebels.
Only around 10 have reopened since Aleppo returned to full government control in 2016, according to AFP correspondents.
Sitting at the reception room inside Hammam al-Qawwas, Ammar Radwan fielded calls from clients looking to book an appointment.
The 33-year-old who inherited the 14th-century bathhouse from his grandfather said he never thought business would bounce back.
"We reopened the hammam in 2017, after the battles in Aleppo ended, but we never expected to see such a turnout," he told AFP while updating a client register.
Among the bathhouse's regular customers is Jalal al-Helou, a 53-year-old father of three.
"I go to the bathhouse at least once a month for a good clean," he told AFP from inside a washing room, a towel covering his wet body.
Like most of Aleppo's residents, Helou usually has to make do with cold or lukewarm water at home.
Round-the-clock power cuts have reached 20 hours a day this year due to severe diesel fuel shortages.
Helou said he has sometimes had to resort to firewood instead of the electric water heater so his family can bathe.
"Our priority is to provide (hot water) for the children," he said.
The situation is the same for fellow bathhouse patron Nader Mashlah.
"The last time I took a proper bath was two weeks ago," the 58-year-old said after a scrub-down at the hammam.
At home, "priority goes to the children, and if there is some hot water left, my bath is quick and unsatisfying," he added.
A government employee and father of six, Mashlah said he could afford few comforts in his own home.
But in the bathhouse, he was relaxing and smoking shisha across from a large fountain as other clients walked by.
"In the past, going to the bathhouse was mainly for entertainment," he said in between puffs.
"Today, it has become a necessity at least once or twice a month."

Topics: Syria Aleppo bathhouses

Related

Shadow of exiled hangs over Aleppo souk
Middle-East
Shadow of exiled hangs over Aleppo souk
Update First Aleppo to Beirut flight in a decade touches down
Middle-East
First Aleppo to Beirut flight in a decade touches down

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction
  • Top price paid for a tuna at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market fell for the third year running
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

TOKYO: The buyer of a $145,000 tuna at Tokyo’s traditional New Year auction said Wednesday he hoped the purchase would “brighten” a COVID-hit 2022.
The top price paid for a tuna at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market fell for the third year running, with demand hit by the pandemic.
The 16.88 million yen shelled out jointly by a restaurant operator and a wholesaler for the huge bluefin tuna on Wednesday was far below the 2019 record of 333.6 million yen.
The first tuna auction of the year at Toyosu market is a closely watched tradition that draws a horde of fish wholesalers every year.
Bidders sometimes shell out an enormous amount to win the top-priced tuna, which is seen as bringing good luck, as well as plenty of publicity for the buyer.
Wednesday’s top-priced 211-kilogram fish was caught off the northern Aomori region of Japan, famous for its quality tuna, and went to Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki.
Hours after the early-morning auction, the prize fish was delivered to a restaurant operated by Onodera in Tokyo’s upscale Omotesando neighborhood to be publicly sliced and filleted.
“I participated in the auction hoping to get the top-priced tuna, which is considered auspicious, and serve it to our customers to brighten their year ahead a little, even as our world remains marred by the pandemic,” head chef Akifumi Sakagami said.
The tuna will be offered to customers both in Japan and at the firm’s restaurants abroad, including in Hawaii, New York and Los Angeles, he added.
Sushi enthusiasts gathered outside the upscale Tokyo restaurant to await the tuna, eager for a morsel.
Junko Kawabata, 78, said she had jumped on the expressway from her home in eastern Tokyo for the chance to taste the top-priced catch.
“I just love tuna,” she said, proudly displaying a numbered ticket indicating she would be the first customer to be served.
“I can’t wait to eat a piece of it.”

Topics: Japan

Related

Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market
Offbeat
Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market
Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever photos
Offbeat
Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness

US court frees man imprisoned for 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness
  • The trial witness was charged with perjury just days after Willie Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: A Philadelphia man was freed from prison Tuesday after 37 years in a case marred by detectives who allegedly offered a witness sex and drugs at police headquarters in 1983 in exchange for false testimony.
The trial witness was charged with perjury just days after Willie Stokes was convicted of murder in 1984. But Stokes didn’t learn about that perjury plea until 2015, decades into a life sentence.
Stokes, 61, walked out of a state prison near Philadelphia eager to get a hug from his mother and a corned beef hoagie. His mother was too nervous to come after several earlier disappointments, so he greeted other family members instead.
“Today is a tremendous day. We’re all very thankful,” said his lawyer, Michael Diamondstein. “However, it’s also a sad day, because it reminds us of how lawless, unfair and unjust Philadelphia law enforcement was for so long.”
Both detectives who allegedly offered witness Franklin Lee a sex-for-lies deal to help them close a 1980 murder case are now deceased. Lee was in custody on unrelated rape and murder charges at the time, and said he was also promised a light sentence.
“I fell weak and went along with the offer,” Lee told a federal judge in November, recalling his testimony at a May 1984 preliminary hearing when he claimed Stokes, a neighborhood friend, had confessed to killing a man during a dice game named Leslie Campbell.
Lee recanted the story at Stokes’ murder trial in August 1984, but Stokes was nonetheless convicted and sent to prison for life. Days later, Philadelphia prosecutors charged Lee with perjury — not over his trial testimony, but over the initial testimony he’d given at the preliminary hearing. Lee pleaded guilty, admitting he’d made up the confession, and was sentenced to a maximum seven-year prison term.
“The homicide prosecutors that used Franklin Lee’s testimony to convict Willie Stokes then prosecuted Franklin Lee for lying on Willie Stokes. And they never told Willie Stokes,” Diamondstein argued at the November hearing in federal court.
Stokes’ mother, now elderly, has been planning for his homecoming as his appeals gained traction, only to face repeated setbacks, she told The Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported on the case.
But Lee’s mother also played a role early on.
In federal court testimony last November, Lee said his girlfriend — who detectives summoned to have sex with him at police headquarters back in 1983 and who was allowed to bring marijuana and a few dozen opioid pills — told his mother about the deal he’d struck.
His mother told the woman not to go down to the station again. Instead, police secured him a sex worker the next time, Lee said.
“Once I talked to my mother, she told me, ‘I didn’t raise you like that, to lie on a man because you got yourself in a jam,’” Lee testified, according to the transcript. “She said, ‘I couldn’t care if they give you 1,000 years. Go in there and tell the truth.’ And that’s what I did.”
One surviving prosecutor, now in private practice, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday. However, he has given a statement saying he doesn’t remember either case, according to court files.
Philadelphia police offered no immediate comment on the case.
The US magistrate who heard the appeal called the omission an “egregious violation of (Stokes’) constitutional rights,” and a US district judge agreed, overturning the conviction last week.
As for Lee, he ended up serving 35 years on the rape, murder and perjury charges. He got out of prison two years ago and now works as an assembly line supervisor.
He apologized to Stokes in court “for the problem I caused.”
“I’m going to take his tears to indicate he’s accepting the apology,” US Magistrate Judge Carol Sandra Moore Wells said.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, whose office has championed about two dozen exoneration cases, supports Stokes but has not yet formally decided whether to retry him. That decision should come before a scheduled Jan. 26 hearing in state court, a spokesperson said.

Topics: philadelphia

Related

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Offbeat
Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff photos
World
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’

Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’
  • The dismissal came after Elden’s attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants’ motion to dismiss by a Dec. 30 deadline
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged that the image of him nude as a 4-month-old on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is child pornography.
Judge Fernando M. Olguin on Monday granted a motion to dismiss the suit from the defendants, who include surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic and the estate of Kurt Cobain, but left the door open for plaintiff Spencer Elden to refile an amended version.
The dismissal came after Elden’s attorneys did not file an opposition to the defendants’ motion to dismiss by a Dec. 30 deadline. The attorneys declined comment Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed in August in federal court in California, said that Elden had suffered “lifelong damages” as the band and others profited from the ubiquitous image of him naked underwater appearing to swim after a dollar bill on a fish hook.
The motion to dismiss filed Dec. 22 by Nirvana’s attorneys argues that the suit was filed well past the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action, and that another law it cites wasn’t enacted until 2003 and was not retroactive.
The motion says the lawsuit is “on its face, not serious,” and Elden’s conduct reflects that.
“Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed ‘Nirvana Baby,’” the document says. “He has reenacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title ‘Nevermind’ tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self parodying, nude-colored onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he has used the connection to try to pick up women.”
The judge gave Elden’s attorneys until Jan. 27 to file an amended complaint that addresses the issues raised in the defendants’ motion, or the suit will be more definitively dismissed.
One of Elden’s attorney’s, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press in August that he filed the lawsuit when he did because he “finally has the courage to hold these actors accountable.”
Mabie said despite the photo being 30 years old, the lawsuit was within the statute of limitations of federal child pornography law for several reasons, including the fact that the image is still in circulation and earning money.
The suit sought at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the record labels involved in the release and re-release of “Nevermind,” and cover photographer Kirk Weddle.
Elden’s father was a friend of Weddle, who took pictures of several swimming babies in several scenarios at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.
When the photo was shot, Nirvana was a little-known band with no sense they were making a generation-defining album in “Nevermind,” their first major label release, whose songs included “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come as You Are” and “Lithium.” Cobain died in 1994.
The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

Topics: Nirvana Lawsuit

Related

3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Offbeat
3 members of K-pop sensation BTS diagnosed with COVID-19
Offbeat
Nirvana, Kiss induced to Rock Hall of Fame

‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog
This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog "North" lying on a mountaineer as they are rescued by HGSS servicemen on the mountain of Velebit. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

‘Miracle’ dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

This undated photograph released by Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on January 4, 2022, shows the dog "North" lying on a mountaineer as they are rescued by HGSS servicemen on the mountain of Velebit. (AFP)
  • “Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries,” Croatia’s mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the dog lying on top of Brkic as he lay in a stretcher
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

ZAGREB: A dog saved a hiker injured in the Croatian mountains by lying on top of him for 13 hours until they were rescued, local media reported Tuesday.
The dog, called North, kept Grga Brkic warm after he was injured in a fall while out hiking and was unable to move. The other two hikers with him were unable to reach them, so they raised the alarm.
First responders credited the eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute with having helped keep Brkic safe.
The incident happened when the group went for a weekend hike in the Velebit mountain range along the country’s Adriatic coastline.
“Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries,” Croatia’s mountain rescue service said in a Facebook post, which included a photo of the dog lying on top of Brkic as he lay in a stretcher.
The dog “curled around him and warmed him” during the high-altitude rescue mission, the post added.
Nearly 30 first responders eventually reached the injured hiker where he was stranded, nearly 1,800 meters above sea level.
“The minutes and seconds before they arrived were so slow,” Brkic told Croatian media.
“This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner told the Jutarnji List daily paper. The dog itself emerged none the worse from the experience, he added.
Croatia’s mountain rescue service has nevertheless warned against taking dogs for hikes in difficult conditions, especially during harsh winter weather when specialized climbing equipment is required.

 

Topics: Dog saves hiker life in Croatia

Related

Special Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
Saudi Arabia
Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food
Offbeat
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule

Muslim woman sues Missouri gun shop over hijab removal rule
  • Rania Barakat and her husband went to Frontier Justice on Jan. 1, 2020, to shoot at its gun range
  • The woman was told she would not be allowed to use the range unless she removed her hijab
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

KANSAS: A firearms store and gun range in suburban Kansas City refused to let a Muslim woman use the range unless she removed her hijab, a Muslim civil rights organization alleged in a federal lawsuit.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the law firm of Baldwin & Vernon in Independence alleges that the gun range at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit enforces its dress code in a discriminatory way that disproportionately affects Muslim women.
Rania Barakat and her husband went to Frontier Justice on Jan. 1, 2020, to shoot at its gun range. According to the lawsuit, Barakat was told she would not be allowed to use the range unless she removed her hijab, a religious head covering worn by some Muslim women.
Frontier Justice officials said in a statement posted on Facebook that the dress code rules, which have been in place since the store opened in 2015, are designed to protect people from being burned by expended brass and are not discriminatory.
The gun range requires shooters to remove all head coverings except baseball caps facing forward. A store manager explained that shrapnel could cause the hijab and skin to burn.
The couple told the manager they had used several other shooting ranges with no problems caused by the hijab, and that people wear long sleeves and shirts that cover their necks to protect them from shrapnel, according to the lawsuit.
The manager said the gun range had different rules, according to the lawsuit. The couple left the store after the manager became “aggressive and loud,” the suit alleged.
The lawsuit contends that it is Frontier Justice’s policy to turn away Muslims wearing hijabs, citing several social media posts from other Muslims about being refused use of the shooting range. It also claims that Instagram posts from Frontier Justice show customers wearing baseball caps turned backward, and hats and scarves.
“It is completely unacceptable for a business establishment to deny service to customers based on their religious beliefs — and that is exactly what Frontier Justice has done,” Moussa Elbayoumy, chairman of the board of CAIR-Kansas, said in a statement. “The claim that a hijab somehow presents a safety issue is merely a bad excuse in an attempt to justify a pattern of discriminatory treatment of Muslim women.”
The statement from Frontier Justice said it has had no complaints about its policies except from Barakat. It also offers Muslims who want to wear the hijab a chance to use a shot simulator or to wear a swim hijab.
“It saddens us that anyone would say we are not inclusive, given that we serve all races and religions every single day in all of our stores. We pride ourselves on this fact, and we strongly believe in America and the Second Amendment that is for every single American. Period,” Bren Brown, president of Frontier Justice, said in the statement.
CAIR asked the US Department of Justice in July to investigate civil rights practices at Frontier Justice.
At the time, Brown said Barakat was not discriminated against and was asked to follow a dress code that is applied to all patrons equally, The Kansas City Star reported.
The lawsuit asks the federal court to find that Frontier Justice’s policies regarding the wearing of hijabs violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act and prohibit the gun range and its employees from acting in ways that discriminate against anyone based on their religion.

Topics: Kansas Shooting range Muslim woman hijab

Related

UK inquest into hijab-wearing kickboxer’s death calls for more paramedics
Sport
UK inquest into hijab-wearing kickboxer’s death calls for more paramedics
Meet the hijab-wearing model who fled war in Somalia and became a Vogue fashion editor
Lifestyle
Meet the hijab-wearing model who fled war in Somalia and became a Vogue fashion editor

Latest updates

Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
Online controversy: Emma Watson faces backlash for Palestine solidarity post
The Harry Potter star had shared a post on her instagram page showing her solidarity with the Palestinian cause. (AFP)
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.