You are here

  • Home
  • UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes Wednesday to Covid rules for travel to England. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4naak

Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson
  • The prime minister has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England
  • The increasing number of cases has put huge strains on public services such as hospitals
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes Wednesday to Covid rules for travel to England, scrapping the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveler has tested negative.
“I can announce that in England from 4:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from traveling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense,” Johnson told lawmakers in parliament.

Britain on Wednesday reported record COVID-19 prevalence for the last week of 2021, with one in 15 people in England infected, as Johnson said cases were increasing at the fastest rate ever.
The increasing number of cases has put huge strains on public services such as hospitals, which face staff shortages and growing admissions.

The prime minister has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England. Instead, he has bet that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population will be enough to constrain the latest wave of infections, despite the arrival of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Topics: Coronavirus UK England Travel PCR tests

Related

England hospital staff absences double as virus surges
World
England hospital staff absences double as virus surges
France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’
World
France to ease COVID-19 rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting
Updated 39 min 26 sec ago
AP

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting
  • Tlaib said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents
Updated 39 min 26 sec ago
AP

LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday she will seek reelection in a new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, hours after fellow Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress rather than run in the district.
The new 12th District includes portions of Detroit and suburbs including Dearborn and Southfield. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents.
The move leaves open the new 13th District, which includes much of Detroit along with other areas of Wayne County. Declared candidates so far include state Rep. Shri Thanedar and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who’s now on the Detroit school board.
“I am excited about the opportunity to expand our work to include more communities that want the same access to a better quality of life, including clean air and water, affordable housing, economic justice and more,” Tlaib, who is in her second term, said in a statement.
Michigan lost a seat following the census, dropping to 13.
Lawrence, the state’s lone Black member of Congress, announced Tuesday night that she would not seek a fifth term. She said redistricting did not factor into her decision, though it was believed she was unhappy with the map.
Several Black state legislators are suing to block the congressional and legislative maps drawn by a new independent commission, contending they weaken the ability of African Americans to elect Black lawmakers.
The plans are fairer politically to Democrats than when the Republican-controlled Legislature drafted gerrymandered maps in 2011 and 2001. But they cut the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.
The old maps had 15 such seats by decade’s end: two in the US House, two in the state Senate and 11 in the state House. Now there are seven, all in the state House.
Commissioners say the new maps comply with the federal Voting Rights Act and Black voters can elect minority candidates without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.

Topics: US Michigan Detroit Rashida Tlaib

Related

Special Tlaib faces tough challenge in US primary race, poll shows
World
Tlaib faces tough challenge in US primary race, poll shows
Israel bars visit by US Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib
Middle-East
Israel bars visit by US Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

Blair’s defense secretary says he was ordered to burn crucial document ahead of Iraq war

Blair’s defense secretary says he was ordered to burn crucial document ahead of Iraq war
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Blair’s defense secretary says he was ordered to burn crucial document ahead of Iraq war

Blair’s defense secretary says he was ordered to burn crucial document ahead of Iraq war
  • Geoff Hoon builds on 2015 allegations that secret memo exposed how invasion could be illegal
  • Blow-by-blow account detailed as pressure mounts to strip former UK PM of knighthood
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Tony Blair’s defense secretary during the invasion of Iraq has bolstered a campaign to strip the former British prime minister of his knighthood by revealing that he was ordered to burn a secret document that detailed how the war could be illegal.

In his new memoir “See How They Run,” Geoff Hoon said Blair’s chief of staff, Jonathon Powell, told his private secretary “in no uncertain terms” to destroy the document.

Blair rubbished the claim when it first emerged in 2015, but Hoon has now stood by the accusations in a detailed account.

In his book, Hoon outlines how the Ministry of Defense civil servant was shocked by Powell’s demand, and that they opted to ignore Downing Street’s “burn it” orders by locking the memo in a safe instead.

He describes his shock at being told to destroy secret advice on the legality of the conflict, which came from the Attorney General Lord Goldsmith. Days before fighting began, Goldsmith changed his mind and gave the British invasion a legal green light.

Hoon, who has since retired from frontline politics, goes on to claim that Blair signed a “deal in blood” with former US President George Bush to support the war a year before it kicked off.

The former minister also argues that he paid the price of his political downfall after standing up against the war, claiming that he was sacked and “hung out to dry” by Blair who was looking to escape blame for the deeply unpopular invasion and continuing conflict.

The fresh allegations come as a furore broke out over the British Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to knight Blair, who will now take the title Sir Tony. More than 680,000 people have signed a petition calling for Blair’s knighthood to be retracted.

The Chilcot report, the official review into the Iraq war, dealt with Hoon’s controversy and the issues surrounding Lord Goldsmith’s legal advice.

The report found “that the circumstances in which it was decided that there was a legal basis for UK military action were far from satisfactory.”

Human rights lawyer Philippe Sands revealed Goldsmith’s legal advice in his 2005 book “Lawless World.”

He told the Daily Mail: “When Lord Goldsmith wrote the legal advice warning that war in Iraq could be illegal, he can hardly have expected that those who received a copy would be told to ‘burn after reading.’

“Yet Mr Hoon says that this is what he was told, offering further confirmation of what has long been known — ministers, parliament, and the public were misled by Mr Blair into supporting a war that was seen by many as unlawful and a crime.

“In modern Britain, it seems, such a manifest act of wrongdoing does not preclude the offering of a high-level gong.”

Topics: Tony blair Iraq invasion

Related

Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars
World
Blair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
Lifestyle
Arise, Sir Tony — Former PM Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens domestic COVID-19 restrictions
  • Incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Britain and the United States, including interchanges, would be banned from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries on Wednesday and tightened local COVID-19 restrictions as authorities feared a fifth wave of coronavirus in the city.
The latest restrictions were announced as health authorities scoured the city for the contacts of a COVID-19 patient, some of whom had been aboard a Royal Caribbean ship that was ordered to cut short its “cruise to nowhere” and return to port.
Incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Britain and the United States, including interchanges, would be banned from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters on Wednesday.
Lam said the government would ban indoor dining after 6.00 p.m. from Friday, and close swimming pools, sports centers, bars and clubs, museums, and other venues for at least two weeks. Future cruise journeys would be canceled.
“We’re yet to see a fifth wave yet, but we’re on the verge,” Lam said.
The global finance hub has stuck to a zero-COVID strategy by largely isolating itself from the world and enforcing a draconian and costly quarantine regime.
On Dec. 31, a streak of three months without community cases ended with the first local transmission of the new omicron variant.
Since then, authorities have scrambled to track down and test hundreds of people who had been in contact with a handful of omicron patients. One patient, however, had no known links, raising fears of a large outbreak.
“We are worried there may be silent transmission chains in the community,” Lam said. “Some confirmed cases had a lot of activities before being aware they got infected.”
The latest contact tracing campaign was sparked by a patient who danced with some 20 friends in a central park on New Year’s Eve. Two of the fellow dancers, one of whom was a domestic helper, came up positive in preliminary tests.
The helper’s employer and eight other of her close contacts then went on a cruise journey on Jan. 2.
As part of its coronavirus restrictions, Hong Kong has restricted cruises to short trips in nearby waters, with ships asked to operate at reduced capacity and to only allow vaccinated passengers who test negative for the virus.
The “Spectrum of the Seas” ship, which returned a day early, had about 2,500 passengers and 1,200 staff on board. The nine close contact passengers were isolated from the rest of the people on board and preliminary tests taken during the journey returned negative results, authorities said.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

Related

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID-19 testing
World
Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID-19 testing
Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions
World
Hong Kong says omicron variant has spread despite COVID-19 restrictions

More than 200 detained in Kazakhstan unrest, president removes ex-leader from post

Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

More than 200 detained in Kazakhstan unrest, president removes ex-leader from post

Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • Buildings on fire in biggest city Almaty
  • President says government botched fuel price increase
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

ALMATY: Kazakhstan’s president stripped his powerful predecessor of a role as head of the country’s security council on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings in the republic’s worst unrest for more than a decade.
The cabinet resigned, but that failed to quell the demonstrators’ anger after days of unrest triggered by a fuel price rise in the oil-producing Central Asian country.
Some protesters chanted slogans against Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who has retained wide authority since stepping down in 2019 as the longest-serving ruler of an ex-Soviet state.
Nazarbayev’s hand-chosen successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said he had taken over as head of the powerful Security Council, a post that had been retained by Nazarbayev.
The former president has still been widely seen as the main political force in Nur-Sultan, the puropose-built capital which bears his name. His family is believed to control much of the economy.
In a televised address, Tokayev did not mention Nazarbayev by name. The former president has not been seen or heard from in public since the start of the protests.
With the Internet shut down across Kazakhstan after the unrest, it was not possible to determine whether removing Nazarbayev from the Security Council post would satisfy the protesters. Tokayev also removed Nazarbayev’s nephew from a post as number two at the State Security Committee, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
An Instagram live stream by a Kazakh blogger showed a fire blazing in the office of the mayor of the main city, Almaty, with apparent gunshots audible nearby. Videos posted online also showed the nearby prosecutor’s office burning.
Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters journalists saw thousands of protesters pressing toward Almaty city center, some of them on a large truck. Security forces, ranked in helmets and riot shields, fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades.
The city’s police chief said Almaty was under attack by “extremists and radicals,” who had beaten up 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses.
States of emergency were declared in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and westerly Mangistau province where protests first broke out.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's budget carrier Jazeera Airways suspended flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan due to the situation in the city on Wednesday.
“We will provide an update on our operations when we have further information,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Almaty is the airline's only destination in Kazakhstan, according to the company's website.
Reuters journalists reported the Internet had been shut down as the unrest spread. Netblocks, a site that monitors global Internet connectivity, said Kazakhstan was “in the midst of a nation-scale Internet blackout.”
Though the unrest was triggered by a fuel price rise, there were signs of broader political demands.
Footage showed police and security officials in civilian clothes breaking up a small group of protesters in the city of Shymkent, hauling away men and pushing them into a police car and a white van as some chanted “Nazarbayev, go away!“
In the city of Aqtobe, what appeared to be several hundred protesters gathered on a square shouting: “Old Man, go away!.” A video posted online showed police using water cannon and stun grenades against protesters near the mayor’s office there.
After accepting the Cabinet’s resignation, Tokayev ordered acting ministers to reverse the fuel price rise, which doubled the cost of liquefied petroleum gas from the start of the year. The gas is widely used to power vehicles in Kazakhstan because official prices made it much cheaper than gasoline.
Kazakhstan’s reputation for political stability under Nazarbayev has helped it attract hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign investment in its oil and metals industries.
The unrest saw the price of Kazakhstan’s dollar bonds plunge by nearly 6 cents, the worst showing since the height of the market collapse of 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Political analysts said the veneer of stability has masked anger among a younger generation denied the liberalization seen in other former Soviet states.
“I think there is an underlying undercurrent of frustrations in Kazakhstan over the lack of democracy,” said Tim Ash, emerging market strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
“Young, Internet savvy Kazakhs, especially in Almaty, likely want similar freedoms as Ukrainians, Georgians, Moldovans, Kyrgyz and Armenians, who have also vented their frustrations over the years with authoritarian regimes.”
Kazakhstan is a close ally of Russia. The Kremlin said it expected the country to quickly resolve its internal problems, warning other countries against interfering.
Kazakhstan has been grappling with rising price pressures. Inflation was closing in on 9 percent year-on-year late last year — its highest level in more than five years — forcing the central bank to raise interest rates to 9.75 percent.

Topics: Kazakhstan Almaty

Related

A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot
World
Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
  • Many Australians further incensed when news broke that tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grows over the handling of the fast-moving omicron outbreak.
Many Australians, already unhappy about long queues at public testing centers and a shortage of at-home tests, were further incensed when news broke that tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure at the start of an election year, has sought to reassure voters that his center-right Liberal-National Party coalition has the situation under control, while keeping tight control on the purse strings.
“There are no silver bullets here,” Morrison told reporters ahead of a meeting of national cabinet, the group of federal and state and territory leaders tasked with handling the pandemic.
“You’ve just got to work the problem, work it together and push through.”
Officials reported a record 64,774 new cases, the majority in New South Wales and Victoria, the country’s most populous states. That easily exceeded the previous day’s national tally of around 47,800.
Total infections have surged more than 50 times from around 1,200 since late November, when the first omicron case was detected in the country.
People admitted to hospitals in NSW and Victoria rose 10 percent over the previous day, and authorities warned those numbers would rise further over the next several weeks.
“We have got some challenging weeks ahead of us,” NSW Deputy Health Secretary Susan Pearce said.
The rapid surge in cases in recent weeks has led to long lines at publicly-funded PCR testing centers. That prompted authorities to ask people to only seek PCR tests if symptomatic, which in turn led to a shortage of rapid antigen tests, which can be used at home but must be purchased privately.
Morrison, who must call a federal election before May, has ruled out subsidizing the majority of the at-home testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility.”
Some state leaders are expected to press Morrison at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting to subsidize rapid antigen tests.
Authorities also fielded sharp criticism about the decision to grant Djokovic, who has declined to reveal his vaccination status but has previously stated his objection to mandatory vaccines, a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam tournament.
The decision prompted an outcry on social media and criticism from other sports people, medical professionals and lawmakers.
Former Australian Rules player Kevin Bartlett tweeted that Australians “have been taken for fools,” while another former player Corey McKernan tweeted: “People with loved ones who are dying/some needing urgent treatment cannot get into their own states. You tell people they can’t go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed but if you’re world number one you get a pass?”
Many Australians, and particularly those in Melbourne which hosts the year’s first tennis major later this month, have been subjected to a series of lengthy lockdowns over the past two years.
Federal and state government heavily pushed the importance of vaccinations. As a result, 90 percent of people over 16 have been double dosed and a booster program is rolling out.
“It sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others. #Vaccination shows respect, Novak,” tweeted Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association.
Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic did not receive any special treatment in a blind review process that involved a panel of health experts.
When asked his opinion, Morrison said the decision was the remit of the Victorian government.
Australia has recorded more than 612,000 cases and 2,290 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, with more than half of those infections reported over the past two weeks.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

Related

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
Sport
Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open
Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records
World
Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records

Latest updates

Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
Online controversy: Emma Watson faces backlash for Palestine solidarity post
The Harry Potter star had shared a post on her instagram page showing her solidarity with the Palestinian cause. (AFP)
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.