Saudi Economy 2021
Saudi Economy 2021

Qiddiya — a global tourism destination is in the making: Year in Review

Qiddiya — a global tourism destination is in the making: Year in Review
Updated 12 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

Qiddiya — a global tourism destination is in the making: Year in Review

Qiddiya — a global tourism destination is in the making: Year in Review
  • The project is in line with Vision 2030 plan to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil
Updated 12 sec ago
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: Qiddiya ended the year on a high after it signed a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) contract to build a theme park housing the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster in what will be the Kingdom’s entertainment city.

The Qiddiya Investment Co. penned an agreement in December with Saudi Arabia’s Almabani General Contractors and France’s Bouygues Batiment International to build the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park.

The 32 hectare-site will include 28 rides and attractions across six different themed areas.

The 4km Falcon’s Flight rollercoaster ride will be the centerpiece of the park, and will touch speeds of 250km an hour and includes a dive of 160 meters.

But the rollercoaster is just a small part of the Qiddiya giga-project that will include arts centers, festival grounds, a sports stadium, shops and restaurants, housing developments, a motor racing circuit and a golf course designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.




The area hopes to attract 17 million visitors a year by 2030 and is expected to contribute up to SR17 billion to the country’s gross domestic product by 2030. (Supplied)

The development was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 in a bid to make Qiddiya one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

The move is in line with the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil and boost investment.

The site is also in step with the government’s moves to boost revenue from tourism from its current 3 percent to 10 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the decade.

The Qiddiya project is located south-west of Riyadh on a site that covers 367 sq. km and is 45km from the capital city Riyadh. The new city will be an hour's drive from King Khaled International Airport.

The area hopes to attract 17 million visitors a year by 2030 and is expected to contribute up to SR17 billion to the country’s gross domestic product by 2030, providing 25,000 jobs. 

The project, in its early development stage, currently employs around 500 workers, 60 percent of whom are Saudis.

The Qiddiya Investment Co., which is wholly owned by sovereign wealth body the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom, has said the site plans to host international and local holidaymakers.

It said that Qiddiya will help “redirect tourism spending into the Kingdom, by providing distinct entertainment options for residents, which are currently unavailable to explore and experience without the need to travel to other countries and incur extra expenses abroad.”

QIC also plans to appeal to locals or expats looking for second homes. It expects to build 4,000 houses by 2025, and 11,000 by 2030. 

With art centers, golf courses and racing circuits to build — it looks like Qiddiya’s rollercoaster riding is only just beginning.

Saudi universities agree to cooperate on atomic, renewable energy

Saudi universities agree to cooperate on atomic, renewable energy
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi universities agree to cooperate on atomic, renewable energy

Saudi universities agree to cooperate on atomic, renewable energy
  • Deal aims to strengthen Kingdom’s position as a global leader in the field
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Two Saudi universities have signed an agreement to combine their capabilities and resources to help realize the Kingdom’s ambitions in the fields of atomic and renewable energy.
The deal, between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, was signed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is minister of energy and KACST chairman, and Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology and chairman of K.A.CARE.
“The integration between the energy system and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology is an important step in strengthening the Kingdom’s leading position as a global leader in the field of atomic and renewable energy, as the city is the national laboratory,” a statement said.
It added that the deal affirmed confidence in Saudi nationals to implement projects and studies related to national security, water security, radiation monitoring, as well as developing technologies to serve the Kingdom’s vision to reach an ideal energy mix by 2030.
According to the agreement, the two sides will benefit from each other’s research institutes, reactors and their facilities, and develop operational plans to serve the National Atomic Energy Project.
Areas of cooperation will include building human, technical and research capacities, exchanging scientific expertise, setting up training programs, workshops and conferences, equipping and developing laboratories and research facilities, and providing consultations on atomic and renewable energy projects.

Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service

Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service

Saudi Railway Co. and Careem launch joint passenger transport service
  • Rail passengers will be able to book a Careem ride to take them to their final destination before they arrive at a station
  • Special reception areas will be provided at stations covered by the service, which includes stops on the North Train and East Train lines
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Railway Company, also known as SAR, has signed a cooperation agreement with ride-hailing platform Careem to offer passengers additional transportation services after they arrive at its stations.
The aim is to make it easier and for passengers to travel on from railway stations to their final destinations, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.
The first phase of the agreement covers North Train stops in Riyadh and Qassim, and Eastern Train stations in Riyadh, Dammam and Hofuf. Phase two of the agreement will expand the service to stations in Al-Majmaah, Hail, Al-Jawf and Qurayyat on the North Train line, and Abqaiq on the East Train route, for a year.
The new passenger transportation service allows SAR customers to easily book a ride to their final destination ahead of their arrival at a station. Careem, which is owned by Uber, will provide reception areas at stations for the new service, with clear signs guiding passengers to them from platforms.
Abdulmajid Al-Khathlan, SAR’s director-general of commercial operations for the passenger sector, said that the agreement will improve the service provided to passengers, help them arrive at their final destinations in a timely manner, and enhance the logistics sector.
Ghaith Al-Juhani, the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia, said that the collaboration is an example of the company’s role in supporting the transport system and providing the best and easiest solutions for travelers.
He added that it represents a new way of thinking about the best methods of travel and transportation, and is helping to create a unique experience from which passengers will benefit.

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 

Saudi Arabia’s idle land program allocates $532m of its revenues to housing projects 
  • The program has enabled over 185 thousand Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options since it started
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Since it was first launched, Saudi Arabia’s idle land program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported. 

The program has enabled over 185 thousand Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options since it started, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Last month, the idle land program announced the start of the second phase’s implementation, to achieve the program's objectives of ensuring fair competition and a balance between modern estates’ supply and demand. 

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
  • The total area of the land is 1.9 million square meters
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, made a purchase of a SR727 million ($194 million) raw land in the east of Riyadh, North of Dammam Road, for infrastructure development. 

The total area of the land is 1.9 million square meters, according to a bourse filing. 

The transaction was made to develop the infrastructure of the land and sell it as developed plots, with the aim to raise the value of the company's assets and revenues. 

Founded in 1976, Riyadh-based Al Akaria operates within the Kingdom’s real estate development sector to deliver residential, retail, and commercial projects. 

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger

Red Sea International Co. extends facilities management contract with Schlumberger
  • The seven-year contract’s value is SR73 million ($19 million)
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Red Sea International Co. inked an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.

The seven-year contract’s value is SR73 million ($19 million), the bourse filing showed. 

Under the deal, Red Sea International aims to provide facility management services for one of its mobile camps to back its oil drilling operations. 

The facility management services include catering, laundry, and power generation. 

Founded in 1967, Red Sea International Co. is a modular building solution provider that designs, manufactures and manages large-scale accommodations.

