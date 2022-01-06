You are here

How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open

How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open
Serbia's Novak Djokovic. (AFP/File)
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open

How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open
  • World number one Djokovic would have been chasing a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open were in tatters Thursday after he had his visa canceled upon arrival in Melbourne.
AFP Sport examines the implications for the tournament if Djokovic is unable to take part when the first Grand Slam of the year begins on January 17.
World number one Djokovic would have been chasing a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown.
The 34-year-old Serb was Australian Open champion in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
His hopes of another title in 2022 were derailed on a night of drama at Melbourne airport when he was barred from entering Australia and his visa was canceled.
The Serb landed Wednesday night after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament without proof he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The vaccine exemption, which can only be granted after clearance by two medical panels, sparked fury among Australians who have endured Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years.
With no Djokovic, the romantics of the sport will dream of Rafael Nadal instead winning a 21st Slam and adding to his sole victory in Australia in 2009.
The 35-year-old Spaniard is level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Nadal arrives in Australia having been laid low by Covid-19 at the back end of last year and having sat out Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021 because of a foot injury.
Six-time Australian Open winner Federer is missing as the 40-year-old battles to recover from a knee injury.
Since Marat Safin triumphed in Melbourne in 2005, the Australian Open’s Norman Brookes Challenge Cup has been almost exclusively the property of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.
Only Stan Wawrinka in 2014 — when he beat Nadal in the final — has interrupted 16 years of domination by the sport’s “Big Three,” and he will also miss this year’s event because of injury.
So the stage could be set for a new name on the famous trophy with Safin’s Russian compatriot Daniil Medvedev in line to win a second major after dashing Djokovic’s hopes of a calendar Grand Slam at the US Open in 2021.
Medvedev lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final in straight sets last year but he arrived in Australia buoyed by helping Russia to win a third Davis Cup in December.
Should Medvedev falter, Germany’s Alexander Zverev or Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a great chance of lifting a maiden Slam crown.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic launches court bid against Australia deportation
  • The vaccine-skeptic Serb was taken in by border patrol officials on arrival late Wednesday
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
AFP

MELBOURNE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic fought against deportation from Australia on Thursday after his visa was revoked for failing to meet pandemic entry requirements.
The vaccine-skeptic Serb was taken in by border patrol officials on arrival late Wednesday and is currently being held at an immigration detention facility in Melbourne.
Court officials said Judge Anthony Kelly would at 4:00 p.m. (0500 GMT) hear Djokovic’s appeal against imminent deportation.

Topics: Novak Djokovic tennis Australian Open Australia

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris

Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris
  • The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for the virus while in his native Argentina last week
  • He missed PSG's 4-0 French Cup win against Vannes on Monday
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi has tested negative for COVID-19 and is now back in France and will resume training “in the coming days”, Paris Saint-Germain announced on Wednesday.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for the virus while in his native Argentina last week but flew back to Paris on Wednesday.
He missed PSG’s 4-0 French Cup win against Vannes on Monday.
The club did not say if Messi would be available for their first Ligue 1 match since the winter break, at Lyon on Sunday.
“The test carried out by Leo Messi was negative for COVID-19. He has arrived in Paris and he will resume with the group in the coming days,” PSG said in a statement.
Messi has endured a difficult start to life in the French capital since an emotional exit from Barcelona last summer.
He has scored only one goal in 11 league appearances for PSG, although he has netted five times in the Champions League.
The French capital giants also said that full-back Layvin Kurzawa had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was in self-isolation.
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Juan Bernat, back-up keeper Sergio Rico, midfielder Danilo Pereira and teenager Nathan Bitumazala have all also returned positive COVID-19 test results in the past week.

Topics: Lionel Messi COVID-19 France Paris Saint-Germain

Al-Shabab's Ighalo could miss Nigeria's AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season. (AFP/File Photo)
Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Nigerian Football Federation’s request for his release arrived after the deadline that obliges clubs to make players available for the tournament in Cameroon
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Shabab’s star striker Odion Ighalo is in the middle of a club vs country row that leaves his participation in the African Cup of Nations, which kicks off on Sunday in Cameroon, in serious doubt.

While club officials are refusing to comment on the situation, according to reports in Nigeria, Al-Shabab are refusing to release the former Manchester United forward on the grounds that the Nigerian Football Federation missed the official deadline to call up the 32-year-old.

Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season, and his 11 goals have helped the Riyadh club climb to second place. 

Augustine Eguavoen, Nigeria’s interim coach who was appointed in December to take over from the sacked Gernot Rohr, has yet to make a statement on Ighalo, simply saying on Tuesday: “Hopefully Odion will come … The only thing is to change the style of play because the personnel is not there as we expected.”

The situation echoes December’s dispute between Nigeria and Watford after the English Premier League club refused to release Emmanuel Dennis claiming the African team missed the deadline to request his release. 

Local media quoted Eguaoven last Friday after an Abuja training session saying that Dennis wanted to go to Cameroon but was prevented from doing so by the relegation-threatened Hornets. 

“Watford stopped him from featuring at the AFCON,” Eguavoen said. “Dennis told me he wanted to come for the tournament but Watford threatened him (away) from coming.”

Watford coach Claudio Ranieri denied his side had disrespected Nigeria or Africa’s showpiece event.

“No, no. No, we respect everybody,” the Italian said. “They have a lot of players, and they changed the manager, then they change everything, and then we were ready. We knew we were ready to give the players, but they didn’t do this.”

Reports in Nigeria claim that the national team are hoping to call up Feyenoord striker Cyril Dessers to replace Ighalo. 

The Super Eagles, who won the last of their three continental titles in 2013, kick off their AFCON campaign in a eagerly-awaited Group D clash against Egypt next Tuesday. After that will come games against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria are accustomed to life without Ighalo, as he retired from international football after the 2019 AFCON when he finished as top scorer with five goals, which helped the team into third place. In November however, he answered the summons from his country and played against Cape Verde in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria are due to leave for Cameroon on Wednesday and, assuming that Ighalo is not on the plane, he will be available for three crucial league games over the next two weeks in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Shabab take on Abha, Ettifaq and Al-Fateh. As it stands, the club are just one point behind Al-Ittihad after winning eight of the last nine games. 

His form this season has seen Ighalo linked with a move to struggling EPL team Newcastle United. Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has, however, warned the Magpies against taking a punt on the well-traveled forward.

“He is unreliable and I don’t think Newcastle are in a position where they can take risks,” Robinson told website Football Insider. “Financially, they are in a position where they can go and get a top quality striker who is less of a risk than he is. I just don’t think Ighalo is the player they are looking for.”

Topics: football soccer Afcon africa cup of nations Nigeria

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar 4th stage after Saudi driver pain

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar 4th stage after Saudi driver pain

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
  • Qatari driver is seeking fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota
  • He pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

QAISUMAH, Saudi Arabia: Dakar Rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah took Wednesday’s fourth stage in Riyadh after Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi was caught out by a speeding penalty.
The home hope led the timings after the 465 kilometer trek across the desert from Qaisumah.
But a two minute sanction dropped him down to fifth, with Al-Attiyah handed the stage to add to his success in the prologue and first stage.
Al-Attiyah explained the inherited win had come at a price.
“We tried to set a high pace, but our plan was not having to open tomorrow (Thursday) because there will be no bikes and, therefore, no tracks,” he said.
“But, even if we falter a bit tomorrow in these conditions, it will put us in a favorable position for the next day.”
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38 minutes 5 seconds.
Loeb, runner-up in the stage ahead of Carlos Sainz in Audi’s new hybrid, had his prospects of overall victory dented on Tuesday after his car’s propshaft broke after just 10km into the third stage.
In the bikes category Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort notched up his second stage win in three days — his 29th career special stage win in the race — with Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla in second.
Briton Sam Sunderland leads the overall standings by three minutes over 2018 winner Matthias Walkner of Austria.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally 2022 Dakar 2022 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue
  • Djokovic confirmed Tuesday that had received a vaccination exemption to allow him to bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison had already suggested Djokovic's participation was not a done deal and he would have to satisfy the federal government
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday in the middle of a political maelstrom over his COVID-19 vaccine status, as a visa dispute added a new twist to the world number one’s attempt to play in the Australian Open.
Djokovic, who has won nine titles at Melbourne Park including the last three, confirmed on Tuesday that had received a vaccination exemption to allow him to bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17.
His announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play provoked outrage in Melbourne, which has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown and where an outbreak of the omicron variant has sent case numbers to record levels.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison had already suggested Djokovic’s participation was not a done deal and he would have to satisfy the federal government, which has responsibility for international borders and visas and was not part of the exemption process.
And Australian media reported that he had now been held up by a visa error after landing.
The Age newspaper said the federal Border Force had contacted the Victoria state government asking if it would support his application after his team applied for the wrong kind of visa.
While not confirming the reason, acting Victoria Sports Minister Jaala Pulford said: “The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.
“We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.”
It was not clear whether the federal government would allow his entry. The Border Force could not be reached for comment.
Morrison said earlier there would be “no special rules” for Djokovic on his exemption.
“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,” Morrison told a media conference.
Tennis Australia and government officials moved quickly to stress that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment.
Australian tennis great Rod Laver, after whom the main showcourt at Melbourne Park in the state of Victoria is named, warned that Djokovic might face hostility from the local crowd.
“I think it might get ugly,” Laver told News Corp. “I’d think the Victorian people would be thinking ‘Yes I’d love to see him play and compete but at the same time, there’s a right way and a wrong way.’
“Yes, you’re a great player and you’ve performed and won so many tournaments, so it can’t be physical. So what is the problem?“
Melbourne local Christine Wharton said it was a “disgrace.”
“We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters and we have someone that’s come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play and I think it’s an absolute disgrace and I won’t be watching it.”
EXPLANATION ‘HELPFUL’
Organizers Tennis Australia have stipulated that everyone at Melbourne Park must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.
With the exemption, Djokovic will not be required to quarantine and will enjoy the same freedoms in Melbourne as someone who is vaccinated.
Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said the independent panel consisted of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and all exemptions met conditions set out by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
“We completely understand and empathize with ... people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination,” he told reporters.
“It’ll certainly be helpful if Novak was to explain the conditions in which he’s sought an exemption ... but ultimately it’s up to him,” he said.
Playing will give Djokovic the chance to nose ahead of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, who also have 20 Grand Slam crowns.
In a social media post on Tuesday Djokovic said “Let’s go 2022” alongside a picture of himself at an airport as he confirmed he was heading to Australia with the exemption.
The decision has drawn a mixed reaction from players.
“I think it’s a tough one. As we’ve seen a little bit in the last day or so, from the Australian public, I know how hard it has been for Australians ... but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last 18 months and two years,” Australia’s Ash Barty, women’s number one, said.
American doubles specialist Nicole Melichar-Martinez tweeted: “I don’t understand why @DjokerNole is getting so much hate for his vaccine exemption. He’s within the rules, and the government could have said ‘no’ but they didn’t.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open Melbourne COVID-19 vaccination

