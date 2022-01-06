You are here

Kazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters


Protesters take part in a rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty on January 5, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters




  • Troops and protesters clashed on Almaty’s main square earlier on Thursday
ALMATY: Troops and protesters clashed in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty on Thursday, with police saying tens of rioters had been “eliminated” as they tried to storm their offices.
Several armored personnel carriers and dozens of troops entered the main square of Almaty on Thursday morning where hundreds of people were protesting against the government for the third day, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.
Gunshots were heard as troops approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses, but the situation in the square had calmed down since then.
Around Kazakhstan, protests initially sparked by a fuel price rise killed eight police and national guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting Kazakh president to appeal for help from a Russia-led security alliance, which offered to send peacekeeping forces.
State television reported on Thursday that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had decided to suspend work of banks in the country for the safety of their workers. The Internet in the country is mostly down. 

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins





HERAT, Afghanistan: The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law.
A video clip showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies in Herat has gone viral on social media, drawing scorn both inside and outside the country.
Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and severely curtailed freedoms — particularly those of women and girls.
While the hard-line Islamists have not issued any formal national policy on mannequins — or other creeping restrictions — various local authorities are clamping down on what they say are immoral practices.
Aziz Rahman, head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, confirmed the order to AFP on Wednesday.
Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags, but Rahman said that did not go far enough.
“If they just cover the head or hide the entire mannequin, the angel of Allah will not enter their shop or house and bless them,” he said.
Several shopkeepers in the city of around 600,000 were angered by the order.
“As you can see, we have cut the heads off,” Basheer Ahmed, a garment seller, told AFP, adding each dummy had cost 5,000 afghanis (around $50).
“When there is no mannequin how do you expect us to sell our products? The customer likes it when the garment is draped properly over a mannequin.”
After returning to power on August 15 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 until 2001, when any artificial representation of the human form was outlawed.
But restrictions have been creeping back including local reports of orders for people to attend prayers five times a day, for men to grow beards, and for Western clothing to be discouraged.
Women, in particular, are feeling the brunt of the new orders, and are slowly being squeezed out of public life.
Most secondary schools for girls are shut, women are barred from government employment apart from select specialized areas, and last week new guidelines stated they cannot undertake long journeys unless accompanied by a male relative.
The Taliban have also stepped up raids on liquor sellers, rounded up drug addicts and banned music.
Their takeover has devastated aid-dependent Afghanistan’s economy, with billions of dollars of assets frozen by the United States and international aid largely paused.
However, the UN Security Council last week adopted a US resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while keeping funds out of the hands of the Taliban government, which has yet to be recognized by any country.

Omicron spreads in India's big cities but hospitalizations still low


Updated 18 min 56 sec ago



  • India reports a jump in new COVID cases to 90,928
  • Experts fear countryside will be hit soon too
KOLKATA: Indian megacities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, although without a corresponding rise in hospitalizations, but fears are growing about a spread to rural areas in coming days.
India reported 90,928 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up nearly four-fold since the start of the year, mostly from cities where health officials say the omicron variant has overtaken Delta. The bulk of those infected have shown no or only mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home, officials said.
The federal health ministry on Wednesday identified Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru as some of the main regions of concern, although state officials worry the disease will soon spread to the countryside where health facilities are weaker.
Kolkata, a city of about 15 million, accounted for half of the new cases in the eastern state of West Bengal until a few days ago, but cases are now rising in neighboring districts. The state has reported one of the highest rates of infections in India.
“We are watching the situation in the districts and rural belts where the numbers are also growing,” said Ajay Chakraborty, director of the West Bengal health services who has isolated himself at home after contracting the virus.
Many COVID beds in Kolkata were still empty, Chakraborty said. In the government-run Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital, only 75 admissions were recorded on Tuesday despite more than 9,000 new cases, he added.
In the west, Mumbai recorded a new daily infection peak of 15,166 on Wednesday, well up on its previous high of just over 11,000 hit last year. Nearly 90 percent of new patients had shown no symptoms and only 8 percent were hospitalized, city officials said in a daily health bulletin.
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in a day in Delhi to 10,665 on Wednesday, but the state said only 7 percent of its COVID beds were occupied.
Federal health officials, however, have warned even a large number of mild cases could put pressure on the health system.
India has confirmed at least 2,135 omicron cases and one death linked to the variant, in an elderly man who was suffering from diabetes.
Daily COVID-19 deaths rose by 325 on Thursday, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million, only behind the US tally.
Many cities have already imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns, as well as closed schools. Political rallies, however, have continued in several states where elections are due in the next few weeks and months.
Health officials will discuss the matter with election commission officials on Thursday amid rising concerns about such rallies that led to a devastating second wave in the country in April and May.

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after coronavirus surge


AFP




  • Region’s governor blames the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in COVID-19 cases on bases and surrounding communities.
The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections.
The region’s governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops.
Okinawa will request that the central government authorize new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday — nearly triple the previous day’s figure.
In a call with Blinken, Hayashi “strongly requested the strengthening of measures to prevent an expansion in infections,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Hayashi called on Blinken to “consider restricting outings (by US troops) to ease worries among local residents, given the situation of coronavirus infections among US forces in Japan,” the statement added.
There were more than 400 COVID-19 cases reported on US bases in Okinawa on January 4, Japan’s government said Wednesday.
Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki has criticized the US military for failing to adhere to Japan’s strict measures for overseas arrivals, and last month Hayashi expressed “strong regret” to the commander of US forces in Japan over the growing number of virus cases.
Hayashi said then that the US military was not adhering with Japan’s policy of testing incoming travelers for the virus on arrival, and requiring them to quarantine for two weeks.
Since the complaint, US soldiers are now being tested within 24 hours of arrival, according to Japan’s government.
Infections among US force members are not included in Okinawa’s daily case reports, although cases among local Japanese staff at US bases are.
US bases in other parts of Japan have also reported a surge in infections in recent weeks.
Overall, Japan’s infection rate remains comparatively low, with just over 2,600 cases reported nationwide on Wednesday. But the numbers are rising, and Wednesday marked the first time that more than 2,000 cases have been reported in Japan since October.
The foreign ministry said Blinken acknowledged Hayashi’s concerns and promised to convey them to the US defense department.
Hayashi and Blinken also “confirmed continuing close Japan-US cooperation” on the issues of North Korea and Ukraine, the ministry said.
“Blinken condemned (North Korea)’s ballistic missile launch and stressed US commitment to the defense of Japan remains ironclad,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud


AP




  • Yisroel Goldstein, who has pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud, ordered to pay $2.8 million
  • Prosecutors recommend home confinement but judge says the rabbi deserves a prison term
SAN DIEGO, US: A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said.
Yisroel Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud.
“I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability.”
Prosecutors and the defense had both recommended that Goldstein receive home confinement rather than prison, citing his cooperation in the FBI’s fraud investigation and the trauma he received in the 2019 attack. Prosecutors also said Goldstein had played an exemplary role after the April 2019 shooting by speaking out for peace and religious tolerance.
However, federal Judge Cynthia Bashant said Goldstein should go to prison because he defrauded people who thought they were helping the synagogue “when in fact it was really just to benefit you,” the Union-Tribune reported.
“It was for your personal benefit and your own greed, and I can’t ignore that fact,” the judge said.
Goldstein was the longtime leader of the Chabad synagogue near San Diego, which he founded in San Diego in 1986. He lost his right index finger in the attack on the last day of Passover, which killed one congregant, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, and injured the rabbi and two others.
The rabbi received an outpouring of support, addressed the United Nations and met with President Donald Trump at the White House.
John T. Earnest, a 22-year-old white supremacist, was sentenced last week to life in federal prison, adding to the life term he received three months earlier in state court.
Before the attack, Goldstein had been under investigation by federal authorities and he stepped down as rabbi in November 2019, citing exhaustion.
He was accused of collecting $6.2 million in fake donations to the synagogue and affiliates. Prosecutors said he returned 90 percent to contributors with phony receipts, allowing them to deduct the full amount from their taxes while Goldstein kept the remaining 10 percent, or $620,000, for himself. One donor got back his contribution in the form of $1 million in gold.
The scheme and others spanned years and even decades, prosecutors said, and resulted in losses in federal taxes, to the synagogue that never received the donations and to companies that matched donations and never got back their contributions.
The rabbi also admitted taking about $185,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services by submitting fake invoices for damage related to 2007 wildfires.
At least 20 people were involved in the schemes and a half-dozen, including Goldstein, pleaded guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said.
They included Alexander Avergoon, whose real estate dealings sparked the investigation in November 2016. Avergoon was arrested in Latvia. On Monday, he was sentenced by the same judge to more than five years in prison for the Poway frauds and an unrelated, $12 million real estate scam.  

UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers


Reuters




  • Hospitals are facing extreme pressure as they try to catch up on months of operations that have been delayed and suspended during the pandemic
LONDON: Attempts to deal with record waiting lists for hospital treatment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are at risk of being derailed by a staffing crisis, which is being exacerbated by the omicron wave, a lawmaker report said on Thursday.
Hospitals are facing extreme pressure as they try to catch up on months of operations that have been delayed and suspended during the pandemic, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise once more and self-isolation hits staffing levels.
There is a record 5.8 million waiting list for elective care, the Health and Social Care Committee said, adding that a recent surge in the omicron variant has pushed cases to record highs and intensified pre-existing issues.
“Our report finds that the government’s recovery plans risk being thrown off course by an entirely predictable staffing crisis,” committee chair Jeremy Hunt said, adding there was no clear plan to address a burnt-out workforce and 93,000 vacancies in the National Health Service (NHS).
“Far from tackling the backlog, the NHS will be able to deliver little more than day to day firefighting unless the government wakes up to the scale of the staffing crisis facing the NHS, and urgently develops a long-term plan to fix the issue.”
The committee urged the health ministry to work with the state-run NHS to produce a recovery plan by April.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that omicron will make the next few weeks challenging, and that there will be staffing disruptions, as he aims to ride out the wave of infections without further restrictions in England.
With waiting times in October 2021 already the worst since records began, the committee said that there should be an independent assessment of the NHS workforce at least every 2 years to ensure enough doctors and nurses are being trained.

