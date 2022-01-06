Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia

The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price for all grades of crude it is selling to Asia by at least $1 a barrel, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco set the February OSP for Arab Light crude at $2.20 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1.10 from the previous month, they said.
The February OSP for the flagship crude is the lowest in three months.
Saudi Aramco had been expected to make deep price cuts for February after Middle East benchmarks and spot prices slumped last month.
However, the sources said the price cuts were still smaller than industry expectations.
For example, the OSP for Arab Light was expected to have fallen by at least $1.30 a barrel, a Reuters survey showed.
Red Sea International Co.’s stock surged 4 percent upon inking an extension contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger to support its oil drilling operations in the Eastern region.
Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, rose 2 percent to SR21 after it purchased a SR727 million land in Riyadh for infrastructure development.
In energy trading, Brent crude settled near $80 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $77 per barrel after OPEC+ sticked to plans to boost output in February and unrest broke in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest oil producer.
Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut
The company pulled in strong investor interest in its first quarter
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi International Co. for Power and Water Projects, known as ACWA Power, saw its share price soar 16 percent to reach SR84.6 ($23) on Jan. 4, 2022, following a stellar debut on the Kingdom’s stock exchange late last year.
The company pulled in strong investor interest in its first quarter — even as it reported a net loss in its first-ever quarterly results.
ACWA Power has so far provided a good bet for investors seeking clean energy projects that align with the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify the economy.
On debut the stock recorded a 30-percent hike after striking Saudi Arabia’s first initial public offering exceeding $1 billion since the oil giant Aramco listed in 2019.
With a $67.2 billion portfolio, ACWA Power was the largest utility company to enter the Saudi bourse after Saudi Electricity Co.
The homegrown company currently owns 66 projects and is a long-term operator of power generation and water desalination projects worldwide.
The company's recent strategy is part of the Kingdom’s transition to renewable energy in line with Vision 2030.
Post-listing, the company reported a SR21.9 million loss in the third quarter of 2021, driven by one-off transactions.
The company, established in 2004, is half-owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, better known as the Public Investment Fund, or PIF.
Reliance Industries raises $4bn in India’s biggest forex bond deal
It was the largest ever foreign currency bond transaction in India
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Reliance Industries Ltd. has raised $4 billion in US dollar bonds, in the country’s largest ever foreign currency bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.
Orders for the deal reached $7.25 billion and each of the tranches was primarily bought by Asian investors, the term sheet showed.
It was the largest ever foreign currency bond transaction in India, according to Dealogic figures, eclipsing the previous record set by ONGC Videsh in 2014 when it raised $2.2 billion in US dollar bonds.
Part of the cash raised by Reliance will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.
Reliance did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
But it confirmed the fundraising in a statement to stock exchanges on Thursday. Reliance said the proceeds from the issuance of notes will be utilized primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, adding that the notes were nearly three times oversubscribed with peak orderbook aggregating $11.5 billion.
Stock market factors to watch on Jan. 6 amidst jump in COVID-19 cases
Updated 06 January 2022
Salma Wael
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange’s main TASI index extended its gains in the prior session amid a resilient oil market, even as the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from only 34 on Dec. 1.
TASI went up by 0.85 percent to 11,453 points, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.7 percent 25,352 points.
Nomu is to see a new listing today of Advance International Co., or AICTEC, following a strong debut by food delivery startup Jahez International Co. in the previous session.
Saudi’s gains were in line with fellow GCC bourses, all of which closed higher except for indexes of Abu Dhabi and Bahrain that remained flat.
The Qatari index QSI led, up 1.8 percent, followed by TASI and Kuwait’s BKP, with the latter adding 0.7 percent.
Dubai’s main index DFMGI and Oman’s MSX30 edged up in the range of 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 gained 0.5 percent.
As of 8:44 a.m. Saudi time, Brent crude settled near $80 per barrel, while US WTI crude oil reached $77 per barrel after OPEC+ sticked to plans to boost output in February and unrest broke in Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest oil producer.
Stock news
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group signed a 50-year lease contract worth SR32.5 million ($8.65 million) with Tabuk Municipality to set up a hospital
Qiddiya — a global tourism destination is in the making: Year in Review
The project is in line with Vision 2030 plan to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil
Updated 06 January 2022
Ruba Alrashed
RIYADH: Qiddiya ended the year on a high after it signed a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) contract to build a theme park housing the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster in what will be the Kingdom’s entertainment city.
The Qiddiya Investment Co. penned an agreement in December with Saudi Arabia’s Almabani General Contractors and France’s Bouygues Batiment International to build the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park.
The 32 hectare-site will include 28 rides and attractions across six different themed areas.
The 4km Falcon’s Flight rollercoaster ride will be the centerpiece of the park, and will touch speeds of 250km an hour and includes a dive of 160 meters.
But the rollercoaster is just a small part of the Qiddiya giga-project that will include arts centers, festival grounds, a sports stadium, shops and restaurants, housing developments, a motor racing circuit and a golf course designed by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.
The development was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 in a bid to make Qiddiya one of the top tourist destinations in the world.
The move is in line with the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil and boost investment.
The site is also in step with the government’s moves to boost revenue from tourism from its current 3 percent to 10 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the decade.
The Qiddiya project is located south-west of Riyadh on a site that covers 367 sq. km and is 45km from the capital city Riyadh. The new city will be an hour's drive from King Khaled International Airport.
The area hopes to attract 17 million visitors a year by 2030 and is expected to contribute up to SR17 billion to the country’s gross domestic product by 2030, providing 25,000 jobs.
The project, in its early development stage, currently employs around 500 workers, 60 percent of whom are Saudis.
The Qiddiya Investment Co., which is wholly owned by sovereign wealth body the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom, has said the site plans to host international and local holidaymakers.
It said that Qiddiya will help “redirect tourism spending into the Kingdom, by providing distinct entertainment options for residents, which are currently unavailable to explore and experience without the need to travel to other countries and incur extra expenses abroad.”
QIC also plans to appeal to locals or expats looking for second homes. It expects to build 4,000 houses by 2025, and 11,000 by 2030.
With art centers, golf courses and racing circuits to build — it looks like Qiddiya’s rollercoaster riding is only just beginning.