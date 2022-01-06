You are here

Key Kazakh oilfield hit by protests

Key Kazakh oilfield hit by protests
(File/Reuters)
  Kazakhstan is a major oil producer with an output of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in recent months
LONDON: Oil production at Kazakhstan's top field Tengiz was reduced on Thursday, its operator Chevron said, as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country.

Demonstrations in the west of the country against a New Year's Day fuel price hike have quickly grown into deadly anti-government riots with Russia sending in paratroopers to put down the countrywide uprising. read more

Kazakhstan is a major oil producer with an output of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in recent months and has rarely seen production disrupted by unrest or natural disaster.

“TCO production operations continue, however, there has been a temporary adjustment to output due to logistics,” Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan with a 50 percent stake in the Tengizchevroil (TCO) joint venture, said in a statement.

Protestors at the field have disrupted train activity which is used to export oil, sources told Reuters.

TCO produces around 700,000 bpd. It was not clear by how much output has been reduced. Other top fields in Kazakhstan are onshore Karachaganak and offshore Kashagan.

Besides Chevron, the three key projects involve most top foreign companies including Exxon Mobil, Lukoil, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Eni, TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), CNPC and Inpex.

A Shell spokesperson said production at the Karachaganak and Kashagan ventures was continuing.

“We are following developments in Kazakhstan closely. We are focusing on keeping our people and operations safe, working closely with our venture partners... We are keeping the situation under constant review.”

Investment in Saudi manufacturing market exceeds $4bn, minister says 

Investment in Saudi manufacturing market exceeds $4bn, minister says 
RIYADH: The volume of investment in Saudi manufacturing products has exceeded SR15 billion ($4 billion) as of the end of September 2021, SPA reported citing the minister of industry and mineral sources. 

Bandar Al Khorayef stated that manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia have reached 230.

With a 27 percent localization rate, the Kingdom’s manufacturing facilities have provided nearly 10,000 jobs in various technical, mechanical and supervisory fields, the report of the  National Industrial Information Centre showed. 

Saudi manufacturing industries include a wide range of products, including jewellery, medicine devices, contact lenses, bicycles, toys and others.

The volume of exports for the Saudi manufacturing industry exceeded SR436 million, the report showed, with gold bars and garment industries topping the list of exports. 

Dubai ranked as the busiest international airport in December by Official Airline Guide

Dubai ranked as the busiest international airport in December by Official Airline Guide
RIYADH: Dubai International, retained its position as the world’s busiest international airport last December with 3.5 million seats, the Official Airline Guide reported on Thursday.

Dubai is far ahead of the second-ranked London’s Heathrow Airport with over a million more-seating capacity, OAG showed.

DXB returned to 100 percent operational capacity in the middle of December with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets operating after the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Terminal 3.

Dubai has also seen capacity increase by 15 percent last month. It has moved up from 7th busiest last month to the second busiest global airport this month, data showed.

The busiest international airports rankings are based on scheduled capacity in December, and compared to the same month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

UK-based OAG, a global travel data provider started its operations in 1929 seeking to help the air travel ecosystem thrive by capturing the power of its data.

 

Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education's net profit grows 378% 

Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education’s net profit grows 378% 
RIYADH: Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education, or NCLE, reported a 378 percent increase in its net profits during the quarter ending on Nov. 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter last year. 

The company’s net profits jumped to SR18 million ($4.7 million) during that quarter, up from SR3.7 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing. 

The increase was driven by the return of schools in the post-pandemic period. 

As a result, the number of students enrolled in NCLE’s educational centres rose by 17 percent during the current quarter, compared to corresponding quarter in 2020, increasing its revenues by 74 percent. 

Founded in 1958, Riyadh-based National Co. for Learning and Education owns and operates several schools in the Kingdom. 

Saudi largest medical group moves to Tabuk as region gets boost from NEOM, TRSDC

Saudi largest medical group moves to Tabuk as region gets boost from NEOM, TRSDC
RIYADH: Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services, Saudi’s largest private health services provider, will run a new hospital in the northwestern region of Tabuk.

Sulaiman Al Habib signed a SR32.5 million ($8.6 million) lease contract for a new hospital in a 50-year deal, Tabuk Municipality revealed in a bourse filing.

As per contract terms, Tabuk city is to see the medical firm construct, operate, and maintain a hospital on its King Faisal Road.

The area is already seeing much development thanks to giga projects such as NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC.

The hospital will cover an area of 58,663 square meters.

Sulaiman Al Habib expects the deal’s impact to roll out on its financial statements upon completion and operation of the project.

Tabuk hosts three major giga projects owned by the Public Investment Fund: NEOM, TRSDC, and Amaala.

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House to float 30% stake on TASI

Saudi Scientific & Medical Equipment House to float 30% stake on TASI
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific and Medical Equipment House, or SMEH, intends to float 30 percent of its shares on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI.

This equates to 6 million shares to be raised in an initial public offering by SMEH, having received the Capital Market Authority’s approval last November, a bourse statement by the offering’s book-runner revealed.

In its capacity as the financial advisor of the offering, Alistithmar Capital will manage the book-building process. It will be limited to two tranches: participating entities and individual investors.

Participating entities will be entitled to all 6 million shares. The book-runner may reduce the stake allocated to this tranche to 5.4 million in case of high demand from individual subscribers, according to the statement.

Shares devoted to individual subscribers will be limited at a maximum of 600,000, equivalent to 10 percent of the total offered shares.

The decision to list came as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, stated.

