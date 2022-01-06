You are here

Gaps remain in Syrian regime response to chemical weapon concerns, UN hears

Resolution 2118 was unanimously adopted in September 2013 after a UN investigation confirmed the use of chemical weapons against civilians in a Damascus suburb the previous month.
date 2022-01-06
Ephrem Kossaify

  • The organization’s disarmament chief presented the 99th report on the issue to the Security Council during its first meeting of the year
  • Russian envoy described the issue as “a lever of anti-Syrian criticism for our Western colleagues”
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: “Gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies” mean that the Syrian regime’s declaration of its chemical weapons program remains inaccurate and incomplete, according to the UN’s disarmament chief.

Izumi Nakamitsu, under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, once again urged the Syrian government to “cooperate fully” with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and grant its representatives “unfettered and immediate” access.

Her comments came as she briefed the Security Council, during its first session of the year, on the implementation of Resolution 2118, which was unanimously adopted in September 2013 after a UN investigation confirmed the use of chemical weapons against civilians in a Damascus suburb the previous month. Images of people, including children, suffocating after breathing in a nerve agent caused outrage worldwide.

The resolution ordered the Syrian regime to destroy its chemical weapons by mid-2014, and warned that punitive action would be taken in the event of non-compliance. It banned the regime from using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling or retaining chemical weapons, or transferring them to other states or non-state actors.

In October 2013, Syria submitted to the OPCW a formal initial declaration about its chemical weapons program, including a plan for the destruction of stockpiles.

More than eight years later, Nakamitsu told the Security Council, the declaration “cannot be considered accurate and complete in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

While “some progress” has been made, resulting in the closure of three issues relating to the initial declaration, she said that 20 out of 24 outstanding issues remain unresolved as investigations continue into allegations of the use of chemical weapons in a variety of incidents.

One of those outstanding issues concerns a facility that Syrian authorities said has not been used to produce chemical weapons. Information and evidence gathered by the OPCW since 2014 indicates, however, that the production or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents did indeed take place there, Nakamitsu added.

“The substance of these outstanding issues is of concern and involves, (among other things), undeclared research, production and/or weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons, and significant quantities of chemical warfare agents or precursors and chemical munitions whose fate has not yet been fully verified by the OPCW Secretariat,” she said.

She also expressed regret that Syrian officials refused to grant an entry visa to one member of OPCW team, which has delayed its deployment to Damascus for a 25th round of consultations. Efforts to convene in The Hague were also unsuccessful.

As she presented the 99th report about the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons, Nakamitsu again expressed hope that Security Council members would stand united on the issue.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said that “it is a matter of international peace and security that Damascus fulfill its international obligations. It is time for the Syrian regime to quit stalling, cease its obstructionism, and comply with its international obligations.”

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, welcomed the new members of the Security Council — the UAE, Gabon, Ghana, Brazil and Albania — that began their two-year terms on Jan. 1. He told them that on their first day at the council, they had an opportunity to plunge into one of the most controversial and politicized topics on its agenda and alleged that it is rife with forgery, biased and faulty methods of investigation, and manipulations.

“It is unique,” he added, “because no other episode is so detached from reality and resembles a fairy tale as much as this file.” Polyanskiy said that the Syrian government has “faithfully complied with all its relevant obligations” regarding its chemical file, and that the Security Council has received “no science-based proofs to the opposite.” Syria remains ready to host the technical team, he added.

The Russian envoy also warned fellow members that by “overemphasizing” alleged violations by the Syrian regime, the UN and OPCW “basically soft-pedal the episodes of terrorists using chemical weapons in Syria and its neighbor states.”

He concluded: “The so-called Syrian chemical file has ceased to maintain a facade of objective and unbiased fact-finding that could confirm the assertions about (chemical weapons) usage in that country.

“Now it is but a lever of anti-Syrian criticism for our Western colleagues, who are ready to do everything to prove the unprovable, even though in such case they would have to neglect the laws of physics, chemistry and elementary logic.”

Topics: Middle East Syria UN chemical weapons

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

JERUSALEM: The Netherlands said it will stop funding a Palestinian civil society group recently outlawed as a terrorist organization by Israel but rejected Israel’s main claims about the group following its own audit.
The Dutch government said Wednesday it found no evidence that the Union of Agricultural Work Committees had “organizational ties” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group, or was involved in funding or carrying out terrorism, as Israel has alleged.
The government nevertheless decided to stop the funding because it found evidence that individual members of the civil society group were linked to the PFLP, which has a political party as well as an armed wing, and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision, saying UAWC and the five other Palestinian civil society groups it designated as terrorist organizations in October are an “organic part” of the PFLP. Two former UAWC employees have been arrested and accused of carrying out a bombing in the occupied West Bank in August 2019 that killed an Israeli teenager, prompting the Dutch government to suspend funding pending an independent investigation.
UAWC said the funding cut-off announced this week was “shocking and deeply troubling,” as the Dutch had been one of their main donors since 2013. The group said it has no political affiliations and does not concern itself with the private political activities of its employees.
It said the Dutch decision was a “breach of trust” at a time when “Palestinian civil society is under unprecedented attack.”
Israel has provided little evidence to support its assertions that the six NGOs are fronts for the PFLP, and critics say the move is part of a wider crackdown on Palestinian activism. The decision makes it illegal to fund or support the groups and paves the way for the military to forcibly shut them down, though it has yet to do so.
The Dutch government’s conclusions stem from an independent audit carried out by Proximities Risk Consultancy. UAWC said it cooperated with the investigation but found “multiple factual inaccuracies, including several mistaken identities” in the findings. Proximities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A letter sent from the Dutch ministers of foreign development and foreign affairs to the Dutch parliament said the audit “has made it sufficiently plausible that there have been ties at the individual level between employees and board members of UAWC and the PFLP for some time.”
“The large number of UAWC board members with a dual mandate is particularly worrisome,” it added. “For the Cabinet, the findings about individual ties between UAWC and the PFLP and the lack of openness about this from UAWC, also during the investigation, are sufficient reason to no longer fund UAWC’s activities.”
The other groups outlawed by Israel are the Al-Haq human rights group, the Addameer prisoner rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.
All are based in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state.

Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Reuters/File Photos)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties

  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey has announced that it has been working on the details of a new mechanism to establish a positive and common agenda with the US. 

“We can make problems more manageable with a strategic point of view and constructive stance,” presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish political magazine Kriter on Jan. 4. “This allows us to work more closely in the areas we agree on. For all these, more radical steps need to be taken so that our strategic perspectives overlap.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday and discussed the establishment of a joint strategic mechanism between the two NATO allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden also met in Rome in October, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Although the details of the new mechanism have not been disclosed officially, statements from the Turkish side hint at common denominators over some thorny issues, especially disagreements over Syria and Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 jet program over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. 

Kalin said Turkey expects the US to end its support of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, considered a terrorist group by Ankara. 

He also underlined that Turkey was demanding a realistic, constructive approach on the S-400, and that Washington take conclusive steps against the transnational network of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher blamed for being the mastermind of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. 

In late October, a US Department of Defense delegation visited Ankara to negotiate some issues about Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program. Turkey demanded reimbursement of $1.4 billion in return for its exclusion, or the potential purchase of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 jets and 80 modernization kits to upgrade its domestic fleet. 

“The US and Turkey have been at loggerheads over the issue of the Russian S-400 missile defense system purchase, divergent strategies in northeast Syria, and evolving priorities in the eastern Mediterranean. This nadir in ties has affected not only interaction between Washington and Ankara, but cohesion within the NATO alliance and security developments in the Middle East,” Caroline Rose, senior analyst at The New Lines Institute, told Arab News. 

According to Rose, ties have seen a breakthrough with proposed dialogue on a joint strategic mechanism that will tackle key issues of contention such as the F-35 program and US cooperation with Kurdish YPG units in northeast Syria under its Operation Inherent Resolve. 

“It’s unlikely that the US and Turkey will make major headway in reaching consensus about northeast Syria, however, it is more likely that both can reach a compromise on Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, tensions with Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum rivals, and a strategy to contain Iranian aggression in the region,” she said. 

Washington sanctioned Ankara over buying the Russian missile system in December 2020 under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, targeting Turkey’s military procurement agency, its chief, and three other senior officials.

Over recent months, Russia has occasionally announced plans to deliver a second consignment of the S-400 to Turkey despite the US sanctions, but no official statement has come from the Turkish side about the issue — considered by experts a reconciliatory step by Turkey to de-escalate. 

For Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, similar mechanisms were introduced during the presidency of Donald Trump to resolve outstanding issues between the US and Turkey, but they were phased out as they did not deliver tangible results, and the relationship continued to deteriorate. 

“A new mechanism needs to avoid a grand bargain approach or expectations that all outstanding issues between the two allies can be resolved in the short run,” he told Arab News. 

Unluhisarcikli thinks that the new mechanism should instead focus on cooperation where possible, fixing what is fixable and managing outstanding differences before they turn into major crises.

Turkey’s recent rapprochement initiatives with its neighbors are also supported by Washington, especially its search for dialogue with Armenia. Blinken recently said that the US supports steps taken by Ankara and Yerevan to mend frayed ties 

Turkey committed to accelerating its normalization steps in the region by developing positive agenda with several countries. 

“Whoever takes a friendly step toward us, we take two steps,” Kalin said. 

Topics: Middle East Turkey US

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

  • In Omdurman security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man
  • Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!”
AP

CAIRO: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup.
In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added.
Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and “The military belongs in the barracks!”
Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded many rallies since the Oct. 25 coup, called earlier on protesters to march to the presidential palace, the seat of the ruling military government in Khartoum.
The latest fatality brings to at least 61 the number of people killed since the coup, and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces as they sought to thwart protests.
Thursday’s protests come less than a week after Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned from office citing failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the country’s pro-democracy movement. Hamdok was ousted in the coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests.
The deal was rejected by most political groups and parties who insisted the generals should promptly hand power over to civilians. Meanwhile, the military said they would not relinquish power until a new government is elected in July, as laid out in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.
Earlier on Thursday, the advocacy NetBlocs group said on Twitter that the mobile Internet was disrupted ahead of the protests, a routine measure taken by authorities since the coup. Some activists also tweeted that many bridges and roads were closed.
Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The military takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Topics: Sudan Protests Coup Khartoum

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?

Updated 06 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?

  • Not everyone believes Jesus Christ was born on Dec. 25
  • Discrepancy dates back to a calendar change 440 years ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: While people in many parts of the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, for most Orthodox and Arab Christians the key date is actually Jan. 7.

That is because most Orthodox Christian groups follow the Julian calendar created by the Romans, rather than the Gregorian calendar that was embraced by most Christian countries in 1582. The dates of several Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter, differ from one to the other.

For Arabs, the Julian calendar and remaining true to tradition are very important, Fr. Spiridon Sammour, the pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Jesus is believed to have been born, told Arab News.

“Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day on or near Jan. 7 to remember Jesus Christ’s birth, as described in the Bible,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, who many Christians believe is the son of God. The birthdate is unknown because there is little information about his early life. The Gospel of St. Matthew in the Bible claims Jesus was born during Herod the Great’s reign. Herod, who was a king of Judea, died in 4 B.C. Many Christians celebrate Jesus’ birthday on Dec. 25 but there are some who hold tradition by observing the date on Jan. 7.”

Muslims also recognize Jesus as a great prophet and that shared respect brings Christians and Muslims together. Easter commemorates the time when Christians believe Jesus was crucified by the Romans in Jerusalem and then resurrected.

“Christmas on Jan. 7 is also known as Old Christmas Day. Eleven days were dropped (from the Gregorian calendar) to make up for the calendar discrepancy that accumulated with the Julian calendar when England and Scotland switched in 1752,” Fr. Sammour explained.

“Many people, especially in rural areas, did not accept the loss of these 11 days and preferred to use the Julian calendar. Many Orthodox churches recognize the holiday dates according to the Julian calendar,” he said.

Making it even more complicated is the fact that the Julian calendar was revised in 1923, resulting in different Christian groups adopting different dates for their celebrations. The revised Julian calendar is more in line with the Gregorian calendar so a few Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, such as the Antiochian Orthodox Church in the US. The Greek Orthodox Church, meanwhile, celebrates on Jan. 7 and the Armenian Orthodox Church on Jan. 19.

Regardless of the calendars they use, the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square remains the single most important place of worship for Christians when it comes to the birth of Jesus and is the center of their faith.

“The Church of the Nativity includes the Grotto of the Nativity and nearby caves, the Greek Orthodox Monastery, the Armenian Monastery, St. Jerome’s School, St. Catherine’s Church and St. Jerome’s Church,” Fr. Sammour said.

“When we visit the Grotto of Nativity, we find in the place where Jesus was born a star with 14 points. This denotes the 14 generations from Adam to Abraham, from Abraham to David the prophet and king, from David to the captivity to Babylon, and from the captivity to Babylon to Joseph, the husband of Mary and of whom Jesus was born.

“But most important is the inscription on the star. It reads in Latin, ‘Hic natus est Jesus Christus ex Maria Vergine,’ which translates as, ‘Here Jesus Christ was born of the Virgin Mary.’” Fr. Sammour said.

“The key is the word ‘here’ as it means that the great mystery of the incarnation took place in this particular place, and this means that this geographical point is central because it is a meeting point between heaven and earth, God and man.”

The church is considered one of the oldest and most sacred historical buildings in the world. Roman Empress Helena ordered her son, Emperor Constantine, to build the church in A.D. 326 over the cave in which Jesus was born, after recognizing Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire.

“Over the centuries, the church suffered many attempts to destroy it, including in A.D. 529 when the Samaritans set fire to it. In A.D. 540 it was rebuilt by Emperor Justinian and expanded to the way it is today,” Fr. Sammour said.

Topics: orthodox Arab Christians Jesus Christ Christmas

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

  • Hodeidah port has become a center for smuggling and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, the coalition said
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 390 Houthis have been killed in various operations in Yemen, the Arab coalition said on Thursday.

­In oil-rich Marib province, more than 150 Houthi fighters had been killed and 19 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The Arab coalition also carried out strikes in the southern province of Shabwa which resulted in the deaths of 240 Houthis and the destruction of 25 military vehicles.

The coalition said its spokesman Brig. General Turki Al-Malki would hold a press conference on Saturday at 4pm AST during which he will present evidence that the militia is using the ports of Hodeidah and Salif for military purposes.

Hodeidah port has become a center for smuggling and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, the coalition added.

A UAE-flagged ship was hijacked off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah by armed Houthis on Sunday, the Arab coalition said on Monday.

On Wednesday, the UN said it was following the matter with “concern” and urged all countries in the region to exercise restraint. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition Marib Shabwa

