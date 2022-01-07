You are here

Youngest woman to fly solo around the world arrives in Saudi Arabia

Belgian-British teenage pilot, Zara Rutherford, arrives in Riyadh as part of her Fly Zolo mission to break the world record. (SPA)
Belgian-British teenage pilot, Zara Rutherford, arrives in Riyadh as part of her Fly Zolo mission to break the world record. (SPA)
  • Zara Rutherford is attempting to break records as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world
  • Passing through 52 countries in a microlight aircraft, she stopped off in Riyadh from the UAE
RIYADH: Belgian-British teenage pilot, Zara Rutherford, landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday in her attempt to break the record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Passing through 52 countries in a microlight aircraft, Rutherford stopped off in the Kingdom from the UAE as part of her tour, which is meant to encourage girls and women to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as to stimulate girls’ interest in aviation, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the adventurous young pilot, in coordination with the Saudi Aviation Club, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Riyadh Airports Company, aims to shed light on the role of women in the aviation sector, and in particular empower Saudi women in the field in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Capt. Rutherford said she was pleased to arrive in Riyadh and that the flight had exceeded all her expectations and gave her unforgettable moments and tremendous challenges.
“I enjoyed the wonderful view when flying over the Kingdom, and every moment I had was an exceptional experience,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford set out on the epic flight in August from Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in western Belgium, with the goal of flying 32,000 miles (51,499 kilometers) across five continents.
The 19-year-old, who obtained a special flight license from the US Federal Aviation Administration and the UK on Aug. 18, is piloting one of the world’s fastest lightweight aircraft, the Shark Ultralight, which is the world’s fastest two-seater single-engine light aircraft, and can reach a speed of 300 kilometers per hour.

