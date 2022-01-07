Bahrain updates its COVID-19 measures amid global surge in coronavirus infections

DUBAI: Bahrain has updated its COVID-19 measures due to a rapid growth in coronavirus infections across the globe.
Bahrain’s updates will be implemented starting Jan. 9, the state news agency BNA reported.
The country said it will increase its PCR testing for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as individuals who have a positive rapid antigen test, and those who have been in close contact with active coronavirus cases.
Similarly, the Kingdom will increase the COVID-19 rapid testing for employees across Bahrain’s vital sectors.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals arriving in the country must present a negative PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before landing.
They will also be required to take another nasal test upon arrival.
“Unvaccinated individuals aged 12 years and above must complete a 10-day quarantine in their residence or place of stay,” the report said.
The Kingdom said that the rollout of its vaccination campaign will run at the same pace, with
isolation and treatment centers operating at their current capacities.
Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously-dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its COVID-19 weekly epidemiological update.
The more infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorized as “mild,” World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.
Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalization from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta.
UAE keen to work with UN, Abu Dhabi crown prince tells Guterres
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received a phone call from head of global body
UAE was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in June
Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said the UAE supports the UN and is looking forward to working with the global body in various fields, state news agency WAM reported on Jan. 6.
He said the UAE worked for peace and stability, and supported everything that achieved regional and international development and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohammed was speaking during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a day after the UAE announced its commitments as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2022-23 term.
Guterres congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the UAE being elected to the world body and wished it success in serving the international community through the position.
The UN chief also praised Emirati humanitarian and development initiatives to support international stability and development.
The crown prince congratulated Guterres on his re-election for a second term as head of the UN, which began on Jan. 3.
He also thanked the UN and its secretary-general for the important role they play in the service of global peace and security.
“This role is becoming increasingly important in light of the challenges and dangers that threaten humanity, foremost of which is the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the need to strengthen international collective action in the face of these threats,” he said.
During the call, the two men discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the UN and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, including the situation in the Middle East.
“They stressed the importance of settling crises in the region through dialogue, peaceful methods and joint international action,” the report said.
The UAE was elected as a non-permanent member of the 15-member Security Council for the second time in its history in June and held its first meeting on Jan. 4. During its term, the country will chair the council twice, in March of this year and in June 2023.
The settlers and their supporters have also clashed with Palestinians from nearby villages
Updated 06 January 2022
AP
TEL AVIV: An Israeli deputy minister was under fire on Thursday for calling residents of an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost “subhuman,” sparking an outcry that underscored the fragility of Israel’s ideologically diverse coalition.
Yair Golan, a former deputy military chief and a member of the dovish Meretz party, has previously prompted a backlash for comments appearing to liken the atmosphere in Israel to that of Nazi-era Germany.
“These are not people, these are subhumans. Despicable people and the corruption of the Jewish people. They must not be given any backing,” Golan told the Knesset Channel. “This radical nationalist rampage will bring a catastrophe upon us.”
Golan, who serves as deputy economy minister, was referring to settlers from an illegal outpost in the West Bank, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip but where settlers have repeatedly rebuilt structures.
The settlers and their supporters have also clashed with Palestinians from nearby villages. Golan said he was referring to settlers suspected of having defaced a nearby Muslim cemetery, which he likened to a “pogrom.”
Separately, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus early on Thursday, the Israeli military said.
The military said it was carrying out an operation to arrest a suspect when armed men began firing on the troops. It said forces killed one of the gunmen. No soldiers were wounded and the suspect was arrested, the military said.
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, identified the man as Bakir Muhammad Musa Hashash, 21, saying he was critically wounded and later died.
Last month, a Palestinian opened fire on a car filled with Jewish seminary students next to a West Bank settlement outpost. At the same time, settler violence against Palestinians has risen, particularly in the northern West Bank.
Iraqi women boxers aim sucker punch at gender taboos
For Hajjer Ghazi, who at age 13 won a silver medal in December, boxing runs in the family. Her father, a veteran professional boxer, encouraged his children to follow in his footsteps
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP
NAJAF: Iraqi boxer Bushra Al-Hajjar jumps into the ring, gloves raised to eye level, and strikes out at her sparring partner.
Her bigger struggle, though, is to deliver a blow against social taboos.
In Iraq’s Shiite city of Najaf, the sight of a women’s boxing hall is unusual but, like others here, the 35-year-old boxing instructor is fighting deeply ingrained taboos.
“At home, I have a full training room, with mats and a punching bag,” said the mother of two, who also practices karate.
Hajjar won gold in the 70 kilogram-class at a boxing tournament in the capital Baghdad in December.
“My family and friends are very supportive, they’re very happy with the level I’ve reached,” she said, a blue headscarf pulled tightly over her hair.
Twice a week, she trains at a private university in Najaf, 100 km south of Baghdad, where she also teaches sports.
In overwhelmingly conservative Iraq, and particularly in Najaf, Hajjar acknowledges her adventure has raised eyebrows.
“We’ve come across many difficulties,” she said. “We’re a conservative society that has difficulty accepting these kinds of things.”
She recalls the protests when training facilities first opened for women, but said “today, there are many halls.”
Boxing student Ola Mustafa, 16, taking a break from her punching bag, said: “We live in a macho society that opposes success for women.”
However, she said she has the support not only of her trainer but also of her parents and brother, signaling that social change is afoot.
“People are gradually beginning to accept it,” she said. “If more girls try it out, society will automatically come to accept it.”
Iraqi boxing federation president Ali Taklif acknowledges that Iraqi women engaging in the sport is a “recent phenomenon,” but says it is gaining ground. “There is a lot of demand from females wanting to join,” he said, adding that Iraq now has some 20 women’s boxing clubs.
More than 100 women boxers competed in a December tournament, in all categories, he added.
But “like other sports (in Iraq), the discipline suffers from a lack of infrastructure, training facilities and equipment.”
In the past, Iraq had a proud tradition of women in sports, especially in the 1970s and 1980s.
Whether in basketball, volleyball or cycling, women’s teams regularly took part in regional tournaments.
But sanctions, decades of conflict and a hardening of conservative social values brought this era to a close, with only the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq largely spared.
There has been a timid reversal in recent years, with women taking up a range of sports, also including kickboxing. For Hajjer Ghazi, who at age 13 won a silver medal in December, boxing runs in the family.
Her father, a veteran professional boxer, encouraged his children to follow in his footsteps.
Both her sisters and older brother Ali are also boxers.
“Our father supports us more than the state does,” said Ali in their hometown of Amara in southwestern Iraq.
The father, Hassanein Ghazi, a 55-year-old truck driver who won several medals in his heyday, insists: “Women have the right to play sports, it’s only normal.”
He recognizes certain “sensitivities” remain, linked to traditional tribal values.
As an example, he pointed out that “when their coach wants them to run, he takes them to the outskirts of town,” away from too many onlookers.
Algeria’s ambassador returns to Paris after 3-month dispute
Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers
Updated 06 January 2022
AP
ALGIERS: Algeria’s ambassador returned to Paris on Thursday, three months after being recalled amid tensions related to the era of French colonial rule in the North African country. The move was announced by Algeria’s presidency.
In October, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled Ambassador Antar Daoud, citing alleged “irresponsible comments” by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government.
Algeria also refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, and accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era.
Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers. The countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues.
At the time, Le Drian noted the countries’ “complex history” and said he wanted to “remove misunderstandings.”
Algeria gained independence after a brutal six-year war from 1954 to 1962, following more than a century under French colonial rule.
The countries in recent years have had close economic and cultural ties, but relations took a sharp turn for the worse after France sharply curtailed visas for people from North Africa because governments there were refusing to take back migrants refused asylum in France.
Arab world mourns demise of BlackBerry, now consigned to tech history’s scrap heap
BlackBerry finally gave up the ghost in December, announcing that support for its legacy products was at an end
It was the launch of the touchscreen Apple iPhone in 2007 that ended the BlackBerry’s brief but glorious reign
Updated 07 January 2022
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It was the world’s first smartphone. Now, barely two decades after it revolutionized the way humans communicated, Arabs have joined the rest of the world to bid a fond farewell to BlackBerry as the firm switches off life support for its classic, pre-Android ground-breaker — once the must-have device for go-getters everywhere.
The story of the rise and inevitable fall of the BlackBerry is a parable for our fast-moving, rapidly evolving technological age. Keeping pace with innovations that come and go faster than the seasons is a challenge for consumers and manufacturers alike.
“First-mover advantage,” or the benefit of being first to the market with a new category of product, used to give pioneering technology companies a decisive head start over the competition, but no more.
In its day, for example, the Canadian firm BlackBerry seemed to have carved out an unassailable niche for itself — yet within a few years had been overtaken by the myriad smartphone rivals that followed in its pioneering wake, constantly adapting and improving upon its revolutionary concept.
BlackBerry had itself been such a giant killer. One of its first products, launched in 1999, rendered the one-way pager redundant overnight, through the simple but inspired innovation of allowing users to reply to the messages they received.
The feature was introduced in a device called the RIM 850. RIM stood for Research in Motion, the name of the company behind the BlackBerry until 2013, when it finally adopted the name of its best-known product. The RIM 850 also featured an early version of the distinctive Blackberry QWERTY keyboard.
The BlackBerry brand was introduced soon after. The name was not, as some believe, a clever riposte to the Apple brand. Rather, some bright spark at a marketing firm suggested it on the basis that the device’s unique keyboard resembled the surface of a blackberry.
Holding the device in two hands and using only their thumbs to type, users quickly became adept at rapidly tapping out emails and messages on the tiny keys. For many, the BlackBerry became an addiction; not for nothing was the device nicknamed CrackBerry. Doctors began to identify cases of “BlackBerry thumb,” a form of tendonitis caused by the constant use of the least dexterous part of the hand in a way that nature never intended.
The big breakthrough for the brand came in 2003 with the launch of the BlackBerry 7230, the world’s first true smartphone. On a device no bigger than a Wall Street wallet, users could make calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and surf the internet.
It was an instant hit and, for a few years, an iconic status symbol. For a time, the BlackBerry was omnipresent in the well-manicured hands of high-profile users such as Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker and Barack Obama.
It was not to last, however. The launch of the Apple iPhone in 2007, and in particular its touchscreen, marked the end of the brief but glorious reign of the BlackBerry. For a while, arguments continued to rage between tech commentators about which device was best — but consumers settled the debate by voting with their credit cards.
Confronted by Apple’s slick touchscreen technology, the once-innovative BlackBerry keyboard suddenly seemed like a waste of precious screen space — something that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was quick to point out.
BlackBerry responded by doing what many technology innovators do — it turned its nose up at the upstart new kid on the block, having failed to learn the painful lessons provided by similar experiences of the likes of IBM and Xerox.
When BlackBerry was put up for sale in 2013, Time magazine concluded that the company had “failed to realize that smartphones would evolve beyond mere communication devices to become full-fledged mobile entertainment hubs.”
By the time BlackBerry woke up to this reality and scrambled to update its suddenly clunky products, they had been swept aside by the relentless stream of new products from Apple, which released a new and improved iPhone every year.
In 2008, BlackBerry was worth $80 billion. Five years later, its market value had plummeted to little more than $4.3 billion. Its market share in the US collapsed from 70 percent to a mere 5 percent.
On Dec. 22, 2021, the company finally gave up the ghost and announced support for its legacy products was at an end.
In fact, BlackBerry had already moved on from phones, reinventing itself in 2016 as a business “providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.”
Spectacular although the demise of BlackBerry’s smartphone business undoubtedly was, there is nothing unique about the firework-like trajectory of its rise and fall. Like so many other technologies, before and since, it was simply overtaken by others that did the same job, better.
Fax machines, Polaroid instant cameras, video cassette recorders, pagers, the Sony Walkman and CDs — the unique selling points of all these devices were replicated, improved upon and now have been subsumed into the convergence of the multiple technologies found within modern smartphones.
Each one of these now obsolete technologies continue to hold a place in the hearts of millions of people as milestones on their journeys through life. But taken together, they also mark the course of the rapid and remarkable evolution of human ingenuity and technology — and, perhaps, offer some valuable lessons that will inspire the hi-tech pioneers of tomorrow.
In reality, most of these technologies that seemed so revolutionary at the time they emerged were merely evolutionary. The fax replaced the telegram. Videotape replaced film. CDs replaced vinyl and cassette tapes. And so the list goes on.
As technology guru Joseph Awe once put it: “If you can buy it, it’s already obsolete.”
The trick for a successful manufacturer is to make its own products obsolete by updating them itself, rather than waiting for someone else to do it.
Even as consumers scrambled to get their hands on Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max, launched in September last year, Apple already had a note in the diary about the launch of the next iteration of its world-beater later this year.
If the industry rumor mill is anything to go by, however, there is unlikely to be anything earth-shaking about the iPhone 14, just more tinkering around the edges. Nevertheless, doubtless we will snap it up.
In the 14 years since the iPhone debuted, there have been no fewer than 33 versions of the device. And the more we want one, the more we are prepared to pay for one. The first iPhone cost $499; the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,000.
It is hard to see where the smartphone can possibly go from here, beyond the endless incremental upgrades to screens, memory and cameras. What, then, will be the next big thing in technology?
Right now, some of the most exciting developments are taking place in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, voice technology, cloud computing and the internet of things.
Follow the money trail left by the smartphone and it seems a fair bet that another grand convergence is approaching fast somewhere down the track. Implants, anyone?
If you think Alexa and your Ring video doorbell are smart, wait until all your possessions, physical and digital, are seamlessly connected via the cloud — and, crucially, enabled with personal agency.
Amazon’s reportedly imminent smart fridge, which will order groceries for you when they start to run low, is just the start of the cool things to come.
And you did not really think that Google has given up on its Glass smart spectacles, with their heads-up display, did you? Since the device flopped with consumers in 2015 the company has been quietly developing the technology, which is now in proven use in a variety of industries.
Will any of this change the world or our lives for the better, as technology companies like to suggest? Probably not. What it will do is give data-hoovering corporations everywhere the ability to stare ever more directly and deeply into our souls, and sell us all those things we never even knew we needed.
Today, most of us seem happy with that deal — content to sign off on all those boring terms and conditions that absolutely nobody bothers to read reads in their rush to get their hands on the latest must-have innovation.
And, to be fair, the human race has been “must-having” since the dawn of time.
One of the oldest technologies is the hand ax, a crude stone tool developed between 1.6 and 2 million years ago. This technological breakthrough was arguably the most important ever made, for the simple reason that it began to make possible all the smart stuff we have produced since then.
With an ax, our ancestors could chop branches from trees, making it easier and quicker to build permanent shelters. This was a precursor to the development of settled societies and, ultimately, the first cities, the development of agriculture and the domestication of animals.
Most importantly, perhaps, it also allowed early humans to easily extract marrow from the bones of large animals, introducing a nutrition-rich diet that over time helped them develop more powerful brains — brains that would, ultimately, create the BlackBerry.