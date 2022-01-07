You are here

French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast

French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast
The race was formerly known as the Paris-Dakar Rally, and has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020. (AFP)
AP



French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast
  • The race was formerly known as the Paris-Dakar Rally
  • Since 2020, it has been held in Saudi Arabia
AP

PARIS: The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office launched an investigation Tuesday into a car explosion last week ahead of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia that left French driver Philippe Boutron seriously injured.
The office will investigate an “attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise” following the explosion Thursday in Jeddah, where teams gathered to prepare for Saturday’s New Year’s Day start.
Boutron is currently recovering in France.
Boutron was driving an assistance vehicle when the explosion happened under a pedal on the driver’s side. He was among five drivers in the vehicle.
Race director David Castera said Boutron had a successful operation on his leg Saturday.
His team, SodiCars Racing, said Tuesday that Boutron was repatriated Monday to a military hospital in Clamart, a southwestern suburb of Paris, where he was put into an artificial coma “to ease his suffering.”
SodiCars gave the medical update at the behest of Boutron’s wife, Anne, and his children.
Copilot Mayeul Barbet, who has also returned to France, said on the team’s website that the vehicle’s occupants were “shocked and could not move” after the explosion. Boutron then called for his help.
“The car started to catch fire and Philippe asked me to help him get out of the seat,” Barbet said. “He couldn’t feel his legs. I saw the extent of the damage when I started to help him and, having some notions of first aid, I started to apply tourniquets (because) he was losing a lot of blood.”
Barbet said Boutron remained conscious and that an ambulance arrived after 20 minutes.
The race was formerly known as the Paris-Dakar Rally. Until 2008, the rallies raced across Africa, but threats in Mauritania led organizers to cancel that year’s event and move it to South America. Since 2020, it’s been held in Saudi Arabia.

UN: Air strike kills three in Eritrean refugee camp in Ethiopia

UN: Air strike kills three in Eritrean refugee camp in Ethiopia
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters



UN: Air strike kills three in Eritrean refugee camp in Ethiopia
  • The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

NAIROBI: An air strike hit a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children, the United Nations said on Thursday.
The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri, the United Nations said.
“Three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed,” the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) head Filippo Grandi said in a statement, adding that four other refugees were injured.
The United Nations did not specify who carried out the strike but only the Ethiopian government has air power in the area.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and military spokesperson Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians.
At least 146 people have been killed and 213 injured in air strikes in Tigray since Oct. 18, according to a document prepared by aid agencies and shared with Reuters.
The document was based on evidence collected by regional aid workers as well as witness testimonies, according to two of its compilers. It records 41 air strikes, with the deadliest being on Dec. 16 strike in the town of Alamata that killed 38 and wounded 86.
It did not say how many of those killed were civilians and Reuters could not independently verify the figures.
The 14-month-old war in northern Ethiopia between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who used to dominate Ethiopian politics, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.
Last month, Tigrayans forces withdrew from neighboring regions, which they had invaded in July. Air strikes on the Tigray region have continued and the United Nations says no humanitarian aid is able to enter the region.
About 150,000 Eritrean refugees live in Ethiopia and some have been targeted by belligerents on both sides of the conflict and cut off from aid for months at a time.
A Reuters investigation in November revealed that Eritrean refugees had endured targeted killings, gang rapes and looting by both the TPLF and Eritrean forces, who entered the conflict on the side of the Ethiopian federal government.

Topics: US Tigray Ethiopia

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters



Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
  • New applications for Thailand’s ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver program and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.
New applications for Thailand’s “Test & Go” quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.
But existing applicants can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, he said.
“We can still make changes if the situation improves, but for now we have to learn more about omicron,” Taweesin said.
Due to concerns over omicron, Thailand had halted the waiver program since Dec. 22 and also most of its “sandbox” schemes, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location for seven days but allows them free movement during their stay, except for the resort of Phuket.
But from Jan. 11, Thailand will allow quarantine-free entry into the country via the previously suspended sandbox schemes of Samui Plus, Phang Nga, and Krabi, Taweesin said.
Thailand would also lift on Jan. 11 an entry ban on people traveling from eight African countries it had designated as high-risk.
To curb local virus transmissions, alcohol consumption in restaurants will be halted after 9 p.m. in eight provinces including the capital Bangkok from Sunday, and banned in the country’s other 69 provinces, Taweesin said.
“Social drinking is the cause of the virus spread. Measures to restrict this will help curb the spread,” he said.
Thailand reported 7,526 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since early November and more than double the number on Jan. 1.
“If we just let it happen, cases could reach 30,000 a day by the end of the month,” said Taweesin.

Topics: Thailand Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

India's COVID-19 cases set for new highs as omicron spreads

India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as omicron spreads
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters



India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as omicron spreads
  • Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading omicron variant replaces delta in cities.
Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May, given what has happened in countries such as the United States where daily cases recently rose past 1 million.
“We will clearly surpass our record shortly and reach a new peak by early February,” M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology and an immunization adviser to the government, told Reuters.
“Given the size of our population, we will report more daily cases than the US But what we have seen is that these cases are much more mild, so the need for hospitalization and oxygen and all that is not picking up.”
He said India’s high rate of infection during a previous major wave in April and May, as well as vaccinations, would mean a reduction in the severity of the illness for those infected by the omicron variant.
Nearly 70 percent Indians had been exposed to the coronavirus by the middle of last year, while an almost equal proportion of adults have been fully vaccinated as of this week.
Health officials in the capital, New Delhi, and the state of Maharashtra, home to the city of Mumbai, which together account for the bulk of new cases, have said hospitals and testing infrastructure have yet to come under pressure as many people are recovering quickly at home.
In Mumbai, about quarter of all tests are positive but fewer than a fifth of those who have contracted the virus have needed hospitalization, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.
The city recorded 20,181 new infections on Thursday, well above its previous high of just over 11,000 set last year.
“Around 80 percent of the hospital beds are still empty,” he said. “Oxygen demand is not rising in proportion to the rising cases. Right now, there is no plan to impose a lockdown. If required, we may increase restrictions.”
The state has closed schools and colleges and limited the number of people allowed in cinemas, at weddings and other functions.
Delhi, where daily cases have risen by more than five times in a week, goes into a 55-hour lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning.
Authorities have also imposed a night curfew on weekdays, closed schools, and ordered most shops to open only on alternate days when there is no curfew.
India’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 302 on Friday, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million, only fewer that the US tally of about 58 million.

Topics: India Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

Kazakh presidents says he authorized use of lethal force on 'terrorists'

Kazakh presidents says he authorized use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
AP



Kazakh presidents says he authorized use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’
  • Kazakh interior ministry: 26 ‘armed criminals’ had been ‘liquidated’ and more than 3,000 of them detained
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them.

“Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated,” Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense.” “What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers?” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the unrest, 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed as well, and over 700 sustained injuries.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and scores of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed. Internet across the country has been shut down, and two airports closed, including one in Almaty, the country’s largest city.

In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases. Tokayev has vacillated between trying to mollify the protesters, including accepting the resignation of his government, and promising harsh measures to quell the unrest, which he blamed on “terrorist bands.”

In what was seen as one such measure, the president has called on a Russia-led military alliance for help.

The alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and has started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission.

Kazakh officials have insisted that the troops will not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will take on guarding government institutions.

On Friday, Tokayev declared that constitutional order was “mainly restored in all regions of the country” and that “local authorities are in control of the situation.”

The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property” and that “counterterrorist actions” should be continued.

Skirmishes in Almaty were still reported on Friday morning. Russia’s state news agency Tass reported that the building occupied by the Kazakh branch of the Mir broadcaster, funded by several former Soviet states, was on fire.

However, the Almaty airport — stormed and seized earlier by the protesters — was back under the control of Kazakh law enforcement and CSTO peacekeepers, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday. The airport will remain shut until Friday evening, local TV station Khabar 24 reported, citing the airport’s spokespeople.

In other parts of the country some things started to go back to normal. In the capital, Nur-Sultan, access to the Internet has been partially restored, and train traffic has been resumed across Kazakhstan.

The airport in the capital is operating as usual, Khabar 24 reported. According to the TV channel, airlines will resume domestic flights to the cities of Shymkent, Turkestan and Atyrau, as well as flights to Moscow and Dubai, starting from 3 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Topics: Kazakhstan

Some coronavirus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

Some coronavirus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges
Updated 07 January 2022
AP



Some coronavirus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges
  • Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Updated 07 January 2022
AP

SYDNEY: Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another record.
New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February.
Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Perrottet acknowledged “it has been an incredibly challenging two years” but said the reintroduction of the protocols was “sensible and proportionate.”
The head of the Australian Medical Association criticized Perrottet on Friday, saying the spike in case numbers and hospitalizations resulted from his decision to relax restrictions just as the omicron variant began to surge in the state.
“These new restrictions that we understand may come in today might slightly slow the spread but there’s no way they’re going to turn this curve around,” AMA president Omar Khorshid told the 10 Network. “Everyone is either immune or they’ve caught the virus.”
“It’s going to take some weeks to reach this peak and therefore we just have to brace ourselves,” Khorshid added.
Deputy health secretary Susan Pearce predicted that New South Wales would be over the worst of the omicron surge by the middle of next month.
“Overseas experiences have shown that this will rise quickly and pass quickly,” Pearce told reporters. “We believe by the middle of February we will be certainly well past the peak of this.”
The broader COVID-19 picture was similar across Australia on Friday with record case numbers in most states. More than 76,000 new cases were recorded nationwide, with more than 3,600 people in hospitals, including 223 in intensive care.
Victoria state, where tennis star Novak Djokovic was spending his second day in quarantine, reported 21,728 cases and will introduce new rules requiring anyone with a positive rapid antigen test to isolate and inform close contacts.
Queensland reported 10,953 cases as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged people to work from home if possible.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

