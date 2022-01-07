You are here

Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey address a press conference following a meeting on measures to curb COVID-19 with the heads of government of Germany’s federal states in Berlin on Friday. (AFP)
BERLIN: Germany’s leaders agreed Friday to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods as the omicron variant spreads fast through the country.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the 16 state governors built on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people and effectively shut nightclubs.
People have already been required for some time to show proof of full vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants and bars — as well as many nonessential shops, theaters and cinemas.
Friday’s decision calls for the requirements to be ratcheted up for restaurants and bars across the country. Customers will have to show either that they have received a booster shot or provide a negative test result on top of proof that they have been vaccinated or recovered.
“This is a strict rule ... but it is a necessary one,” Scholz said.
Scholz and the governors also agreed to shorten quarantine or self-isolation periods that are currently as long as 14 days, something that many other countries already have done.
People who have received boosters will no longer have to go into quarantine after having contact with coronavirus cases, Scholz said. All others can end their quarantine or self-isolation period after 10 days if they don’t have — or no longer have — symptoms; that can be cut to seven days with a negative test.
“These are strict rules, but they are pragmatic and mean an easing of the current rules,” Scholz said.
The COVID-19 situation in Germany has been foggy for the past two weeks because of very patchy testing and slow reporting over the holiday period. Official figures, which authorities have acknowledged don’t yet show the full picture, have shown a steady increase in the infection rate over the past week.
On Friday, the national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported an official rate of 303.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Over the past 24 hours, 56,335 new cases were reported.
In its weekly report on Thursday, the institute said that omicron accounted for 44.3 percent of cases tested for variants in Germany last week, up from 15.8 percent the previous week.
Germany’s vaccination campaign is regaining speed after the holidays. As of Friday, 71.6 percent of the population had received a full first vaccine course and 41.6 percent had had a booster shot.

Iran ready for bilateral talks on downed jet, ignores call for reparations

Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Iran ready for bilateral talks on downed jet, ignores call for reparations

  • Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine said on Thursday they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations
  • Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner in January 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Friday it was prepared to hold bilateral talks with concerned countries over a Ukrainian airliner downed by its forces in 2020.
That came after ignoring a joint statement on reparations made by Canada and other states whose citizens were killed.
Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine said on Thursday they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner brought down by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law.
Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner in January 2020 were citizens from those four nations, which formed a group aiming to hold Tehran to account.
“Despite certain countries’ illegal actions and attempts to exploit this tragic event ..., Iran remains ready to negotiate bilaterally with each of the relevant states,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on state media.
It said any talks should respect “sovereignty, domestic laws and international obligations.”
Tehran says its Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 plane, which was hit at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States. Tehran blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator.
A Canadian court this week awarded nearly $84 million plus interest to the families of six people who died. In June, Canada said it had found no evidence that the downing of the plane had been premeditated.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast

Updated 07 January 2022
AP

French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast

  • The race was formerly known as the Paris-Dakar Rally
  • Since 2020, it has been held in Saudi Arabia
AP

PARIS: The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office launched an investigation Tuesday into a car explosion last week ahead of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia that left French driver Philippe Boutron seriously injured.
The office will investigate an “attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise” following the explosion Thursday in Jeddah, where teams gathered to prepare for Saturday’s New Year’s Day start.
Boutron is currently recovering in France.
Boutron was driving an assistance vehicle when the explosion happened under a pedal on the driver’s side. He was among five drivers in the vehicle.
Race director David Castera said Boutron had a successful operation on his leg Saturday.
His team, SodiCars Racing, said Tuesday that Boutron was repatriated Monday to a military hospital in Clamart, a southwestern suburb of Paris, where he was put into an artificial coma “to ease his suffering.”
SodiCars gave the medical update at the behest of Boutron’s wife, Anne, and his children.
Copilot Mayeul Barbet, who has also returned to France, said on the team’s website that the vehicle’s occupants were “shocked and could not move” after the explosion. Boutron then called for his help.
“The car started to catch fire and Philippe asked me to help him get out of the seat,” Barbet said. “He couldn’t feel his legs. I saw the extent of the damage when I started to help him and, having some notions of first aid, I started to apply tourniquets (because) he was losing a lot of blood.”
Barbet said Boutron remained conscious and that an ambulance arrived after 20 minutes.
The race was formerly known as the Paris-Dakar Rally. Until 2008, the rallies raced across Africa, but threats in Mauritania led organizers to cancel that year’s event and move it to South America. Since 2020, it’s been held in Saudi Arabia.

UN: Air strike kills three in Eritrean refugee camp in Ethiopia
Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

UN: Air strike kills three in Eritrean refugee camp in Ethiopia

  • The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri
Reuters

NAIROBI: An air strike hit a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children, the United Nations said on Thursday.
The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri, the United Nations said.
“Three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed,” the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) head Filippo Grandi said in a statement, adding that four other refugees were injured.
The United Nations did not specify who carried out the strike but only the Ethiopian government has air power in the area.
Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and military spokesperson Getnet Adane did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians.
At least 146 people have been killed and 213 injured in air strikes in Tigray since Oct. 18, according to a document prepared by aid agencies and shared with Reuters.
The document was based on evidence collected by regional aid workers as well as witness testimonies, according to two of its compilers. It records 41 air strikes, with the deadliest being on Dec. 16 strike in the town of Alamata that killed 38 and wounded 86.
It did not say how many of those killed were civilians and Reuters could not independently verify the figures.
The 14-month-old war in northern Ethiopia between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), who used to dominate Ethiopian politics, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.
Last month, Tigrayans forces withdrew from neighboring regions, which they had invaded in July. Air strikes on the Tigray region have continued and the United Nations says no humanitarian aid is able to enter the region.
About 150,000 Eritrean refugees live in Ethiopia and some have been targeted by belligerents on both sides of the conflict and cut off from aid for months at a time.
A Reuters investigation in November revealed that Eritrean refugees had endured targeted killings, gang rapes and looting by both the TPLF and Eritrean forces, who entered the conflict on the side of the Ethiopian federal government.

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

  • New applications for Thailand’s ‘Test & Go’ quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver program and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.
New applications for Thailand’s “Test & Go” quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.
But existing applicants can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, he said.
“We can still make changes if the situation improves, but for now we have to learn more about omicron,” Taweesin said.
Due to concerns over omicron, Thailand had halted the waiver program since Dec. 22 and also most of its “sandbox” schemes, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location for seven days but allows them free movement during their stay, except for the resort of Phuket.
But from Jan. 11, Thailand will allow quarantine-free entry into the country via the previously suspended sandbox schemes of Samui Plus, Phang Nga, and Krabi, Taweesin said.
Thailand would also lift on Jan. 11 an entry ban on people traveling from eight African countries it had designated as high-risk.
To curb local virus transmissions, alcohol consumption in restaurants will be halted after 9 p.m. in eight provinces including the capital Bangkok from Sunday, and banned in the country’s other 69 provinces, Taweesin said.
“Social drinking is the cause of the virus spread. Measures to restrict this will help curb the spread,” he said.
Thailand reported 7,526 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since early November and more than double the number on Jan. 1.
“If we just let it happen, cases could reach 30,000 a day by the end of the month,” said Taweesin.

India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as omicron spreads

Updated 07 January 2022
Reuters

India’s COVID-19 cases set for new highs as omicron spreads

  • Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading omicron variant replaces delta in cities.
Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the record of more than 414,000 set in May, given what has happened in countries such as the United States where daily cases recently rose past 1 million.
“We will clearly surpass our record shortly and reach a new peak by early February,” M.D. Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology and an immunization adviser to the government, told Reuters.
“Given the size of our population, we will report more daily cases than the US But what we have seen is that these cases are much more mild, so the need for hospitalization and oxygen and all that is not picking up.”
He said India’s high rate of infection during a previous major wave in April and May, as well as vaccinations, would mean a reduction in the severity of the illness for those infected by the omicron variant.
Nearly 70 percent Indians had been exposed to the coronavirus by the middle of last year, while an almost equal proportion of adults have been fully vaccinated as of this week.
Health officials in the capital, New Delhi, and the state of Maharashtra, home to the city of Mumbai, which together account for the bulk of new cases, have said hospitals and testing infrastructure have yet to come under pressure as many people are recovering quickly at home.
In Mumbai, about quarter of all tests are positive but fewer than a fifth of those who have contracted the virus have needed hospitalization, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.
The city recorded 20,181 new infections on Thursday, well above its previous high of just over 11,000 set last year.
“Around 80 percent of the hospital beds are still empty,” he said. “Oxygen demand is not rising in proportion to the rising cases. Right now, there is no plan to impose a lockdown. If required, we may increase restrictions.”
The state has closed schools and colleges and limited the number of people allowed in cinemas, at weddings and other functions.
Delhi, where daily cases have risen by more than five times in a week, goes into a 55-hour lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning.
Authorities have also imposed a night curfew on weekdays, closed schools, and ordered most shops to open only on alternate days when there is no curfew.
India’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 302 on Friday, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million, only fewer that the US tally of about 58 million.

