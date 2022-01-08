2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital: Police

You are here

John Wesley Amady, one of the two Haitian journalists who was killed on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, is seen in this photo obtained from social media on January 7,2022. (REUTERS)
  Police released a statement confirming the deaths of Amady, 30, and Wilguens Louissaint, 22. Initial reports were that three journalists went to the scene and two were killed, while the third escaped
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Two Haitian journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince, police said Friday, as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation.
One of the journalist's employers and some media reports said the men had been shot then burned alive, but police did not confirm this. A police statement said only that the bodies had “large-caliber bullet wounds.”
Radio Ecoute FM said journalist John Wesley Amady was killed by “armed bandits” Thursday in Laboule while he was reporting on security issues in the gang-plagued area.
“We condemn with the utmost rigor this criminal and barbaric act, which constitutes a serious attack on the rights to life in general, and those of journalists in particular to exercise their profession freely in the country,” said the station’s general manager, Francky Attis.
Police released a statement confirming the deaths of Amady, 30, and Wilguens Louissaint, 22. Initial reports were that three journalists went to the scene and two were killed, while the third escaped.
“The Almighty Gangs struck again in Haiti at the start of 2022," said Godson Lebrun, president of the Haitian Online Media Association. "I bow to the remains of these fellow journalists who were killed just because they wanted to INFORM. I demand an investigation and may justice be granted!”
In New York, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, "This is just one more example of what journalists the world over face and sadly, we may expect the impunity with which they are murdered for just trying to tell the truth.”
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned the killings of Amady John Wesley and Wilguens. “On behalf of the government, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the victims, as well as to the press in general,” he said.
Henry has vowed to crack down on gangs that authorities blame for a spike in kidnappings and for blockages at gas distribution terminals that caused a severe fuel shortage in recent months. The insecurity has prompted the U.S. and Canada to urge their citizens to leave Haiti.
Only days ago, Henry was forced to flee the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security guards and an armed group that had warned him not to set foot in the city.
The July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise left a power vacuum that has deepened the violence and a growing humanitarian crisis in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

LONDON: Instagram on Tuesday removed posts using the hashtag “#IWillLightACandletoo” in memory of the victims who died on board the Ukrainian airliner shot down by Iranian security forces two years ago.

Posts featuring the hashtag in both its English and Persian versions suddenly disappeared from the platform.

The Association of Families of the Victims of Flight PS752 started using the “#IWillLightACandletoo” hashtag several days ago as a show of solidarity before the second anniversary of the crash, but found that it had been blocked.

“It was deeply disappointing. There was nothing offensive about the hashtags, but sadly big firms like Facebook (now Meta) are easily deceived by the cyber armies of authoritarian regimes,” said the spokesperson for the association, Hamed Esmaeilion, who lost both his wife and daughter in the incident.

The social media giant apologized on Friday and said that the hashtag was “restricted by mistake.”

Instagram added that the posts had “been limited because the community has reported some content that may not meet Instagram’s community guidelines.”

Middle East cybersecurity expert Amir Rashidi said that it was likely that Iran had orchestrated the block by mass reporting the posts.

“It is likely that users close to Iran have reported the hashtag and machines that lack enough knowledge of local politics decided to ban them,” Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the Miaan Group, said. “This enables authoritarian regimes to exploit social media platforms.”

The posts were eventually restored and the block was lifted following pleas from activists and media organizations.

A Meta spokesperson said: “We became aware that these hashtags had been restricted by mistake, and worked quickly to fix it. You should now be able to use these hashtags as normal, and we’re so sorry for any inconvenience or confusion caused.”

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was hit by two missiles after taking off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

Iran blamed the disaster on human error, saying that an air defense unit had mistaken the Boeing 737-800 for a US missile. The crash resulted in the deaths of nine crew members and all 167 passengers on board.

The Instagram incident on Tuesday is not the only time that the platform and others have limited posts and removed significant hashtags.

During the May 2020 Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Instagram and Facebook were accused of censoring Palestinian content by removing thousands of posts with the hashtags “#Al_Aqsa” and “#SaveSheikhJarrah.”

The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media 7amleh said that it had documented 500 cases of what it called “digital rights violations of Palestinians” from May 6 to May 18 last year.

These violations included content being taken down, accounts being removed and restrictions being imposed on the visibility of posts.

DUBAI: “As an industry, we may have lost our mojo,” writes Ahmad Abu Zannad in his book “Adman vs. Chomsky.” He is talking about the advertising industry, which he has been a part of for more than 15 years — first as a marketer at Saudi telco Zain, then in various strategy roles at Leo Burnett, including a stint as managing director, leaving in 2020 to set up his own advisory firm Native Communications.

He clarifies that the book is “neither a reminiscence on the history of the industry, nor is it another think piece on its future, of which there are now far more than enough (considering that a Google search for ‘the future of the advertising industry’ returns 600 million results and counting).”

The book is a “defense of the industry as it has stood in its recent history and as it stands today. In fact, I will argue that there has been a severe misunderstanding of what the ad industry is all about.”

Along with being a marketer and creative strategist, Abu Zannad is also an author. He published his first book in 2012, titled “Speaking ‘Human’ in the Land of Dichotomies: A Guide to Leo Burnett’s HumanKind Approach to Building Brands in Saudi Arabia.” In 2016, he published his second book, “De-Commoditizing the Ad Industry,” followed by “Adman vs. Chomsky” in 2020.

Arab News spoke to Abu Zannad to discuss his latest book as well as his thoughts on the advertising industry today.

What prompted you to write this book?

“It is the conviction that it is crucial for everyone to feel good about their job and to be proud of the work they’re doing, day in and day out — even if they’re still just working toward an aspiration or an ideal.

“As the great Khalil Gibran put it: ‘Work is love made visible. And if you cannot work with love but only with distaste, it is better that you should leave your work and sit at the gate of the temple and take alms of those who work with joy.’”

Why an ad man vs. Noam Chomsky?

“If the intellectual community deems a practice to be manipulative or part of a malicious agenda, it’s a slippery slope. It becomes less attractive to ethical and talented individuals, it dissuades investors from buying into the industry, it pushes clients to look for alternative solutions and it creates an overall negative perception among the masses.

“Today, the most intellectual human alive is Dr. Noam Chomsky. He has described the advertising industry, throughout its entire history, as part of an established agenda with only one prime task: ‘Ensuring that uninformed consumers make irrational choices.’ Therefore, in the book, Dr. Chomsky represents not only the intellectual community but also all of the other academics and theorists who have an unrealistic vision of how our marketplace should be operating.

“And while Dr. Chomsky and others have made such statements, we haven’t seen anyone from the industry come to our defense. So, the ‘Chomsky’ in the title is a stand-in for the theorists, and the ‘Adman’ represents the practitioners who have to deal with the realities of the marketplace and how it actually operates.

“Leonard Da Vinci said: ‘He who loves practice without theory is like the sailor who boards ship without a rudder and compass, and never knows where he may cast.’ I believe that advertising, as a practice, cannot be competently and ethically operated without the backing of clear theoretical frameworks.

“And no theoretical framework for advertising can be properly validated if advertising practitioners do not fully take it on board. Unfortunately, we are far from achieving this, and the book is an attempt to bridge the gap between theorists like Chomsky and practitioners like your every day ad man.”

The book defends the growing negativity around advertising. However, more recently, especially with social media and data-driven targeted advertising, there is more cause for concern than ever before. What are your thoughts on this?

“The issue arises when advertising operates without a solid scientific framework or a clearly defined prime task. Every industry is utilizing new technologies and increased access to data in order to be more efficient and effective. But, we shouldn’t completely redefine the task of an industry into its ability to be more efficient. That is what is happening with the advertising industry — we no longer care what our prime task is, as long as we are getting things done more efficiently.

“When scientists and theorists look at the frameworks marketers and advertising professionals are applying, they are disappointed by how unscientific and shortsighted we have become.

“For instance, while we are racing to use big data to understand consumer behavior, the psychologist Geoffrey Miller is telling us that our methods are obsolete and out of step with the last 30 years of advancements in psychology, warning us that looking at people as numbers will make our efforts meaningless.

“At the same time, ecologist Dr. Ethan Decker asked himself: ‘What’s the science of marketing?’ The only answer he was able to come to was: ‘Turns out, there isn’t much.’

“More and more, advertisers are utilizing their abilities to personalize and target messages, going after individuals intrusively, which has led the public to use similar tactics to avoid such targeting. 50 percent of consumers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are using some type of online ad blocker. Yet, the same people would voluntarily seek out great content themselves. After all, 67 percent of Arabs tuned in for the finale of Arab Idol. What we need to do is give them something worth tuning in for.

Just as advertising can transform a brand for the better, it can also have devastating consequences on the brand. What’s your take on this?

“Yes, of course, advertising can have devastating consequences on brands. However, without a clear framework on how advertising should operate, it is difficult for such activities to be clearly labeled as malpractice.

“One consequence could be that people start finding the brand annoying. An issue we need to bring to the surface is the fact that 90 percent of people find targeted ads annoying. Marketers are blindly taking their budgets away from creatively purposeful work — which 63 percent of people say would attract them to a brand — in order to focus strictly on targeted ads, which most people find irritating.

“Another consequence could be that the brand comes across as ignorant of the audience’s culture. This happened a while back in the US with Pepsi and Kendall Jenner, where the brand seemed to be completely oblivious to the cultural issues surrounding police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. More recently in Egypt, we saw similar backlash to Citroen’s ad with Amr Diab. In an attempt to shove their new picture-taking feature down people’s throats, they had the male celebrity Diab sneakily taking photos of a woman passing by, making the brand seem completely ignorant of local sexual harassment issues.”

Can you give us some examples that illustrate the power of advertising for good?

“Here are three of my favorite examples from the book: Dove commissioned a study with 3,000 women in 10 different countries that revealed that only 2 percent of women believed they are beautiful.

“In response, they launched an ongoing ad campaign with encouraging and motivational messages, inviting women to confidently embrace their natural beauty, and 71 percent of the women who interacted with these positive ads said that they felt more beautiful.

“In Turkey, Axe decided to address the general cultural stereotype that real men do not apologize. The deodorant brand wanted to fight this stereotype by integrating its ad with a popular local TV series ‘The Pit,’ which has long encouraged this specific stereotype. As a result, in just 30 minutes, 3,750 apology messages were shared on Twitter by Turkish men.

“The brand Always took on the difficult issue of girls’ self-esteem, which typically drastically falls once they hit puberty. Boys suffer something similar but the drop is twice as bad for girls. What’s even worse is that while data shows that men's self-esteem eventually rises higher than it was pre-puberty — it’s the opposite case for women.

“In response, Always decided to challenge the cultural stereotype of what it means to do something ‘like a girl.’ Instead of presenting any specific stereotype, their ad showed that doing something ‘like a girl’ just means doing it like anyone else. Afterward, almost 70 percent of women and 60 percent of men stated that watching the ad changed their perception of the phrase ‘like a girl.’”

Do you think that there has been a shift in power from creative agencies to media and digital agencies? And what are the consequences of that?

“Data from Google’s Media Lab shows that 70 percent of a campaign’s performance is attributed to creative work, yet only 10 percent of the budget goes towards creative development.

“As one article in ‘The New Yorker’ put it, we have shifted from creative ‘mad men’ to geeky ‘math men.’ And we have done so in the pursuit of short-term profits with complete disregard for what the science is telling us.

“All the behavioral science is telling us that people seek brands with purpose and that people are drawn to engaging storytelling. They seek beauty and colorfulness. Our consumers are telling us that humans are symbolic creatures, and they want to know what a brand symbolizes. This is the power of creativity: To move the masses, and move them toward the brands they love.”

After having worked in big multinational agencies, you set up Native. What sets it apart?

“Native is not an agency but an advisory firm. We are helping agencies and brands find a ‘native’ role for themselves in people’s lives, and we’re also helping them create branded content with a ‘native’ fit to the platforms where such content resides. Our mission is to populate the market with brands playing a native role in people’s lives, along with branded content with a native fit.

“We believe brands that populate content with a native fit but do not pay attention to the native role of the brand, are intrusive brands. They’re there at the right time and place, but they’re not really welcome — by 90 percent of consumers.

“On the other hand, brands that do have a native role but whose content is rarely found within a native fit are tourist brands. Consumers understand the brand, but do not get to hear, see or experience it enough.

“Brands that lack both are alien brands.

“Today, we strongly believe that no other advisory firm is as capable or as equipped to offer such solutions.”

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs

BBC appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs
  • Turness joins from ITN, replaces Fran Unsworth
Updated 07 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The BBC has announced that Deborah Turness is joining the media company in the newly created title of CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs. She will also be nominated to join the BBC Board.

The new title of CEO reflects the BBC’s ambition to continue to build the global news brand and grow its news services, the company said in a statement.

Turness will take over from Fran Unsworth, the director of BBC News and Current Affairs, who will be retiring and leaving at the end of January.

Turness currently heads Independent News Network as CEO. Her start date at the BBC is yet to be confirmed.

“She is a passionate advocate for the power of impartial journalism and a great believer in the BBC and the role we play, in the UK and globally. She will do a brilliant job of leading our news and current affairs as we deliver on the BBC’s public service mission in the digital age,” said Tim Davie, BBC director-general.

In her new role, Turness will be responsible for a team of around 6,000 people, broadcasting to almost half a billion people across the world in more than 40 languages.

Turness said: “In the UK and around the world there has never been a greater need for the BBC’s powerful brand of impartial, trusted journalism.”

Turness has been in the media and broadcasting industry for nearly two decades. She was appointed as ITV News deputy editor in 2002 and then made editor in 2004.

She first joined ITN as a freelancer while on a postgraduate journalism course in France in her early twenties. Over the next few years, she worked across the foreign, home and planning desks before joining the North of England bureau. She was ITN’s Washington Bureau producer during the Clinton White House years and spent time in Bosnia during the Balkans War.

In 1997, she played a key role in launching 5 News before moving to Channel 4 as editor of its breakfast program, “RI:SE.”

She was also the editor of ITV News where she was their first female editor and the youngest ever editor of the network. During her tenure, the organization won several awards including an Emmy and three consecutive BAFTA awards. 

Turness joined NBC News in 2013, becoming the first woman in US history to be president of a network news division. She then became the president of NBC News International in 2017.

She returned to ITN in April 2021 as CEO, taking over from Anna Mallett, who left to join Netflix.

“It is a great privilege to be asked to lead and grow BBC News at a time of accelerated digital growth and innovation, when its content is reaching more global consumers on more platforms than ever before,” added Turness.

GCC execs’ biggest priority in 2022 is digital transformation, says report

GCC execs’ biggest priority in 2022 is digital transformation, says report
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

GCC execs’ biggest priority in 2022 is digital transformation, says report

GCC execs’ biggest priority in 2022 is digital transformation, says report
  • New report by consultancy Rimini Street surveys chief information officers and chief technology officers in the GCC
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: 72 percent of chief information officers (CIOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) in the GCC say that digital transformation investments are key to their success in 2022, according to a new survey by Rimini Street, a global provider of enterprise software products and services.

The results are part of the company’s latest report: “Gulf Co-Operation Council (GCC) States’ IT spending habits: The 2022 IT Buyer Sentiment Survey.”

The survey found that 52 percent of CIOs and CTOs expect to see return-on-investment in one to two years, indicating the need for rapid change. Yet, a massive 76 percent said that up to half of their licensed enterprise software applications go unused.

“The findings in the GCC are very similar to a global study we did in early 2020 with CFOs (chief financial officers), who also say digital transformation investments are critical to their success,” said Emmanuelle Hose, group vice-president and theatre general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Rimini Street.

The study suggests that there are doubts about “the cloud and its ability to offer a smooth transition,” which means the biggest question facing CIOs and CTOs in the GCC is “What is the best route to achieve modernization?” she added.

Across the region, 15 percent of respondents said digital transformation is their top priority compared to other corporate issues. This number varies across the region with Oman (23 percent) and Saudi Arabia (22 percent) showing the highest propensity to ranking digital transformation as the top priority, followed by Bahrain (18 percent), the UAE (13 percent), Qatar (8 percent) and Kuwait (4 percent).

CIOs and CTOs in the region, the company said, want innovation with security and privacy protection as the number one priority for IT initiatives, followed by next-generation disruptive technology initiatives, risk management and compliance, and revenue-generating technology initiatives.

The challenge is choosing a strategy that allows them to move with agility, innovating in the areas that prove to be most effective. For example, the survey highlighted managers’ concerns over losing their existing application customizations in any IT upgrade.

Moreover, CIOs and CTOs in the GCC are not completely satisfied with existing vendors. Twenty-seven percent said one of their top challenges with their enterprise application vendor is no support for customizations, and 26 percent complained of no access to an experienced engineer.

The top three challenges with software vendor support were having to explain the same issues multiple times (41 percent), high costs (39 percent), and lack of responsiveness and ownership (39 percent).

“We appreciate that most companies want and need to customize their ERP (enterprise resource planning) system for performance and differentiation, but often lack the right software vendor support, which does not typically include customization support in standard maintenance programs,” said Taher Haj-Yousef, the regional manager for the Middle East at Rimini Street.

This forces clients to hire expensive external consultants or dedicate internal resources, but by switching to third-party support, “clients alleviate these challenges and avoid highly disruptive change,” added Haj-Yousef.

LONDON: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the storming of the US Capitol, Twitter Inc. convened a team to prepare the social networking site to address any harmful content associated with the event, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organize the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Twitter said it “convened a cross-functional working group” comprised of members across its site integrity and trust and safety teams, which is specific to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and will watch for risks such as tweets and accounts that incite violence. The company did not say how many people were on the monitoring team.
The company said the effort expands upon its work to monitor the platform around major global events, and added it will continue to monitor trending topics and search results for harmful content.
A spokesperson for Meta Platforms Inc, the company previously known as Facebook, said in a statement on Wednesday: “We’re continuing to actively monitor threats on our platform and will respond accordingly.”
A spokesperson for YouTube, which is owned by Google , said on Wednesday the online video platform had removed tens of thousands of videos for violating its US elections-related policies over the past year, and said it continued to closely monitor for election misinformation on the site.
In March, the chief executives of Twitter, Google and Facebook, testified in a hearing before Congress and were asked by US lawmakers whether their platforms bore some responsibility for the riot.
Then-Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was the only executive who answered “yes,” but said the “broader ecosystem” had to be taken into account.
Days after the Capitol riot, Twitter announced a permanent suspension of Trump’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”
“Our approach both before and after January 6 has been to take strong enforcement action against accounts and Tweets that incite violence or have the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company added that over the past year, it has permanently suspended thousands of accounts for violating its policies against coordinated harmful activity.

