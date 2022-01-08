Models Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hamman front new Moschino campaign

DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion house Moschino unveiled this week the first look into its spring/summer 2022 campaign featuring part-Arab supermodels Gigi Hadid and Imaan Hammam.

Photographed by US fashion lensman Steven Meisel and styled by French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, the US-Palestinian-Dutch and the Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian stars posed in a series of pictures on the brand’s Instagram page in pastel-colored outfits.

In one shot, Hadid wore a matching set featuring a plaid jacket, a crop top and a mini skirt. The look, by creative director Jeremy Scott, was accessorized with a chained belt, statement earrings and a pink bag with the label’s letters written on it.

Hammam wore a colorful gown with cartoon characters printed on it. The one-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit.

The campaign also featured French-Japanese model Mika Schneider, who posed in a pink skirt suit with a heart-shaped bag and pink accessories, and US star Abby Champion, who wore an animal-printed suit.

Hadid and Hammam shared the images with their followers on Instagram and took the opportunity to thank the team they worked with.

“New Moschino by the one and only Steven Meisel (and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele happy belated birthday to our queen!) Always and forever an honor Jeremy Scott thank you my friend,” wrote Hadid.

“Such an honor to be part of this,” Hammam captioned her image.

The campaign’s hairstylist was Guido Palau, the makeup artist was Pat McGrath and the manicurist was Jin Soon Choi.

In September, Hadid and Hammam walked Moschino’s runway show in New York Fashion Week, wowing the audience with the brand’s 2022 collection. It was the brand’s NYFW debut.

Hammam wore a bright yellow set that had images of rabbits, cows, elephants, birds, and more, while Hadid closed the show wearing the colorful gown Hammam wore in the just-released campaign images.

Hadid also wore a colorful suit, accessorized with a bulky necklace that had letters dangling from it, and Hammam stepped out in a strapless dress, with a thigh-high slit that featured a 3-D design of a bunny around the chest area.