Al-Ghanem has been managing director and head of investment advisory services at Jadwa Investment since September 2020. He also served as vice president of the same department from October 2017 until 2019.
Al-Ghanem joined Jadwa Investment in October 2016 as an investment advisory services associate, where he was responsible for providing high-quality investment advice to institutional and high-net-worth investors, and developing asset allocation and investment guidelines to meet the needs of clients.
Before his time at Jadwa, he served as an investment analyst in the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, now the Saudi Central Bank, from May 2014 to September 2016, where he maintained and tested investment policy, among other responsibilities.
From 2015 to 2016, Al-Ghanem served as an adjunct instructor for financial modeling at EduPristine, a leading training provider in accounting and finance.
From August 2014 to December 2014, he completed an associate internship at HSBC in London.
Al-Ghanem also served from February 2010 to June 2010 as assistant financial analyst and financial risk management adviser for KPMG in Riyadh, and credit controller from November 2008 to February 2010.
He earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Drexel University, US, in 2013, while taking on an advanced certification in portfolio management at NYU School of Professional Studies.
Al-Ghanem received a bachelor’s degree in science in quantitative methods from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2008. He is a board member of both the audit and risk committee at Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Co. Ltd.
He has also been a CFA Level 1 instructor at Alfaisal University since 2016.
Who’s Who: Ghanem Al-Ghanem, managing director and head of investment advisory services at Jadwa Investment
