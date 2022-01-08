You are here

  • Home
  • 22 outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

22 outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah

Authorities closed 22 commercial outlets for breaching protocols. (SPA)
Authorities closed 22 commercial outlets for breaching protocols. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vukqd

Updated 09 January 2022
SPA

22 outlets shut for COVID-19 breaches in Jeddah

Authorities closed 22 commercial outlets for breaching protocols. (SPA)
  • The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers
Updated 09 January 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities have ramped up health and safety inspections to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

The municipality of Jeddah carried out 6,152 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 47 violations.

Authorities closed 22 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The app was launched in 2019 to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status — such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

Topics: Coronavirus Shops shut in Jeddah

Related

Thousands held for labor, residency, border violations in KSA. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrested across KSA
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 3,068 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudis reach for the top at KSA’s first indoor climbing gym

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudis reach for the top at KSA’s first indoor climbing gym

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
  • Family, friends bond over activity ‘that is a lot more than just a physical sport’
Updated 09 January 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Climbing is a relatively new sport to Saudi Arabia, but it is fast gaining popularity, thanks to a Dammam gym that has opened its doors to novices and professionals alike.

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories.

The gym’s co-founder, Mohammed Banjari, told Arab News that climbing is more community-based than most sports, and can serve as a great physical activity that allows friends and family to bond.

After climbing in other countries and returning to Saudi Arabia, Banjari asked his friends how the sport could be introduced in the Kingdom, where it is often misunderstood.

Climbing can help counter youth depression and it’s considered a confidence-boosting, endorphin-releasing activity. It also promotes social bonding because it’s seldom done alone. This makes it the perfect family or friend group activity.

Dana Al-Buainain, Climbing instructor

“I first thought climbing was not competitive and serious. But when I was exposed to the culture, I realized that it is a lot more serious, and requires critical thinking and teamwork, almost like solving a puzzle with your body,” he said.

Dana Al-Buainain, a 29-year-old female climbing instructor at the gym, said: “Climbing is very much a liberating experience, where you are forced to let go of any hindering thoughts and face your fears straight on. It’s more than just a physical sport, it’s a mental game, too.”

She added: “Climbing has taught me resilience and to never give up, and to accept failure and falling as a part of the journey to get to the top.”

Climbing is a beginner-friendly sport as well. Dyno Gym has an orientation program to teach beginners and first-timers the basics and how to reduce the risk of injury.

“As with any sport, if someone is interested, they can start with the easiest levels designed for beginners and then work toward more complex climbs,” Banjari said.

Demand for climbing spaces encouraged the Dyno Gym team to build an indoor climbing space. “The conditions can also be controlled inside a gym, and in an environment as hot as Saudi Arabia’s, it can be a key feature,” Banjari said.

As people spend increasing amounts of time sitting in front of a screen, health experts and sports authorities are encouraging sedentary individuals to “get up and move” as part of a healthier lifestyle.

“Climbing can help counter youth depression and it’s considered a confidence-boosting, endorphin-releasing activity. It also promotes social bonding because it’s seldom done alone. This makes it the perfect family or friend group activity,” Al-Buainain said.

Banjari agreed, saying that “even if someone starts off alone, once they get to know people who frequent the gym, they will find themselves in a community.”

He added: “Personally, with time, the gym became a regular hangout with a climbing component to it. So, even if I am too tired to climb, I will still visit and just hang out with my friends, and that is the biggest appeal.”

Along with other gyms across the Kingdom and the world, Dyno Gym has felt the effects of the global pandemic. The Kingdom’s small climbing community is another challenge.

On a broader scale, the gym owners’ goals are in line with Vision 2030.

“Maybe by practicing we can help Saudi climbers improve and reach the level of international climbers, and compete in the Olympics,” said Banjari, adding that he hopes to expand the gym’s services across the Kingdom.

Topics: climbing gymnasium

Related

On your marks: Saudi gyms gear up to welcome back fitness buffs
Saudi Arabia
On your marks: Saudi gyms gear up to welcome back fitness buffs
Shahla and Lana bonded over their love of gymnastics, and say they want make their country proud. (Supplied)
Sport
Young Saudi gymnasts set their sights on Olympic glory

Saudi Arabia reports 3,068 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition. (AP)
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition. (AP)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 3,068 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition. (AP)
  • More than 52.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,068 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 575,293.

It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,892.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 134 remain in critical condition.

It added that 793 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 545,771.

More than 52.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.3 million people fully vaccinated.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi health ministry reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Arabic music institute to be established in Saudi Arabia

The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Arabic music institute to be established in Saudi Arabia

The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
  • Many people in Saudi Arabia enjoy the work of Abadi Al-Jowhar, who is known as the “Octopus of the Oud”
Updated 09 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission is establishing an institute to train the country’s musical talent.

Bait Al-Oud seeks to be a learning center for musicians so they can get the required training in playing traditional Arabic instruments and be educated about the instruments’ role in developing the region’s music culture.

The oud, which dates back more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage and it has played a significant role through history.

The commission aims to develop the institute to be a globally recognized center, spread awareness about Arabic musical instruments, specifically the oud, and preserve the heritage of Arabic music.

“The oud is one of the most important musical stringed instruments,” oud player Hasan Iskandrani told Arab News. “It has been called the ‘sultan of instruments’ and is usually used by composers in shaping their melodies.”

Traditional Arabic musical instruments such as the oud, duf, rebab, and mizmar, which are used in many different celebrations in the Kingdom, have played a major role in establishing the musical culture of the country and its different forms of musical expression.

There are different types of oud - including Iraqi, Syrian, Egyptian and Turkish — and it is played in different styles across the region.

In recent decades, the Kingdom has become home to talented composers, singers, and oud players.

Many people in the Kingdom enjoy the work of Abadi Al-Jowhar, who is known as the “Octopus of the Oud.”

Alongside Al-Jowhar are Talal Salamah and Aseel Abu Bakr Saleem who, to this day, are influencing an emerging new generation of Saudi oud players.

The oud is distinctive for being fretless and pear-shaped. It is traditionally made from lightwood, has a short neck, and is normally built with 11 strings.

Being fretless, the oud is considered a versatile instrument that gives musicians the freedom to produce more fluid notes without having to retune.

And, unlike other string instruments which typically have one large hole in the center, the oud can have up to three holes, which gives it its distinctive and mesmerizing tune.

This makes it ideally suited for musicians to play the maqam, a system of melodic structure used in traditional Arabic music.

And, like other ancient musical instruments, the oud has its own fans and admirers who enjoy listening to its tunes.

But, had it not been for some great musical maestros, the legacy of the oud would have probably been lost. One cannot talk about the instrument without mentioning the legends who made it what it is today.

The oud has passed through prominent musicians, from the “King of Oud” Fared Al-Atrache, to Marcel Khalifeh in Lebanon, Munir Bashir and Naseer Shamma in Iraq, and Mohamed Al-Qasabgi in Egypt.

There are many beliefs about where the instrument originated from. It is believed that it evolved from the Persian barbat and was used during the Kassite period and Babylon in Mesopotamia, which later made its way to Europe through North Africa.

The institute, which will be run by an elite group of musicians, also aims to be a regional hub for Saudis of all ages to learn and develop techniques to play Arabic musical instruments.

“The Bait Al-Oud Institute will contribute to the development of the various types of stringed instruments. In addition, it will encourage the development of young music talent,” said Iskandrani. “Through the institute, it will be a forum for great music legends and new emerging musicians to share ideas, experiences, and culture for continuous development.”

The institute will also act as a platform for musicians to share and perform their musical projects with audiences who enjoy listening to oud performances.

 

Topics: Saudi music commission Arabic music institute

Related

New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm photos
Saudi Arabia
Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm

Women’s camel beauty contest concludes at King Abdulaziz Festival in Riyadh

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
Updated 09 January 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Women’s camel beauty contest concludes at King Abdulaziz Festival in Riyadh

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
  • The contest involved Al-Mughateer camels, a famous breed among locals of the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 09 January 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Camel beauty contest judges at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, held in the northeast of Riyadh, have announced the results of the women’s singles contest.

The contest involved Al-Mughateer camels, a famous breed among locals of the Arabian Peninsula. Bedouin tribes divide Al-Mughateer camels into colors ranging from white shades to yellow and red, and each color has a name.

Haya Al-Askar ranked first, followed by Rasma Al-Dosari in second, Malath bint Aoun in third, Lamia Al-Rashidi in fourth and Dalal bint Abdullah Al-Otaibi in fifth place.

Saudi cameleers and horsewomen take part in a parade during the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the Rumah region, east of the capital Riyadh, on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine/AFP)

Al-Rashidi told Arab News that she was pleased to be among the first Saudi women to take part in such an event.

The festival, in its sixth edition, allowed women to take part and showcase their camels for the first time.

HIGHLIGHT

The festival, in its sixth edition, allowed women to take part and showcase their camels for the first time. Bedouin tribes divide Al-Mughateer camels into colors ranging from white shades to yellow and red, and each color has a name.

“I would like to thank King Salman for allowing women such an amazing opportunity. I aspire to participate next year and hopefully win first place,” Al-Rashidi told Arab News.

Munira Al-Mushkhas, who took part in the contest, expressed her happiness to participate and said that she attended the event because it was “the first of its kind.”

Saudi cameleers and horsewomen take part in a parade during the sixth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in the Rumah region, east of the capital Riyadh, on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine/AFP)

She added: “I invite all ladies to participate in this festival, and it is an honor for me to have my camel in the top 10.”

The youngest participant at seven years old, Malath bint Aoun, who placed third, thanked Fahd bin Hithlin, chairman of the board of the camel club, for providing the opportunity for women to take part.

Al-Askar, who won first place, spoke of her happiness at winning first in the contest, in which 34 women took part.

The participation of women in the festival is the beginning of broader plans by the club to expand the presence of women in camel events.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Related

Women compete with their camels in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which begins Friday, and ends Saturday in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Saad Al-Dosari) photos
Saudi Arabia
Women compete in Saudi festival’s camel beauty contest for first time
Of Botox and camel beauty contests: How a Saudi cultural festival generated global headlines
Saudi Arabia
Of Botox and camel beauty contests: How a Saudi cultural festival generated global headlines

Who’s Who: Ghanem Al-Ghanem, managing director and head of investment advisory services at Jadwa Investment

Ghanem Al-Ghanem. (Supplied)
Ghanem Al-Ghanem. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ghanem Al-Ghanem, managing director and head of investment advisory services at Jadwa Investment

Ghanem Al-Ghanem. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Al-Ghanem has been managing director and head of investment advisory services at Jadwa Investment since September 2020. He also served as vice president of the same department from October 2017 until 2019.
Al-Ghanem joined Jadwa Investment in October 2016 as an investment advisory services associate, where he was responsible for providing high-quality investment advice to institutional and high-net-worth investors, and developing asset allocation and investment guidelines to meet the needs of clients.
Before his time at Jadwa, he served as an investment analyst in the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, now the Saudi Central Bank, from May 2014 to September 2016, where he maintained and tested investment policy, among other responsibilities.
From 2015 to 2016, Al-Ghanem served as an adjunct instructor for financial modeling at EduPristine, a leading training provider in accounting and finance.
From August 2014 to December 2014, he completed an associate internship at HSBC in London.
Al-Ghanem also served from February 2010 to June 2010 as assistant financial analyst and financial risk management adviser for KPMG in Riyadh, and credit controller from November 2008 to February 2010.
He earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Drexel University, US, in 2013, while taking on an advanced certification in portfolio management at NYU School of Professional Studies.
Al-Ghanem received a bachelor’s degree in science in quantitative methods from King Saud University in Riyadh in 2008. He is a board member of both the audit and risk committee at Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Co. Ltd.
He has also been a CFA Level 1 instructor at Alfaisal University since 2016.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi, vice president of the Saudi Electronic University
Who’s Who: Turki Altheeb, PR director at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Turki Altheeb, PR director at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport

Latest updates

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger agreement until mid-2022
Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger agreement until mid-2022
Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt
Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt
All you need to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul, January 9
All you need to get ready for the trading week on Tadawul, January 9
Foodics acquires cloud tech POSRocket amid further international expansion
Foodics acquires cloud tech POSRocket amid further international expansion
‘Neom Coin’ started trading on BitMart, but it’s not connected to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
‘Neom Coin’ started trading on BitMart, but it’s not connected to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.