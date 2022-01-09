Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins business continuity management certificate

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, or SIDF, acquired the ISO 22301:2019 certificate on Sunday, by the British Standards Institution, known as BSI.

SIDF was awarded the certificate due to its 95 percent of achievements, which are compiled to the Saudi Arabia's National Risk Unit with regard to business continuity management, according to the Fund’s release on Jan. 9.

BSI awarded the ISO certificate after examining the Fund’s comprehensive business continuity management system.

This included its strategies and plans to deal with accidents, disasters and crises to ensure business continuity and their compliance with ISO standards.

The certificate proves that the Fund is capable of submitting a clear methodology that enables it to identify risks and set appropriate controls to manage and deal with them. It takes a preventive approach to reduce the impact of accidents, disasters and crises as much as possible.

In 1974, SIDF was founded in Saudi Arabia to support the private sector in various industrial fields in conjunction with government entities.

The fund exerts all efforts to maintain its pioneering role in the development of the local industrial sector and keep abreast with the latest developments.