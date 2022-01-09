You are here

Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker

Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker
Iraqi lawmakers attending the inaugural session of the parliament in Baghdad, three months after legislative elections. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker

Iraqi parliament holds first session, elects speaker
  • Sunni lawmaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi was elected as speaker
  • Mahmoud Al-Mashahadani, the oldest member of parliament, was suddenly taken ill and taken to hospital
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament held its first session on Sunday electing Sunni lawmaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi as speaker, marking an important step toward establishing a new government three months after a national election.
Following a brief delay, parliament resumed its meeting when a new temporary speaker presided over the session after Mahmoud Al-Mashahadani, who, at 73 is the oldest member of parliament, was suddenly taken ill and taken to hospital.
Earlier, the speaker selection process was disrupted as competing political Shiite blocs each claimed to hold a parliamentary majority. After heated debates and shouting among lawmakers, the temporary leader of the assembly, Mahmoud Al-Mashahadani, decided to adjourn the session.
Iran-backed Shiite political coalition Fatah and the State of Law coalition, which is led by former Prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki, submitted a document to Mashhadani requesting their coalition to be the largest bloc in parliament.
Lawmaker from Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr’s party, which came first in October elections, have strongly objected the request, defending their position as the largest bloc.
“The debate between Shi’ite parties over which bloc is the largest in parliament has disrupted the session and forced a brief delay,” said Jamal Kojar, a Kurdish lawmaker.
The main winner of the Oct. 10 election was Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the United States.
Sadr’s bloc, already the biggest in the 329-seat parliament, will expand to 73 seats from 54. Its main rivals for years, the Fatah bloc of factions linked to pro-Tehran militia, meanwhile, saw its parliamentary representation collapse to just 17 seats from 48.
Parliament was due to elect two deputies for the speaker during its first meeting on Sunday.
Parliament also has 30 days from the first session to elect the country’s new president, who will then ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government.
Under Iraq’s governing system in place since the post-Saddam Hussein constitution was adopted in 2005, the prime minister is a member of the Shi’ite majority, the speaker a Sunni and the largely ceremonial president a Kurd.

Topics: Iraq Parliament government

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
Updated 47 min 56 sec ago

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
  • First high-profile delegation visit to Tehran after group took control of Afghanistan
  • Iran has so far not recognized interim government, formed by Taliban in September
Updated 47 min 56 sec ago
BAKER ATYANI

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by the Taliban foreign minister is in Iran to discuss border, economic and refugee issues, a senior foreign ministry official in Kabul said on Sunday.

It is the first time that a high-profile delegation from Kabul is visiting the neighboring country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is accompanied by the ministers of economy and commerce, as well as the governor of Afghanistan’s central bank.

The delegation arrived in Tehran on Saturday, on the invitation of the Iranian government.

“During this visit, very important issues, including the border and crossing points, refugees, the economy and strengthening political relations with Iran will be discussed,” Waliullah Shaheen, director of the Institute of Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan believe that Iran is an important neighbor for Afghanistan, especially at this time.”

Iran, like other nations, has so far not recognized the interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban in September last year.

Since the fall of Kabul’s Western-backed administration on Aug. 15, billions of dollars in foreign assistance to Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy have been suspended and some $9.5 billion of Afghan Central Bank assets parked overseas have been frozen.

With aid suspended, its new rulers unrecognized, and the financial system paralyzed, Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis.

Iran is a key trade partner to Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

Tensions on its 900-kilometer border with Afghanistan, an active smuggling and human trafficking route, have been a long-standing issue.

In December, Taliban authorities reported the killing of several Iranian border guards following fuel smuggling attempts from the Iranian side to Nimroz Province in southwestern Afghanistan.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan Taliban

Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House

Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House
  • Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans on Saturday over the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
  • Jake Sullivan says the US will protect and defend its citizens
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON/WASHINGTON: The US said on Sunday that Iran will face “severe consequences” if it attacks any Americans, including the 52 people Tehran imposed sanctions on a day earlier.
“We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran,” the White House said in a statement, quoting National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.
Sullivan said the US will protect and defend its citizens, including those currently serving the country and those who formerly served.
He added that the Iranian regime imposed the sanctions while its “proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world.”
Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.
Those added to Iran’s sanctions list included US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
Iran and the US are currently holding indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal. 
(With Reuters)

Topics: United States Iran Jake Sullivan White House Qassem Soleimani

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Updated 09 January 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
  • Army, Giants Brigades’ advance helps relieve pressure on loyalists defending Marib
  • The coalition also carried out 15 air raids in Marib that killed 65 Houthis and destroyed 11 militia vehicles
Updated 09 January 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army and Giants Brigades forces loyal to the government on Sunday seized control of parts of Ain district, the last pocket of territory held by the Iran-backed Houthis in the southern province of Shabwa, local officials and media reports said.

The Giants Brigades, supported by warplanes belonging to the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, punched their way into the Ain district after securing the neighboring districts of Ouselan and Bayhan, triggering limited clashes with Houthi militia who fled to their territory in the central Al-Bayda province.

During the early hours of Sunday, government forces quickly seized control of Al-Saq area in Ain as Houthis abandoned their positions. Loyalists later engaged in heavy fighting with the rebel militia on the edges of Ain district center.

By Sunday afternoon, the advancing forces tightened their grip on the center of Ain and surrounding areas, and engaged in battles with small numbers of Houthis who refused to surrender.

“They are battling some pockets of Houthis in Ain,” a local official told Arab News by telephone.

If government forces take full control of Ain, Shabwa province will be liberated from the Houthis for the first time since September 2021.

Other military forces from the Giants Brigades simultaneously pushed deeper into the Houthi-controlled areas in Al-Bayda under heavy airstrikes from coalition warplanes.

Residents said that the retreating Houthis on Sunday blew up a steep road linking Shabwa with Al-Bayda in an effort to slow the advancing forces.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday that it had killed more than 290 Houthis in Shabwa during the past 24 hours after targeting their military vehicles and gatherings with 39 airstrikes.

The coalition also carried out 15 air raids in the central province of Marib that killed 65 Houthis and destroyed 11 militia vehicles.

For the first time in two years, the Houthis have suffered a string of military setbacks. Earlier this month, the Giants Brigades — an umbrella term for government-backed forces previously battling the Houthis in coastal areas on the Red Sea — seized control of swathes of land in Shabwa province and Al-Bayhan, including key military bases and rebel supply lines.

The military gains on the battlefields in Shabwa and Al-Bayda have helped ease Houthi pressure on loyalists defending the central city of Marib.

Dozens of Houthis and government soldiers, including several leaders, were killed in the fighting in Shabwa.

Yemen’s government on Sunday mourned the death of Brig. Majidi Al-Radfani, commander of the Giants Brigades’ 3rd Brigade, who was killed in fighting in Shabwa.

Al-Radfani was the second high-ranking military officer to die during the military operations in Shabwa.

At least two Houthi military leaders were reportedly killed in fighting or by coalition airstrikes in Shabwa in the past 48 hours.

Topics: Yemen The coalition Houthis Shabwa Ain district

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
  • Minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin
  • Vaccine will be subject to the necessary analyses and checks by Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Kazakhstan intends to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its locally made QazVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as soon as it is approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

The decision came during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Khairat Lama Sharif and Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The meeting saw the two parties discuss cooperation in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, through Egyptian vaccine producer Vacsera and the Medical Research Center in Kazakhstan, as well as cooperation in the medical field at large.

The minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin and that the vaccine would be subject to the necessary analyses and checks in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety and effectiveness before it is approved.

The two parties also discussed travel safety and movement between Egypt and Kazakhstan, as well as the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

The ambassador expressed his hopes that cooperation between the two countries would continue and that Egypt would continue sharing its expertise in manufacturing vaccines with Kazakhstan.

Topics: Coronavirus QazVac Egypt Kazakhstan

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter’s long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Marwan Habib: Lebanese serial assaulter’s long and dark tenure

Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib was arrested on Friday in Miami. (Screenshot)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: In late 2019, over 50 women came forward and shared their painful testimonies of encounters with Lebanese serial assaulter Marwan Habib.

“He followed me into the showers after my boxing lessons and tried to corner me in one of the shower stalls. I pushed him out and filed a complaint,” read one.

“I saw him during the thawra (protests) and he tried to convince me to go with him for lunch and stuff when I told him I'm ONLY 15,” another revealed. “I'm a minor. He said he likes young girls. I ran away from him and he kept following me until I threatened to call the police. When I did call them, they did absolutely nothing.”

Despite the growing number of allegations, Habib remained free and continued to harass women across the capital.

Last Friday, Habib was jailed without bond after he was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in Miami.

Habib met his victim at a club, but later followed her to her hotel and then convinced the clerk to give him a key to her room.

Police told reporters that Habib had entered the victim’s room at Hotel Victor in South Beach on Friday night and then sexually assaulted her.

The arrest report stated: “Criminal Investigations Division has received various complaints about different females reporting the defendant’s odd and concerning behavior. The defendant is known to pursue females in order to have sex or date them even after they advised them to stop doing so on multiple occasions.”

While the Lebanese rejoiced at the news of his arrest, it was long overdue as multiple lawsuits filed against him had fallen on deaf ears.

Local news channel MTV invited Habib onto one of its shows in 2019 to respond to the testimonies - all of which he denied - and so he continued to prey on women in Lebanon.

In early 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Habib but, due to alleged and suspected connections with a prominent political party, he avoided arrest multiple times.

“Marwan was caught at the airport upon his arrival to Beirut. His phones were detained for investigations and he was then released due to political interference,” read a tweet shared by lawyer Kareem Majbour. “Marwan is a threat to society and shouldn’t have been released.”

An Instagram page dedicated to exposing harassers in the country continued to document victims’ testimonies, even highlighting places he had been spotted at in order to rally people against him.

One such incident occurred when Habib was spotted in the popular restaurant Roadsters Diner, leading the Instagram page to call for a boycott of the establishment after it repeatedly welcomed him.

Now that Habib’s notorious exploits have seen the light of day in the US, many still look toward the Lebanese government for answers as to why it did not act sooner and whether it would act on future testimonies against others accused of assault.

Topics: Marwan Habib Lebanon Sexual Assualt Miami

