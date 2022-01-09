Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome children back to schools

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia prepares to restart face-to-face learning in schools for children under the age of 12 years old after postponing it from October of last year.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Education announced the reopening of elementary and kindergarten schools starting January 23, after more than 18 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry spokeswoman Ibtisam Al-Shehri said it was important for parents to prepare their children for the return to face-to-face classes.

Saudi Arabia launched an education platform Madrasati (My School) at the start of the pandemic in 2020 which was used by more than 5 million students across the Kingdom.

Madrasati, which has been praised by the UN in a report highlighting the success of innovative educational models during the COVID-19 pandemic, has facilitated distance learning education that allowed teachers to hold virtual classes. The platform offers students a variety of content, including presentations, educational videos and textbooks.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said at the press conference that although Saudi Arabia is witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases, the number of critical cases is lower compared to the previous years. This is a result of the vaccine’s effectiveness and national efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing due to the omicron variant, with infections more than doubling in a week.

Online education platforms will continue for those with critical health conditions that prevent them from attending face-to-face classes.

The Ministry of Education is implementing precautionary measures in schools, such as masks, sanitizers and social distancing as part of its readiness for welcoming back the students.

The Saudi health authorities began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 late last year after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for this age group.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,460 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 578,753.

It also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,893.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 141 remain in critical condition.

It added that 843 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 546,614.

More than 52.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.3 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app.

It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for either service can be made using the Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom recorded 27,742 COVID-19 violations in one week, as authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Ministry statistics showed that the Riyadh region had the highest number of violations with 8,846, followed by Madinah with 3,760, the Eastern Province with 3,297, Makkah with 3,079, Jazan with 1,951, Qassim with 1,437, Jouf with 1,026, Hail with 989, Baha with 915, the Northern Borders region with 754, Asir with 681, Tabuk with 544, and Najran with 463.

The ministry called on people to follow the COVID-19 preventive protocols and instructions issued by authorities.