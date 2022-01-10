You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector

Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector

Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
Short Url

https://arab.news/b69dq

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector

Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
  • Oil Minister Tarek El Molla wants to increase mining’s contribution to Egypts GDP tenfold by 2026
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

 

CAIRO: Oil Minister Tarek El Molla is on the record as saying he wants to increase mining’s contribution to GDP tenfold by 2026, and in order to achieve this the ministry is to aid the sector’s transformation into a lucrative investment spot.

Part of the plan kicks off in March, with Egypt hosting a virtual global mining show bringing together international mining corporations, investors, solution providers and governments — all to help seal long-term strategic partnerships and tap potential opportunities in the sector.

There is much to develop. Egypt is home to several mineral resources, including raw materials, metals, precious metals, or nonmetals. The mineral resources are dispersed across the country with the bulk concentrated in the Eastern Desert and the Sinai Peninsula.

With an average of 48 million tons of tantalite, 50 million tons of coal, and 6.7 million ounces of gold, Egypt has the potential to be one of the top mining locations in the world. The main producers in the country include Egypt Ministry of Petroleum, National Service Projects Organization, Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), Al Wadi Al Gadid for mineral resources & oil shale, Shalateen Mining Company, Hammash Misr for Gold Mines, Phosphate Misr Company, and Egyptian Black Sand company.




The Sukari gold mine, 700 kilometers from Egypt’s capital, Cairo. (Supplied)

With external aid from indepen- dent consultants such as UK’s Wood Mackenzie in 2018, the Egyptian government was able to set policies to lure global investments.

In 2020, the government intro- duced a new regulation shifting the system from production sharing agreements to its rent, royalty and tax systems.

The new system which tackles industry concerns while offering sector and investor-friendly terms and conditions attracted global investors and aided Egypt into becoming a captivating investment spot.

Snapshot of milestones and ongoing projects: 
- Egypt has recorded $550 million profits from Sukari Gold Mine located in the Eastern Desert over the past 10 years.
- This comes as a result of a collab- oration that dates back to 1994 between Australian gold mining 

company Centamin and the Mineral Wealth Authority.
- Under the terms of the agree- ment, the Australian company finances the project, paying the authority 55 percent of profits and 3 percent of revenues respectively in the process.

- 75 percent of the country’s mining minerals are attributed to a metallic and nonmetallic mineral

 

Topics: FMF2022 Egypt Mining minerals

Related

Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry
Business & Economy
Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry
Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources meeting to convene as part of FMF
Business & Economy
Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources meeting to convene as part of FMF

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves
Updated 09 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves
Updated 09 January 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.18 percent to $41,620 at 5:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,098, down by 3.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Political turmoil in Kazakhstan is hitting the Bitcoin mining industry after internet and communications were cut off.

Internet and telecommunications were cut nationwide, which is having an impact on local cryptocurrency mining operations, which are among the largest in the world.

Kazakhstan emerged as a popular mining hub last year, after China cracked down on the activity to protect the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Mining requires high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new block on the blockchain, consuming a lot of electricity in the process.

Kazakhstan, with its rich energy resources, has become an attractive alternative to China for miners.

The former accounted for more than 18 percent of the global Bitcoin network hashrate in August last year, the latest month for which data was available, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

Hashrate refers to the total computational power that is being used to mine cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk.

It remains unclear when Internet services will be restored in Kazakhstan, which makes it difficult to know how deep the impact will be felt by crypto miners.

Connectivity had been shut for 36 hours as of Friday morning, according to internet monitor Netblocks.

Just a few hours into the internet blackout, the hashrate saw a 12 percent fall, Larry Cermak, the vice president of research at crypto website The Block, tweeted.

Kazakhstan is struggling to cope with the huge demands on its energy grid due to the rise in crypto mining, the Financial Times reported.

The power shortage in November also led to the shutdown of a large crypto-mining farm.

Scam

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a cryptocurrency investment scam that allegedly cost Pakistani citizens about 17.7 billion rupees (about $100 million).

The country’s main law enforcement agency has also issued a notice to crypto exchange Binance regarding the scam, media reports revealed, Bitcoin.com reported.

Providing details on the case, Imran Riaz, director of the FIA cybercrime wing, said on Friday that the organizers used cryptocurrency.

“We launched a probe after receiving complaints regarding a fraud involving billions of rupees being committed using nine online applications,” Riaz said.

Topics: crypto currencies

Saudi bourse starts week higher despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

Saudi bourse starts week higher despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 09 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi bourse starts week higher despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Closing bell

Saudi bourse starts week higher despite spike in COVID-19 cases: Closing bell
Updated 09 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom's stock exchange made a positive start to the trading week despite a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

TASI, the main index, closed 1.14 percent higher at 11,560 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.8 percent to reach 25,831 points.

This was driven by gains in some of Saudi’s biggest players along with some major banks, including Alinma Bank.

It hit an all-time closing high of SR26.1, with around 15 million shares changing hands.

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank and Bank Aljazira also pushed the main index up, rising 0.7 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

The Saudi National Bank was up 1.2 percent as the National Commercial Bank, or NCB, concluded the final phases of a merger with Samba Financial Group to form SNB.

Saudi oil giant Aramco rose by 0.7 percent to SR35.7.

Shares of Petro Rabigh saw the highest gains in today’s session, amounting to 10 percent.

The Gulf’s mining champion, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw a 2.4-percent increase in its share price amid the Kingdom's preparation to host the Future Minerals Forum this week.

Shares in Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education, or NCLE, rose 3.3 percent.

This came after a 378-percent profit increase during the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2021, compared to the same quarter last year.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s, or SADAFCO, dropped 1.6 percent, despite the board’s proposal to payout SR3 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

King Khalid International Airport awarded sustainability certification

King Khalid International Airport awarded sustainability certification
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

King Khalid International Airport awarded sustainability certification

King Khalid International Airport awarded sustainability certification
  • The airport was awarded for its environmental protection and carbon management strategy
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport has obtained a certification from the Airport Carbon Accreditation program by the Airports Council International, hailing its commitment towards sustainability. 

The airport was awarded for its environmental protection and carbon management strategy, according to a statement. 

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the award reflects airport operator Riyadh Airport Co.'s commitment to confront climate change and reduce carbon emissions. 

“These international specialized certificates will contribute to raising the airport’s classification worldwide,” CEO of the company, Mohammed Al-Maghlouth, said.

“This achievement reflects the continuous support that Riyadh Airports Company and KKIA receive from the General Authority of the Saudi Civil Aviation and Matarat Holding Company in all fields,” he added. 

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program is the only endorsed program that independently evaluates airport’s efforts to reduce their carbon emissions. It contributes to raising the level of airport classification and travellers’ confidence. 

 

Topics: economy aviation airlines Airports Saudi airports Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to expand passengers capacity at airports to 330m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to expand passengers capacity at airports to 330m

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins business continuity management certificate

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins business continuity management certificate
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins business continuity management certificate

Saudi Industrial Development Fund wins business continuity management certificate
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, or SIDF, acquired the ISO 22301:2019 certificate on Sunday, by the British Standards Institution, known as BSI.

SIDF was awarded the certificate due to its 95 percent of achievements, which are compiled to the Saudi Arabia's National Risk Unit with regard to business continuity management, according to the Fund’s release on Jan. 9.

BSI awarded the ISO certificate after examining the Fund’s comprehensive business continuity management system.

This included its strategies and plans to deal with accidents, disasters and crises to ensure business continuity and their compliance with ISO standards.

The certificate proves that the Fund is capable of submitting a clear methodology that enables it to identify risks and set appropriate controls to manage and deal with them. It takes a preventive approach to reduce the impact of accidents, disasters and crises as much as possible.

In 1974, SIDF was founded in Saudi Arabia to support the private sector in various industrial fields in conjunction with government entities.

The fund exerts all efforts to maintain its pioneering role in the development of the local industrial sector and keep abreast with the latest developments.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi development fund pumps SR8.2 million into jobs program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi development fund pumps SR8.2 million into jobs program

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical records highest-ever annual profit since incorporation

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical records highest-ever annual profit since incorporation
The production of polypropylene in a newly built chemical plant. Shutterstock
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical records highest-ever annual profit since incorporation

Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical records highest-ever annual profit since incorporation
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Co. registered its highest-ever estimated annual profit since its incorporation in 2021, amid higher polypropylene sales.

The Jubail-based company’s net profit rose by 37 percent to SR815 million ($217 million), compared to SR596 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

This was mainly driven by a 51 percent increase in sales of polypropylene — used to make packaging as well as a wide array of consumer products.

Total comprehensive income surged to SR985 million, up 56 percent year-on-year, due to unrealized gains on equity investment during the period.

The hike came despite some drawbacks including a decline in its stake in South Korean affiliate SK Advanced Co. and higher prices of propane and outsourced propylene, among other factors that led to an increase in expenses.

 

Topics: economy Oil

Related

Saudi Advanced Petrochemicals sees prices rise on stronger demand
Business & Economy
Saudi Advanced Petrochemicals sees prices rise on stronger demand

Latest updates

Saudi Design Festival opens in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia is advancing quickly and the design community must come together to share its knowledge, expertise and resources with the future generations of designers. (Supplied)
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence
What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence
Ban on firearms in Philippines
Ban on firearms in Philippines
Pakistan families blame govt for hill station nightmare
Pakistan families blame govt for hill station nightmare

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.