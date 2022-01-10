Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless

You are here

A general view of the fire that broke out at the Balukhali rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • In March last year, 15 people died and about 50,000 were left homeless in Bangladesh after a huge fire destroyed Rohingya homes in the world’s biggest refugee settlement
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Thousands of people were left homeless after a fire gutted parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.
About 850,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority — many of whom escaped a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators concluded was executed with “genocidal intent” — live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.
“About 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire,” said Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp.
The fire started at Camp 16 and raced through shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin, leaving more than 5,000 people homeless, he said.
“The fire started at 4:40 p.m. (1040 GMT) and was brought under control at around 6:30 pm,” he told AFP.
Abdur Rashid, 22, said the fire was so big that he ran for safety as his house and furniture were engulfed by the blaze.
“Everything in my house was burnt. My baby and wife were out. There were a lot of things in the house,” he said.
“I saved 30,000 taka (350 dollars) from working as a day laborer The money was burnt in the fire.
“I am now under open sky. I lost my dream.”
In March last year, 15 people died and about 50,000 were left homeless in Bangladesh after a huge fire destroyed Rohingya homes in the world’s biggest refugee settlement.
Mohammad Yasin, 29, bemoaned the lack of fire safety equipment in the camps.
“Fire occurs here frequently. There was no way we could put out the fire. There was no water. My home is burnt. Many documents, which I brought from Myanmar, are also burnt. And it is cold here,” he said.
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in refugees who poured across the border from Myanmar, but has had little success finding them permanent homes.

NEW YORK: At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed after fire tore through a Bronx apartment building Sunday in what’s become New York City’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the children killed were 16 years old or younger.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation, fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Adams called the fire’s toll “horrific” and said “this is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”
“We’ve lost 19 of our neighbors today. It’s a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said. “That is unprecedented in our city.”
Approximately 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m. Sunday, and some ran out of oxygen in their tanks but pushed through anyway to rescue people from the building, Adams told CNN. Initial reports said the fire was on the third floor of the 19-story building, with flames blowing out the windows.
US Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat whose district includes the building, told MSNBC “decades of disinvestment” in affordable housing developments such as this one poses safety risks to residents and leaves such buildings “wide open to catastrophic fires that can cost people their lives.”
News photographers captured images of firefighters entering the upper floors of the burning building on a ladder, multiple limp children being given oxygen after they were carried out and evacuees with faces covered in soot.
Resident Vernessa Cunningham, 60, said she raced home from church after getting an alert on her cellphone that the building was on fire.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was in shock,” Cunningham said from a nearby school where some residents gathered. “I could see my apartment. The windows were all busted out. And I could see flames coming from the back of the building.”
Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors, Nigro said. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, he said, which apparently allowed the fire to quickly accelerate and spread smoke upward.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the cause is under investigation, officials said.
Building resident Cristal Diaz, 27, told the New York Post she started putting wet towels at the bottom of her door after smelling smoke while drinking coffee in her living room.
“Everything was crazy,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. We looked out the windows and saw all the dead bodies they were taking with the blankets.”
The 120-unit building in the Twin Parks North West complex was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing in the Bronx.
“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” US Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, told The Associated Press. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system. And so the housing stock of the Bronx is much more susceptible to devastating fires than most of the housing stock in the city.”
Nigro and Torres both compared the fire’s severity to a 1990 blaze at the Happy Land social club where 87 people were killed when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the Bronx club.

Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the Happy Land fire. It was also the deadliest fire at a US residential apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
That fire started with a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners and led to several law changes in New York City, including having the fire department to create a plan for educating children and parents on fire safety and requiring certain residential buildings to install self-closing doors.
Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia. The deadliest fire prior to that was in 1989 when a Tennessee apartment building fire claimed the lives of 16 people.
“I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today. My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
(With AP and Reuters)

MANILA: The 2022 election period in the Philippines kicked off on Sunday, with some 14,000 military and police personnel deployed across the country to implement a nationwide ban on carrying firearms and prevent election-related violence.

The election period begins four months to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Philippine gun laws allow the possession of pistols and handguns if the owner acquires a permit, but carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons has been banned from Jan. 9 to June 8, when all election-related activities are scheduled to be completed, including vote counting.

Only law enforcers and persons authorized by the election commission are exempted from the ban. Philippine National Police Chief Dionisio Carlos said 2,000 checkpoints have been installed in towns and cities to oversee compliance with the security measure.

 

ISLAMABAD: A holiday trip to the Pakistani mountainside town of Murree to view the winter snowfall turned into a nightmare for Muhammad Bilal on Friday.

Bilal, 21, was among tens of thousands of visitors who had thronged to Murree to see unusually heavy snowfall and ended up stuck in a major traffic jam on snow-clogged roads.

At around 4 p.m., Bilal, from Mardan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, called his family and said his group, which comprised himself, two relatives and a friend, were returning home because of the unmanageable snowfall. In another call at 9 p.m., Bilal told his family their car was stuck in a traffic jam.

“His last words were that they will ring back as soon as the road opened,” Muhammad Ghafoor, Bilal’s father, told Arab News via phone from his hometown of Katlang. On Saturday morning, when Bilal’s mother called his cellphone to get an update on his whereabouts, a stranger picked up and told her that her son had been found dead in his car.

At least 22 people died in Murree in freezing temperatures on Friday night. Police say some of the victims froze to death in their cars, while others died from asphyxiation after inhaling exhaust fumes in snow-bound vehicles.

“This was so shocking and unbelievable that my wife almost fainted,” Ghafoor said. “Then we rang the numbers of the other persons who were with Bilal on the trip and got the same reply from another person ... their bodies had been discovered after they had not responded to multiple knocking on the car windows.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and the Galiyat mountainous regions from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9. Despite appeals by authorities to postpone travel plans due to bad weather and roadblocks, tens of thousands of snow tourists arrived in Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, in the past two days.

The resort town, built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for colonial troops, clings to the sides of steep hills and its narrow roads are jammed even in good weather.

Government critics say local authorities were ill-equipped to handle the annual influx of snow-tourists but did not prepare to deal with an emergency amid unusually heavy snowfall.

They say even though authorities warned last weekend that too many vehicles were trying to enter Murree, they failed to discourage hordes of day trippers from going up the mountain from the capital.

It was only on Saturday, after the first reports emerged that people may have died, that the administration started to clear the roads and begin rescue work. Troops were also called in to assist.

The rescue operation was still in progress on Sunday afternoon. In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has personally promoted tourism to Murree and its surrounding areas, appeared to blame the tourists for negligence.

HIGHLIGHT

Government critics say local authorities were ill-equipped to handle the annual influx of snow-tourists but did not prepare to deal with an emergency amid unusually heavy snowfall.

“Unprecedented snowfall & rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” Khan said on Twitter.

Ghafoor blamed the government. “We accept it as the will of Allah,” he said of his son’s death. “But the government should have warned the tourists about severe weather conditions and closed the entry to the hill station to avoid the traffic congestion.”

Zahoor Ahmed, whose cousin was married to another victim, Sohail Ahmed, echoed the sentiment. “We are not putting blame on anyone but a timely response could have saved many lives,” he told Arab News. Like Bilal’s family, the Ahmeds found out about Sohail’s death because a stranger picked up his cellphone and informed them that he had been found dead with three others in a car.

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.

The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies.

It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included.

Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed.

Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.

Most of the deaths — 103 — were in Almaty, the country’s largest city, where demonstrators seized government buildings and set some afire, according to the ministry.

The country’s ombudswoman for children’s rights said that three of those killed were minors, including a four-year-old girl.

The ministry earlier reported more than 2,200 people sought treatment for injuries from the protests, and the Interior Ministry said about 1,300 security officers were injured.

The office of Kazakhstan’s president said that about 5,800 people were detained by police during the protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that order has stabilized in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters, some of which were set on fire.

The Russian TV station Mir-24 said sporadic gunfire was heard in Almaty on Sunday but it was unclear whether they were warning shots by law enforcement. Tokayev on Friday said he had authorized police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order.

Almaty’s airport, which had been taken by protesters last week, remained closed but was expected to resume operating on Monday.

FASTFACT

Kazakhstan’s ombudswoman for children’s rights said that three of those killed were minors, including a 4-year-old girl.

Protests over a sharp rise in prices of LPG fuel began in the country’s west on Jan. 2 and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting discontent extending beyond the fuel prices.

The same party has ruled Kazakhstan since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Any figures aspiring to oppose the government have either been repressed, sidelined, or co-opted and financial hardship is widespread despite Kazakhstan’s enormous reserves of oil, natural gas, uranium and minerals.

Tokayev contends the demonstrations were ignited by “terrorists” with foreign backing, although the protests have shown no obvious leaders or organization.

The statement from his office on Sunday said the detentions included “a sizable number of foreign nationals.”

It was unclear how many of those detained remained in custody on Sunday.

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow.

The arrest of Karim Masimov, which was announced Saturday, came just days after he was removed as head of the National Security Committee by Tokayev.

No details were given about what Masimov was alleged to have done that would constitute an attempted government overthrow. The National Security Committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB, is responsible for counterintelligence, the border guards service and anti-terror activities.

Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 16 law-enforcement officers died.

At Tokayev’s request, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states, authorized sending about 2,500 mostly Russian troops to Kazakhstan as peacekeepers.

Some of the force is guarding government facilities in the capital, Nur-Sultan, which “made it possible to release part of the forces of Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies and redeploy them to Almaty to participate in the counter-terrorist operation,” according to a statement from Tokayev’s office.

In a sign that the demonstrations were more deeply rooted than just the fuel price rise, many demonstrators shouted “Old man out,” a reference to Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was president from Kazakhstan’s independence until he resigned in 2019 and anointed Tokayev as his successor.

Nazarbayev retained substantial power as head of the National Security Council.

But Tokayev replaced him as council head amid this week’s unrest. possibly aiming at a concession to mollify protesters. However, Nazarbayev’s adviser Aido Ukibay said on Sunday that it was done at Nazarbayev’s initiative, according to the Kazakh news agency KazTag.

LONDON: A Syrian refugee seeking asylum in Britain has been told by the UK Home Office that he is safe to return to his war-torn country, The Guardian reported on Sunday.
The 25-year-old refugee sought sanctuary in the UK in May 2020 after fleeing mandatory enlistment into Syrian President Bashar Assad’s army in 2017. “He said that if he is forced back to Syria, he will be targeted as a draft evader, arrested, detained and killed,” the newspaper reported.
It would be the first time that the UK returns a refugee to Syria, which the UN Refugee Agency said in October was still “unsafe.”
The agency reiterated an appeal from Human Rights Watch that “all countries should protect Syrians from being returned to face violence and torture, and halt any forced returns to Syria.”
A refusal letter sent to the asylum seeker by the Home Office last month said: “I am not satisfied to a reasonable degree of likelihood that you have a well-founded fear of persecution.
“It is not accepted that you will face a risk of persecution or real risk of serious harm on return to the Syrian Arab Republic due to your imputed political opinion as a draft evader.”
His lawyers are now appealing the Home Office’s unprecedented decision.
The asylum seeker, who has not been named for his own protection, said: “I escaped from Syria in 2017 and I am looking for safety.
“I hope I will not be forced back to Syria. I am so tired of trying to find somewhere that I can be safe.”

