Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Pro-refugee protestors rally outside the Park Hotel, where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be held while he stays, in Melbourne, Australia, January 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
  • The Australian Open gets underway in just seven days, and the nine-time defending champion’s participation now entirely depends on whether Judge Anthony Kelly agrees
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

MELBOURNE: Detained tennis superstar Novak Djokovic got his day in court Monday, with an Australian judge hearing his make-or-break bid to avoid deportation and challenge for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
The 34-year-old Serb had his visa revoked on arrival in Australia last week for failing to show he was vaccinated against Covid-19 or had a solid medical reason for not getting jabbed.
He has spent four nights at a notorious Melbourne immigration detention facility, from where he was expected to be watching as his lawyers launched their 11th hour court challenge to let him stay in the country.
Proceedings were briefly delayed Monday as the court’s online system crashed under a surge of worldwide interest.
But eventually, the judge pressed ahead without a public livestream, and Djokovic’s team of top flight lawyers made his case.
They believe a recent Covid-19 infection made him exempt from Australia’s tough vaccine entry requirements and that his visa was wrongly canceled.
The Australian Open gets underway in just seven days, and the nine-time defending champion’s participation now entirely depends on whether Judge Anthony Kelly agrees.
Another tennis player — Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova — has also had her visa canceled.
She flew out of Australia on Saturday after being held in the same Melbourne center as Djokovic.
Most foreigners are still banned from travel to Australia, and those granted entry must be fully vaccinated or have an exemption like “acute” illness.
Government lawyers reject Djokovic’s case, saying he fails to meet the medical criteria as his recent infection was not “acute.”
They will seek to have his appeal dismissed with costs, according to a 13-page court submission, paving the way for his deportation as soon as Monday evening.
Despite Djokovic’s claim of a positive test on December 16, pictures shared by the Belgrade tennis federation showed him at a young players’ event in the city on December 17.
It reported that he had handed over cups and prizes to players. No one was wearing a mask.
Djokovic also attended a gathering on December 16, when the Serbian national postal service launched a stamp series in his honor.
Djokovic was expected to watch proceedings from the former Park Hotel, a five-story facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s hard-line immigration system — some for years on end.
For days, demonstrators and counter-demonstrators have gathered outside the facility. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
The center gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated, and maggots were allegedly found in the food.
Hours before the hearing, a pro-refugee banner was unfurled from the roof and police removed a small number of protesters from the scene.
Meanwhile at a rally in Belgrade, Djokovic’s mother Dijana claimed her son was staying “in not human conditions.”
“They detained him and even don’t give him breakfast, he has only lunch and dinner,” she said, quoted by local media.
“He does not have a normal window, he stares at a wall.”
Since being held, his pleas to be moved to a facility where he can train for the Australian Open have fallen on deaf ears, his lawyers said.
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this weekend that Serbia was fully behind the player and that she had held “constructive talks” with her Australian counterpart.
“We managed that he gets gluten-free food, exercise equipment, a laptop,” she told Serbia’s Pink television.
As other players now enter the final intense phase of preparations for the tournament, Djokovic faces huge pressure to be ready in time.
Djokovic’s lawyers have told the court that Tennis Australia needs an answer by Tuesday. The draw for the event is scheduled for Thursday.
But Judge Kelly has warned justice will move at its own pace through all necessary appeals.
“The tail won’t be wagging the dog here,” he said.
Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley on Monday defended his organization from criticism that it failed to warn players that a previous infection did not qualify them for entry without a Covid-19 vaccination.
Tiley said he had asked the government to review medical exemptions before the players arrived, but “they declined.”
“We asked if they could please assess our decisions. We said we’re going to need some help to make sure we’re doing the right thing. We’d be in a different situation today,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.
Meanwhile, much of Australia is tightening restrictions to battle an omicron-fueled wave of infections.
The country is now approaching 100,000 cases a day, having been virus-free for much of the pandemic.

Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelation

Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelation
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AP

Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation

Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelation
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE: Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelation.

PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon, second-place Nice wins 3-0

PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon, second-place Nice wins 3-0
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon, second-place Nice wins 3-0

PSG grabs late 1-1 draw at Lyon, second-place Nice wins 3-0
  • PSG is 11 points ahead of second-place Nice and Marseille
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

PARIS: French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late equalizer from substitute Thilo Kehrer to grab a 1-1 draw at an inspired Lyon on Sunday.
Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta scored in the eighth minute as Lyon took control but, after Kylian Mbappe hit the post for PSG, Kehrer hit a scuffed shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 76th that bounced over goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
PSG is 11 points ahead of second-place Nice and Marseille. But PSG has won just two of its last six games and needed last-gasp equalizers against Lens and lowly Lorient heading into the winter break.
Similar frailties were exposed again as Lyon’s audacious approach paid off.
PSG had struggled to contain the slick and powerful Paqueta in Paris back in September, when he opened the scoring only for PSG to benefit from a soft penalty and a goal in the final seconds of injury time to win 2-1.
Lyon started strongly again and Houssem Aouar had just gone close when Paqueta opened the scoring, hitting a fine low drive from the right edge of the penalty area.
Bruno Guimaraes opened up PSG’s fragile defense with a superb curling pass from midfield into Paqueta’s path, and he finished with confidence — just like in Paris.
Lopes then made a fine save from PSG defender Marquinhos’ lob and Mbappe hit the post as the visitors fought back.
But PSG’s flagging midfield was easily bypassed again in the 59th when striker Moussa Dembele raced clear, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to save his low shot from the right.
Mbappe sliced a shot over in the 71st from the left when teammates waited for a pass in the area and hit the bar in the 82nd.
But defeat would have been harsh on a Lyon side far better than 11th place suggests.
Earlier, Nice overcame an early sending off to add two more goals in a 3-0 win at Brest.
After Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Nice midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was shown a red card in the 20th.
Nice withstood pressure before substitute striker Andy Delort netted in the 79th from forward Amine Gouiri’s fifth assist of a productive season. Gouiri grabbed his ninth goal with an effort deep in stoppage time.
Nice is above third-place Marseille on goal difference, although Marseille has played one game less.
Nice coach Christophe Galtier paired Gouiri with Dolberg in a 4-4-2 formation. Dolberg’s goal was set up by Justin Kluivert — son of the prolific former Ajax, Barcelona and Netherlands striker, Patrick Kluivert.
Schneiderlin was then ordered off by referee Stephanie Frappart for a dangerous tackle.
Philippe Clement’s first game in charge of Monaco ended in a 0-0 draw at Nantes.
Clement won three straight Belgian league titles and replaced Niko Kovac after he was fired during the midseason break.
Clement earned a reputation as an attack-minded coach but this was a frustrating game of few chances, where Monaco defenders Djibril Sidibe and Benoît Badiashile limped off with thigh injuries in the first half.
Monaco is seventh and Nantes dropped to ninth behind Strasbourg, which won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Metz thanks to goals from striker Ludovic Ajorque and substitute Jean-Eudes Ahoulou.
Also, Clermont drew 0-0 with fellow struggler Reims.
Montpellier’s home game with Troyes was postponed because of a high number of coronavirus cases in the Troyes squad.
Many teams have been hit hard.
PSG was without Lionel Messi and several other players who had the virus. Messi returns to individual training in the coming days after testing negative for the virus on Thursday.
But winger Angel Di Maria, midfielder Julian Draxler, central defender Danilo Pereira, left back Layvin Kurzawa and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remain in isolation.

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
  • Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties
  • Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup
Updated 09 January 2022
AP

YAOUNDE: Host Cameroon came from behind with two penalties in the space of eight minutes at the end of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 Sunday in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations.
Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored both penalties, calmly slotting the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans sighing with relief.
Cameroon had waited out a three-year delay to host this African Cup after being stripped of the 2019 tournament and then seeing its 2021 hosting delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It seemed the wait wouldn’t be worth it when Gustavo Sangaré volleyed Burkina Faso into the lead in the 24th minute at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
He scored after Burkina Faso had a header cleared off the line and hit the crossbar in the same move.
But Burkina Faso lost the lead with two reckless pieces of defending at the end of the first half.
Bertrand Traoré barged into André-Frank Zambo Anguissa to give Cameroon its first penalty, which was only confirmed after referee Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria consulted VAR.
VAR is being used in all games at the African Cup for the first time. It was used from the quarterfinals onwards at the last African Cup.
Soon after, Issoufou Dayo mistimed a sliding tackle to foul Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar scored from the spot again three minutes into first-half injury time.
VAR was in the spotlight again in the second half when there was a long review to disallow a third goal for Cameroon for offside.
The African Cup officially started with a short opening ceremony a few hours earlier at Olembe Stadium. The continent’s soccer showpiece will be played under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid a global surge in cases.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended the opening ceremony, as did 88-year-old Cameroon President Paul Biya, who has led the Central African country since 1982.
Cape Verde plays Ethiopia in the other Group A game on the opening day.

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive
  • Nine-time World Rally champion beat Qatar’s Al-Attiyah
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sebastien Loeb recorded an impressive Dakar Rally stage win for Bahrain Raid Xtreme to keep alive his hopes of a first triumph at the event.

The nine-times World Rally Champion in the BRX Prodrive Hunter won the 402-km seventh stage from Riyadh to Al-Dawadimi by five minutes and 26 secs from Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah to reclaim second place overall.

Loeb, whose car’s spare wheel hatch flew open on the stage, said: “Only half of the rally is done but we tried to push even though we were a little unlucky towards the end of the stage with a problem when the car stopped. We were very slow at the end and could have gone even quicker.”

The result reduced Al-Attiyah’s outright lead to 44 mins 59 secs and, while the gap is still considerable, Loeb and Fabian Lurquin are a reminder that the battle for victory could go all the way to Friday’s finish in Jeddah, which is five stages and 1,567 km away.

The French duo notched up the third BRX win in seven stages, and their second of the rally, on a day when teammates Orlando Terranova and Dani Oliveras in another Prodrive Hunter set the 11th fastest time to rise again to sixth place in the standings.

Completing a rewarding day for BRX, Nani Roma and Alex Haro recorded the ninth best time on the stage as the 44th Dakar Rally resumed following a rest day in Riyadh.

Roma finished the stage to say: “Not a bad day at all, but what was difficult was passing one of the buggies, as then he passed us back and kicked up a load of dust with stones, cutting corners, driving all over the road. So for us the navigation was not easy at all.

“However it’s brilliant that there has been another victory for the team with Sebastien and Fabian to make win number three, so that’s great to see in the eyes of everyone at BRX when we arrived at the bivouac.”

Terranova, who started first after winning the previous stage, said: “I think that it was the hardest day for opening the stage. The piste and the tracks were not visible with stones and a lot of changes of directions so, in all, I think we did a good job but we need to work on improving finding our way again when we make a mistake. That’s a challenge for us.”

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments

Saudi women weightlifters win gold in weightlifting tournaments
  • Al-Ameri was able to take home a whopping six gold medals at the 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in the youth 55kg category
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi sportswomen have been making history, one championship at a time. The latest of these achievements was made possible by Saudi Hanan Al-Ameri, 19, whose passion led her to Iraq after taking part in several local championships in the Kingdom.

Al-Ameri was able to take home a whopping six gold medals at the 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in the youth 55kg category.

Prior to the tournament, Al-Ameri made extensive preparations as she joined a 25-day camp in Jeddah under the technical supervision of the coach of the Saudi women’s national team Rania Bahloul. Bahloul stressed that Al-Ameri’s victory stemmed from her passion for the sport, her strength, her preparations, her discipline and her technical performance.

“It was a good tournament. It benefited me a lot to compete against other weightlifters, and I gained much experience by participating next to Arab champions,” Al-Ameri said.

National team coach Bahloul noted that Al-Ameri possesses strong techniques and has a passion for the sport, which has helped her to overcome the difficulties she faced when she came to Iraq and joined the championship in Erbil.

The coach said: “Hanan did not surrender. She tried her best to stay in the competition and rank among the winners. Her journey lasted a whole day. She spent more than 12 hours at an airport in Amman before arriving in Erbil on the weighing day for the tournament at 10:00 a.m. It was a strenuous day, and she feared she would be delayed to the championships. However, she was able to join the tournament in time and win gold thanks to her power snatch, power clean and push jerk movements.”

“I want to thank my fellow players who stood with me in this tournament so that I could win. I want also to thank my friends, family and followers on Snapchat for their support and encouragement throughout my trip and during the delay, helping me to get rid of any pressure and tension. I dedicate this success to all of them,” said Al-Ameri.

Weightlifter Dhikra Khurrami grabbed three golds and three silvers. She had already participated in the international weightlifting championship in Jeddah and in a local championship in Riyadh.

“I love this game and my family totally supports me. I hope to represent the Kingdom in the Olympics, but I am also very happy to raise high the name of the Kingdom in the Arab world,” she said.

Saudi weightlifter Lian Al-Qurashi, 15, also won three bronze medals and one silver medal in the same tournament in Iraq. She expressed her happiness in taking part in this tournament, remarking how she gained a lot of experience coming into contact with top-notch Arab women weightlifters and trainers.

“I participated in a local championship in Riyadh in 2020 and then took part in the International Weightlifting Championship held in Jeddah in 2021,” she said.

She added: “I chose this game because it is unique in terms of performance, but it requires several skills, the most important of which are technique and strength.”

