New York takes the leadership in sustainable fashion with international brands  

RIYADH: New York City has become the first state in the US to require global fashion brands to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Brands like Armani and Nike, with $100 million annual worldwide revenues, will be subject to fashion sustainability law under a bill introduced in the state legislature, Bloomberg reported.
The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act was introduced by The New Standard Institute, according to Vogue.
If the included companies fail to comply with the law, they may be fined up to 2 percent of revenues of $450 million or more, according to the legislation.
The fashion industry accounts for up to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations. However, Companies would have to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption across their supply chains.
“That is not a framework for success. By making these regulations the floor of doing business, every company will have to comply, and every company will have to do the right thing. Of course, they can go above and beyond that and show leadership in other ways, too,” the founder of the New Standard Institute, Maxine Bédat said to Vogue.
The legislation can take years, but Bédat is willing to watch over the next six months which brands and industry players throw their support behind it.
Al Rajhi Capital sees profit leaps for the Kingdom’s major players in Q4 2021
Al Rajhi Capital also forecasted profit leaps for some of Saudi Arabia’s smaller cap companies worth below SR20 billion
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s major players including Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp., or SABIC, are expected to see a significant profit jump in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year earlier when the pandemic hit, Argaam reported, citing a report by Al Rajhi Capital.
Valued at SR7.13 trillion ($1.9 trillion), the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco is likely to post SR125 billion in profits, up 141 percent from the same period a year ago.
SABIC’s profit growth is estimated at 145 percent, up to SR5.5 billion, while that of its affiliate fertilizer producer SABIC Agri-Nutrients might reach as much as 802 percent.
Adding to the petrochemical sector’s gains, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, better known as Sipchem, might see a 222 percent expansion in profits to reach SR1.02 billion.
The investment bank’s forecast for Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, revealed a 13-percent increase in net profit, reaching SR2.94 billion.
Al Rajhi Capital also forecasted profit leaps for some of Saudi Arabia’s smaller cap companies worth below SR20 billion, among which are Dallah Healthcare Co., the Savola group, and Zain KSA, with hike estimates standing at 216, 202, and 144 percent, respectively.
For the cement sector, the outlook is negative. Profits of all companies including, but not limited to, Saudi Cement, Southern Cement, and Yamama Cement are expected to drop in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Saudi mineral wealth could top $1.3 trillion amid Kingdom’s aggressive exploration plan
Updated 8 min 48 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects its mineral wealth to exceed earlier estimates of $1.3 trillion as the Kingdom plans to triple spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years, said the head of the organization responsible for assessing its geological potential.
Abdullah bin Muftar Al-Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey, said that this prior estimate was made a few years ago when prices of minerals were lower.
“Now we have seen that the price is increasing, it is expected that the forecast of [...] prices is really going to be increased because of that demand of those material,” he said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
The aim is now to almost triple exploration spending per square meter to SR220 ($58.7) within the next two to three years.
The increased expenditure will “expedite the mining sector targets” and would help in discovering more locations. Al-Shamrani said that the Kingdom is going “aggressive” on exploration.
He added that the number of mining sites in the Kingdom could exceed 5,500.
Supporting a greener future
The Kingdom wants to be part of the global supply chain for raw materials that will go into many viable products to support industries such as renewable energy, he said.
It's now determined to develop all these resources with the help of international investors who will be in need for more data. The organization known as SGS has developed a huge database for this purpose.
When asked about the key minerals that Saudi Arabia possessed, the CEO said: “We are talking about cobalt, lithium, titanium, rare earth — all of those will make the future more sustainable if they are used efficiently. The future is talking all about the renewable energy and the good thing [..] is that Saudi Arabia has those minerals.” He said that they are crucial in the global transition to cleaner sources of power.
Other strategic minerals include copper, zinc and Saudi silica, the latter being one of the most highly concentrated around the world. However, it is not only renewable energy-related minerals that are in abundance in the Kingdom.
“When we talk about minerals in Saudi Arabia, we’re talking about around 48 minerals. Some of them are very critical for global needs,” he said. Some minerals, such as phosphate — which is used for fertilizers — are important to fulfill goals such as food security.
He confirmed the Kingdom’s “very good potential” for specific traditional minerals including gold and silver.
Sudden Change
When asked about why the mining sector seemed to take a back seat in previous years, Al-Shamrani replied that exploration spending in the past decade was not enough to focus on the investment potential in the sector.
“But when Vision 2030 indicated that the mining sector should be the third pillar of the country’s industry, a good amount — around SR3.8 billion — was injected into the mining sector.” The aim of this spending, he said, was to invest in the sector to discover opportunities all around the country.
The CEO hopes three points will be agreed on by attendees at next week’s Future Minerals Forum. The first of these is to work out the demand for minerals in the upcoming 10 to 30 years.
The second is to see how these needs will be satisfied. The third is to make sure people are more educated about sustainability and efficiency.
Saudi Arabia is trying to attract a mix of local and international investors in mining opportunities. Al-Shamrani assured international investors that the sector will follow internationally recognized ESG guidelines.
He said certain conditions are being put on the mining sector as the Kingdom pursues its goal of reducing its carbon footprint and becoming carbon neutral by 2060.
“We understand the challenges the mining sector is facing,” Al-Shamrani said.
FMF 2022
Riyadh will host this week its first future minerals forum that will attract top industry players and ministers from many countries.
The CEO had three things in mind that he hopes will be agreed upon by attendees in the Future Minerals Forum.
The first of these is to discover minerals’ needs in the upcoming 10 to 30 years. Secondly, it should be pointed out how these needs would be satisfied. The final thing is making sure that people are more educated about sustainability and efficiency.
FASTFACT
Saudi Arabia is trying to attract a mix of local and international investors in mining opportunities. Al-Shamrani assured international investors that the sector will follow ESG guidelines.
Serving society
“We are full of minerals that will serve humanity around the globe, and within Saudi Arabia,” Al-Shamrani said.
An advantage of the mining industry is that it’s not concentrated in the cities, and with more projects in remote areas, it can help to limit rural-urban migration across the Kingdom.
He cited examples such as Waad Al Shamal, Mahd Al Dahab (Cradle of Gold) and Jabal Sayid; all were virtually empty before but were later developed.
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
Oil Minister Tarek El Molla wants to increase mining’s contribution to Egypts GDP tenfold by 2026
Updated 10 January 2022
Reem Walid
CAIRO: Oil Minister Tarek El Molla is on the record as saying he wants to increase mining’s contribution to GDP tenfold by 2026, and in order to achieve this the ministry is to aid the sector’s transformation into a lucrative investment spot.
Part of the plan kicks off in March, with Egypt hosting a virtual global mining show bringing together international mining corporations, investors, solution providers and governments — all to help seal long-term strategic partnerships and tap potential opportunities in the sector.
There is much to develop. Egypt is home to several mineral resources, including raw materials, metals, precious metals, or nonmetals. The mineral resources are dispersed across the country with the bulk concentrated in the Eastern Desert and the Sinai Peninsula.
With an average of 48 million tons of tantalite, 50 million tons of coal, and 6.7 million ounces of gold, Egypt has the potential to be one of the top mining locations in the world. The main producers in the country include Egypt Ministry of Petroleum, National Service Projects Organization, Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), Al Wadi Al Gadid for mineral resources & oil shale, Shalateen Mining Company, Hammash Misr for Gold Mines, Phosphate Misr Company, and Egyptian Black Sand company.
With external aid from indepen- dent consultants such as UK’s Wood Mackenzie in 2018, the Egyptian government was able to set policies to lure global investments.
In 2020, the government intro- duced a new regulation shifting the system from production sharing agreements to its rent, royalty and tax systems.
The new system which tackles industry concerns while offering sector and investor-friendly terms and conditions attracted global investors and aided Egypt into becoming a captivating investment spot.
Snapshot of milestones and ongoing projects:
- Egypt has recorded $550 million profits from Sukari Gold Mine located in the Eastern Desert over the past 10 years.
- This comes as a result of a collab- oration that dates back to 1994 between Australian gold mining
company Centamin and the Mineral Wealth Authority.
- Under the terms of the agree- ment, the Australian company finances the project, paying the authority 55 percent of profits and 3 percent of revenues respectively in the process.
- 75 percent of the country’s mining minerals are attributed to a metallic and nonmetallic mineral
Political turmoil in Kazakhstan hits bitcoin mining industry: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
RIYADH: Political turmoil in Kazakhstan is hitting the Bitcoin mining industry after internet and communications were cut off.
Internet and telecommunications were cut nationwide, which is having an impact on local cryptocurrency mining operations, which are among the largest in the world.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.18 percent to $41,620 at 5:12 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,098, down by 3.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Kazakhstan emerged as a popular mining hub last year, after China cracked down on the activity to protect the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Mining requires high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new block on the blockchain, consuming a lot of electricity in the process.
Kazakhstan, with its rich energy resources, has become an attractive alternative to China for miners.
The former accounted for more than 18 percent of the global Bitcoin network hashrate in August last year, the latest month for which data was available, according to the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.
Hashrate refers to the total computational power that is being used to mine cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk.
It remains unclear when Internet services will be restored in Kazakhstan, which makes it difficult to know how deep the impact will be felt by crypto miners.
Connectivity had been shut for 36 hours as of Friday morning, according to internet monitor Netblocks.
Just a few hours into the internet blackout, the hashrate saw a 12 percent fall, Larry Cermak, the vice president of research at crypto website The Block, tweeted.
Kazakhstan is struggling to cope with the huge demands on its energy grid due to the rise in crypto mining, the Financial Times reported.
The power shortage in November also led to the shutdown of a large crypto-mining farm.
Scam
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a cryptocurrency investment scam that allegedly cost Pakistani citizens about 17.7 billion rupees (about $100 million).
The country’s main law enforcement agency has also issued a notice to crypto exchange Binance regarding the scam, media reports revealed, Bitcoin.com reported.
Providing details on the case, Imran Riaz, director of the FIA cybercrime wing, said on Friday that the organizers used cryptocurrency.
“We launched a probe after receiving complaints regarding a fraud involving billions of rupees being committed using nine online applications,” Riaz said.